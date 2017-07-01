USA Swimming World Team Trials Day 5 Photo Vault

It’s been an amazing 5 days in Indianapolis for the 2107 USA Swimming World Team Trials.  As we’ve noted, there seems to be no slow down after the Rio games as Team USA is poised and ready to keep ripping this summer in Budapest for the World Championships.  There’s a lot of strong indicators that we have some really amazing young talent that will be showing up on the radar as we march through the quad toward the 20020 Tokyo games.  We are super fortunate to have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand bring us special visuals.  Here’s some from today and a few others from the past five days.

2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matthew Willenbring 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katherine Berkoff 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Abrahm DeVine 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cullen Jones 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Townley Hass 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jay Litherland 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sierra Schmidt 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sierra Schmidt 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chris Yeager 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Kevin Litherland 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Grant Shoults 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Kelsi Worrell 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Clark Smith 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nathan Adrian 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cullen Jones 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zane Grothe 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

phelps swims 200 breast rio

Thanks for the great coverage Mike Lewis!

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Fantastic shots Mike – thanks

