USA Men Announce Roster for 2018 FINA World Cup

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – USA Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the Team USA roster for the upcoming FINA World Cup set for Berlin, Germany this September 11-16. Team USA opens play against Croatia on September 11 before meeting Serbia and South Africa to close out group play. Medals will be awarded on Sunday, September 16. The United States will look to improve upon a fourth place finish at the 2014 event, they last won the World Cup title in 1997.

Four-time Olympian Jesse Smith is joined by fellow Rio Olympians McQuin Baron, Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido, Ben Hallock, Alex Obert and Alex Roelse. Jack Turner, Ben Stevenson and Dylan Woodhead make their first major championship roster for the USA Men’s Senior National Team.

All games will be streamed live via FINA TV at FINATV.LIVE with live stats available at LiveWaterPolo.com. New rules will be tested at this event, see below for more. Teams can select 13 athletes for the event with 11 selected to play prior to the start of each match.

USA Men’s National Team Roster – 2018 FINA World Cup

McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/NYAC)

Alex Bowen (Santana, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita, Italy/California/Olympic Club)

Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier)

Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/LA Premier)

Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific/NYAC)

Alex Roelse (Maarssen, Netherlands/UCLA/NYAC)

Jesse Smith (Coronado, CA/Pepperdine/NYAC)

Dylan Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/Stanford WPF)

Jack Turner (Fremont, CA/UC San Diego/Sunset San Diego)

Ben Stevenson (Reno, NV/Pacific/Alumni)

Nic Carniglia (Lodi, CA/California/NYAC)

Head Coach: Dejan Udovicic

Assistant Coaches: Alex Rodriguez, Gavin Arroyo and Jeff Tyrrell

Team Manager: Lori Verdegaal

2018 FINA Men’s World Cup Schedule

September 11 vs Croatia 8:15am pt

September 12 vs Serbia 8:30am pt

September 13 vs South Africa 8:30am pt

September 14 vs TBD (quarterfinals)

September 15 vs TBD (semifinals)

September 16 vs TBD (finals)

FINA Test Rules (subject to change)

*Shot clock resets to 20 seconds after corner throws, on rebounds with no change of possession and after exclusions.

*Free throws taken from the location of the ball except inside 2 meters

*On corner throw and free throw players may: shoot directly, swim and shoot without passing or pass.

*Substitutions can take place anywhere between goal line and center field line on teams half of the pool. Not allowed for excluded players

*3-minute halftime break

*Can shoot and score after foul outside six meters

*Goalkeeper can move beyond the half distance line and touch the ball

*Two timeouts allowed per team at anytime, except after awarding of penalty shot.

*If player is impeded from behind inside six meters in an attempt to shoot, penalty

will be awarded.

*11 players per team in each match, declared prior to the start of play. 13 players overall on each roster.