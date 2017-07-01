Short Course World Champion Josh Schneider Announces Retirement

Josh Schneider has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Schneider said that “Today marks the end of my swimming career. Although I never made it to where I wanted to go, I still gave it a great run. Being part of team USA over the last 7 years, I got to experience over 10 different countries, break world and American records, and made a ton of friends.”

Schneider, a sprinter, made history in 2010 when he became the first individual national champion in swimming for Cincinnati since Charles Keating won a title in 1946. That 50 free win launched a career that took Schneider to two Short Course World Championships (2012, 2014), the 2011 World University Games, and the 2015 Pan American Games – where he won the 50 free.

He was also on a gold medal winning, and World Record setting, 200 mixed freestyle relay at the 2014 World Short Course Championships. In total, he won 5 World Short Course Championship medals – 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

Schneider alludes to the fact that, while he was close, he never made an Olympic team. He was 4th at the Olympic Trials in the 50 free in 2012 and 5th in 2016.

A screen shot of Schneider’s announcement, which includes thanking his family, USA Swimming, and suit sponsor TYR, among others.

See Schneider’s announcement below: