Baylor Nelson Posts 3:38.33 400 IM to Highlight Day 2 of Art Adamson Invite

2023 Art Adamson Invitational

November 15-17

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

Prelims: 9:30 a.m. (CST) / Finals: 5:30 p.m. (CST)

2024 NCAA Championships Standards

Meet Mobile: Art Adamson Invitational 2023

The second day of the 2023 Art Adamson Invitational continued Thursday evening with SCY finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, as well as timed finals for the 200 medley and 800 free relays.

Women’s 200-Yard Medley Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

Texas A&M ‘A’ – 1:37.04 UCLA ‘A’ – 1:37.96 LSU ‘A’ – 1:38.57 WSU ‘A’ – 1:39.62 UCLA ‘C’ – 1:39.77 Texas A&M ‘B’ – 1:40.51 (tie) Houston ‘A’/San Diego ‘A’ – 1:41.01

Texas A&M’s A relay of Miranda Grana (24.92), Bobbi Kennett (27.25), Olivia Theall (23.12), and Chloe Stepanek (21.75) kicked off the session with three field-leading splits. Sarah Bennetts of UCLA out-split Kennett on the breaststroke leg (27.09).

LSU’s Michaela De Villiers threw down the second fastest anchor split of the field (21.89), dipping under 22 seconds on a flying start for the second time in her career. Her fastest split stands at a 21.69 from last year’s SEC Championships.

Men’s 200-Yard Medley Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Top 8:

Texas A&M ‘A’ – 1:23.83 LSU ‘A’ – 1:25.61 Utah ‘A’ – 1:26.78 Texas A&M ‘B’ – 1:26.88 Texas A&M ‘C’ – 1:28.39 LSU ‘B’ – 1:30.37 Utah ‘B’ – 1:30.71 Air Force ‘A’ – 1:30.77

Thomas Shomper (21.22), Alex Sanchez (23.46), Connor Foote (20.11), and Baylor Nelson (19.04) just missed the A cut by 0.12, but still posted a dominating win over the field. LSU anchor Jere Hribar was the only one to split sub-19 (18.82), but it wasn’t enough to close the two second gap between the teams at the 150.

Women’s 400-Yard IM – Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

Paige Maceachern, UCLA – 4:06.15 Giulia Goreigk, Texas A&M – 4:07.91 Rosie Murphy, UCLA – 4:10.67 Abigail Ahrens, Texas A&M – 4:14.43 Summer Stanfield, Utah – 4:17.12 Abby Grottle, Texas A&M – 4:17.79 Ashley Kolessar, UCLA – 4:18.82 Alice Marini, Texas A&M – 4:22.38

UCLA junior Paige Maceachern shaved 0.02 seconds off of her best time to take the win in the 400 IM. She placed 15th at last season’s NCAAs and has set herself up well to make her third appearance this year. Her front half was the difference maker, as she was out nearly two seconds faster than her previous best at the 200.

Two other swimmers got under last year’s invited time: Maceachern’s teammate Rosie Murphy and Texas A&M’s Giulia Goerigk. Goerirgk won this event at last year’s invite en route to setting her best time (4:05.75). Murphy’s swim was a best time, knocking off 1.43 seconds from her previous best set at last season’s Pac-12s.

Men’s 400-Yard IM – Final

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M – 3:38.33 Max Vega Cuevas, Texas A&M – 3:43.19 Munzy Kabbara, Texas A&M – 3:46.41 Brandon Miller, Utah – 3:48.68 Evan VanBrocklin, Utah – 3:48.75 Camden Swigart, Air Force – 3:52.75 Roberto Bonilla Flores, Texas A&M – 3:53.50 Nathan Ramey, Utah – 3:56.67

Baylor Nelson led wire-to-wire in the men’s 400 IM, stopping the clock just 0.22 off of his best time of 3:38.11. He earned the only A cut of the session, punching a return ticket to the NCAA Championships. He finished 10th in the 400 IM and 7th in the 200 IM last season.

It was a 1-2-3 sweep for Texas A&M, as Nelson was followed by teammates Max Vega Cuevas and Munzy Kabbara. Cuevas shaved 0.6 seconds off of his best time set last March.

Women’s 100-Yard Fly – Final

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

Olivia Theall took 2nd in this event last year behind Maggie Mac Neil, setting her best time of 51.25 in the process. She was off that time this year, but took the win by nearly a second over UCLA’s Aislinn Walsh, also dipping under last year’s invited time. Dori Hathazi, who led (long course) prelims with a 1:00.26, fell to 7th overall but dropped 0.24 from her best time. First-year Katie Walker also set a best time, as did Joanie Cash and Sofia Sartori.

Men’s 100-Yard Fly – Final

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

Connor Foote, Texas A&M – 45.02 Clayton Conklin, Texas A&M – 46.09 Pawel Uryniuk, LSU – 47.88 Tyler Hulet, Texas A&M – 48.03 Jackson Kehler, Utah – 48.35 Joe Moore, Air Force – 48.83 Gavin Rogers, LSU – 49.03 Marko Kovacic, Utah – 49.24

Connor Foote dropped 0.19 seconds from his 15th-place NCAAs finish last season to lead the men’s 100 fly. He was over a second faster than his winning time from last year’s invite (46.24), and half a second under last season’s invited time. Teammate Clayton Conklin also set a best time.

