His Suspension Over, Ryan Lochte is Ready to Get Back to Work

Ryan Lochte announced via social media today that his suspension had ended and that he was ready to get back to work. “It’s been a long suspension but it’s over, I’ve learned and became a better man from it…. now let’s go #2020 #teamtyr #2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework”

Lochte was handed a ten-month suspension from the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Swimming for his role in the gas station debacle in Rio de Janeiro last summer at the conclusion of the 2016 Olympic Games. Lochte’s full punishment included:

10-month suspension

Will miss 2017 Nationals, which means he is unable to qualify for 2017 Worlds

No monthly USA Swimming stipend during suspension

20 hours community service

Not allowed to visit White House with Olympic team

Not allowed to attend Golden Goggles

Lochte was nevertheless busy during his ten-month hiatus. He competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” competed at U.S. Masters Nationals, and on June 8, welcomed his first baby, son Caiden, with fiancée Kayla Rae Reid.

Now that he has served his suspension, Lochte is ready to turn his attention to preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He posted on Instragram the #JustLetMeWork ad that came out in January when he signed a contract with TYR Sport, with a special dedication to Caiden: