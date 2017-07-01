USA Swimming World Team Trials Day 5 Photo Vault

It’s been an amazing 5 days in Indianapolis for the 2107 USA Swimming World Team Trials. As we’ve noted, there seems to be no slow down after the Rio games as Team USA is poised and ready to keep ripping this summer in Budapest for the World Championships. There’s a lot of strong indicators that we have some really amazing young talent that will be showing up on the radar as we march through the quad toward the 20020 Tokyo games. We are super fortunate to have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand bring us special visuals. Here’s some from today and a few others from the past five days.