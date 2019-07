Universiadi Napoli 2019: La Top Ten Degli Atleti Da Osservare

USA Swimming Confirms That Jack Levant Is Out of World University Games Jack Levant was scheduled to swim the 200 free and 200 fly at the World University Games, but USA Swimming has removed his named from that roster.

Top 10 Female Swimmers To Watch At the 2019 Summer Universiade The 2019 Summer Universiade/World University Games have pulled some big names – and should actually pit some of the biggest against each other head-to-head.

Top 10 Male Swimmers to Watch at the 2019 World University Games Zach Apple was the fastest American 100 freestyler in the 2017-2018 season, yet that still left him off the World Championships team.

Hannah Moore Absent From WUGs Start Lists NC State standout Hannah Moore is also no longer present on the stars n’ stripes lineup for World University Games taking place in Napoli, Italy.