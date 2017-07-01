Top 5 Drops, Top Scorers, Club Scores & More From 2017 U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

SwimSwam’s resident statistician Barry Revzin went all-out for the last day of U.S. Nationals, compiling not only our nightly “top 5 time drops” but also a host of data including individual and team scoring in an NCAA format and top multi-event time drops.

The data is below. Again, the improvement data compares seed times (not necessarily best times) to times swum at the meet. Short course seeds are not included as the various conversion methods throw off comparison.

Top 5 Time Drops From Day 5

Top 5 time drops:

Top 5 (amongst top 16 seeds):

Time Drop Stats:

Average: +0.51% gain

Median: +0.50% gain

% improved: Just 38.4%

Individual High Point:

These numbers are compiled scoring the meet in an NCAA Championships format, with the winner taking 20 and the top 16 scoring points.

91 – Leah Smith 90 – Caeleb Dressel 73 – Katie Ledecky 72 – Michael Andrew 70 – Kelsi Worrell 65 – Ryan Murphy 64 – Mallory Comerford 60 – Lilly King 60 – Kevin Cordes 57 – Kathleen Baker

Improved High Point :

(how much above seed scores did they score)

+38 – Ally McHugh +31 – Mallory Comerford +30 – Zachary Apple +29 – Summer Finke +26 – Leah Smith +26 – Daniel Carr +26 – Caeleb Dressel +25.5 – Caroline Baldwin +23 – Grant Shoults +22 – Kylie Stewart

Club Scores (Combined Genders)

453.5 – STANPC (Stanford) 379.5 – CAL-PC (Cal) 282.0 – ABSCGA (Athens Bulldogs) 237.5 – WOLFNC (Wolfpack) 197.5 – TXLAST (Texas Longhorn) 179.5 – TAMUGU (Texas A&M) 133.0 – IU-IN (Indiana) 122.0 – MICHMI (Michigan) 121.0 – CARDKY (Cardinal Aquatics – Louisville) 114.0 – UOFLKY (Louisville)

Club Improvement

(Summing % improvement amongst top-16 seeds, by club+gender):

-7.6% – UOFLKY, Women’s -5.7% – ABSCGA, Men’s -4.8%, WOLFNC, Women’s -4.4%, BSS-FL, Men’s -4.0%, TAMUGU, Men’s

Worst club performance

(also amongst top-16 seeds, by club+gender):

+14.1%, TROJCA, Men’s +10.8%, CAL-PC, Women’s +9.5%, GSC-FL, Women’s +9.4%, LIACMR, Women’s +8.7%, NYACR, Men’s

Top overall time drop, summing % across all events:

-7.9%, Trey Freeman -7.6%, Mallory Comerford -7.1%, Zachary Apple -5.8%, Carson Foster -5.6%, Brooks Fail

Top 5 time drops in a single swim:

-3.6%, Curtis Ogren’s 200 IM -3.4%, Kathleen Baker’s 200 Back -3.3%, Matthew Willenbring’s 100 Free -3.3%, Isabel Ivey’s 100 Back -3.2%, Leah Smith’s 400 IM

Visualizations