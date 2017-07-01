Top 5 Drops, Top Scorers, Club Scores & More From 2017 U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
SwimSwam’s resident statistician Barry Revzin went all-out for the last day of U.S. Nationals, compiling not only our nightly “top 5 time drops” but also a host of data including individual and team scoring in an NCAA format and top multi-event time drops.
The data is below. Again, the improvement data compares seed times (not necessarily best times) to times swum at the meet. Short course seeds are not included as the various conversion methods throw off comparison.
Top 5 Time Drops From Day 5
- 3.0% – Zachary Apple (M 50 Free), 22.69 to 22.00
- 2.3% – Ross Dant (M 800), 8:14.15 to 8:02.90
- 2.2% – Trey Freeman (M 800), 8:13.45 to 8:02.43
- 2.2% – Abrahm Devine (M 200 IM), 1:59.43 to 1:56.79
- 2.2% – Kim Williams (W 200 IM), 2:16.61 to 2:13.64
- 1.8% – Emma Barksdale (W 200 IM), 2:15.85 to 2:13.47
- 1.7% – Katie Drabot (W 200 IM), 2:15.15 to 2:12.82
- 1.6% – Mallory Comerford (W 50 Free), 25.28 to 24.88
- 1.6% – Clark Smith (M 800), 7:57.91 to 7:50.43
Time Drop Stats:
- Average: +0.51% gain
- Median: +0.50% gain
- % improved: Just 38.4%
Individual High Point:
- 91 – Leah Smith
- 90 – Caeleb Dressel
- 73 – Katie Ledecky
- 72 – Michael Andrew
- 70 – Kelsi Worrell
- 65 – Ryan Murphy
- 64 – Mallory Comerford
- 60 – Lilly King
- 60 – Kevin Cordes
- 57 – Kathleen Baker
Improved High Point :
- +38 – Ally McHugh
- +31 – Mallory Comerford
- +30 – Zachary Apple
- +29 – Summer Finke
- +26 – Leah Smith
- +26 – Daniel Carr
- +26 – Caeleb Dressel
- +25.5 – Caroline Baldwin
- +23 – Grant Shoults
- +22 – Kylie Stewart
Club Scores (Combined Genders)
- 453.5 – STANPC (Stanford)
- 379.5 – CAL-PC (Cal)
- 282.0 – ABSCGA (Athens Bulldogs)
- 237.5 – WOLFNC (Wolfpack)
- 197.5 – TXLAST (Texas Longhorn)
- 179.5 – TAMUGU (Texas A&M)
- 133.0 – IU-IN (Indiana)
- 122.0 – MICHMI (Michigan)
- 121.0 – CARDKY (Cardinal Aquatics – Louisville)
- 114.0 – UOFLKY (Louisville)
Club Improvement
- -7.6% – UOFLKY, Women’s
- -5.7% – ABSCGA, Men’s
- -4.8%, WOLFNC, Women’s
- -4.4%, BSS-FL, Men’s
- -4.0%, TAMUGU, Men’s
Worst club performance
- +14.1%, TROJCA, Men’s
- +10.8%, CAL-PC, Women’s
- +9.5%, GSC-FL, Women’s
- +9.4%, LIACMR, Women’s
- +8.7%, NYACR, Men’s
Top overall time drop, summing % across all events:
- -7.9%, Trey Freeman
- -7.6%, Mallory Comerford
- -7.1%, Zachary Apple
- -5.8%, Carson Foster
- -5.6%, Brooks Fail
Top 5 time drops in a single swim:
- -3.6%, Curtis Ogren’s 200 IM
- -3.4%, Kathleen Baker’s 200 Back
- -3.3%, Matthew Willenbring’s 100 Free
- -3.3%, Isabel Ivey’s 100 Back
- -3.2%, Leah Smith’s 400 IM
Visualizations
