USA Men’s Water Polo Beats Italy To Take Group Title At World League Super Final

Strasbourg, France – July 24 — The USA Men’s National Team picked up their second straight win at the FINA World League Super Final, defeating Italy 13-9 to claim the Group B title.

Ben Stevenson scored three goals with Adrian Weinberg posting 11 saves. Team USA will take on Australia in quarterfinal action on Monday at a time to be determined. Live streaming is available by clicking here, with live stats available by clicking here.

Team USA got off to a good start with goals from Stevenson and Max Irving to lead 2-0. Italy came back with two quick scores to tie the match but a Tyler Abramson power play gave the United States the lead at 3-2 after one. The United States offense came out strong once again to open the second, scoring the first three goals of the period to build a 6-2 lead with 4:22 left in the half. Stevenson scored twice in that run. Italy battled back with two straight but Dylan Woodhead had the final word, scoring with :14 left in the period for a 7-4 lead at the break.

Italy scored first to open the third quarter cutting the deficit to 7-5 but Team USA answered with three straight from Ben Hallock , Alex Bowen and Jake Ehrhardt for a 10-5 lead with 5:21 left in the third. Italy scored to break the run but the United States capped a stellar third quarter with two more scores from Bowen and Hannes Daube for a 12-6 edge going to the fourth. Italy looked to rally in the fourth quarter adding three goals but Woodhead had another to secure the 13-9 victory.

Team USA went 4/6 on power plays and 1/2 on penalties with Italy going 4/9 on power plays and 0/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Stats

USA 13 (3, 4, 5, 1) B. Stevenson 3, A. Bowen 2, D. Woodhead 2, H. Daube 2, T. Abramson 1, M. Irving 1, B. Hallock 1, J. Ehrhardt 1

ITA 9 (2, 2, 2, 3) L. Damonte 2, V. Dolce 2, F. Condemi 2, G. Cannella 1, F. Cassia 1, F. Ferrero 1

Saves – USA – A. Weinberg 11 – ITA – M. Del Lungo 11

6×5 – USA – 4/6 ITA – 4/9

Penalties – USA – 1/2 – ITA – 0/1