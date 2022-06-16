Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

van Jaarsveld, Hart Named COSIDA At-Large All-Americans of the Year for D2, D3

University of Indianapolis’ Marizel van Jaarsveld and Kenyon College’s Crile Hart have been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Women’s At-Large All-Americans Of The Year, for Divisions II and III respectively, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.

van Jaarsvald became the first Greyhound female swimmer to win a national title last year when she won the 200 IM. To cap off the meet, she was a member of the winning 4×100 free relay. She added wins in the 200 and 400 IMs this year to become a four-time national champion. She is a 19-time All-American, and a 14-time Great Valley Lakes conference champion. A three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, van Jaarsvald carries a 3.87 GPA in psychology.

Other swimmers selected to the Division II First Team are Augustana’s Taylor Beagle, Florida Tech’s Savannah Brennan, St. Cloud State’s Madison Brinkman, Saginaw Valley State’s Libby Caird, Carson-Newman’s Meredith Ginn, Colorado Mesa’s Jolynn Harris, Saint Rose’s Colleen Quagliaand Queens’ Kayla Tennant

A two-time NCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year, this is Hart’s first selection to the Academic All-American team. This season, she helped lead the Kenyon Ladies to a conference title and an NCAA Championship. At NCAAs, she won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 back. She was also a member of the 400 free relay, the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay, the latter three of which also won national titles. She’s been the NCAC Swimmer of the Year twice, and was voted Kenyon’s Senior Athlete of the Year. Hart is an anthropology major and carries a 3.66 GPA.

Notably, after being selected as the Division I female At-Large Academic All-American of the Year last year, Stanford fifth-year Brooke Forde was named to the First Team again this year.

Joining Hart as swimmers named to the Division III First Team is her teammate Emmie Mirus, along with MIT’s Lindsey Bjornstad, Illinois Wesleyan’s Ellen Gilbert, Emory’s Clio Hancock, and WPI’s Katherine Pawlak.

For the full list of athletes selected to the women’s at-large team, click here.

LIST OF SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO THE WOMEN’S AT-LARGE TEAM

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Brooke Forde Stanford Gr. 4.00/4.00 Human Biology (UG)/Epidemiology (G)
Sophie Hansson NC State Sr. 3.93 Business Management
Morgan Liberto Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Political Science (UG)/Public Administration (G)
Robin Neumann Cal Berkeley Sr. 3.95 Global Studies
Felicia Pasadyn Harvard Sr. 4.00 Integrative Biology
Delaney Schnell Arizona Sr. 4.00 Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences
SECOND TEAM
Donna dePolo UNV, Reno Sr. 3.94 Physics
Kaitlyn Dobler USC So. 3.71 Astronautical Engineering
Hanna Everhart Duquesne Sr. 4.00 Physician Assistant Studies
THIRD TEAM
Kara Holt Tennessee Jr. 4.00 Neuroscience

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Taylor Beagle Augustana Sr. 3.94 Biology
Savannah Brennan Florida Tech Gr. 3.97/4.00 Biotechnology
Madison Brinkman St. Cloud State Sr. 3.77 Radiologic Technology/Biomedical Sciences
Libby Caird Saginaw Valley State Sr. 4.00 Occupational Therapy
Meredith Ginn Carson-Newman Sr. 4.00 Chemistry
Jolynn Harris Colorado Mesa Sr. 3.82 Exercise Sciences
Colleen Quaglia College of Saint-Rose Gr. 4.00/4.00 Accounting
Kayla Tennant Queens (NC) Sr. 4.00 Biology/Psychology
Marizel van Jaarsveld Indianapolis Sr. 3.87 Psychology
SECOND TEAM
Lily Borgenheimer Colorado Mesa Sr. 3.86 Liberal Arts
Ann Carozza West Chester Sr. 3.56 Special Education
Bec Cross Drury Sr. 3.93 Exercise Physiology
CJ Jensen Carson-Newman Sr. 3.86 Chemistry
Allison Weber Drury Sr. 3.94 Biology
Lauren White Colorado Mesa Jr.  3.79 Business Administration/Marketing
THIRD TEAM
Anna Miram Wingate Sr. 3.92 Mathematics/Marketing
Meghan Slowey Colorado School of Mines Jr. 3.67 Mechanical Engineering

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lindsey Bjornstad MIT Sr. 3.92 Aerospace Engineering
Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Psychology
Clio Hancock Emory Sr. 4.00 Chemistry/Anthropology
Crile Hart Kenyon Sr. 3.66 Anthropology
Emmie Mirus Kenyon Sr. 3.87 Sociology/Spanish
Katherine Pawlak WPI Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
SECOND TEAM
Lauren Byrne Scranton Gr. 3.90/3.91 Exercise Science
Edenna Chen MIT Jr. 3.76 Electrical Engineering/Computer Science
Elizabeth Cron Chicago Sr. 3.56 Environmental Science
Auriela Inscriti Mount Union Sr. 4.00 Biochemistry
Ava Lowell Ithaca Gr. 3.67/3.87 Physical Therapy
Laura Rosado MIT Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering
THIRD TEAM
Claudia Barnett Washington and Lee Sr. 3.81 Biology/Spanish
Claire Brennan Tufts Jr. 3.78 Political Science/English

NAIA

FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Andrea Adam St. Ambrose Gr. 3.67 Physical Therapy
Maggie Blazo Milligan Gr. 3.89/4.00 Business Administration (UG)/MBA (G)
SECOND TEAM
Emma Sofie Augustsson Keiser Sr. 3.85 Business Administration & Finance 
Gabby MacPherson Milligan So. 3.81 Nursing
Hanne te Velthuis University of the Cumberlands Jr. 3.95 Exercise & Sport Science

