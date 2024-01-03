Destin Lasco Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month

Courtesy: Pac-12
Destin Lasco, Sr., CALIFORNIA (Linwood, N.J.)
- Took home three individual and two relay wins at the Minnesota Invitational.
- Set three NCAA A standard times, winning the 100 Back, 200 Back and 200 IM while also helping the Bears to victories in the 400 Medley relay and 800 Medley relay.
- Swam the fastest time in the country this season in the 100 Back (44.28) and second-fastest in both the 200 Back (1:38.34) and the 200 IM (1:40.16).
- Second career Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month and first of the season (December 2022).
ALSO NOMINATED: Brandon Miller, UTAH.
2023 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week
|2023
|Men’s Swimmer
|Men’s Diver
|October
|Rex Maurer, Stanford
|Elias Petersen, Utah
|November
|Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC
|Elias Petersen, Utah
|December
|Destin Lasco, California
|—