USA Swimming Names 111 Athletes to 2018-2019 National Team

Braden Keith
Braden Keith

September 04th, 2018 National, News

USA Swimming has announced a team of 111 athletes that will comprise the 2018-2019 USA Swimming National Team. The team was selected based on the top 6 swimmers in each individual Olympic event from a combination of the USA Swimming National Championships, the 2018 Pan Pac Championships, and the 2018 Junior Pan Pac Championships.

Unlike selections for next years Worlds teams, prelims swims and all finals swims (A, B, C, and D) were all considered, though relay leadoffs, time trials, swim-offs, and intermediate splits were not.

The team is led by 4 swimmers who qualified in at least 4 events. 5-time Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky (200/400/800/1500 free), Haley Anderson (400/800/1500/10km free), Michael Andrew (50 free/100back/100breast/100fly), and Leah Smith (200/400/800/1500 free, 400 IM), the latter of whom qualified in 5 events.

The Open Water team was based exclusively on the top 6 finishers from the 10k at the USA Swimming Open Water National Championships, with no consideration given for other swimmers who used optional entries for the race at Pan Pacs.

  • 111 National Team members (57 men; 54 women)
  • 29 states represented; California leads the way with 19 National Team members
  • 70-plus USA Swimming clubs represented; California Aquatics is tops with 13 National Teamers
  • 32 medalists from the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
  • 15 swimmers qualified for the National Team in three-plus events
  • 26 first-time National Team members

Membership on the national team gives athletes access to special education and training camp opportunities, contributions toward travel costs for competition, access to monthly stipends, and access to insurance, with different resources available based on World Rankings.

 

 

Coach MM

Does anyone know what will be the selection process for the World Short Course Champs USA national team?

8 minutes ago
Braden Keith

We were told that it should be out in the next few weeks.

7 minutes ago

