Lawton Chiles girls, Sarasota Boys Win Florida HS D3 State Championships

FHSAA D3 Swimming and Diving State Championships

November 7th, 2020

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center, Stuart, Florida

All State Series Information

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 FHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships-3A

Full Results PDF

Top 5 Girl’s Team Scores

Lawton Chiles – 242 Fleming Island – 208 Countryside – 188 Fort Myers – 164 Osceola Fundamental – 149

Florida Division 3 high schools across the state wrapped up their post-season competition on Saturday, November 7th as they competed in the state championship meet.

On the women’s side, Lawton Chiles High School repeated as state champions. They topped runner up Fleming Island by a score of 242 to 208. Countryside rounded out the top three finishers with 188 points.

Lawton Chiles was led to their victory by a strong performance from junior Lydia Hanlon. Hanlon won both the 100 fly (53.73) and 100 back (54.44). This marks the third straight year in which she has won the 100 back and the second year that she has won the 100 fly. She finished 3rd in the 100 fly at the State Championship meet as a freshman.

Lawton Chiles was also helped to their victory by a strong showing in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Stella Watts took 4rd in both (1:51.43/4:49.41), while Emily Chorpening added a 4th place finish in the 200 and 5th place finish in the 500 (1:53.12/4:58.18). Watts, who is a junior, is committed to the University of Alabama while the senior Chorpening will join Colorado State next year.

Also having an impressive showing at the women’s meet was sophomore Summer Cardwell of Countryside. She started the meet by winning the 200 free by almost 2 seconds, finishing as the only girl to break 1:50 in the event (1:48.40). Cardwell later added a second-place finish in the 100 fly, touching in 54.24. She was also a part of Countryside’s state champion 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

More Girls 3A State Champions

200 medley relay: Fleming Island – 1:46.97

– 1:46.97 200 IM: Michelle Morgan – 2:00.92

– 2:00.92 50 free: Sarah Evans – 23.41

– 23.41 100 free: Gisella Wright – 50.84

– 50.84 500 free: Olivia McMurray – 4:46.44

– 4:46.44 100 breast: Emma Wortman – 1:03.32

Top 5 Boy’s Team Scores

Sarasota – 254.5 Barron Collier – 200 Lawton Chiles – 190.5 Countryside – 170 Osceola Fundamental – 126

At the men’s meet, Sarasota High School took the top spot for the first time in the school’s history, finishing with 254.5 points. They were followed by last year’s state champion Barron Collier, who finished with 200 points, and the 2017 state champion Lawton Chiles with 190.5 points.

The Sarasota boys were led by senior Owen Matteson, who was competing in his first FHSAA State Championship following a move from New York. Matteson swam to a pair of 4th place finishes at the meet, narrowly missing the top three in both the 200 free and 100 fly. He touched the wall in 1:41.67 in the 200 and 49.89 in the fly, both of which were new best times.

One of the meet’s most impressive performances came from Barron Collier senior and University of Minnesota commit Andrew Garner. Garner was four for four on the day, topping the podium in all four races he participated in. After swimming to a 25.20 as the breaststroke leg of his school’s 200 medley relay, he took first in the 100 free in 45.28. He was slightly faster in the event in prelims, touching in 45.18. He then led off his schools 200 free relay, clocking a new best time of 20.70 while swimming the fastest split in the event. He finished his meet by winning the 100 breast in 55.07.

More Boys 3A State Champions

200 free: Riley Sampson – 1:38.78

– 1:38.78 200 IM: Mason Laur – 1:46.43

– 1:46.43 50 free: Zuri Ramsey – 20.51

– 20.51 100 fly: Mason Laur – 48.21

– 48.21 500 free: Riley Sampson – 4:26.15

– 4:26.15 100 back: Hayden Kwan – 48.62

– 48.62 400 free relay: Countryside – 3:06.72

While the meet was packed with fast swimming, the stands were also packed. Reports from the meet say that bleachers were filled with fans sitting shoulder to shoulder. Athletes also stood on the podiums without wearing masks, putting each other at risk in a state that has seen a climb in COVID cases over the past month.