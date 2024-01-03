Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month

January 03rd, 2024

Courtesy: Pac-12

Destin Lasco, Sr., CALIFORNIA (Linwood, N.J.)

  • Took home three individual and two relay wins at the Minnesota Invitational.
  • Set three NCAA A standard times, winning the 100 Back, 200 Back and 200 IM while also helping the Bears to victories in the 400 Medley relay and 800 Medley relay.
  • Swam the fastest time in the country this season in the 100 Back (44.28) and second-fastest in both the 200 Back (1:38.34) and the 200 IM (1:40.16).
  • Second career Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month and first of the season (December 2022).

ALSO NOMINATED: Brandon Miller, UTAH.

2023 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

2023 Men’s Swimmer Men’s Diver
October Rex Maurer, Stanford Elias Petersen, Utah
November Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC Elias Petersen, Utah
December Destin Lasco, California

0
