van Jaarsveld, Hart Named COSIDA At-Large All-Americans of the Year for D2, D3

University of Indianapolis’ Marizel van Jaarsveld and Kenyon College’s Crile Hart have been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Women’s At-Large All-Americans Of The Year, for Divisions II and III respectively, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.
van Jaarsvald became the first Greyhound female swimmer to win a national title last year when she won the 200 IM. To cap off the meet, she was a member of the winning 4×100 free relay. She added wins in the 200 and 400 IMs this year to become a four-time national champion. She is a 19-time All-American, and a 14-time Great Valley Lakes conference champion. A three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, van Jaarsvald carries a 3.87 GPA in psychology.
Other swimmers selected to the Division II First Team are Augustana’s Taylor Beagle, Florida Tech’s Savannah Brennan, St. Cloud State’s Madison Brinkman, Saginaw Valley State’s Libby Caird, Carson-Newman’s Meredith Ginn, Colorado Mesa’s Jolynn Harris, Saint Rose’s Colleen Quaglia, and Queens’ Kayla Tennant.
A two-time NCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year, this is Hart’s first selection to the Academic All-American team. This season, she helped lead the Kenyon Ladies to a conference title and an NCAA Championship. At NCAAs, she won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 back. She was also a member of the 400 free relay, the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay, the latter three of which also won national titles. She’s been the NCAC Swimmer of the Year twice, and was voted Kenyon’s Senior Athlete of the Year. Hart is an anthropology major and carries a 3.66 GPA.
Notably, after being selected as the Division I female At-Large Academic All-American of the Year last year, Stanford fifth-year Brooke Forde was named to the First Team again this year.
Joining Hart as swimmers named to the Division III First Team is her teammate Emmie Mirus, along with MIT’s Lindsey Bjornstad, Illinois Wesleyan’s Ellen Gilbert, Emory’s Clio Hancock, and WPI’s Katherine Pawlak.
LIST OF SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO THE WOMEN’S AT-LARGE TEAM
DIVISION I
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Brooke Forde
|Stanford
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Human Biology (UG)/Epidemiology (G)
|Sophie Hansson
|NC State
|Sr.
|3.93
|Business Management
|Morgan Liberto
|Alabama
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Political Science (UG)/Public Administration (G)
|Robin Neumann
|Cal Berkeley
|Sr.
|3.95
|Global Studies
|Felicia Pasadyn
|Harvard
|Sr.
|4.00
|Integrative Biology
|Delaney Schnell
|Arizona
|Sr.
|4.00
|Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences
|SECOND TEAM
|Donna dePolo
|UNV, Reno
|Sr.
|3.94
|Physics
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|USC
|So.
|3.71
|Astronautical Engineering
|Hanna Everhart
|Duquesne
|Sr.
|4.00
|Physician Assistant Studies
|THIRD TEAM
|Kara Holt
|Tennessee
|Jr.
|4.00
|Neuroscience
DIVISION II
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Taylor Beagle
|Augustana
|Sr.
|3.94
|Biology
|Savannah Brennan
|Florida Tech
|Gr.
|3.97/4.00
|Biotechnology
|Madison Brinkman
|St. Cloud State
|Sr.
|3.77
|Radiologic Technology/Biomedical Sciences
|Libby Caird
|Saginaw Valley State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Occupational Therapy
|Meredith Ginn
|Carson-Newman
|Sr.
|4.00
|Chemistry
|Jolynn Harris
|Colorado Mesa
|Sr.
|3.82
|Exercise Sciences
|Colleen Quaglia
|College of Saint-Rose
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Accounting
|Kayla Tennant
|Queens (NC)
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology/Psychology
|Marizel van Jaarsveld
|Indianapolis
|Sr.
|3.87
|Psychology
|SECOND TEAM
|Lily Borgenheimer
|Colorado Mesa
|Sr.
|3.86
|Liberal Arts
|Ann Carozza
|West Chester
|Sr.
|3.56
|Special Education
|Bec Cross
|Drury
|Sr.
|3.93
|Exercise Physiology
|CJ Jensen
|Carson-Newman
|Sr.
|3.86
|Chemistry
|Allison Weber
|Drury
|Sr.
|3.94
|Biology
|Lauren White
|Colorado Mesa
|Jr.
|3.79
|Business Administration/Marketing
|THIRD TEAM
|Anna Miram
|Wingate
|Sr.
|3.92
|Mathematics/Marketing
|Meghan Slowey
|Colorado School of Mines
|Jr.
|3.67
|Mechanical Engineering
DIVISION III
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lindsey Bjornstad
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.92
|Aerospace Engineering
|Ellen Gilbert
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Sr.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Clio Hancock
|Emory
|Sr.
|4.00
|Chemistry/Anthropology
|Crile Hart
|Kenyon
|Sr.
|3.66
|Anthropology
|Emmie Mirus
|Kenyon
|Sr.
|3.87
|Sociology/Spanish
|Katherine Pawlak
|WPI
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|SECOND TEAM
|Lauren Byrne
|Scranton
|Gr.
|3.90/3.91
|Exercise Science
|Edenna Chen
|MIT
|Jr.
|3.76
|Electrical Engineering/Computer Science
|Elizabeth Cron
|Chicago
|Sr.
|3.56
|Environmental Science
|Auriela Inscriti
|Mount Union
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biochemistry
|Ava Lowell
|Ithaca
|Gr.
|3.67/3.87
|Physical Therapy
|Laura Rosado
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.92
|Mechanical Engineering
|THIRD TEAM
|Claudia Barnett
|Washington and Lee
|Sr.
|3.81
|Biology/Spanish
|Claire Brennan
|Tufts
|Jr.
|3.78
|Political Science/English
NAIA
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Andrea Adam
|St. Ambrose
|Gr.
|3.67
|Physical Therapy
|Maggie Blazo
|Milligan
|Gr.
|3.89/4.00
|Business Administration (UG)/MBA (G)
|SECOND TEAM
|Emma Sofie Augustsson
|Keiser
|Sr.
|3.85
|Business Administration & Finance
|Gabby MacPherson
|Milligan
|So.
|3.81
|Nursing
|Hanne te Velthuis
|University of the Cumberlands
|Jr.
|3.95
|Exercise & Sport Science