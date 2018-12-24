2019 Cardinal Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

This camp is open to any and all, limited only by age, grade level, number, and/or gender.

Starts, Turns & Breakouts

This camp focuses on the small details that make a BIG difference. Improving your starts, turns and breakouts for all four strokes will guarantee to help you swim faster!

Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We will focus on many areas including breakdown of all four competitive strokes, drills, starts, turns as well as goal setting, dry-land training and educational lectures.

Club Camp

This camp focuses on the small details that make a BIG difference. Improving your A3 and A4 Level, High Intense Training under the Guidline of UofL Coaching Staff plus turns and breakouts for all four strokes will guarantee to help you swim faster!

Olympic Camp

Goals and Objectives Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We will focus on many areas including breakdown of all four competitive strokes, drills, starts, turns as well as goal setting, dry-land training and educational lectures.

Power Speed Camp

This camp focuses on the components that helps an athlete swim with more speed and power. With an emphasis on the small details that will make a BIG difference. Regardless whether you’re a sprinter or distance swimmer, this camp will guarantee to help you swim faster!

Hello from “The Ville”! I am very excited about the opportunity to share my 30 years of competitive swimming experience with you. Our highly experienced and qualified coaching staff will teach you valuable techniques to help you continue to improve, and ultimately, SWIM FASTER! I invite you to join us at the University of Louisville Cardinal Swim Camp for an all- around fun summer experience where you will learn the details of success in and out of the pool!

GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 12-18. We will focus on many areas including breakdown of all four competitive strokes, drills, starts, turns as well as goal setting, dryland training and educational lectures.

COACHING STAFF

Coach Arthur Albiero – Head Coach, University of Louisville.

Cardinal swimming and diving has the perfect combination of visionary and architect in head coach Arthur Albiero. Since August of 2003, he has served as head swimming coach at the University of Louisville, Albiero has engineered the emergence of the Cards’ into both the national and international spotlight. A Brazilian by birth and holding dual American citizenship, Albiero was named to the USA National Team’s coach staff for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

In 2017-18, Albiero carried momentum into another stellar year that saw him being named a FINA World Championships Assistant Women’s Coach and Team USA’s head coaches at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships for the American women where they won seven gold medals and 22 overall.

Stephanie Juncker – Assistant Coach, University of Louisville

Stephanie Juncker has been on the Cardinal staff as an assistant coach and women’s recruiting coordinator for the University of Louisville swimming and diving team since May of 2014.

Juncker, a former captain of the UofL swimming and diving team from 2008-12, returned to Louisville after spending a year at the University of Arkansas as the swimming and diving team’s graduate assistant director of operations.

“We were thrilled to welcome Stephanie back home to the Cardinal Swimming and Diving Family. I believe she is the perfect fit for our staff,” said Albiero. “She experienced tremendous success as a student-athlete and team leader during her career as an UofL student-athlete. She was elected Senior Co-Captain by her peers, and she graduated from our program as one of the most respected individuals I have worked with in my 18 years of college coaching experience. She is the definition of Cardinal Pride and as a product of our program, she is a great representation of what UofL Swimming and Diving is about: passion, hard work, and the constant quest for improvement.”

Vlad Polyakov- Assistant Swim Coach, University of Louisville.

Vladislav Polyakov, a former three-time Olympian, World Champion and NCAA Champion, has been a member of the University of Louisville swimming and diving staff and men’s recruiting coordinator since September of 2012.

“Vlad fit everything we were looking for in a new coach for our program. He brought tremendous energy to our program,” said Albiero. “His experiences as world-class athlete adds to our already experienced coaching staff. His resume speaks for itself, but more importantly, he is a humble guy with a fantastic work ethic. I had the privilege to coach him at the beginning of his collegiate career, and I am excited to work with him again. He is well respected in swimming circles in the US and worldwide, and his drive to pursue high level excellence fits in perfectly with our program philosophy. He will connect well with all of our student-athletes.”

Chris Lindauer – Assistant Coach, University of Louisville

Chris Lindauer, a three-time University of Louisville All-American, has been with the Cardinals as an assistant coach for the U of L swim team since August of 2009.

“As we went through the process of finding the right person to add to our coaching staff, it was very clear to me we needed a person who would cherish and value team pride more than ever. Someone who would be `hungry’ to make a difference. Our search led us to Chris,” said Arthur Albiero, UofL head coach.“Chris is Cardinal Pride personified. He learned much during his time as a student-athlete at U of L and his passion for high level performance had a significant impact on the team’s success. During the interview process, he stated `there is college swimming…and then there is Louisville Swimming’.”

Kameron Chastain – Assistant Swim Coach, University of Louisville

Former Cardinal and four-time All-American Kameron Chastain has been an assistant swim coach for his alma mater since May of 2015.

“After an extensive national search, I am thrilled Kameron Chastain has joined our staff. He is a perfect fit for our program and coaching staff, said Albiero. “As a UofL grad and former team captain, he brings his passion for the sport and his Cardinal Pride to our program. As a volunteer coach on our staff this past season, he learned valuable experience and in many ways, this was a natural move. He understand ‘the UofL way’ of doing things. As good of a coach I believe he is, he is a better man.”

CAMP FEATURES

Personalized Instruction from our elite, experienced, enthusiastic staff

Training in the beautiful Ralph Wright Natatorium

Overnight campers will be lodged at the Kurz Hall

All campers will receive a camp t-shirt, a swim cap and water bottle

There will be daily lectures on performance, nutrition, sports psychology, training philosophy and training physiology

Emphasis on technique with videos and education

2 Water Sessions Daily

24 Hour Supervision for all campers

8:1 swimmer to coach ratio

CARDINAL TUTORS

Cardinal Tutors is a 1-hour long session where a camper has the opportunity to work one-on-one on a specific stroke or skill with one of our elite college swimmers. Tutors may get in the water to enhance what the camper is learning throughout the camp and will work on each camper’s specialty. Campers and Tutors are matched based on specialties.

ENDLESS POOL STROKE ANALYSIS

Extremely unique opportunity for our campers to experience the most advanced technology in our sport. The Endless Pool works like a “swimming treadmill” where swimmers can experience an unmatched level of immediate feedback with mirrors at the bottom and at the top. It is an incredible tool to help the swimmer understand proper and most effective technique, along with correcting flaws. Analysis will include a take home flashdrive in full HD quality with coach commentaries using Dartfish Software.

10+ KIDS DISCOUNTS AND UOFL EMPLOYEE DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE!

