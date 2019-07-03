FINIS Set of the Week: Broken Breakdown

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Jill Bennett, Director of Sales & Marketing, FINIS .

This set is built to drive quality speed. If the generous rest seems too good to be true….it’s because it is. The sharp increases in effort should be challenging! Also makes for a great test set for distance swimmers.

1 x Broken 200 for Time (100, 50, 25, 25 – 10 sec at each break)

*2 Minutes Rest*

1 x Broken 400 for Time (200, 100, 50, 50 – 10 sec at each break)

*2 Minutes Rest*

1 x Broken 800 for Time (400, 200, 100, 100 – 10 sec at each break)

*2 Minutes Rest*

1 x Broken 400 for Time (200, 100, 50, 50 – 10 sec at each break)

*2 Minutes Rest*

1 x Broken 200 for Time FROM THE BLOCKS (100, 50, 25, 25 – 10 sec at each break)

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.