1,221 Swimmers & Divers Named as CSCAA First Team Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has tabbed 1,221 swimmers and divers as Scholar All-Americans for 2018-19. Another 890 were named as honorable mention selections.
To be eligible for first team honors, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or higher grade point average and have competed at the NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Championships. To be eligible for honorable mention nods, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or better and a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
The first team honorees represent 190 college and universities across Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. A total of 282 schools boasted at least one first team or honorable mention selection.
Thirty-eight student-athletes were honored for boasting a cumulative GPA of 4.0, while 145 own a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
The Southeastern Conference piled up 127 honors, while the ACC managed 96 and the University Athletic Association earned 86 nods.
The Stanford women, which won the 2019 NCAA Championship, boasted 20 honoree, including 18 first teamers. North Carolina State led the D1 men with 15 selections, including 10 first teamers.
Among the honorees were:
- Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won the 100 free and 100 back at the NCAA Championships and set the NCAA and America record with his opening leg in the 800 free relay.
- Indiana’s Lilly King, who finished off a four-year sweep of the 100 breast and 200 breast, becoming the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke titles.
- Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, who was named CSCAA Division I Women’s Swimmer of the Year and Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, won the NCAA titles in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM at the NCAA Championships
Division I CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
|Men’s Team/Player – Major
|Women’s Team/Player – Major
|Air Force
|Akron
|Cole Armagost (HM) — Astronautical Engineering
|Katelyn Applin (HM) — Psychology
|Peter Lochmaier (HM) — Biology
|Jessica Bonezzi (HM) — Speech
|Alabama
|Andrea Bugariu (HM) — Psychology
|Christian Arseneau (HM) — Human Performance Exercise Science
|Karly Crail (HM) — Biology
|Knox Auerbach — Marketing
|Ragen Engel — Biology
|Laurent Bams — Accounting
|Andrea Fischer (HM) — Exercise Science & Physiology
|Michael Burris (HM) — Accounting
|Olivia Gardner (HM) — Business Administration
|Sam Disette — Marketing
|Sofia Henell — Biology
|Robert Howard — Accounting
|Anna (Ellie) Nebraska — Accounting
|Hunter Jaynes (HM) — Communicative Disorders
|Paulina Nogaj — Strategic & Organizational Communications
|Daniel Kober (HM) — Chemical Engineering
|Mackenzie Vargas (HM) — Supply Chain & Operations Management
|Kyle Maas (HM) — Biology
|Sarah Watson — Biology
|Richard Miksi (HM) — Management Information Systems
|Alabama
|Nicholas Perera — Mechanical Engineering
|Kalia Antoniou — Pre Major Studies
|Nico Perner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Halia Bower (HM) — Finance
|Ryan Ratliff (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Cameron Brown (HM) — Biology
|Tyler Sesvold (HM) — Business
|Alina Faunce (HM) — Biology
|Zane Waddell — Management Information Systems
|Sarah Helm — Nursing
|Arizona
|Leonie Kullmann (HM) — Construction Engineering
|Jack Anderson (HM) — Sustainable Built Environments
|Morgan Liberto (HM) — Political Science
|Chatham Dobbs — Philosophy
|Justine Macfarlane — Biology
|Brooks Fail — Literacy, Learning, Leadership
|Kensey McMahon — Public Relations
|Etay Gurevich — Communication
|Emma Murray (HM) — Management & Marketing
|Christian Imbus (HM) — Physiology
|Kacey Oberlander (HM) — Marketing
|Matt Lujan (HM) — Physiology
|Alexis Preski (HM) — Psychology
|Matthew Salerno — Veterinary Science
|Alexandria (Allie) Surrency — Mechanical Engineering
|Ty Wells (HM) — Physiology
|Kaila Wong (HM) — Aerospace Engineering
|Arizona State
|Ayanna Woods (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|William (Liam) Bresette — Business (Sustainability)
|Arizona
|Cody Bybee (HM) — Business (Sustainability)
|Alayna Connor (HM) — Nutritional Science
|Jack Edgemond (HM) — Business Entrepreneurship
|Daniela Georges (HM) — Neuroscience & Cognitive Science
|David Hoffer — Public Policy
|Katrina Konopka — Chemistry
|Grant House — Exercise & Wellness
|Ayumi Macias — Marketing
|Zachary Poti — Psychology
|Taylor Nations (HM) — Film & Television
|Youssef Selim — Business (Communication)
|Francesca Neubauer (HM) — Journalism
|Auburn
|Mackenzie Rumrill — Accounting
|Thomas Brewer — Exercise Science
|Delaney Schnell — Pre-Physiological Science
|David Crossland — Business Analytics
|Sarah Shimomura (HM) — Retailing & Consumer Sciences
|Brogan Davis (HM) — Pre-Public Relations
|Jamie Stone — Accounting
|Bryan Lee (HM) — Marketing
|Ashley Sutherland — Marketing
|Aryan Makhija (HM) — Pre-Business Administration
|Arizona State
|Russell Noletto (HM) — Finance
|Lana Berry (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Owen Upchurch — Finance
|Camryn Curry — Biological Sciences
|Matthew Yish — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Kendall Dawson — Biological Sciences
|Boston College
|Chloe Isleta — Communication
|Taylor Cortens (HM) — Finance
|Anna Kaellgren — Industrial Engineering
|Charlie Kleinsmith (HM) — Finance
|Silja Kansakoski — Chemistry
|Brigham Young
|Ruby Martin (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Morgan Cooper (HM) — Pre-management
|Emma Nordin — Biological Sciences
|Kimble Mahler (HM) — Physiology & Developmental Biology
|Kaya Philapil (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication
|Javier Nicolas (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Marlies Ross (HM) — Kinesiology
|Ryan Sorensen (HM) — Biophysics
|Cierra Runge — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Connor Stirling (HM) — Pre-management
|Fanny Teijonsalo — Psychology
|Brown
|Arkansas
|Michael Lincoln (HM) — Computer Science
|Maha Amer (HM) — Economics & Public Health
|Alex Park (HM) — Neuroscience
|Sydney Angell — Childhood & Education
|Alex Smilenov (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics
|Anna Hopkin — Kinesiology Exercise Science (MS)
|Coley Sullivan (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics
|Kobie Melton — Animal Science
|Joon Sung (HM) — Neuroscience
|Molly Moore — Human Nutrition & Dietetics
|Bucknell
|Marlena Pigliacampi — Kinesiology Adapted Movement Science
|Chadd Cummings (HM) — Accounting & Financial Management
|Brooke Schultz — Business Management
|Cal Baptist
|Auburn
|Jerome Heidrich (HM) — Psychology & Sports Performance
|Erin Falconer — Supply Chain Management
|Jacob Leahy (HM) — Business & Economics
|Allison Maillard — Industrial & Systems Engineering
|Brandon Schuster (HM) — Biomedical Engineering
|Jessica Merritt — Exercise Science
|California
|Julie Meynen — Exercise Science
|Nate Biondi — Undeclared
|Sonnele Oeztuerk — Pre-Business Administration
|Jarod Hatch (HM) — Undeclared
|Mcauley Parker (HM) — Neuroscience
|Pawel Sendyk — Computer Science
|Abi Wilder — Exercise Science
|Andy Song (HM) — Business Administration
|Ball State
|Reece Whitley — Undeclared
|Rachel Bertram (HM) — Exercise Science
|Cincinnati
|Bowling Green
|Justin Crew (HM) — Accounting
|Talisa Lemke (HM) — Theatre
|Blake Hanna (HM) — Information Technology-Cybersecurity
|Daisy Platts (HM) — Exercise Science
|Tyler Jones (HM) — Marketing
|Brigham Young
|Dom Polling (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Kaela Call (HM) — Economics
|Din Selmanovic (HM) — Neuroscience
|Kennedy Cribbs (HM) — Biology
|Toby Van Dyke (HM) — Marketing
|Gwen Gustafson (HM) — Genetics, Genomics & Biotechnology
|Cleveland State
|Adia London (HM) — Media Arts
|Matthew Martin (HM) — Finance
|Morgan Mellow (HM) — Exercise Science
|Curtis Roden (HM) — Health Science
|Morgan Paul (HM) — Pre-management
|Jared Stergar (HM) — Pre-Dentistry & Chemistry
|Brynn Sproul (HM) — Undecided
|Columbia
|Brown
|Shane Brett (HM) — Economics
|Taylor Seaman (HM) — Psychology
|Albert Gwo (HM) — Economics
|Bucknell
|Jonas Kistorp (HM) — Economics
|Julie Byrne (HM) — Education
|Joseph Licht (HM) — Engineering & Applied Sciences
|Buffalo
|Nianguo Liu (HM) — Economics
|Brittney Beetcher (HM) — Business Administration
|Jonathan Suckow — Economics
|Olivia Gosselin (HM) — Biologicial Sciences
|Alexander Walker (HM) — Economics
|Nicole Roitenberg (HM) — Early Childhood Education
|Cornell
|Olivia Sapio (HM) — Accounting
|Jack Mahoney (HM) — History
|California
|Drexel
|Elizabeth Bailey (HM) — Undeclared
|Jason Arthur (HM) — Business
|Amy Bilquist — Media Studies
|Paris Raptis (HM) — Business Analytics & Finance
|Alexa Buckley (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology
|Duke
|Jenna Campbell (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology
|Harel Anolick (HM) — Undeclared
|Alicia Harrison — American Studies
|Sheldon Boboff (HM) — Economics
|Kathryn McLaughlin — American Studies
|Nathaniel Hartley (HM) — Computer Science
|Courtney Mykkanen (HM) — Media Studies
|Nathaniel Hernandez — Biology
|Robin Neumann — Undeclared
|Judd Howard (HM) — Economics
|Alicia Wilson — Undeclared
|Yusuke Legard (HM) — Economics
|Cleveland State
|Joshua Owsiany (HM) — Electrical & Computer Engineering
|Molly Mcnamara (HM) — Pre-Med & Health Science
|Maximilian St. George — Economics
|Colorado State
|Sean Tate (HM) — Cultural Anthropology
|Haley Rowley (HM) — Human Development & Family Studies
|Miles Williams — Political Science
|Madison Ward (HM) — Fermentation Science & Technology
|Adam Zimmer (HM) — Psychology
|Connecticut
|Florida
|Erin Clifford (HM) — Biology
|Chandler Bray (HM) — Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences
|Elizabeth Drab (HM) — Healthcare Management
|Willie Davis — Sport Management
|Monica Marcello — Nutritional Science
|Alex Farrow (HM) — Sport Management
|Cornell
|Robert Finke — Business Administration
|Helen Hsu (HM) — Applied Economics & Management
|Nicholas Lydon (HM) — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Demetra Williams (HM) — Biology
|Christoph Margotti (HM) — Finance
|Denver
|Kieran Smith — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Kylie Cronin (HM) — Psychology & Education
|Stanley Wu — Health Education & Behavior
|Zora Opalka (HM) — Marketing and Art
|Florida State
|Charlotte Simon (HM) — Sports Marketing & International Business
|Griffin Alaniz — Marketing
|Josiane Valette — Environmental Science
|Joshua Davidson — Mechanical Engineering
|Brandi Vu (HM) — Biology
|Aidan Faminoff — Sport Management
|Drexel
|Kanoa Kaleoaloha — Psychology
|Alexa Kutch (HM) — Secondary Education
|Max McCusker (HM) — Management
|Duke
|Jackson Seith (HM) — Biomathematics
|Alexandra (Hunter) Aitchison — Neuroscience
|Cameron Thatcher (HM) — Real Estate
|Elizabeth Fitzpatrick — Psychology
|George Washington
|Jaina Gaudette — Mechanical Engineering
|Moritz Fath (HM) — International Business
|Madeline Hess — Psychology
|Peter Nachtwey (HM) — Economics & Spanish
|Easop Lee (HM) — Undeclared
|Jake Ortiz (HM) — Communications
|Alyssa Marsh — Political Science
|Emils Pone (HM) — Finance & Economics
|Halle Morris — Sociology
|Georgetown
|Carly Perri (HM) — International Comparative Studies
|Drew Carbone (HM) — Finance
|Madeline Pfaff (HM) — Undeclared
|Georgia
|Cabell Whitlow — Undeclared
|Andrew Abruzzo — Accounting
|Mackenzie Willborn — Biomedical Engineering
|Edward-Christopher (Blake) Atmore — Finance & Accounting
|Erin Winslow (HM) — Public Policy
|Clayton Forde — Social Studies Education
|Duquesne
|James Guest — Finance
|Emma Brinton (HM) — Physician Assistant
|Caleb Harrington (HM) — Genetics
|Abby Stauffer (HM) — Nursing
|Colin Monaghan (HM) — Biology
|Eastern Michigan
|William Rothery — Civil Engineering
|Bethany Berger (HM) — Exercise Science
|Keegan Walsh (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Delaney Duncan — Marketing
|Georgia Tech
|Casey Gavigan (HM) — Exercise Science
|Kyle Barone (HM) — Computer Science
|Gabrielle Mace (HM) — Anthropology
|Henry Carman (HM) — Business Administration
|Micaela Schempf (HM) — Chemistry
|Matthew Casillas — Business Administration
|Sophia Tsafantakis (HM) — Therapeutic Recreation
|Joonas Koski (HM) — Biology
|Claire Young (HM) — Exercise Science
|Jacob Kreider (HM) — Civil Engineering
|Florida
|Nolan Mallet (HM) — Biomedical Engineering
|Taylor Ault — Biology (Pre-Med)
|Grand Canyon
|Victoria Bindi — Biochemistry & Pre-med
|Daniil Antipov — Business Management
|Leah Braswell — History
|Nick Benson (HM) — Biology (Pre-PT)
|Hannah Burns — Health Education & Behavior
|Florent Janin — Business Management
|Georgia Darwent (HM) — Psychology
|Asahi Nagahata — Business Administration – Business Intelligence
|Savanna Faulconer — Microbiology & Cell Science
|Mark Nikolaev — Business Management
|Kelly Fertel — Telecommunication – News
|Bogdan Plavin — Psychology
|Isabella Garofalo — Finance
|Mazen Shoukry (HM) — Marketing & Advertising
|Jillian Hatch (HM) — Telecommunication – Production
|Harvard
|Gabrielle Hillis (HM) — Natural Resource Conservation
|Daniel Chang — Engineering Sciences
|Abigail Howell (HM) — Telecommunication – Media & Society
|Alec Decaprio (HM) — English
|Georgia Marris — Horticultural Sciences
|Dean Farris — History & Science
|Vanessa Pearl — Environmental Engineering
|Austin Fields (HM) — Applied Mathematics
|Sydney Sell (HM) — Advertising
|Grant Goddard — Economics
|Lauren Snider (HM) — Finance
|Jake Johnson (HM) — Undeclared
|Emma Whitner (HM) — Finance
|Raphael Marcoux — Economics
|Mabel Zavaros — Psychology
|Brennan Novak — Economics
|Florida Atlantic
|Corban Rawls — Government
|Malvina Catalano (HM) — Mathematics
|Mahlon Reihman — Economics
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Zach Snyder (HM) — History & Science
|Christina Elmgreen (HM) — Finance
|Daniel Tran (HM) — Economics
|Cassidy Fry (HM) — Marketing
|Michael Zarian — Economics
|Gracie Redding (HM) — Child & Youth Studies
|Hawaii
|Florida International
|Franz Adam — Business
|Brooke Bouchard (HM) — Psychology
|Max Burman (HM) — Business
|Rachel Foord (HM) — Psychology
|Lucas Cooperman (HM) — Sports Management
|Kaitlyn Fredericks (HM) — Marketing
|Olli Kokko — Business
|Maha Gouda — Public Relations & Applied Communications
|Talon Lindquist (HM) — Environmental Design
|Brittany Haskell (HM) — Early Childhood Development
|Micah Masei (HM) — Business
|Oceane Peretti (HM) — Computer Science
|David Springhetti — Business
|Holly Shepherd (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Illinois-Chicago
|Florida State
|Felix Lafortune (HM) — Marketing
|Ayla Bonniwell — Finance
|Indiana
|Molly Carlson — Psychology
|Andrew Capobianco — Exercise Science
|Ida Hulkko — Psychology
|James Connor — Neuroscience
|Nina Kucheran — Pre-Biological Science
|Zach Cook (HM) — Psychology
|Elise Olsen (HM) — Marketing
|Andrew Couchon (HM) — Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation
|Natalie Purnell (HM) — Exercise Physiology
|Adam Destrampe (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Paige Schendelaar-Kemp (HM) — Sport Management
|Gabriel Fantoni — Exercise Science
|Hannah Womer (HM) — Hospitality & Tourism Management
|Mory Gould — Biology
|Fresno State
|Matthew Jerden (HM) — Human Biology
|Kimberly Harbert (HM) — Business Administration-Accountancy
|Gary Kostbade — Biology
|Manuela Mendolicchio (HM) — Business
|Ben McDade (HM) — Astronomy & Astrophysics
|Irina Nikolaeva (HM) — Kinesiology & Physical Education
|Iowa
|Georgia
|Mateusz Arndt (HM) — Health & Human Physiology
|Katherine Aikins — Psychology
|Steve Fiolic (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering
|Olivia Anderson (HM) — Genetics
|Kenneth Mende (HM) — Finance, & Business Analytics & Information Systems
|Mckensi Austin — Health Promotion
|Jonatan Posligua (HM) — Astronomy
|Donna Blaum (HM) — Management
|Jack Smith (HM) — Sport & Recreation Management
|Portia Del Rio Brown (HM) — Cognitive Science
|IUPUI
|Veronica Burchill — Human Development & Family Science
|Krisztian Somhegyi — Mechanical Engineering & Mathematics
|Olivia Carter — Theatre
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Casazza — Exercise & Sport Science
|Wyatt Amdor — Marketing
|Callie Dickinson — Exercise & Sport Science
|Kyle Barker (HM) — Management
|Gabrielle Fa’amausili — Communication Studies
|Matthew Beach (HM) — Kinesiology
|Courtney Harnish — Marketing
|Connor Blandford (HM) — Computer Science
|Kelliann Howell (HM) — Family & Consumer Science Education
|Glen Brown — Accounting
|Freida Lim — Culinary Science & Nutrition
|David Dingess — Accounting
|Sandra Scott (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Austin Haney (HM) — Civil Engineering
