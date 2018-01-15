Virginia and Virginia Tech Split Annual Dual Meet

Virginia Tech Vs. Virginia

Results

Hosted by Virginia

Friday, January 12th, and Saturday, January 13th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

Final Scores

Men: Virginia Tech 216, Virginia 133

Women: Virginia 189.5, Virginia Tech 163.5

Intrastate and ACC rivals Virginia Tech and University of Virginia squared off at Virginia Tech’s home pool in Christiansburg, VA, Friday and Saturday in a two-day dual meet. The two squads split; the Hokie men downed the Cavaliers by a wide margin of 216-133, while on the women’s side, the Cavs outlasted the Hokies, 189.5-163.5.

The Hokie women jumped out early, recording five consecutive victories to kick things off Friday afternoon. The Cavs responded by taking the last three events of the day. Saturday morning looked to start the same, with Virginia Tech taking the shorter medley relay. But UVA then took four of the six individual events, and the final relay, to win the meet. Virginia Tech sophomore Reka Gyorgy was the only women to win two individual events, takin the 200 IM and 400 IM to open and close individual competition.

Things started similarly on the men’s side. Ian Ho led off Virginia Tech’s 200 free with a 19.89, as the Hokie’s “A” team cruised to the win. The Hokies won the first three individual events, and four of six on Friday, as well as the 400 medley relay to cap off the evening. They kept things rolling on Saturday, winning the 200 medley relay, and another four individual events, before UVA picked up their only relay win by taking the 400 free relay. Ho (50/100 free), Norbert Szabo (200 IM, 200 free) and Lane Stone (500/1000 free) all won two individual events for the Hokies.

This is annual meet for these two teams, both of which have had success at the conference level. Virginia dominated the ACC for the better part of ten years, but its men team last won in 2013, and its women last won in 2016, as NC State has become the powerhouse in the conference (although it was the Virginia Tech men who ended the Cavs winning streak in 2014).

Virginia Tech Release

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split with rival Virginia on Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Tech’s men knocked off the 21st-ranked Cavaliers 218-133 while the Hokies No. 25 women fell to UVA’s 11th-ranked team, 189.5-163.5.

“This was our most balanced team ever in a dual meet versus Virginia,” said head coach Ned Skinner. “Every specialty represented us well and our coaches should be commended for their hard work in keeping the focus as we come off a very difficult training trip. Ian Ho, Lane Stone, Norbert Szabo and Jack Gigliotti all provided key sparks for us on the men’s side. Klaudia Nazieblo, Reka Gyorgy, Joelle Vereb, Emily Meilus and Ashlynn Peters performances really gave our women a fighting chance this weekend.”

The men’s team claimed the wins in seven of today’s 10 events, getting off to a strong start with five consecutive first place finishes. Tech kicked it off with Jake Lamparella, Norbert Szabo, Harrison Pierce and Ian Ho taking the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:29.44.

Lane Stone and Michael Craddock followed up with a one, three finish in the 1,000 free. Stone took the top place in a time of 9:12.79 while Craddock finished in a time of 9:25.09.

Ho led the Hokies to a win in the 50 free with a 20.22 mark as teammate David Herbert finished just behind in a second place time of 20.53. Lamparella claimed his second top finish of the day with a 48.99 in the 100 backstroke while Sean Workman secured third in a time of 50.29.

Justin Edwards recorded the Hokies’ fifth-straight win with a time of 1:59.65 in the 200 yard breaststroke. Pierce followed up with a third place time of 50.16 in the 100 fly.

Szabo got the Hokies back on top in the next event, winning the 200 free in a time of 1:38.78 and was followed by Stone in second with a time of 1:40.19. Samuel Tornqvist wrapped up the individual swim events with a third place finish in the 400 IM (3:54.81).

The Hokies concluded the day going two, three in the 400 free relay. Lamparella, Herbert, Pierce and Szabo teamed up for a time of 2:59.55 while Hassler Carroll, Thomas Hallock, Stone and Aaron Boyd had a time of 3:02.50.

Tech again dominated on the boards, sweeping the men’s 1-meter as Ben Schiesl had the top score of 378.75. Jack Gigliotti had his second silver finish of the weekend with a score of 335.02 while Thomas Shinholser came in third (314.63).

This marks the fifth win for the H 2 Okies men over UVA in program history.

The women opened the day with a one, two finish in the 200 medley relay. Emily Meilus, Joelle Vereb, Maggie Gruber and Adriana Grabski had a time of 1:41.56 and were followed by team of Klaudia Nazieblo, Kelly Henry, Kayla Purcell and Danielle Griggs in 1:43.45.

Jenna Beattie and Eleanor Matheson gave Tech the two, three finish in the women’s 1,000 free as Beattie swam 1:13.33 and Matheson went 10:13.88. k

The H 2 Okies had another two, three finish in the next event off swims from Nazieblo (54.97) and Meilus (55.16) in the 100 yard backstroke. Henry took third with a time of 2:19.94 in the 200 yard breaststroke.

Nazieblo finished on top in the 100 fly with a time of 54.56 while Gruber took third in 55.04. Reka Gyorgy finished the individual events out with a top time of 4:18.50 in the 400 IM.

The Hokies wrapped up the swim events with a third place finish in the 400 free relay as Grabski, Purcell, Abby Andrusin and Gruber recorded a time of 3:24.82.

In diving, Ashlynn Peters scored 342.52 to win the 3-meter event.

Tech recognized its 12 seniors prior to today’s meet, honoring Ashley Buchter, Grabski, Gruber, Henry, Nazieblo, MJ Ulrich, Logan Williams, Mauro Castro-Silva, Edwards, Gigliotti, Pierce and Shinholser.

The Hokies will be back in the pool next weekend when they travel to Ohio. Tech will face Cincinnati and Xavier on Friday followed by a meet against Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers (women) on Saturday.

University of Virginia Release

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed a two-day meet against Virginia Tech on Saturday (Jan. 13) at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in Christiansburg, Va. The No. 11 Virginia women’s team defeated No. 25 Virginia Tech, 189.5-163.5, while the No. 21 Cavalier men fell, 218-133, to the Hokies.

“We had a challenging day for the second day at Virginia Tech,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The women came out with a win. We had some mishaps to end the meet yesterday with a disqualification on the men’s 400 medley relay, that we won, and likewise this morning on the women’s 200 medley relay, that we won as well and disqualified. That put us in a little bit of a hole, from a points perspective, so we had to dig out of that on both sides. Those are things we need to learn from, and be sure we correct and get better at as we head to next weekend and into championship season. Both teams fought well. We’re definitely tired and we can see it. Their legs are tired. They’re racing well. They’re racing smart. As we head into the next segment of our season, where ACCs are five and six weeks away, we are trying to fine-tune some things and continue to get better. The women came out and fought and won the meet. The guys fought hard, but came out with a loss. We definitely look forward to seeing both teams (Virginia Tech) at ACCs and giving them a run when all is even.”

Junior Rachel Politi (Bexley Ohio) finished first in the women’s 1000-yard freestyle, recording a time of 10:10.54.

The Cavaliers captured the top four times in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with senior Caitlin Cooper (Atlanta, Ga.) pacing the event with a time of 22.54. Sophomore Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) finished second with a time of 23.00, while freshman Anna Pang (SINGAPORE) finish third with a time of 23.41 and senior Laine Reed (Austin, Texas) finished fourth with a time of 23.67.

Freshman Abby Richter (Henderson, Nev.) topped the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.63 before junior Vivian Tafuto (Hummelstown, Pa.) and sophomore Mary Claire Tansill (Bristow, Va.) finished 1-2 in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, respectively. Tafuto recorded a time of 2:15.91, while Tansill recorded a time of 2:17.05.

Junior Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.) finished first in the men’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.70, out-touching his junior teammate Zach Fong(Moorestown, N.J.­) by one-hundredth of a second. Fong finished second with a time of 48.71.

Hill paced Virginia in the 200-yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 1:49.39, while freshman Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) finished second with a time of 1:49.74 and junior Eryn Eddy (Loveland, Colo.) finished third with a time of 1:50.04.

In the last individual event of the meet, sophomore Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) and redshirt junior Brendan Casey (Santa Monica, Calif.) recorded the top two times in the 400-yard individual medley, respectively. Schubert swam a time of 3:53.97 and Casey swam a time of 3:54.15.

The meet concluded with Virginia sweeping the 400-yard freestyle relay. The women’s team of Hill, Eddy, Pang and Cooper, respectively, recorded a time of 3:19.98, while the men’s team of sophomore Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain), Keblish, senior Luke Georgiadis (Jacksonville, Fla.) and sophomore Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.), respectively, recorded a time of 2:59.55.

Virginia will host NC State on Friday (Jan. 19) and North Carolina on Saturday (Jan. 20). The Cavaliers will recognize nine seniors at Saturday’s meet for Senior Day.