University of North Georgia Gainesville Campus To Permanently Close Pool

The University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus has permanently announced the closure of its on-campus pool due to “maintenance issues”.

According to the school’s newspaper, UNG Vanguard, in May 2022, an audit and inspection was done on the pool by Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatic planning and design consultant firm. The inspection revealed numerous issues with the largest coming from an outdated aluminum liner which estimated the pool losing 1 inch of water per day. The pool had been on campus for 56 years.

The inspection suggested that the pool be completely replaced as the pool was at the “end of its life.” A new pool was estimated to cost $900,000.

According to Vanguard, Ken Harrison, Associate Director of Campus Recreation and Wellness posed the question “Do we have enough interest in aquatics to build another swimming pool?”

Plans have been proposed to replace the area the swimming pool took up with space for Kinesiology classrooms/labs, storage space, and an expanded fitness center.

The pool was officially permanently closed on December 16th, 2023, at the conclusion of the fall semester.

The University of North Georgia is not home to a varsity swimming and diving team. The athletic department has a total of 13 sports, five on the men’s side, seven on the women’s side, and rifle which is listed as a “mixed sport.”

Despite not having a varsity swimming and diving team, the school’s campus recreational and wellness website lists “Swim Meet” under their fall sports offerings for intramural sports.

The University of North Georgia-Gainesville campus is home to more than 6,500 commuter students, according to the school’s website. The Gainesville campus is the largest of the school’s six campuses.

The Dahlonega campus is home to the Memorial Hall Pool but according to the school’s website is “open for events only” and does not have recreational swim hours. The Cumming campus has partnered with Cumming Aquatic Center to provide discounted rates for UNG students, staff, and faculty.