|Jordan Stout — Psychology
|Jarod Kehl (HM) — Anthropology
|Georgia Tech
|Chase Lane (HM) — Kinesiology
|Caroline Doi (HM) — Computer Science
|Sebastian Masterton — Kinesiology
|Paige Gohr (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Peter Wetzlar — Accounting
|Emily Ilgenfritz (HM) — Business Administration
|Louisiana State
|Iris Wang (HM) — Industrial Design
|Harrison Jones (HM) — Kinesiology
|Harvard
|Alarii Levreault-Lopez (HM) — Petroleum Engineering
|Mei Lynn Colby (HM) — Psychology
|Thomas Smith (HM) — ISDS
|Mikaela Dahlke — Applied Mathematics
|Louisville
|Esther Lawrence — Undeclared
|Nicolas Albiero — Health & Human Performance
|Marcella Ruppert-Gomez (HM) — Undeclared
|Abel Aulbach (HM) — Marketing
|Katie Russ (HM) — Government
|Andrej Barna — Computer Information Systems
|Mikaela Thompson (HM) — Psychology
|Graham Barrett (HM) — Finance
|Brittany Usinger (HM) — Psychology
|Tanner Cummings — Biology
|Sonia Wang (HM) — Neurobiology
|Hayden Curley (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Jaycee Yegher (HM) — History & Science
|Mihalis Deliyiannis — Undeclared
|Hawaii
|Michael Hampel (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Phoebe Hines — Physical Education
|Zach Harting — Mechanical Engineering
|Anna Kotonen (HM) — Engineering
|Nikolaos SOFIANIDIS — Marketing
|Lucia Lassman (HM) — Dietetics
|Daniel Sos — Economics
|Victoria Moretti (HM) — Psychology
|Sam Steele (HM) — Finance
|Kasey Schmidt (HM) — Communications
|Michigan
|Houston
|Mokhtar Al-yamani — International Studies
|Rebecca Brandt (HM) — Kinesiology & Exercise Science
|Felix Auboeck — History & Political Science
|Zarena Brown (HM) — Business
|Jeremy Babinet — Mechanical Engineering
|Katie Deininger (HM) — Biology
|AJ Bornstein (HM) — Business Administration
|Gaby Jimenez Peon (HM) — Indigenous Studies
|Thomas Cope — Electrical Engineering
|Peyton Kondis — Kinesiology & Health
|Stephen Holmquist (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Eleanna Koutsouveli (HM) — Hotel Restaurant Management
|Alexander King — Music Performance
|Laura Laderoute (HM) — Kinesiology
|Alex Martin (HM) — Business Administration
|Mykenzie Leehy (HM) — Exploratory Studies
|Jacob Montague — Sport Management
|Monique Rae (HM) — Health
|Bora Unalmis (HM) — Engineering
|Makayla Wallar (HM) — Psychology
|Michigan State
|Howard
|Jakob Heberling (HM) — Business
|Christian Nicolas (HM) — Sports Medicine
|Austin Mills (HM) — Public Policy
|Idaho
|Scott Piper (HM) — Bio Systems Engineering
|Heather Carbon (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition
|Payton Woods (HM) — Marketing
|Nikki Imanaka (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Minnesota
|Janelle Lucas (HM) — Business
|Bowen Becker — Sociology
|Illinois
|Alan LeBlang — Supply Chain Operations
|Madeline Kuhn — Food Science & Human Nutrition
|Duncan Lester (HM) — Journalism
|Taylor Shegos (HM) — Interdisciplinary Health
|Michael Messner (HM) — Business & Marketing Education
|Illinois State
|Jeremy Moser — Supply Chain Operations
|Caroline Lecoeur (HM) — Psychology
|Tuomas Pokkinen — Supply Chain Operations
|Illinois-Chicago
|Eitan Yudashkin — Management Information Systems
|Cydney Liebenberg (HM) — Liberal Arts
|Missouri
|Indiana
|Anthony Ashley — Journalism
|Bailey Andison — International Studies
|Jack Dahlgren — Engineering
|Mackenzie Atencio (HM) — Nonprofit Leadership and Management
|John Dubois — International Studies
|Taylor Carter (HM) — Exercise Science
|Kyle Goodwin — Art
|Laurel Eiber — Exercise Science
|Carter Grimes (HM) — Biological Science
|Josephine Grote — Exercise Science
|Giovanni Gutierrez (HM) — Health Science
|Maria Paula Heitmann (HM) — Sport Marketing & Management
|Daniel Hein — Engineering
|Christine Jensen — Exercise Science
|Isaac Khamis — Health Science
|Cassandra Jernberg — Interior Design
|William (Danny) Kovac — Business
|Lillia King — Physical Education
|Griffin Schaetzle (HM) — Journalism
|Shelby Koontz — Sport Marketing & Management
|Nick Staver (HM) — Engineering
|Bailey Kovac — Human Biology
|Jacob Wielinski — Mathematics
|Mackenzie Looze — Exploratory
|Missouri State
|Laura Morley — Media
|Pawel Krawczyk (HM) — Buisness
|Jessica Parratto — Media
|Sebastian Odent (HM) — Buisness
|Noelle Peplowski — Exploratory
|Artur Osvath — Buisness
|Alyssa Wang (HM) — Economic Consulting
|Antonio Thomas (HM) — Film
|Iowa
|Navy
|Kelsey Drake (HM) — Industrial Engineering
|Luke Johnson (HM) — Chemistry
|Jacintha Thomas (HM) — Human Physiology
|NC State
|Iowa State
|Parker Campbell (HM) — Business Management
|Dana Liva (HM) — Psychology & Sociology
|Daniel Graber — Mechanical Engineering
|Sydney Ronald (HM) — Marketing
|John Gray (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Corrin Van Lanen (HM) — Psychology
|John Healy (HM) — Statistics
|James Madison
|Giovanni Izzo — Sport Management
|Faith Anderson (HM) — Psychology
|Gil kiesler — Business Management
|Emily Gross (HM) — Biology
|Eric Knowles — Materials Science & Engineering
|Julianna Jones (HM) — Health Sciences
|Rafal Kusto — Engineering
|Sarah Stim (HM) — Biology
|Mark McGlaughlin — Business Management
|Bonnie Zhang — Accounting
|John McIntyre — Business Management
|Kansas
|Jacob Molacek — Psychology
|Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (HM) — Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
|Justin Ress — Mathematics
|Crissie Blomquist (HM) — Health & Physical Education
|Tyler Rice (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Peri Charapich (HM) — Exercise Science
|Patrik Schwarzenbach (HM) — Business Management
|Haley Downey (HM) — Exercise Science
|Andreas Vazaios — Psychology
|Manon Manning (HM) — Accounting
|Northwestern
|Jenny Nusbaum (HM) — Exercise Science
|Yohan Eskrick (HM) — Undeclared
|Kate Steward (HM) — Elementary Education
|Will Hofstadter (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Kentucky
|Evan Labuda (HM) — Undeclared
|Bailey Bonnett — Elementary Education
|Ben Magliato (HM) — Human Communication Science
|Kayla Churman (HM) — Biology
|Manuel Martos Bacarizo (HM) — Undeclared
|Courtney Clark — Marketing
|Oakland
|Savannah Dupuis (HM) — Psychology
|Tony Eriksson (HM) — Health Sciences
|Kailey Francetic (HM) — Kinesiology
|Paul Huch (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Geena Freriks — Dietetics
|Joseph Smith (HM) — Accounting
|Riley Gaines — Health Sciences
|Ohio State
|Alex (Ali) Galyer — Marketing
|Carson Burt (HM) — Finance
|Isabella Gati — Kinesiology
|Joseph Canova — Data Analytics
|Jaclyn Hill (HM) — Kinesiology
|Mossimo Chavez — Sport Industry
|Haley McInerny — Marketing
|Teo Chavez (HM) — Communication
|Payton Neff — Psychology
|Aaron Daniels-Freeman — Studio Art
|Asia Seidt — Kinesiology
|Paul DeLakis — Biology
|Sophia Sorenson — Marketing
|Alex Dillmann (HM) — Political Science
|Meredith Whisenhunt (HM) — Psychology
|Nick Hogsed (HM) — Geography
|Madison Winstead — Human Health Sciences
|Connor Isings (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Lehigh
|Rj Kondalski (HM) — Biology
|Ann Foley (HM) — Environmental Engineering & Environmental Sciences
|Noah Lense — Electrical & Computer Engineering
|Liberty
|Colin McDermott — Economics
|Lauren Chennault (HM) — Aviation
|Evan McFadden (HM) — Aero & Astronautical Engineering
|Abigail Egolf-Jensen (HM) — Biology
|Henrique Painhas — Computer & Information Science
|Alicia Finnigan (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Jacob Siler — Speech & Hearing Science
|Mikayla Herich (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Pacific
|Payton Keiner (HM) — Nursing
|Mason Miller (HM) — Communication
|Olivia Robinson (HM) — Pre-Med
|Yahav Shahaff (HM) — Business
|Louisiana State
|Penn
|Ellie Baldwin (HM) — Sports Admin
|Mark Andrew — Systems Science & Engineering
|Helen Grossman (HM) — Chemical engineering
|Andrew Bologna (HM) — Business
|Gabrielle Pick (HM) — Marekting
|Jacob Furlong (HM) — Business
|Summer Spradley — International Trade & Finance
|William Kamps (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics
|Brittany Thompson (HM) — Marketing
|Sean Lee (HM) — Political Science
|Kate Zimmer (HM) — Nutrition Food Studies
|Boris Yang (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics
|Louisville
|Penn State
|Sophie Cattermole — Sport Administration
|Michael Daly — BioChem
|Mallory Comerford — Marketing
|Robbie Dickson (HM) — Journalism
|Diana Dunn — Civil Engineering
