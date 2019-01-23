USC’s Mulcare, Stanford’s Casey Tabbed Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Honorees

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Conference office announced today that Patrick Mulcare of USC was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and STANFORD’s Conor Casey was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Patrick Mulcare, Sr., USC (Tigard, Ore.)

Mulcare posted a trio of victories to lead the Trojans to a win over Minnesota and maintain a perfect 4-0 record so far this season. The senior won the 100y back in 48.20 then glided to first in the 200y back in 1:48.61 on Jan. 18 at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. He edged out his third win in as many events in the 200y individual medley with a time of 1:50.20, beating a Minnesota swimmer by just two-tenths of a second. The four-time All-American currently holds the nation’s top time in the 200y backstroke and secured an NCAA ‘A’ cut with a time of 1:38.91 at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 1. This marks Mulcare’s first weekly or monthly Pac-12 swimming honor.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Conor Casey, Fr., Stanford (Annandale, Va.)

Casey placed first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards to help Stanford sweep Pacific in all 13 events and secure the dual meet victory on Jan. 11 at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center. The freshman diver won the 1-meter with a score of 358.73 before posting a stellar score of 392.70 to win the 3-meter event. Casey also had a strong showing at the UCLA Diving Invitational this past weekend. He placed first in the 3-meter with a score of 415.65, 22.85 points better than any other competitor, and added a second-place finish on the 1-meter springboard (705.60). The promising freshman earns his first-career Pac-12 diving weekly or monthly honor.

ALSO NOMINATED:

Swimmer: Will Macmillan, STANFORD.

Diver: Connor Callahan, CALIFORNIA; Tony Chen, UTAH.