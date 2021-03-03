UNLV Coaches Talk Nail-Biter Conference Victory, Training ISL Stud Kasia Wasick

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with UNLV head coach Ben Loorz and associate head coach Pat Ota, who are coming off winning conference championships with both their men’s and women’s teams. The two describe what it was like to both win a nail-biting victory on the women’s side, which came down to the last relay, and a dominant one on the men’s side. They also discuss working with the ISL sprint star Kasia Wasick, and the qualities they’ve seen her that set her apart from the pack.