|Hector Garcia Boissier — Aerospace Engineering
|Casey Fanz — Sport Administration
|Hayden Harlow (HM) — Communications
|Molly Fears — Biology
|Brad Johnson (HM) — Biology (Pre-Med)
|Morgan Friesen — Health & Human Performance
|Pittsburgh
|Nastja Govejsek (HM) — Finance
|Wesley Ahart (HM) — Undeclared
|Lauren James (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Brian Lovasik (HM) — Rehabilitative Sciences
|Alina Kendzior — Sport Administration
|Jason Young (HM) — Computer Engineering
|Alena Kraus — Liberal Studies
|Purdue
|Carley Lowe (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Benjamin Bramley — Finance
|Grace Oglesby — Sport Administration
|Gregory Duncan — General Management
|Brianna Price (HM) — Chemical Engineering
|Gabi Gomez Treig (HM) — Finance
|Ashlyn Schoof (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Erik Juliusson — Industrial Design
|Katie Schorr (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Ryan Lawrence (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Michaela Sliney — Marketing
|Grant Lewis (HM) — Industrial Engineering
|Maria Sumida — Undeclared
|Nick McDowell (HM) — Public Relations, Strategic Communication, & Psychological Sciences
|Sofie Underdahl (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Saint Louis
|Kaylee Wheeler — Biology
|Justin Mars (HM) — Finance
|Marshall
|South Carolina
|Catherine Bendziewicz (HM) — Nursing
|Cody Bekemeyer (HM) — Exercise Science
|Massachusetts
|Rafael Davila — Management
|Maja Boric — Accounting
|Anton Down Jenkins — Undeclared
|Miami (OH)
|Ben Fenwick (HM) — Exercise Science
|Maddie Folta (HM) — Kinesiology
|Itay Goldfaden — Computer Sciences
|Izzy Herb (HM) — Speech Pathology
|Lionel Khoo — Retailing
|Camila Lins de Mello (HM) — Biology
|Kevin Liu (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management
|Ella Moynihan (HM) — Psychology
|Justin Rose — Business Economics
|Michigan
|Allen Ross — Civil Engineering
|Chloe Hicks — Psychology
|Jack Smith (HM) — Public Health
|Kate Krolikowski (HM) — Business Administration
|Caleb Tosh — Chemical Engineering
|Victoria Kwan (HM) — Undeclared
|South Dakota
|Jacqui Schafer (HM) — Computer Science Engineering
|Isaac Morris (HM) — Art
|Sierra Schmidt — Film, Television & Media
|Southern California
|Michigan State
|Owen Kao (HM) — Undeclared
|Erin Neely (HM) — Microbiology
|Mario Koenigsperger — Business Administration
|Julia Oppedisano (HM) — Advertising
|Billy Monjay (HM) — Industrial & Systems Engineering
|Ellie Roche (HM) — Special Education
|Southern Illinois
|Erin Szara (HM) — Environmental Biology
|Kai Hoffmann-Dussome (HM) — Aviation Flight Management
|Minnesota
|Fu Kang Wong (HM) — University Studies
|Zoe Avestruz — Psychology
|St. Bonaventure
|Emily Cook — Retail Merchandising
|Tjaard Krusch (HM) — Sport Studies
|Abbey Erwin (HM) — Psychology
|Stanford
|Kristen Hayden — Communications
|Matthew Anderson — Human Biology
|Morgan Justus (HM) — Entrepreneurial Management
|Conor Casey — Undeclared
|Mariam Khamis (HM) — Psychology
|Glen Cowand (HM) — Undeclared
|Abigail Kilgallon (HM) — Business
|Mason Gonzalez — Undeclared
|Lindsey Kozelsky — Elementary Education
|Matthew Hirschberger — Undeclared
|Kelli McCarthy (HM) — Business
|David Madej (HM) — Undeclared
|Rachel Munson — Psychology
|Brennan Pastorek — Undeclared
|Chantal Nack — Civil Engineering
|Carl (Hank) Poppe — Mechanical Engineering
|Mackenzie Padington — Elementary Education
|Grant Shoults (HM) — Human Biology
|Kate Sullivan — Sociology
|TRUE Sweetser — History
|Missouri
|Jack Walsh (HM) — Management Science & Engineering
|Tally Brown (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Physiology
|Tennessee
|Payton Conrad — Health Science
|Nathaniel Murray — Food & Agricultural Business
|Kylie Dahlgren — Engineering
|Joey Reilman — Industrial Engineering
|Courtney Evensen — Communication Science & Disorders
|Samuel Rice — Biological Sciences
|Molly Gowans (HM) — Health Science
|Matthew Wade — Recreation & Sport Management
|Audrey Guyett (HM) — Health Science
|Zhipeng Zeng — Kinesiology
|Haley Hynes — Art History
|Texas
|Iliana Jones (HM) — Business Administration
|Grayson Campbell — Sport Management
|Jennifer King — Psychology
|Arthur Cheng (HM) — Accounting
|Annie Ochitwa — Journalism
|Jack Collins (HM) — Physical Culture & Sports
|Sammie Jo Porter — Nursing
|Jacob Cornish — Studio Art
|Sarah Rousseau (HM) — Health Science
|Ryan Harty — Economics
|Emily Snyder — Elementary Education
|Jacob Huerta (HM) — History
|Devan Sweeney (HM) — Art
|Austin Katz — Radio-Television-Film
|Missouri State
|Drew Kibler — Psychology
|Ashley Yarbrough (HM) — Accounting
|Daniel Krueger — Electrical Engineering
|Navy
|Charles Scheinfeld — Sustainability Studies
|Sydney Harrington (HM) — Physics
|Sam Stewart (HM) — Biology
|Jamie Miller (HM) — Operations Research
|Matthew Willenbring — Undeclared
|NC State
|Chris Yeager — Accounting
|Kylee Alons — Industrial Engineering
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Calegan — Biologicial Sciences
|Timothy (Clayton) Bobo — Business
|Ariel Finke — Sport Management
|Adam Koster — Supply Chain Management
|Olivia Fisher — Business Management
|Connor Long (HM) — Industrial Distribution
|Mackenzie Glover — Environmental Science
|Steven Richardson — Entomology
|Sophie Hansson — Business Management
|Felipe Rizzo (HM) — Accounting
|Danika Huizinga (HM) — Criminology
|Mark Schnippenkoetter (HM) — Business
|Rozhina McClanahan (HM) — Communications
|Hudson Smith (HM) — Construction Science
|Katherine Moore — Industrial Engineering
|Benjamin Walker — Accounting
|Lindsay Morrow (HM) — Nutritional Science
|Max White (HM) — Psychology
|Emma Muzzy — Mechanical Engineering
|Texas Christian
|Julia Poole — Business Management
|Hugh McPherson (HM) — Business
|Sirena Rowe — Environmental Science
|Toledo
|Makayla Sargent — Psychology
|Aaron Embree (HM) — Chemistry
|Nebraska
|Hunter Jones (HM) — Biology
|Abigail Knapton — Psychology
|UMBC
|Anna McDonald (HM) — Nutrition & Health Sciences
|Alexander Gliese (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Izzi Murray (HM) — Fisheries & Wildlife & Environmental Studies
|Ilia Rattsev (HM) — Bioinformatics & Computational Biology
|Dana Posthuma (HM) — Psychology & English
|Elijah Wright (HM) — Visual Arts
|Sara Troyer (HM) — Child Youth & Family Studies
|UNLV
|Jessica Warak — Nutrition & Health Sciences
|Tazman Abramowicz — Psychology
|Nevada
|Michal Cukanow (HM) — Business
|Julia Adamczyk (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Ivan Zukov (HM) — Exploring
|Donna Depolo (HM) — Physics
|Utah
|Rebecca Murray (HM) — Accounting
|Nicholas Becker (HM) — Civil Engineering
|Jamie Reynolds (HM) — Accounting
|Andrew Britton — Pre-Dentistry
|Wiktoria Samula (HM) — Pre-Business Administration
|Tony Chen (HM) — Science & Technical Communication
|Tamara Shmitova (HM) — Dietetics
|Rahiti De Vos (HM) — Information Systems
|New Hampshire
|David Fridlander (HM) — Computer Science
|Anna Metzler (HM) — Biomedical Sciene:MedLab Science
|Colten Montgomery (HM) — Graphic Design
|North Carolina
|Matteo Sogne (HM) — Mathematics
|Kate Boyer (HM) — Biostatistics & Mathematics
|Daniel Theriault (HM) — Political Science
|Emma Cole — Business administration
|Ben Waterman (HM) — Business
|Robyn Dryer (HM) — Biology
|Villanova
|Zhada Fields — Psychology
|Justin Cucchi (HM) — Environmental Science
|Caroline Hauder — Media & Journalism
|Michael Perra (HM) — Biology
|Lilly Higgs (HM) — Exercise & sport science
|Virginia
|Heidi Lowe (HM) — Undeclared
|Alex Albracht — Aerospace Engineering
|Mary O Soule (HM) — Exercise & sport science
|Brendan Casey — Commerce
|Northern Arizona
|Joseph Clark — Economics
|Jennifer Cheetham (HM) — Exercise Science
|Justin Grender — Arts & Sciences
|Tatiana Kurach (HM) — Criminology & Criminal Justice
|Bryce Keblish — Economics
|Elisa Rodriguez (HM) — Psychology
|Frederick (Ted) Schubert — Cognitive Science
|Christina Torrente (HM) — Marketing
|Ian Shelton — Mechanical Engineering
|Northern Colorado
|Virginia Tech
|Petra Kis (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science
|Michael Craddock (HM) — Professional & Technical Writing
|Madelyn Moore (HM) — Criminology
|Ian Ho — Mechanical Engineering
|Northern Iowa
|Jacob Lamparella — Psychology
|Crystal Florman (HM) — Communication Disorders
|Keith Myburgh (HM) — General Engineering
|Katie Taylor (HM) — Finance
|Norbert Szabo — Hospitality & Tourism Management
|Northwestern
|West Virginia
|Sophie Angus (HM) — Neuroscience
|Jacob Cardinal Tremblay (HM) — Physics
|Miriam Guevara — Undeclared
|Paul Lenz (HM) — Finance
|Malorie Han (HM) — Communication Studies
|Angelo Russo (HM) — Finance
|Olivia Rosendahl — French & International Studies
|Wisconsin
|Eryn Scannell (HM) — Journalism & Psychology
|Jian Mao — Education Studies
|Calypso Sheridan — Computer Science
|Robert Niemann (HM) — Undeclared
|Tara Vovk (HM) — Undeclared
|Brayden Schachle (HM) — Undeclared
|Notre Dame
|Wyoming
|Abigail Dolan — Arts & Letter
|Liam Holt (HM) — Finance & Economics
|Cailey Grunhard — Business
|Ryan Russi (HM) — Nurse Practitioner
|Lauren Heller — Psychology
|Yale
|Erin Isola — Psychology
|Cristian Bell (HM) — Undeclared
|Meaghan O’Donnell — Accounting
|Christian DeVol (HM) — Undeclared
|Kyra Sarazen — Psychology
|Patrick Frith (HM) — Undeclared
|Bayley Stewart — Biology
|Henry Gaissert (HM) — Economics
|Lindsay Stone — Business
|Adrian Lin (HM) — Psychology
|Kelly Straub — Biology
|Dorje Wu (HM) — Undeclared
|Luciana Thomas — Political Science
|Alice Treuth — Sociology
|Annie Wiese — Political Science
|Oakland
|Susan Lagrand (HM) — Clinical & Diagnostic Sciences
|Ohio
|Olivia Dillon (HM) — Nursing
|Emilia Lahtinen (HM) — Biology
|Ohio State
|Genevieve Angerame — Political Science
|Laura Banks (HM) — Biology
|Alexis Barker — Zoology
|Maria Coy — Actuarial Science
|Kathrin Demler — Psychology
|Nicole Fye (HM) — Microbiology
|Hanna Gresser — Biology
|Grace Kowal (HM) — Accounting
|Devin Landstra (HM) — Marketing
|Georgia Mosher (HM) — Psychology
|Taylor Petrak — Marketing
|Freya Rayner — World Literatures
|Kristen Romano — Anthropology
|Lara Tarvit — Human Resources
|Katherine Trace — Communication
|Georgia White — Exploration
|Omaha
|Annika Clinton (HM) — Communications
|Madeline Taylor (HM) — Biology
|Penn
|Monika Burzynska (HM) — Business
|Rachel Maizes (HM) — Health & Societies
|Andie Myers (HM) — Electrical Engineering
|Penn State
|Madison Hart — Education
|Carly Hart (HM) — Marketing
|Olivia Jack (HM) — Business
|Brooke Matthias (HM) — Business
|Allyson Mchugh — BioBehavioral Health
|Stephanie Szekely (HM) — Education
|Pittsburgh
|Valerie Daigneault (HM) — Communications & Rhetoric
|Dakota Elliott (HM) — Undeclared
|Sarah Giamber (HM) — Psychology
|Maddie Shaffer (HM) — Exercise Science
|Cortnee Williams (HM) — Psychology
|Purdue
|Emily Bretscher — General Management & Marketing
|Cady Farlow (HM) — Finance
|Riley Kishman (HM) — Health Science
|Morgan Meixner — Movement & Sport Sciences
|Maggie Merriman — Kinesiology
|Natalie Myers (HM) — Ecology, Evolution, & Environmental Biology
|Jinq En Phee — Management & Marketing
|Jackie Smailis (HM) — Selling & Sales Management
|Rhode Island
|Nicole Petta (HM) — Pschology
|Rice
|Lindsay Mathys (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Ellery Parish (HM) — Social Policy Analysis, Sociology
|Marie-claire Schillinger — Kinesiology & Psychology
|Claire Therien (HM) — Cognitive Sciences
|Rabea Tzenetos (HM) — Sport Management, Economics
|Rutgers
|Lauren Boone (HM) — Journalism & Media Studies
|Rachel Byrne — Biological Sciences
|Jenna Douglass (HM) — Chemical Engineering
|Federica Greco (HM) — Human Resource Management
|Vera Koprivova — Psychology
|Francesca Stoppa — Visual Arts in Design
|San Diego State
|Sammy Geyer (HM) — Business Administration Management
|Ximenia Lechuga Gonzalez (HM) — Business Administration Management
|Lexi Letts (HM) — Kinesiology
|McKenna Meyer (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition
|Kristina Murphy (HM) — Undeclared
|Emily Reed (HM) — Graphic Design
|Courtney Vincent — Kinesiology
|Marie Yacopino (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|San Jose State
|Brenna Bushey (HM) — Public Relations
|South Carolina
|Emily Barksdale — Public Relations
|Emily Cornell — Public Health
|Marissa Delgado (HM) — Sport & Entertainment Management
|Yu Qian Goh (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management
|Margaret Higgs — Public Health
|Mari Kraus — Biological Sciences
|Edith Lingmann — Sport & Entertainment Management
|Mikaela Lujan — Biological Sciences
|Marissa Roth — International Business
|South Dakota
|Haley Pederson (HM) — Business
|Southern California
|Hannah Leach — Communication
|Isabelle Odgers (HM) — Cinematic Arts, Film & Television Production
|Catherine Sanchez — Accounting
|Jemma Schlicht — Human Biology
|Elizabeth Stinson (HM) — Business Administration
|Makenna Turner (HM) — Communication
|Caitlin Tycz — Psychology
|Madison Wright — Cinema & Media Studies
|Southern Illinois
|Jiaxin Ji (HM) — Accounting
|Jiarong Ji (HM) — Accounting
|Southern Methodist
|Kathryn Crown (HM) — Accounting
|Olivia Grossklaus (HM) — Undeclared
|Johanna Holloway (HM) — Undeclared
|Taylor Ohlhauser (HM) — Applied Physiology & Health Mangement
|Andrea Podmanikova — Undeclared
|Erin Trahan — Art
|St. Bonaventure
|Rachel Kimmel (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication
|Stanford
|Zoe Bartel — Undeclared
|Megan Byrnes — Management Science & Engineering
|Katherine Drabot — Human Biology
|Ella Eastin — Human Biology
|Amalie Fackenthal — Undeclared
|Brooke Forde — Undeclared
|Anya Goeders — Undeclared
|Daria Lenz — Undeclared
|Lucie Nordmann — Undeclared
|Mia Paulsen — Undeclared
|Allie Raab — Undeclared
|Taylor Ruck — Undeclared
|Carolina Sculti — Undeclared
|Leah Stevens — Human Biology
|Alexandra Szekely — Management Science & Engineering
|Morgan Tankersley — Undeclared
|Ashley Volpenhein (HM) — Management Science & Engineering
|Erin Voss — Computer Science
|Kim Williams (HM) — Psychology
|Grace Zhao — Computer Science
|Tennessee
|Bailey Grinter — Biological Sciences
|Carrie Johnson — Recreation & Sport Management
|Sinclair Larson — Business Analytics
|Constanze (Stanzi) Moseley — Psychology
|Amanda Nunan — Nutrition
|Tjasa Pintar — Kinesiology
|Trude Rothrock — Biochemistry
|Megan Sichterman — Food Science
|Texas
|Claire Adams — Youth & Community Studies
|Grace Ariola — Biology
|Samantha Bromberg — Kinesiology
|Quinn Carrozza — Communication & Leadership
|Lauren Case — Mathematics
|Julia Cook — Exercise Science
|Anelise Diener — Psychology
|Victoria Edwards (HM) — Biology
|Joanna Evans — Sustainability Studies
|Alison Gibson — Advertising
|Brooke Hansen — Advertising
|Kennedy Lohman — Psychology
|Morgan Menninger (HM) — Human Dimensions of Organizaations
|Meghan O’Brien — Youth & Community Studies
|Paola Pineda Vazquez — Physical Culture & Sports
|Sofia Rauzi — Geology
|Remedy Rule — Biology
|Kendall Shields (HM) — Management
|Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Sociology
|Maxine Wolters (HM) — Undeclared
|Texas A&M
|Haley Allen (HM) — Economics
|Kaley Batten (HM) — Finance
|Mckenna Debever — Biomedical Sciences
|Raena Eldridge — Genetics & Animal Science
|Monika GonzÃ¡lez-Hermosillo — Economics
|Karling Hemstreet (HM) — Animal Science
|Sara Metzsch (HM) — Allied Health
|Katie Portz (HM) — Marketing
|Kylie Powers — Environmental Geosciences
|Victoria Roubique (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Kornkarnjana Sapianchai — Computer Engineering
|Sam Siebenaller (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Camryn Toney — Kinesiology
|Haley Yelle — Urban & Regional Planning
|Texas Christian
|Connie Deighton (HM) — Psychology
|Madison Ibrahim (HM) — Business
|Toledo
|Joelle Gallais (HM) — Bioengineering
|Towson
|Kelsey Jehl (HM) — Exercise Science
|Amanda Rosa (HM) — Elementary Education
|Emily Wilson (HM) — Secondary Education
|Victoria Zozzaro (HM) — Mass Communications
|Tulane
|Olivia Johnson (HM) — Communications
|Kate McDonald (HM) — Neuroscience
|Jordan Morling (HM) — Neuroscience
|Michelle Zelnick (HM) — Neuroscience
|Paris Zhang (HM) — Neuroscience
|UCLA
|Maisie Jameson — Economics
|Kenisha Liu — History
|Traci Shiver (HM) — Sociology
|Delaney Smith — Undeclared
|Sandra Soe — Sociology
|UNLV
|Carissa Armijo (HM) — Kinesiology
|Utah
|Emma Lawless (HM) — Kinesiology
|Christina Pick (HM) — Mathematics
|Genny Robertson (HM) — Communications
|Emma Ruchala (HM) — Speech & Hearing Science
|Gillian St. John (HM) — Graphic Design
|Villanova
|Bridie Dunn (HM) — Marketing
|Kelly Montesi (HM) — Nursing
|Elise Pidutti (HM) — Economics
|Virginia
|Erin Earley (HM) — Sociology
|Eryn Eddy — Economics
|Caroline Gmelich — Biology
|Paige Madden — Kinesiology
|Julia Menkhaus — Arts & Sciences
|Megan Moroney — Mechanical Engineering
|Kirsten Parkinson (HM) — Psychology
|Rachel Politi (HM) — Biology
|Emma Seiberlich — Religious Studies
|Vivian Tafuto — Economics & Interstatistics
|Kylie Towbin — Commerce
|Kyla Valls — Inter-Media Studies
|Virginia Tech
|Abigail Andrusin (HM) — International Public Policy
|Brooke Leftwich (HM) — Business
|Teagan Moravek (HM) — Human Development
|Ashlynn Peters — Finance
|Kayla Purcell (HM) — Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience
|Joelle Vereb — Human Nutrition, Foods & Exercise
|Regan Westwood (HM) — Smart & Sustainable Cities
|Washington State
|Lauren Burckel (HM) — Undeclared
|Elsa Lindberg (HM) — Psychology
|Taylor McCoy (HM) — Undeclared
|West Virginia
|Camille Burt (HM) — Criminology
|Julia Calcut (HM) — Nursing
|Callie Smith (HM) — Forensic & Investigative Science
|Madelyn Woods (HM) — Mathematics
|Wisconsin
|Kelsi Artim — Nutritional Science
|Kathleen Coughlin — Legal Studies & Retailing & Consumer Behavior
|Megan Doty — Neurobiology & Chemistry
|Margaret Guanci (HM) — Undeclared
|Alexandra Hafey (HM) — Animal Sciences
|Hazel Hertting (HM) — Food Science
|Lillie Hosack — Retailing & Consumer Behavior
|Hannah Lindsey (HM) — Communication Arts & Political Science
|Beata Nelson — Psychology
|Emmy Sehmann — Physical Education
|Grace Tierney (HM) — Economics
|Jessica Unicomb — Management & Human Resources
|Madison Waechter (HM) — Journalism
|Wyoming
|Samantha Burke (HM) — Biology & Physiology
|Peyton Grandpre (HM) — Elementary Education
|Mckenna Houlihan (HM) — Psychology
|Hannah McLean-Leonard (HM) — Kinesiology & Health Promotion
|Isobel Ryan (HM) — Management
|Yale
|Marykate Buckley (HM) — Undeclared
|Isabelle Henig (HM) — Undeclared
|Isabella Hindley — Psychology
|Cha O’Leary (HM) — Psychology
Division II CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
|Men’s Team/Player – Major
|Women’s Team/Player – Major
|Bentley
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Frank Elenio (HM) — Accounting
|Kaia Norbye (HM) — Psychology
|Bridgeport
|Assumption
|Wilmar Du Plessis (HM) — Biology
|Anne Guadalupi (HM) — Biotechnology
|Erik Hren — Finance
|Augustana (SD)
|Klavio Meca (HM) — Business Administration
|Taylor Beagle — Biology
|Carson-Newman
|Kelsey Gilbert (HM) — Nursing
|Marcelo Fi Gueiredo — Business
|Emma Miller (HM) — Biology
|Jonathan Lancaster — Marketing
|Azusa Pacific
|Clarion
|Elodie Poo Cheong — Finance
|Michael Allison — Sports Management
|Emily Rigsby (HM) — Psychology
|Cary Johns — Sports Management
|Riley Smith (HM) — Finance
|Colorado Mesa
|Abby Wiet (HM) — Political Science
|Lane Austin — Pre-Business Administration
|Barton
|Arthur Cury — Pre-Business Administration
|Kleanza Cathers (HM) — Nursing
|Mahmoud Elgayar — Pre-Mechanical Engineering
|Nicola Macdonald (HM) — Art & Design
|Landon Ellis — Exercise Science
|Bentley
|Chandler Livingston — Mechanical Engineering
|Kate Kaduboski — Accounting
|Torsten Rau — Business Administration
|Bridgeport
|Jake Simmons (HM) — Exercise Science
|Maria Rezhilo — Health Sciences
|Concordia-Irvine
|Nina Stegu (HM) — Health Sciences
|Taylor Steffen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Cal State East Bay
|Delta State
|Serene Augustain (HM) — Kinesiology
|Giulio Brugnoni — Business Management
|Vivy Hua (HM) — Kinesiology
|Danyyil Gayuk — Exercise Science
|Allie Klinger — Health Science
|Keith Lloyd — Aviation Management
|Carson-Newman
|Michael Maly — Chemistry
|Nicolas Martin — Sport & Human Performance
|Gabby Aguiar (HM) — Finance & Accounting
|Hunter McCarter — Outdoor Recreation Management
|Ellyse Culp — Interior Design
|Gabriel Miranda (HM) — Marketing
|Meredith Ginn — Psychology
|Matey Rezashki — Business Management
|Cecilie Jensen — Psychology
|Nathan Sawicki — Sports Management
|Mary Northcutt — Exercise Science
|Mattia Schirru — Business Administration & Information Management
|Lisa Postma — Exercise Science
|John Wesley Stewart (HM) — Psychology
|Laurel Sankowski — Art & Film
|Kyle Weesner — Biology (PreVet)
|Clarion
|Alexander Zolotukhin — Computer Information Systems
|Christina Sather — Education
|Drury
|Colorado Mesa
|Tame Govaerts-Paul (HM) — Business
|Kennedy Bright — Elementary Education
|Aitor Martinez — Psychology
|Brittany Dixon — Political Science
|Andrew Rodriguez — Multimedia Production & Journalism
|Sierra Forbord — Nursing
|Murat Sagdullaev (HM) — Software Engineering
|Danielle Jefferies — Fitness & Health Promotion
|Bryan Sullivan (HM) — Physics
|Grace Payton — Sport Management
|Ean Vandergraaf — Computer Science
|Madison Pressler — Exercise Science
|Emmanuel
|Natalie Saul — Mass Communication
|Igor Dantas — Business
|Bella Walters (HM) — Biochemistry
|Rafael Mendes — Business
|Samantha White — Secondary Education
|Findlay
|Concordia-Irvine
|Paul Pavala (HM) — Computer Science
|Marleigh Aulis (HM) — Behavorial Sciences
|Florida Tech
|Maddie Dodge (HM) — Elementary Education
|Adi Davidov (HM) — Business Administration
|Faith Silzel (HM) — Biology
|Filip Dujmic — Electrical Engineering
|Katelyn Thomas — Exercise & Sport Science
|Emanuele Rossi — Business Administration
|Delta State
|Harry Sale — Chemical Engineering
|Celina Batsel — Elementary Education
|Fresno Pacific
|Chelsea Borrowdale — Exercise Science
|Kyle Jones (HM) — Applied Mathematics
|Madelyn Byrd — Marketing
|Gannon
|Caroline Jouisse — Business Management
|Brent Benedict — Sport Management & Marketing
|Maddy Lavoie — Exercise Science
|Bobby Bolmanski (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science
|Lucia Martelli — Sports Managment
|Grand Valley
|Peyton Osborn — Psychology
|Jonathan Ham — Occupational Safety & Health Management
|Sierra Rhodes — Exercise Science
|Jonathan Loshinskie (HM) — Allied Health Sciences
|Jacqueline (Celeste) Turner — Mathematics Education
|Harry Shalamon — Clinical Exercise Science
|Dixie State
|Benjamin Walling — Supply Chain Management
|Miriam Gonzalez (HM) — Secondary Education
|Henderson State
|Drury
|Leonardo Chaves — Undeclared
|Rebecca Cross — Undeclared
|Caleb Murders — Computer Science
|Erica Dahlgren — Psychology
|Indianapolis
|Mackenzie Harris (HM) — Biology
|Victor Antonon Rodriguez — Engineering
|Abigail Lunzmann — Biology
|Rodrigo Codo Berti — Sport Management
|Madeline Nelson — Accounting
|Thomas Leseure — Engineering
|Laura Pareja — Computer Science
|Ante Lucev — Engineering
|Yasmin Preusse — Biology
|George Oancea (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Karianne Reinertsen — Psychology
|Benjamin Rader — Computer Science
|Ashley Sturman — Elementary Education
|Adam Rosipal — Psychology
|Allison Weber — Biology
|Brady Stabler (HM) — International Relations
|Mackenzie Wieberg — Biology
|Payton Staman — Engineering
|Caytee Wright — Biology
|Sebastian Wenk (HM) — Engineering
|Edinboro
|Anthony Williamson (HM) — Engineering
|Katelyn Kopacko — Nursing
|Guilherme Zavaneli — Sports Marketing
|Emmanuel
|Jan Zuchowicz — IS & Applied Business Analytics
|Natalie Hayes (HM) — Biology
|King (TN)
|Karolina Ostojska (HM) — Communication
|Simen Vik (HM) — Undeclared
|Findlay
|Lewis
|Hanna Cederholm — Pre-Vet & Animal Science
|Rhys Taylor (HM) — Computer Graphic Design
|Katy Kouvaris — Graphic Design
|Lindenwood
|Christina (Chris) McFarland — Strength & Conditioning
|Darijus Astrauskas (HM) — Biological Sciences
|Kendra Polewski (HM) — Biology
|Gerald Brown — Health Promotion & Wellness Management
|Julia Snell (HM) — Psychology
|Dylan Callaghan — Criminal Justice
|Amanda Stiegal — Pre-Vet & Animal Science
|Haoning Chen — Sport Management
|Florida Tech
|Maxime Eekhof — Finance
|Savannah Brennan — Molecular Biology
|Jan Hanzal — Business Administration
|Val Carvajal (HM) — Business Administration
|Daniel Jacob — Finance
|Carter Juskevich (HM) — Business Administration
|Cristian Vasquez — Chemistry
|Fresno Pacific
|Justin Winnett — Biological Sciences
|Arianne Kooijinga (HM) — Pre-Physical Therapy
|McKendree
|Olga Tovstogan — Psychology
|John Bodden (HM) — Psychology
|Gannon
|Daniel Buijs — Accounting
|Silvija Taraska (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science
|Noah Javens (HM) — Finance
|Grand Valley
|Ethan Larson — Economics & Finance
|Caroline Brereton (HM) — Biomedical Sciences
|Gregg Lichinsky — Actuarial Science
|Nicole Carlson (HM) — Biology, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
|Matthew Meals — Environmental Science
|Lara Deibel — Business Administration
|Matija Pucarevic — Computational Science
|Melina Goebel — Marketing
|Luca Simonetti — Engineering
|Celia Hoag — Marketing
|Alexander Skinner — Physical Education
|Mikayla Karasek — Psychology
|Mines
|Abigail Sauerbrei (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Jonathan Donehower (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Megan Shaughnessy (HM) — Exercise Science
|Sam Knott (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Henderson State
|Peyton Scherschel (HM) — Computer Science
|Elam Fulton (HM) — Health & Human Performance
|Missouri S&T
|Hillsdale
|Colten Becker — Mechanical Engineering
|Anika Ellingson — Biology
|Thomas Huffman — Engineering
|Katherine Heeres (HM) — Biology
|Kevin McPherson — Electrical Engineering
|Indiana (PA)
|Morgan Meyer — Geological Engineering
|Regan Chalk — Psychology
|Tim Samuelsen — Mechanical Engineering
|Jessica Cochran — Marketing
|Joshua Umrysh — Mechanical Engineering
|Rachel Johnson — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
|Northern Michigan
|Claire Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
|Henry Bauer (HM) — Communications
|Paige Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
|Lukas Bauer (HM) — Art & Design
|Indianapolis
|Lajos Budai — Information Systems
|Laura Boardman — Environmental Sustainability
|Renars Bundzis — Marketing
|Johanna Buys (HM) — Human Biology
|Joshua Cosgrove (HM) — Actuarial Sciences
|Stefanie Haholiades — Exercise Science
|Esteban Gutierrez (HM) — Sports Science
|Alaina Joyce — Exercise Science
|David Miranda — Computer Science
|Cassandra Kury — Exercise Science
|Jonas Reinhold — Physics
|Maddisen Lantz — Elementary Education
|Janne Roovers (HM) — Psychology
|Darian Murray — Psychology
|Nova Southeastern
|Edda Skoric — Business Administration Management
|Julian Coster — Management
|Katelynn Thomas (HM) — Social Work
|Spencer Hohm — Exercise & Sport Science
|Kirsten Votava — Elementary Education
|Matteo Masiero — Management & Marketing
|Danielle Wood — Exercise Science
|Allesandro Xella — Mathematics
|Lewis
|Jonathon Yanello — Biomedical Engineering
|Stephanie Palczynski — Human Resource Management
|Oklahoma Christian
|Lindenwood
|Bergen Davis (HM) — Marketing & Management
|Madison Arnold — Psychology
|Derek Duckworth (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Simone de Rijcke — Business Administration
|Brandon Heredia (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Science
|Morgan Fischer — Chemistry
|Ouachita Baptist
|Erika Garcia (HM) — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management
|Noah Day (HM) — Christian Studies
|Jana Hellenschmidt — Psychology
|Queens (NC)
|Ashley Holloway — Early Childhood Special Education
|Tyler Bowersox (HM) — Exercise Science
|Kamila Kunka — Advertising, Public Relations
|Jan Delkeskamp — Business
|Mckenzie Murphy (HM) — Business Administration
|Luke Erwee — Undeclared
|Shelby Quinn — Biological Sciences
|Hendrik Faber (HM) — Finance
|Danielle Rehl — Exercise Science
|Baptiste Leger — Biology
|Alexandra Steinhauser — Psychology
|Ruben Stam — Exercise Science
|Erin Sutton — Public Health
|Jackson Tunks (HM) — History
|Aleksandra Tomala — Advertising, Public Relations
|Rollins
|Madeline Webb — Exercise Science
|Christian Huber — Exploring
|Lexie Winnett — Biological Sciences
|Saginaw Valley State
|LIU Post
|Pedro Martins Rezende (HM) — Business
|Karis Fuller — Sociology & Journalism
|Saint Cloud
|Lynn
|Hanos Mahari — Recreation & Sport Management
|Laia Coma — Sports Management
|Scott Stellick — Manufacturing Engineering
|Catalina Galea Berraud — Sports Management
|Saint Leo
|Sarah Hughes — Environmental Studies
|Filip Bjorkholm (HM) — Business
|Samar Khacha — Sports Management
|Yann Corbel (HM) — Business Administration
|Clara Monges — Business
|Henrik Dahrendorff — Business
|Karolina Smylek — Psychology
|Matthew Daniel (HM) — Business
|Mary
|Hampus Lovinge (HM) — Business
|Victoria Murillo — Biology
|Michael Southward (HM) — Business
|Kate Murphy (HM) — Respiratory Therapy
|Luka Vulic (HM) — Business
|McKendree
|Simon Fraser
|Hallie Dixon (HM) — Mathematics
|Jayden Cole — Engineering
|Meredith Geyer — Business
|Tampa
|Haley Rey — Professional Writing & Rhetoric
|Felix Bartels (HM) — Business Administration
|Sydney Rey — Exercise Science & Sports Performance
|Cole Forbes (HM) — Biology
|Victoria Sananikone — Professional Writing & Rhetoric
|Christy Moon (HM) — Chemistry
|Milica Sostarec (HM) — Pre-Med
|Zane Richardson (HM) — Marine Science and Biology
|Mines
|Brett Saunders — Finance
|Daphne Williams — Metalurgical & Materials Engineering
|Yannick Smith — Biology
|Mia Wood — Engineering Physics
|Tiffin
|Minnesota State
|Miguel Angel Garcia Arroyo (HM) — International Business
|Breah Anderson — Elementary Inclusive Education
|Truman State
|Taylor Beynon (HM) — Mathematics Education
|Lliot Gieseke (HM) — Exercise Science
|Katelin Winter (HM) — Undeclared
|Connor Neils (HM) — Biochemistry
|MSU Mankato
|UC San Diego
|Lily Borgenheimer — Art
|Sawyer Farmer — Biochemistry & Cell Biology
|Margaret Knier — Graphic Design
|Graham Hauss — Psychology
|Northern Michigan
|Tyler James — International Business
|Emily Bell (HM) — Psychology
|Ivan Kurakin — Structural Engineering
|Mary Grossman — Biochemistry
|Garrett Tse — Environmental Engineering
|Jamie Kimble — Mathematics
|Aidan Yong (HM) — Human Biology
|Angela Probstfeld — Nursing
|UMSL
|Gabriella Spajic (HM) — Finance & Risk Management
|Radoslaw Chupka (HM) — Business
|Katharina Springhetti (HM) — Sports Science
|Aiden Clark (HM) — Computer Science
|Dana Stroven (HM) — Business
|Esteban Pombo (HM) — Business
|Margaret Vaitkus — Fisheries & Wildlife Management
|UT-Permian Basin
|Northern State
|Nikita Naumov (HM) — Engineering
|Hannah Kastigar — Sport Performance
|Wayne State
|Nova Southeastern
|Ahmed Ahmed — Mechanical Engineering
|Madison Allen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Ryan Katulski — Accounting
|Ty Fell (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Kyle Lovas (HM) — Political Science
|Laurel Finke — Biology
|Franz Mueller — Mechanical Engineering
|Caily Friel — Recreational Therapy
|Stewart Nowinski — Mechanical Engineering
|Molly Griswold (HM) — Marketing
|Joao Ribeiro — Mechanical Engineering
|Jenna Johns — Exercise & Sport Science
|West Chester
|Aleksandra Maslova — Marketing
|Logan Brockway (HM) — Business & Economic & Finance
|Amilia Nusbaum — Behavioral Neuroscience
|Pijus Mackevicius — Computer Science
|Caroline Oster — Exercise & Sport Science
|Wingate
|Hannah Trieschmann (HM) — Political Science
|Daniel Brisuda (HM) — Biology
|Elizabeth Zubero — Recreational Therapy
|Julius Ekstrand (HM) — Finance
|Ouachita Baptist
|Markus Furst — Exercise Science
|Lilia Clark (HM) — Business Administration
|Felix Grieb (HM) — Mathematics & Business
|Pace
|Nazarii Kosylo — Sport Management
|Jana Ciric (HM) — Computer Science
|Niklas Martin — Marketing
|Queens (NC)
|Lennart Queiss — Business Administration
|Sarah Atkinson — New Media Design
|Jonas Soerensen (HM) — Finance
|Frouke Beeksma — Biology
|Giacomo Viazzo — Chemistry & Mathematics
|Hannah Craig (HM) — Biology
|Georgia DaCruz — Environmental Chemistry
|Anna De Boers — Business
|Kyrie Dobson — Exercise Science
|Josephina Lorda Taylor — Biochemistry
|Rachel Massaro — Business
|Michelle Prayson — Biology
|Courtney Stewart — Exercise Science
|Kayla Tennant — Biology
|Natalie Van Noy (HM) — Psychology
|Ella Van Troba (HM) — History
|Rollins
|Makenzie Grider (HM) — Marine Biology
|Beatriz Olivieri — International Relations
|Sydney Willis — Exploring
|Saginaw Valley State
|Elizabeth Caird — Occupational Therapy
|Alexandra Davis (HM) — Occupational Therapy
|Lydia Mattar (HM) — Mathematics
|Amanda Thielen — Chemistry
|Saint Cloud
|Annaliesa Anderson — Electrical Engineering
|Mady Brinkman — Radiologic Technology
|Chelsea Gehrke — Mathematics
|Annie Hart — Biomedical Engineering
|Marena Kouba — Communication Studies
|Jessica Kramer (HM) — Communication Science & Disorders
|Jennifer Thompson — Social Work
|Britin Thomsen — Psychology
|Christina Ware — Statistics
|Saint Leo
|Vittoria Bonsanti (HM) — Business
|Karina Kolb (HM) — Business
|Annie Lindstrom (HM) — Business
|Carolina Walch (HM) — Business
|Saint Rose
|Colleen Quaglia — Accounting
|Simon Fraser
|Marina Cummiskey (HM) — Communications
|Kristen Olvet — Communications
|Sioux Falls
|Nina Groene (HM) — Mathematics
|Chantal Kasch — Psychology & Criminal Justice
