USA Swimming Releases Standards, Details for 2023 “Pro Championships” in Irvine

When USA Swimming released their 2023 season schedule, there was an unfamiliar name on the summer schedule. In place of the usual late-summer National Championship meet, the schedule saw a July 26-29 date listed as the “TYR Pro Championships.”

USA Swimming has now released details for the event.

While the name is new, though, the meet is, essentially, the usual summer championship meet, just by a different name and with one notable twist.

The 2023 edition will be hosted at the William Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine, California and has similar, but slightly-slower, cuts to the 2023 US National Championships (aka International Team Trials) that just concluded in Indianapolis).

The meet will follow the traditional National Championship format, with four days of prelims and finals racing, but will award prize money, which is unusual for National Championship meets. The prize money will be the same as it was for the four-meet Pro Swim Series schedule, hence the connection and the “Pro” branding.

Prize Money (for each individual event)

1st – $1,500

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $500

What’s interesting is that because the meet overlaps with swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, this gives the second layer of American swimmers, who didn’t make the World Championship roster, an opportunity to rack up some cash.

With 14 individual events per gender, that means $84,000 in cash up for grabs in total.

Time standards are below, with no bonus standards. Only the Olympic schedule will be swum, meaning no stroke 50s. The qualifying period for the meet is 24 months before the entry deadline, which is July 18.

The week after the Pro Championships, Irvine will host the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships from July 31-August 4.