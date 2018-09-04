USA Swimming Announces 2018-2019 National Team Coaches

Earlier today, USA Swimming released the names of the 111 athletes who made the 2019-2019 USA National Team, and with that announcement also comes the names of those athletes’ coaches.

Essentially, the head coach of each national team member’s club makes the cut, and the head coach can also nominate the athlete’s primary coach, if it’s someone different. For example from this year, both Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero and assistant Vlad Polyakov are listed with Zach Harting as their athlete. Here’s last year’s description of the criteria, which should not have changed substantially.

This year, we counted 83 different individuals who were named as National Team coaches. You can view the full coaching roster here.

Here are a few of the things that stuck out to us:

Cal men’s head coach Dave Durden has the most athletes on the national team, with ten current or former Cal swimmers making the cut.

has the most athletes on the national team, with ten current or former Cal swimmers making the cut. The seven swimmers who train with the University of Texas/Longhorn Aquatics are listed under both head coach Eddie Reese and assistant coach Wyatt Collins . It’s the same for the six female swimmers under Stanford head coach Greg Meehan and assistant Tracy Slusser .

and assistant coach . It’s the same for the six female swimmers under Stanford head coach and assistant . Seven swimmers fall under Indiana head coach Ray Looze. Six of those swimmers also listed under assistant Mike Westphal, while Coley Stickels is listed as the coach of record for postgrad Margo Geer.

The national team coaching list is primarily about recognition, although coaches of athletes who win medals in each year’s “Operation Gold” meet (this year, it was Pan Pacs), are eligible for monetary incentives as well. You can read more about those here.