USC Reels in Verbal from Local Breast/IMer Isabelle Odgers

Aliso Viejo, California’s Isabelle Odgers has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I feel so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California! I am so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches for all of their help and support. I couldn’t be more excited to become a Trojan! Fight on!!! ✌🏼❤️💛”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Odgers placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:04.32) and fifth in the 100 breast (1:03.48) at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships last May. She also contributed to Santa Margarita’s rout in the team standings with a 29.37 breaststroke split on the third-place medley relay. Odgers swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics. All in all she had a terrific junior year, from going best times in off-events at pre-season meets last fall, to finaling in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM at Winter Juniors, to getting all new times in the 100/200/400 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM during long course season. Odgers ended the summer with finals appearances in the 100 breast and 200 breast at Summer Junior Nationals.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.76

200 breast – 2:12.47

200 IM – 2:01.88

400 IM – 4:18.39

The USC class of 2022 has also received verbal commitments from Erica Sullivan, Lara Bate, and Makenna Turner.