Women’s 200-Yard Free – Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M – 1:43.98 Megan Barnes, LSU – 1:45.40 Reagan Osborne, LSU – 1:46.57 Gizem Guvenc, UCLA – 1:46.63 Katarina Milutinovich, LSU – 1:46.95 Brooke Schaffer, UCLA – 1:47.04 Hayden Miller, Texas A&M – 1:49.38 Chloe Cheng, LSU – 1:50.34

Chloe Stepanek dominated from start to finish in the women’s 200 free. After posting the only sub-2:00 time this morning (1:59.54), she swam the only sub-1:45 time in the field (1:43.98). She got out to a quick 49.97 but faded a little on the back-half.

LSU had a strong showing in the A final, with Megan Barnes and Reagan Osborne finishing right off of their personal bests.

Men’s 200-Yard Free – Final

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

The men’s 200 free final was dominated by underclassmen. While no one swam under the invited time, first-year Jovan Lekic posted a career-best 200 free in only his second time swimming the yards version of the event. Utah’s Jakub Walter dipped under 1:39 for the first time, tying with LSU’s Karlo Percinic.

Women’s 100-Yard Breast – Final

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8:

Henrietta Fangli (1:00.03) led a tight field in the women’s 100 breast, picking up Houston’s first win of the night. She was followed by two Texas A&M seniors, Bobbi Kennett (1:00.31) and Charlotte Longbottom (1:00.46). While multiple swimmers in the heat hold best times under the 1:00 barrier, no one in the heat went under.

Sophomore Emily Lundgren broke her own WSU record, touching in 1:00.55 for 4th.

Men’s 100-Yard Breast – Final

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8:

Jaek Horner, Utah – 51.32 Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M – 51.37 Logan Brown, Texas A&M – 52.14 MItch Mason, LSU – 52.19 Vincent Ribeiro, Texas A&M – 53.26 Lane White, Texas A&M – 53.53 Tommy Nagle, Air Force – 55.12 Matt Wilcox, Utah – 55.19

Jaek Horner (51.32) got his hand on the wall ahead of Alex Sanchez (51.37), both setting best times in the process. Sanchez’s previous best was last year’s invited time, which he set en route to the win at last year’s meet.

Behind them, first-year Logan Brown swam the #10 time for 17-18 boys with a 52.14, a best time by 0.45 seconds. He split 51.68 on the 400 medley relay earlier in the meet.

Women’s 100-Yard Back – Final

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 8:

Miranda Grana, Texas A&M – 51.73 Jordan Buchler, Texas A&M – 53.31 Katarina Milutinovich, LSU – 53.54 Alex Roberts, San Diego – 53.73 Aviv Barzelay, Texas A&M – 53.86 Michaela De Villiers, LSU – 53.96 Paula Warren, Texas A&M – 54.90 Riley Tapley, San Diego, 55.09

First-year Miranda Grana posted a dominant 51.73 to lead the women’s 100 back. She flipped just behind Jordan Buechler (53.31) at the 50, but stormed home over a second faster to earn a best time and get under last year’s invited time.

Behind Grana, the field was much closer. Milutinovich shaved 0.02 off her best time (53.54) to finish 3rd, followed by three more athletes all within 0.65 seconds of one another.

Men’s 100-Yard Back – Final

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8:

Thomas Shomper, Texas A&M – 46.21 Tyler Hulet, Texas A&M – 46.90 Griffin Curtis, LSU – 47.27 Garret Green, Texas A&M – 48.29 Brandon Miller, Utah – 48.66 Nicholas Toepfer, LSU – 48.87 Parker McOmber, Utah – 48.92 Louis Body, Air Force – 50.65

Shomper was out quick (21.95) and held on to post a best time in the men’s 100 back. He was followed by his teammate Tyler Hulet, who has been as fast as 46.43. Griffin Curtis matched his best time exactly, set at last season’s SECs.

Utah’s Brandon Miller, who qualified 2nd out of prelims with a best time by nearly a second (55.66) followed it up with his first time under 50 seconds (48.66), placing 5th overall.

Women’s 800-Yard Free Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 8:

Texas A&M ‘A’ – 7:05.81 LSU ‘A’ – 7:08.63 UCLA ‘A’ 7:09.92 WSU ‘A’ – 7:13.44 Texas A&M ‘B’ – 7:18.86 UCLA ‘B’ – 7:19.06 Utah ‘A’ – 7:21.05 Texas A&M ‘C’ – 7:21.88

Texas A&M’s team of Jordan Buechler (1:45.99), Abby Grottle (1:47.78), Giulia Goerigk (1:47.39), and Chloe Stepanek (1:44.65) combined to take the win by almost three seconds. Stepanek had the fastest split of the field, and the only one under 1:45. Buechler’s split was the fastest lead-off.

LSU’s Megan Barnes was responsible for the second fastest split, swimming third on her school’s A relay. No teams hit the NCAA A cut.

Men’s 800-Yard Free Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 8:

Texas A&M ‘A’ – 6:26.06 LSU ‘A’ – 6:26.65 Utah ‘A’ – 6:31.16 LSU ‘B’ – 6:35.49 Texas A&M ‘B’ – 6:36.06 Air Force ‘A’ – 6:38.96 Air Force ‘B’ – 6:55.09 Air Force ‘C’ – 7:09.17

The Aggie men completed the relay sweep, with Baylor Nelson (1:34.45), Connor Foote (1:37.91), Max Vega Cuevas (1:37.12), and Trey Dickey (1:36.58) combining for the win. LSU (6:26.06) was narrowly leading after the third leg thanks to the middle legs of Jovan Lekic (1:35.15) and Andrew Garon (1:36.55), but anchor Jacob Pishko (1:37.24) was unable to hold on.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Women:

Texas A&M – 781 UCLA – 570 LSU – 475 Washington – 239 San Diego – 235 Utah – 219 Houston – 195

Men: