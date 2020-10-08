Canadian Junior National Champion Ashley McMillan Chooses USC for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USC has successfully landed another Canadian talent with a verbal from Ashley McMillan. A member of Canada’s Junior National team, McMillan is a Canadian Junior National champion and World Juniors finalist. She trains with KISU Swim Club in British Columbia.

“So incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California!!! Thank you to everyone for the incredible support! I can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan family!! #fighton”

TOP TIMES (LCM/SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.87 / 23.69

100 free – 57.28 / 50.93

200 free – 2:06.16 / 1:51.43

400 free – 4:26.87 / 4:58.94

100 back – 1:04.61 / 56.24

200 back – 2:16.87 / 1:59.92

100 breast – 1:12.56 / 1:03.43

200 breast – 2:35.02 / 2:15.95

100 fly – 1:02.24 / 55.44

200 IM – 2:15.85 / 1:59.10

400 IM – 4:52.49 / 4:18.16

British Columbia has not sanctioned competitions since the pandemic began, so McMillan has not had the opportunity to race since the winter.

McMillan had a great 2019, though. At the Canadian Worlds Trials in April, she made B-finals in both IMs. Then, at the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships, she won the 200 IM and 400 IM junior national titles. She also raced the open water 3K at that meet, taking home gold there, too.

At the 2019 World Junior Championships, McMillan reached the 200 IM final, ultimately placing eighth overall. Her 2:15.85 from prelims was a lifetime best.

McMillan is USC’s first verbal on the 2022 women’s side for new head coach Jeremy Kipp. She’s the latest of a recent pipeline of top Canadian juniors joining the USC roster; Hanna Henderson is a freshman currently, Aela Janvier is a sophomore and Jade Hannah is committed to join the team in 2020 but doesn’t yet appear on the roster (she may be joining mid-year).

