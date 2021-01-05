IMer Ella Flowers Makes Verbal Commitment to USC for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Ella Flowers from Houston, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Southern California beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to swim study at the University of Southern California! I would like to thank my parents, brothers, coaches, teammates, and friends for supporting me. Can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan Family. #FightON”

Flowers is a junior at St. Johns High School and swims year-round with RICE Aquatics. A 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM specialist, she has U.S. Open and Summer Juniors qualifications and was invited to USA Swimming’s 2018 National Select Camp. In high school swimming, she won the 200 IM (2:05.26) and was runner-up in the 100 back (57.26) at the 2020 Texas Southwest Preparatory Conference State Championships. As a freshman in 2019 she on both the 200 IM (2:05.25) and 100 back (58.76).

After a six-month racing hiatus due to the COVID shutdown, Flowers competed in the LCM 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2020 U.S. Open in November. She then swam at the SHRK Invitational and the USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships in December and notched new PBs in the SCY 50 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. At Winter Championships, she finaled in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Last summer, she was a finalist in the 400m IM (19th with 4:54.24) at 2019 Summer Junior Nationals. She also made finals in the SCY version of the same event (17th, 4:19.44) at 2019 Winter Juniors West.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:19.44

200 IM – 2:04.25

200 breast – 2:16.20

100 breast – 1:04.71

200 fly – 2:00.78

100 fly – 56.18

200 back – 2:04.63

100 back – 57.26

Flowers will join the Trojans’ class of 2026 with verbal commits Ashley McMillan and Nisha Kijkanakorn.

