Virginia Women Have an Unbelievable Glut of Medley Relay Talent

I’m often asked how I got into SwimSwam. It all started with a site I coded and maintained entirely by HTML and VB called swimcoachtools.com. I was bored as a senior in college and wanted to experiment with coding, and as a former swimmer and the coach of a large summer league team, of course, I started with swimming.

The first thing I built was a medley relay calculator tool. The problem I was trying to solve is one that is common in summer league – when you have one or two dominant swimmers in an age group who can swim multiple strokes better than everyone else, and when nobody is really specializing in strokes yet, how do you assemble the best medley relays?

Little did I know that this would actually come in handy at an elite level, but here we are, 13 years later, with the Virginia Cavaliers women.

The most dominant medley relay group that has ever been assembled by a college swim program, the Cavaliers’ 200 medley relay on Thursday is a whopping 1.3 seconds faster than any other medley relay.

Not only are they good because they can assemble ‘one of each’ into a fast relay, but they have such an unbelievable glut of versatility in their relay. Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh can all swim multiple legs of the medleys. Douglass and Alex Walsh can swim any of the legs of the medley relay at an NCAA-title caliber level.

So how do you figure out the fastest relays?

Using the SwimSwam Medley Relay Calculator, of course.

I entered the best flat start times for 9 of Virginia’s best swimmers and this is what the calculator figured out:

Best Medley Relay Options (with aggregate flat start times)

Lifetime Bests Used

Conservatively extrapolated Gretchen Walsh to 49.90 for the 100 back.

RESULTS

What’s really striking is that Alex Walsh, one of the 5 or 6 best swimmers in the NCAA, doesn’t appear on the fastest relay, just as she didn’t in the best 200 medley relay. Based on 100 times, the coaches picked the right lineup for the 4×50 relay which swam the fastest-time ever (by over a second) on Thursday evening in 1:31.81.

It’s wild to think that Alex Walsh could only swim three relays at NCAAs, but with her planning to take on a challenging 200 IM/400 IM/200 fly schedule, maybe a reduction in relay load will do her some good.

Virginia has at least three different combinations of athletes who have aggregate flat start times of 3:25.01 or better in the 400 medley relay. And that’s without relay starts.

The fastest time in the NCAA this season is a 3:26.44 by NC State. The fastest time ever was also by NC State at last year’s NCAA Championships in 3:24.59. Again, with flat start aggregates, and no relay exchanges, Virginia has an aggregate flat starttime better than the all-time best.

Virginia is so good that they could, in theory, leave Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass off the 400 medley relay and still have a very good shot at the NCAA Record. Their B relay would be one of the fastest relays in NCAA history.

It’s flabbergasting just how good this group is, if they can put it all together at NCAAs.