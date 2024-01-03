Vols Set To Host Tennessee Diving Invite In Knoxville

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee swimming & diving is set to host the Tennessee Diving Invitational this week, Jan. 3-5, at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

The competition is free to the public, and fans unable to attend can watch on SEC Network+ (Wednesday Link, Thursday Link, Friday Link). Live stats will be available on DiveMeets.

Tennessee last hosted the diving invite in 2022, and this year will welcome Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, NC State, South Carolina, SMU and Virginia Tech to Rocky Top. The format for the event will include prelims and finals for both springboard events, with the top 12 scorers from prelims advancing to finals. Platform will be finals only. Each day’s session will begin at 11:30 a.m. with men’s and women’s events running concurrently. Finals will begin 15 minutes following the conclusion of the prelims session.

Tennessee diving is already off to a fast start with several first-place finishes during meets in the fall season. Defending SEC Diver of the Year Bryden Hattie has already collected two SEC Diver of the Week awards to add to his growing list of honors.

Entering this week’s invite, below are the current career bests for each Tennessee diver.

Men’s

Bryden Hattie – 1-meter (404.55), 3-meter (429.20), platform (490.00)

Jacob Reasor – 1-meter (333.53), 3-meter (375.20), platform (366.10)

Owen Redfearn – 1-meter (324.30), 3-meter (335.10), platform (335.30)

Nick Stone – 1-meter (338.55), 3-meter (362.25), platform (372.25)

Harper Thornett – 1-meter (269.20), 3-meter (322.90), platform (294.45)

Women’s

Callie Borda – 1-meter (228.23), 3-meter (222.23), platform (148.65)

Bailey Davenport – 1-meter (276.45), 3-meter (294.53), platform (181.10)

Tanesha Lucoe – 1-meter (290.10), 3-meter (333.75), platform (338.75)

Maddie Reese – 1-meter (270.70), 3-meter (314.18), platform (310.15)

Elle Renner – 1-meter (304.05), 3-meter (327.23), platform (246.10)

Lynae Shorter – 1-meter (293.18), 3-meter (300.30), platform (215.30)

Schedule of Events

Wednesday (11:30 a.m.)

Women’s 3-meter

Men’s 1-meter

Men’s Team Event

Thursday (11:30 a.m.)

Women’s Platform

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s Team Event

Friday (11:30 a.m.)

Women’s 1-meter

Men’s Platform