|Giulia Marcon — Psychology & Art
|Elizabeth Spaans — Psychology & Social Work
|Cassandra Wright — Business Administration
|Southern Connecticut
|Avery Fornaciari (HM) — Nursing
|Tampa
|Emily Pfeifer (HM) — Marketing
|Courtney Sherwood — Psychology
|Cat Sterlacci (HM) — Chemistry
|Jesse Tobin — Undecided
|Hana van Loock — International Business
|Megan Waddell — Government Studies/Psychology
|Truman State
|Emma Barnett (HM) — Health Science
|Shannon Dague (HM) — Health Science
|Margaret Hickey — Communication
|Mikayla Kempf (HM) — Communication Disorders
|Lauren Massot — Exercise Science
|Megan Mensinger (HM) — Biology
|Ginny Schranck (HM) — Health Science
|Kaylee Sisson — Communication Disorders
|UC San Diego
|Brooke Abrantes — Human Biology
|Ciara Franke — Human Developmental Sciences
|Alexis (Cody) Hargadon — Marine Biology
|Emily Lambert — Human Biology
|Lindsey Miller (HM) — Psychology
|Grace Murphy — Speculative Design
|Jordan Phillips — Political Science (International Relations)
|Tina Reuter — Chemical Engineering
|UMSL
|Agnieszka Blocka (HM) — Psychology
|Amber Visser (HM) — Criminal Justice
|Wayne State
|Julia Brunner — Marketing
|Lezlie Bueno Estrada — Industrial Engineering
|Ellie Dean — Economics
|Haley Groteler — Nursing
|Amanda Hurchalla — Management
|Jia Yi Koh — Nutrition & Food Science
|Ashlen Michalski — Public Health
|Katherine Svisco — Communications Studies
|West Chester
|Grace Carey (HM) — Early Grades Prep
|Ann Carozza — Literature
|Jenna Fox (HM) — Marketing
|Madison Grenoble — Undeclared
|Grace Harvey (HM) — Communications/Gender & Women’s Studies
|Taylor Hoover (HM) — Accounting
|Emelie Johansson (HM) — Marketing
|Mikaela Lantz — Nutrition
|Shannon McCabe (HM) — Exploratory Studies
|Elizabeth Miller — Economic-Finance
|Nadia Mulder — Pre-Occupational Therapy
|West Florida
|Morgan Ayers (HM) — Art
|Brooke Ferrara — Elementary Education
|Olivia Hadaway (HM) — Exercise Science
|Pia Hulley — Exercise Science
|Manon Milczynski — Exercise Science
|Hannah O’Toole — Psychology
|Tabitha Read-Cayton (HM) — Psychology
|Ester Rizzetto — Political Science
|Caitlin Tierney — ISS-Informal Education & Learning
|Wingate
|Sara Aringsmann — Mathematics
|Lauren Arrington — Biology
|Maike Hoener — Mathematics
|Kelley Jones (HM) — Exercise Science
|Charlotte Knippenberg — Psychology
|Abby Kosic — Psychology
|Maria Madsen — Marketing
|Anna Miram — Mathematics
|Anne-Sofie (Anso) Nissen — Exercise Science
|Hanna Van Horen — Biology
Division III CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
|Men’s Team/Player – Major
|Women’s Team/Player – Major
|Amherst
|Alfred
|Bennett Fagan — Political Science
|Victoria Cramp (HM) — Accounting
|Ang Li — Chemistry
|Amherst
|Sean Mebust — Computer Science & Music
|Nina Fitzgerald — Russian
|Scott Romeyn — Undeclared
|Bridgitte Kwong — Film & Media & Political Science
|Craig Smith — Classics & English
|Jacqueline Palermo — English & Psychchology
|Babson
|Zoe Pappas — Mathematics
|Alex Damiecki (HM) — Business
|Lindsey Ruderman — Mathematics
|Bowdoin
|Julia Ruggiero (HM) — Psychology
|Julian Abaldo — History
|Natalie Rumpelt — Psychology
|Marshall Lowery — Biology
|Ingrid Shu — Computer Science
|Stephen Pastoriza (HM) — Russian
|Babson
|Mitchell Ryan — Physics
|Tessa Amoroso (HM) — Business
|Daniel Williams (HM) — Biochemistry
|Bates
|Brandies
|Caroline Apathy — Rhetoric
|Tamir Zitelny (HM) — Biology & Anthropology
|Helen Daigle — Mathematics
|Carleton
|Lucy Faust — Economics
|Jack Heinzel (HM) — Physics
|Janika Ho — Psychology
|Carnegie Mellon
|Caroline Sweeney — Undeclared
|Gabe Bamforth — Civil & Environmental Engineering
|Birmingham Southern
|Justin Britton — Information Systems
|Rebecca Erwin — health Science
|Winston Chu (HM) — Information Systems
|Mary Ronne — Pre-Health
|Colin Daniel — Business Administration
|Bowdoin
|Richard Dauksher — Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering
|Sterling Dixon — Psychology
|Maxwell Gonzalez — Mechanical Engineering
|Mary Laurita — Educational-Neuroscience
|Samuel Hawke — Mathematical Sciences
|Cal Tech
|Andrew Joyner (HM) — Business Administration
|Danica Adams (HM) — Planetary Sciences
|James Kyle (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Krystin Brown (HM) — Bioengineering
|Judson Kyle — Mechanical Engineering
|Brittany Percin — Biology
|Jack Lance (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Carleton
|Daniel Ng — Information Systems
|Kapani Kirkland (HM) — Undeclared
|Carthage
|Caroline Mather — Physics
|Sam Gabriel — Education
|Ada Meyer (HM) — Biology
|Cooper Hawkins (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
|Carnegie Mellon
|Mitchell Mages — Communication & Digital Media
|Taylor Brown (HM) — Civil Engineering, Engineering & Public Policy
|Adam Moskus — Business Management
|Emma Nicklas-morris — Psychology
|Nick Seroni (HM) — Computer Science
|Carroll
|Case Western
|Brightyn Zuelke (HM) — Exercise Science
|Keith Erichsen (HM) — Accounting
|Carthage
|Chicago
|DeAnn Jones — Nursing
|Lance Culjat — Neuroscience
|Gianna Mcguire — Psychology
|Alexander Farrell — Molecular Engineering
|Case Western
|Albert Litschgi — Economics
|Renee Decker — Chemical Engineering
|Jonathan Mendley — Biological Sciences
|Suhan Mestha — Biology
|Sam Nickson (HM) — Undeclared
|Daniella Rupert — Biomedical Engineering
|Keenan Novis — Economics
|Catilyn (Caitlyn) VonFeldt — Mechanical Engineering
|Jp Phillips (HM) — Undeclared
|Chapman
|Keda Song — Undeclared
|Kellyn Toole — Strategic & Corporate Communications
|Miles Spencer — Undeclared
|Chicago
|Michael Todd — Economics
|Hadley Ackerman — Undeclared
|Georgios Tzortzis (HM) — Undeclared
|Hannah Eastman — Environmental Science
|Winston Wang — Psychology
|Chloe Fong — Undeclared
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Gillian Gagnard — Undeclared
|Marco Conati — Engineering
|Nicole Garcia — Biological Sciences
|Ben Culberson (HM) — Legal Studies
|Anna Girlich — Molecular Engineering
|Sean Hoerger (HM) — Computer Science
|Taylor Hammill — Undeclared
|Kendall Hollimon — Government
|Nicole Lin — Undeclared
|Aaron Lutzker (HM) — Engineering
|Agnes Lo — Environmental Science & Urban Studies
|Abel Sapirstein (HM) — Engineering
|Tyler Mandrell — Undeclared
|Colby
|Audrey Mason — Psychology
|Xander Geiersbach (HM) — Mathematics & Physics
|Nadia Redza — Undeclared
|Conn College
|Alice Saparov — Undeclared
|Jared Nussbaum (HM) — Philosophy
|Simone Stover — English Language & Literature
|Denison
|Daria Wick — Environmental Science & Urban Studies & Political Science
|James Baker — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Margaret Wolfson — Undeclared
|Francis Biagioli (HM) — Biology
|Sandra Wong (HM) — Undeclared
|Carson Clear — Biology
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|P.J. Desmet (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Claire Bacon-Brenes (HM) — Neuroscience
|Jacob Edwards (HM) — Biology
|Jacquelyn Desmond (HM) — Media Studies
|Tiernan Foster-Smith — History & Economics
|Bryn Edwards — Government & Philosophy
|Matthew Hedman — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Riley Hoffman — Biology
|Drake Horton — Data Analytics
|Augusta Lewis — Undeclared
|Piotr Kurleto (HM) — Global Commerce
|Natalia Orbach-Mandel — Mathematics & Computer Science
|Matthew McHugh — Communications & History
|Emma Stacy — Biochemistry
|Sam O’Malley (HM) — Cinema
|Janet Tran — Biochemistry
|Liam Picozzi — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Allie UMEMOTO — Politics & Sociology
|Chas Sigloh (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Colorado College
|Jake Von Der Lippe (HM) — Computer Science & Mathematics
|Riley Wadehra (HM) — Environmental Science
|Robert Wang — Physics
|Conn College
|Brett Weicht — Computer Science & Economics
|Vaughn Ammon — Undeclared
|Emory
|Madison Ford — Computer Science
|Sean Byman (HM) — Business
|Olivia Haskell — Economics
|Zachary Chen — Chemistry
|Mackenzie Healy — Pre-Med
|Calvin Furbee (HM) — Undeclared
|Maeve Wilber — Behavioral Neuroscience
|Thomas Gordon — Business
|Denison
|Jason Hamilton — Biology
|Annalise Cheshire (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Alexander Kohlman — Business & Media Studies
|Mia Chiappe — Educational Studies & Psychology
|Mathias (Trey) Kolleck — Business
|Caroline Colville — Communications
|Zachary Lorson — Undeclared
|Madison Hopkins — Global Commerce & History
|William O’Daffer — Undeclared
|Erica Hsu — