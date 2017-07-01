It’s been an amazing 5 days in Indianapolis for the 2107 USA Swimming World Team Trials. As we’ve noted, there seems to be no slow down after the Rio games as Team USA is poised and ready to keep ripping this summer in Budapest for the World Championships. There’s a lot of strong indicators that we have some really amazing young talent that will be showing up on the radar as we march through the quad toward the 20020 Tokyo games. We are super fortunate to have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand bring us special visuals. Here’s some from today and a few others from the past five days.
2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)
Matt Grevers 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "USA Swimming World Team Trials Day 5 Photo Vault"
Thanks for the great coverage Mike Lewis!
Fantastic shots Mike – thanks