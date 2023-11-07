Victor Johansson Of Sweden Ranks #1 In SCM 400 & 800 Freestyle

2023 FINNISH OPEN GRAND PRIX

Saturday, November 4th & Sunday, November 5th

Espoo, Finland

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2023 Finnish Open Grand Prix concluded over the weekend, with several Finnish and Swedish stars in the mix for medals at the two-day short course competition.

Among them was Olympic bronze medalist Matti Mattsson of Finland, with the 30-year-old dabbling in his signature breaststroke discipline.

Mattsson won the 100m and 200m distances decisively, registering times of 58.41 and 2:06.84, respectively.

In the shorter event, Mattsson’s outing came within half a second of the Finnish national record, one which stands at the 58.04 Olli Kokko put on the books at the 2022 World Championships.

In the longer race, Mattsson owns the national record in his lifetime best of 2:04.63 notched at the 2019 Finnish Championships.

Teammate Laura Lahtinen was a multi-event winner on the women’s side, including in the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly.

Lahtinen produced a time of 55.01 to take the 100m free, splitting 26.56/28.45 in the process. That came within striking distance of her lifetime best of 54.64, while her 200m free time of 1:57.72 that earned gold indeed scored a new PB. Her previous career-quickest entering this competition rested at the 1:57.72 produced at this same meet last year.

The 100m fly was another podium-topper for Lahtinen where she nabbed the gold in 56.88.

Swedish ace Victor Johansson put on a show in the men’s trio of the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle races. He hit times of 1:45.84, 3:39.82 and 7:33.01, respectively, with the 25-year-old busting out PB’s in the 200m and 800m.

Johansson’s previous top times included 1:46.00 in the 200m free from 2016 and 7:44.50 in the 800m free from 2017 so the 25-year-old logged two of his best short course times in well over 5 years. His 800m free hacked over 10 seconds en route to registering a new Swedish national record

Just like that, Johansson now ranks as the #1 swimmer in the world in both the 400m and 800m free events, supplanting Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany in the process.