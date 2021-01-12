Washington HS 3A Runner-Up Kieran Watson Verbals to Denver (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Denver has added Kieran Watson of Olympic Cascade Aquatics in Washington state. A senior at Mercer Island High School, Watson will join Denver’s class of 2025.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Denver. I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends for all of their support. I want to thank John Walker especially for getting me to this point. Go Pios!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 1:52.92

400 IM – 3:59.07

200 free – 1:43.55

500 free – 4:34.22

1000 free – 9:38.51

1650 free – 15:58.26

200 back – 1:51.40

Watson is a strong distance freestyler and IMer. Since the pandemic began, he has hit lifetime bests in the 400 IM (3:59.07), 500 free (4:34.22) and 1000 free (9:38.51).

At the 2020 Washington HS State Championships, Watson was the 500 free runner-up and he touched fifth in the 200 IM. In 2019, at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Watson raced a few events, including going a lifetime best 15:58.26 and placing 47th overall.

Current sophomore Riley Babson led the Pioneers in distance last season, notching lifetime bests of 4:22.55 in the 500 free and 15:21.73 in the mile. At the 2020 Summit League Championships, Watson would’ve made A-finals in the 500 free, 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 back. He would’ve also finished fifth in the mile.

Watson joins Connor Hughes and Will Melsha in Denver’s incoming class.

