Southeast Asia Games Medalist Nisha Kijkanakorn Commits to USC (2022)

Australian swimmer Nisha Kijkanakorn from the Nunawading Swimming Club and Wesley College, Melbourne has verbally committed to USC. She is expected to graduate in December 2021 and join the Trojans for the 2022-2023 season.

USC has always been my dream school and having the opportunity to explore the campus, meet the coaches and talk to the athletes, I was overwhelmed with excitement. I knew right away that USC is the one.

Though she lives and trains in Australia, Kijkanakorn represents Thailand internationally. She won a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which is a major regional multisport event.

At that meet, she swam 1:10.70 in the 100 breaststroke in long course. She added another medal as the breaststroke leg of Thailand’s women’s 400 medley relay.

Best Times in LCM/SCM/Yards (Converted)

LCM SCM SCY (Converted) 50 breast 32.87 — 28.71 100 breast 1:10.70 1:09.22 1:01.89 200 breast 2:37.05 2:33.34 2:17.88 200 IM 2:27.80 2:22.90 2:08.73

The USC women finished 3rd at last year’s Pac-12 Championship meet and outgoing head coach Dave Salo was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

As part of that effort, the Trojans had a pair of young breaststrokers finish in the top 9 of the 100 breaststroke at the Pac-12 Championships: then-sophomore Isa Odgers placed 6th in 1:00.59 and then-freshman Nicole Pavlopoulou placed 9th in 1:00.67.

Kijkanakorn joins Canadian Ashley McMillan as members of Jeremy Kipp’s first full-cycle recruiting class as the head coach of the USC Trojans. This continues a recent of heavily recruiting these Commonwealth nations for USC – their 2020-2021 season roster includes 2 Canadians (Hanna Henderson, Aela Janvier) and 2 Australians (Jemma Schlicht, Latiaica Transom) on it. Schilcht, a senior, is also from Melbourne.

Kijkanakorn spent much of her childhood in Thailand, but has been training in Australia for the last 2 years.W

