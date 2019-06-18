Vakasama Clocks New Fijian National Records In Men’s 200 Breast, 400 IM

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on night 2 of the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships in Auckland, visiting Fijian swimmer Taichi Vakasama fired off a new national record in the men’s 200m breaststroke event, his 2nd record of this competition.

Setting himself up for a place in the final with a morning swim of 2:19.92, the 19-year-old Commonwealth Games swimmer cranked out a time of 2:16.34 to produce a lifetime best en route to the bronze medal. Splitting 1:06.52/1:09.82, the 18-year-old Barracudas Swim Club athlete overtook his own previous National Record of 2:17.17 he logged back at the 2017 edition fo the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Vakasama competed on day 1 here in Auckland, taking 13th in the heats of the men’s 400m IM in 4:47.07. That also sliced .06 off of his previous Fijian National Record of 4:47.13 that’s been on the books for almost 2 years.

The teen is set to take on the 50m breast, 100m breast, and 200m IM yet here at these NZ Open Championships.