Wang Shun 1:56.27 200 IM, Yu Liyan 2:06.83 200 Fly In China

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

The final day of the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships is upon us and a couple of key swimmers saved their best performances for last.

Competing in the heats of the men’s 200m IM, 26-year-old Wang Shun posted a head-turning time of 1:56.27 to easily snag the top seed over the next-closest swimmer of Qin Haiyang who touched in 1:59.42. Wang’s time here nearly slipped under his lifetime best and Chinese national record of 1:56.16, a mark he put on the books in 2017.

Wang took the Olympic bronze medal in this 200m IM event in Rio, clocking a time there of 1:57.05 behind winner Michael Phelps‘ 1:54.66 and Kosuke Hagino‘s 1:56.61.

At the 2018 Asian Games, Wang posted a winning time of 1:56.52 to beat Hagino and teammate Qin but fell short of the podium in Gwangju last year. At those 2019 World Championships Wang hit a time of 1:56.97 and was relegated to 6th place as a testament to the immense talent boiling over in this event from around the world.

Another impressive heats outing this morning from Qingdao came in the form of Yu Liyan‘s 2:06.83 time in the women’s 200m fly. Yu hit the only time of the field under the 2:10 threshold to become China’s 7th fastest performer all-time in the event.

2:09.34 is the fastest time for Yu that FINA has in its database, a result posted at the 2017 National Games.

Of note, Zhang Yufei did not compete in the women’s 200m fly event.