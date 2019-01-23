“Ready Steady Tokyo” Is New Brand Of 2020 Olympic Test Events

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced most the competitive test event schedule last November, but now they’ve jazzed it up a bit with its very own brand name. “Ready Steady Tokyo” is how the test events are being identified, aiming ‘to express the excitement that continues to build as the Olympic and Paralympic Games edge closer’

According to the Tokyo 2020 release, the ‘ready steady Tokyo’ brand is derived from ‘go’ used at the start of a race, along with ‘steady’ to represent how the committee is keeping towards its goal of hosting an incredible Games. The entire message is intended to convey, “We are ready for Tokyo 2020. Let’s stay focused as we move forward to a successful Games.”

The new logo, which can be seen in Tokyo 2020‘s tweet below, features a calligraphy-style inspired by the passion and powerful movements of athletes.

The Tokyo 2020 test events will be branded “READY STEADY TOKYO”, reflecting growing excitement as we build toward a successful Games and featuring a calligraphy-style logo inspired by the passion and powerful movements of athletes. https://t.co/LrXDxnBGA1 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) January 23, 2019

Per the November schedule, which you can see in its entirety here, the pool swimming test events are slated for April 14th and 15th, 2020, while the Para Swimming test event is expected to take place on April 16th.