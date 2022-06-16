van Jaarsveld, Hart Named COSIDA At-Large All-Americans of the Year for D2, D3

University of Indianapolis’ Marizel van Jaarsveld and Kenyon College’s Crile Hart have been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Women’s At-Large All-Americans Of The Year, for Divisions II and III respectively, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.

van Jaarsvald became the first Greyhound female swimmer to win a national title last year when she won the 200 IM. To cap off the meet, she was a member of the winning 4×100 free relay. She added wins in the 200 and 400 IMs this year to become a four-time national champion. She is a 19-time All-American, and a 14-time Great Valley Lakes conference champion. A three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, van Jaarsvald carries a 3.87 GPA in psychology.

Other swimmers selected to the Division II First Team are Augustana’s Taylor Beagle, Florida Tech’s Savannah Brennan, St. Cloud State’s Madison Brinkman, Saginaw Valley State’s Libby Caird, Carson-Newman’s Meredith Ginn, Colorado Mesa’s Jolynn Harris, Saint Rose’s Colleen Quaglia, and Queens’ Kayla Tennant.

A two-time NCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year, this is Hart’s first selection to the Academic All-American team. This season, she helped lead the Kenyon Ladies to a conference title and an NCAA Championship. At NCAAs, she won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 back. She was also a member of the 400 free relay, the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay, the latter three of which also won national titles. She’s been the NCAC Swimmer of the Year twice, and was voted Kenyon’s Senior Athlete of the Year. Hart is an anthropology major and carries a 3.66 GPA.

Notably, after being selected as the Division I female At-Large Academic All-American of the Year last year, Stanford fifth-year Brooke Forde was named to the First Team again this year.

Joining Hart as swimmers named to the Division III First Team is her teammate Emmie Mirus, along with MIT’s Lindsey Bjornstad, Illinois Wesleyan’s Ellen Gilbert, Emory’s Clio Hancock, and WPI’s Katherine Pawlak.

For the full list of athletes selected to the women’s at-large team, click here.

LIST OF SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO THE WOMEN’S AT-LARGE TEAM

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM Name School Yr. GPA Major Lindsey Bjornstad MIT Sr. 3.92 Aerospace Engineering Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Psychology Clio Hancock Emory Sr. 4.00 Chemistry/Anthropology Crile Hart Kenyon Sr. 3.66 Anthropology Emmie Mirus Kenyon Sr. 3.87 Sociology/Spanish Katherine Pawlak WPI Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering SECOND TEAM Lauren Byrne Scranton Gr. 3.90/3.91 Exercise Science Edenna Chen MIT Jr. 3.76 Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Elizabeth Cron Chicago Sr. 3.56 Environmental Science Auriela Inscriti Mount Union Sr. 4.00 Biochemistry Ava Lowell Ithaca Gr. 3.67/3.87 Physical Therapy Laura Rosado MIT Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering THIRD TEAM Claudia Barnett Washington and Lee Sr. 3.81 Biology/Spanish Claire Brennan Tufts Jr. 3.78 Political Science/English

