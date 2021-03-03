Khotynetskyi’s 1:42.20 200BK Potentially Gives Oakland a Men’s NCAA Qualifier

Last Chance ICA Meet

February 26-27, 2021

Miami University Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH

SCY (25y)

Results

Miami (OH) hosted a last chance this past weekend, where the Oakland Golden Grizzlies may have earned their first men’s NCAA qualifier since 2016. The last chance meets are of particular importance this year, as many mid major conferences have opted to push their conference championships back to April. This puts the conference meets, where many swimmers post their fastest times of the season, after the NCAA championships, which effectively takes away an opportunity for mid major swimmers to qualify for NCAAs. That being said, we have seen swimmers make the most out of the last chance meets this past week. For example, we saw several NCAA qualifiers come out of the Akron last chance meet this past weekend swimmer.

Oakland sophomore Marko Khotynetskyi may have gotten the job done on Oxford, posting a lifetime best 1:42.20 200 back. The swim puts Khotynetskyi 29th currently in the NCAA standings this year, right on the edge of the range of swimmers that will earn invites to NCAAs. Importantly, only the Pac-12 and Big Ten have the 200 back left at their conference championships before the NCAA selections will be made.

Oakland hasn’t had a men’s NCAA qualifier since 2016, when Devon Nowicki took 6th in the 100 breast. The Oakland women went to Eastern Michigan’s last chance meet this past weekend, where the Golden Grizzlies picked up an NCAA qualifier in Susan LaGrand, also in the 200 back. The Horizon League Championships have been postponed to April 5-10. Oakland has won every men’s and women’s team title since joining the Horizon League in 2014.