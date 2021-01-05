Denver Snags TAC Titans Distance Specialist Connor Hughes (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Hughes of the TAC Titans in North Carolina has verbally committed to Denver for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Panther Creek High School and will join the Pioneer class of 2025.

I am proud to announce that I will be committing to study and swim for Denver University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Pioneers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:42.47

500 free – 4:30.08

1000 free – 9:23.77

1650 free – 15:53.76

200 fly – 1:54.34

400 IM – 4:04.31

Hughes was the 500 free runner-up at the 2020 North Carolina HS 4A State Championships, hitting a then-lifetime best (4:32.11). He has finished top-eight in the 500 every state meet since he’s been in high school; he did was fifth in 2019 and eighth in 2018 as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.

With TAC Titans, Hughes is a Winter Juniors qualifier and a USA Scholastic All-American. Since the pandemic hit, Hughes has improved in several events: he dropped time in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 fly and 200 IM in late 2020.

Current sophomore Riley Babson led the Pioneers in distance last season, notching lifetime bests of 4:22.55 in the 500 free and 15:21.73 in the mile. At the 2020 Summit League Championships, where Denver demolished the competition, Hughes would’ve placed fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the mile. He would’ve also been an A-finalist in the 400 IM.

Hughes joins Will Melsha in Denver’s incoming class.

