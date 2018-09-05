Herbie Behm Returns Home To ASU As Assistant Coach

Arizona State University alum Herbie Behm is returning to the Sun Devils swim and dive program as an Assistant Coach for the 2018-19 season. Behm most recently served as Assistant Coach at the University of Utah, a role in which he served for two seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Herbie Behm and his wife back home to Tempe,” ASU Head Coach Bob Bowman said. “His data-driven, technique-focused approach will help not only our speed group but the entire team. His extensive club experience in Arizona will be a tremendous asset for us moving forward.”

Behm was previously a National Age Group record holder and state champion in high school, boasting a time of 19.84 in the 50 free. A Division 1 NCAA swimmer, Behm competed first at Tennessee before finishing his career at Arizona State University, where he graduated with his B.A. in Psychology.

Bringing experience from the national circuit as well, Behm served as a coach on both the USA and Puerto Rican National Team, per ASU’s release. He helped guide several athletes to podium finishes at the Pan-American Games, mentoring swimmers to a total of 62 national final swims and a total of eight national records.

Of returning to ASU, Behm said, “I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to coach at my alma mater. As an alumnus, I have been blown away by the improvements the team has seen since Coach Bowman’s arrival.

“I am truly humbled to be a part of such an accomplished staff and am excited to have the opportunity to help build something special,” Behm said. “I’ve missed Tempe a lot since graduation and can’t wait to come home.”