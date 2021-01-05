Swim England CEO Nickerson: Closures Are Extremely Distressing

Yesterday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a 6-week minimum national lockdown, extending coronavirus restrictions already in place in many London areas to the entire country.

This means that non-elite swimmers could be out of the water for up to 6 weeks, with the British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) on the horizon for April. You can read more specifics on the restrictions here.

Shortly after Johnson’s press conference, Swim England CEO Jane Nickerson posted an official response from her organization, pleading for leisure centres to be exempt from closures.

“We clearly don’t want to see pools closing and it’s so very upsetting that are we faced with this extremely distressing situation once again,” began Nickerson’s reaction on behalf of Swim England.

“Aquatic activity is a lifeline to so many people – not least our members and their affiliated clubs – and that’s why we will be doing everything we can to make sure pools are among the first facilities to reopen at the earliest available opportunity when it is deemed safe to do so.

“We will continue to keep fighting for pools to be classed as essential services and exempt from any future restrictions. So many people with a range of debilitating physical and mental health conditions rely on exercise in the water to help them manage their conditions.

“Keeping them closed will inevitably lead to more people requiring treatment from overcrowded hospitals and GPs struggling to cope with an increased workload.

“This is yet another hammer blow to the operators running pools up and down the country and I hope the Government will be giving them the necessary financial support to get them through these troubling times.”

As of Monday, there were 26,626 COVID patients in hospitals in England, an increase of more than 30% from a week ago. That is 40% above the highest level of the first wave in the spring. (AP)