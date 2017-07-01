His Suspension Over, Ryan Lochte is Ready to Get Back to Work

  1 Anne Lepesant | July 01st, 2017 | Lifestyle, News

Ryan Lochte announced via social media today that his suspension had ended and that he was ready to get back to work. “It’s been a long suspension but it’s over, I’ve learned and became a better man from it…. now let’s go #2020 #teamtyr #2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework”

Lochte was handed a ten-month suspension from the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Swimming for his role in the gas station debacle in Rio de Janeiro last summer at the conclusion of the 2016 Olympic Games. Lochte’s full punishment included:

  • 10-month suspension
  • Will miss 2017 Nationals, which means he is unable to qualify for 2017 Worlds
  • No monthly USA Swimming stipend during suspension
  • 20 hours community service
  • Not allowed to visit White House with Olympic team
  • Not allowed to attend Golden Goggles

Lochte was nevertheless busy during his ten-month hiatus. He competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” competed at U.S. Masters Nationals, and on June 8, welcomed his first baby, son Caiden, with fiancée Kayla Rae Reid.

Now that he has served his suspension, Lochte is ready to turn his attention to preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He posted on Instragram the #JustLetMeWork ad that came out in January when he signed a contract with TYR Sport, with a special dedication to Caiden:

It's been a long suspension but it's over, I've learned and became a better man from it…. now let's go #2020 #teamtyr #2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "His Suspension Over, Ryan Lochte is Ready to Get Back to Work"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Joel Lin

It’s Jeah time.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 13 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »