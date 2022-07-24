UNLV Set to Add Polish National Team Member Krzysztof Matuszewski this Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A member of Poland’s junior national team and 2022 European Junior Championships medalist, Krzysztof Matuszewski has announced his decision to come to the United States this fall, committing to swim at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Matuszewski competed at the European Junior Championships, notably being a part of multiple relays during finals for Poland. After helping his team to a fourth place finish in the 400 free relay on day two of the meet, he picked up a bronze medal while swimming the second leg of the mixed 400 free relay. He also added a bronze medal in the men’s 800 free relay and men’s 400 medley relay.

At the beginning of May this year, Matuszewksi was a finalist in both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the Polish Open. In the 100, he took 5th in a time of 50.05, while he finished 8th in the 100 free (1:52.73).

Top LCM Times (and SCY Conversions)

50 free – 23.67 (20.60)

100 free – 50.05 (43.64)

200 free – 1:50.92 (1:37.04)

400/500 free – 3:48.88 (4:16.44)

UNLV is coming off a season that saw them win the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Swimming and Diving Championships by more than 200 points over Air Force. The victory was the Rebel’s second straight and fourth since joining the WAC.

Matuszewski will be a big addition to the program’s freestyle group across all distances, with his converted times being among the program’s best from last season and capable of finishing among the top-8 at the WAC Championships. With his converted time, he would have finished 2nd in the 500 free last year, just ahead of future teammates Christopher Mykkanen and Cameron Castro. He’d have also added A-final appearances in both the 100 and 200 freestyles. Matuszewski will also help bolster the program’s NCAA Championships qualifying relay that featured a pair of graduating seniors last year.

UNLV is currently led by head coach Ben Loorz, who was named the 2022 WAC Coach of the year following his teams performance at the meet. Loorz has helmed the program for the past six seasons.

