Utah’s Brandon Miller Pops 1:58.52 LCM 200 Back on Day 3 Prelims of Art Adamson Invite

2023 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 15-17

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

Prelims: 9:30 a.m. (CST) / Finals: 5:30 p.m. (CST)

2024 NCAA Championships Standards

Meet Mobile: Art Adamson Invitational 2023

Day 2 Recap

Friday’s prelims session featured the typical NCAA lineup of events: the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Of course, the prelims session this morning was once again competed in LCM (long course meters).

WOMEN’S RECAP

Things kicked off this morning in the women’s 200 back, where Texas A&M’s Aviv Barzelay popped a 2:12.89 to lead the field. Barzelay set the tone early, splitting 31.15 on the opening 50m. She then tacked on 50 splits of 33.59, 33.91, and 34.24 respectively the rest of the way through the race.

The Aggies kept control of the women’s events through the 100 free as well, where Chloe Stepanek clocked a 55.16. She led the event by a little over half a second, however, LSU’s Katarina Milutinovich was impressive this morning as well, posting a 55.78 for the #2 seed for tonight’s final. Stepanek had some nice initial speed in her race, splitting 26.47 on the opening 50, then coming home in 28.69.

Washington State got in on the action after that, seeing Emily Lundgren earn the top seed for tonight’s final in the women’s 200 breast with a 2:31.73 this morning. She was in a field of her own this morning, clocking the top time by nearly 3 seconds. Lundgren was out pretty quick, splitting 1:13.01 on the first 100m. She held her pace pretty well through the back half, putting up a 1:18.72 on the final 100m.

The Cougars made it 2-for-2 on top times to close out the morning, seeing Dori Hathazi swim a 2:11.69 in the women’s 200 fly. Hathazi was the top swimmer int he event this morning by 2 seconds, and like many of the other swimmers who posted top times this morning, she was out with a good deal of speed. She went 1:02.50 on the opening 100m, then came home in 1:09.19. While on its face that looks like a swimmer fading on the back half of the race, that wasn’t quite the case. Hathazi was actually faster on the final 50 than the 3rd 50, splitting 35.01 on the 3rd 50 and coming home in 34.18. So, while her pace did slow quite a bit on the back half, she still had some solid closing speed on the final lap.

MEN’S RECAP

It was Utah that got out to a roaring start this morning in the men’s events. Leading the way was Ute Brandon Miller, who threw down a speedy 1:58.52 to post the top time in the men’s 200 back by a huge margin. It was a massive performance for Miller, whose personal best heading into the morning was a 1:59.78, which he swam this summer at U.S. Nationals in late June.

LSU then saw Jere Hribar take the top seed in the men’s 100 free, putting up a 50.38. He was out like a bullet, splitting 23.90 on the first 50m, then he came home in 26.48.

Texas A&M was dominant in the men’s 200 breast this morning. Alex Sanchez led the way, clocking a 2:15.18. Teammate Logan Brown wasn’t far behind, hitting 2nd in 2:16.05. Vincent Ribeiro and Lane White rounded out the top 4 with times of 2:16.97 and 2:19.50 respectively.

Evan VanBrocklin put Utah back on top in the men’s 200 fly, swimming a 2:02.13.

The action will conclude tonight with the finals session, which will, of course, be swum in yards.