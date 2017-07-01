Top 5 Drops, Top Scorers, Club Scores & More From 2017 U.S. Nationals

  Jared Anderson | July 01st, 2017

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

SwimSwam’s resident statistician Barry Revzin went all-out for the last day of U.S. Nationals, compiling not only our nightly “top 5 time drops” but also a host of data including individual and team scoring in an NCAA format and top multi-event time drops.

The data is below. Again, the improvement data compares seed times (not necessarily best times) to times swum at the meet. Short course seeds are not included as the various conversion methods throw off comparison.

Top 5 Time Drops From Day 5

Top 5 time drops:
  1. 3.0% – Zachary Apple (M 50 Free), 22.69 to 22.00
  2. 2.3% – Ross Dant (M 800), 8:14.15 to 8:02.90
  3. 2.2% – Trey Freeman (M 800), 8:13.45 to 8:02.43
  4. 2.2% – Abrahm Devine (M 200 IM), 1:59.43 to 1:56.79
  5. 2.2% – Kim Williams (W 200 IM), 2:16.61 to 2:13.64
Top 5 (amongst top 16 seeds):
  1. 2.2% – Abrahm Devine (M 200 IM), 1:59.43 to 1:56.79
  2. 1.8% – Emma Barksdale (W 200 IM), 2:15.85 to 2:13.47
  3. 1.7% – Katie Drabot (W 200 IM), 2:15.15 to 2:12.82
  4. 1.6% – Mallory Comerford (W 50 Free), 25.28 to 24.88
  5. 1.6% – Clark Smith (M 800), 7:57.91 to 7:50.43

Time Drop Stats:

  • Average: +0.51% gain
  • Median: +0.50% gain
  • % improved: Just 38.4%

Individual High Point:

These numbers are compiled scoring the meet in an NCAA Championships format, with the winner taking 20 and the top 16 scoring points.
  1. 91 – Leah Smith
  2. 90 – Caeleb Dressel
  3. 73 – Katie Ledecky
  4. 72 – Michael Andrew
  5. 70 – Kelsi Worrell
  6. 65 – Ryan Murphy
  7. 64 – Mallory Comerford
  8. 60 – Lilly King
  9. 60 – Kevin Cordes
  10. 57 – Kathleen Baker

Improved High Point :

(how much above seed scores did they score)
  1. +38 – Ally McHugh
  2. +31 – Mallory Comerford
  3. +30 – Zachary Apple
  4. +29 – Summer Finke
  5. +26 – Leah Smith
  6. +26 – Daniel Carr
  7. +26 – Caeleb Dressel
  8. +25.5 – Caroline Baldwin
  9. +23 – Grant Shoults
  10. +22 – Kylie Stewart

Club Scores (Combined Genders)

  1. 453.5 – STANPC (Stanford)
  2. 379.5 – CAL-PC (Cal)
  3. 282.0 – ABSCGA (Athens Bulldogs)
  4. 237.5 – WOLFNC (Wolfpack)
  5. 197.5 – TXLAST (Texas Longhorn)
  6. 179.5 – TAMUGU (Texas A&M)
  7. 133.0 – IU-IN (Indiana)
  8. 122.0 – MICHMI (Michigan)
  9. 121.0 – CARDKY (Cardinal Aquatics – Louisville)
  10. 114.0 – UOFLKY (Louisville)

Club Improvement

(Summing % improvement amongst top-16 seeds, by club+gender):
  1. -7.6% – UOFLKY, Women’s
  2. -5.7% – ABSCGA, Men’s
  3. -4.8%, WOLFNC, Women’s
  4. -4.4%, BSS-FL, Men’s
  5. -4.0%, TAMUGU, Men’s

Worst club performance

(also amongst top-16 seeds, by club+gender):
  1. +14.1%, TROJCA, Men’s
  2. +10.8%, CAL-PC, Women’s
  3. +9.5%, GSC-FL, Women’s
  4. +9.4%, LIACMR, Women’s
  5. +8.7%, NYACR, Men’s

Top overall time drop, summing % across all events:

  1. -7.9%, Trey Freeman
  2. -7.6%, Mallory Comerford
  3. -7.1%, Zachary Apple
  4. -5.8%, Carson Foster
  5. -5.6%, Brooks Fail

Top 5 time drops in a single swim:

  1. -3.6%, Curtis Ogren’s 200 IM
  2. -3.4%, Kathleen Baker’s 200 Back
  3. -3.3%, Matthew Willenbring’s 100 Free
  4. -3.3%, Isabel Ivey’s 100 Back
  5. -3.2%, Leah Smith’s 400 IM

Visualizations

3 Comments on "Top 5 Drops, Top Scorers, Club Scores & More From 2017 U.S. Nationals"

Swimjim69

UGA had another amazing trials also

45 minutes 3 seconds ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

Fantastic number crunching that really has something to say.
Also, the relatively 'small' drops in time have such HUGH effects in final placement!

40 minutes 23 seconds ago
CBswims

Love these analyses, especially across programs. Interesting to see.

5 minutes 7 seconds ago
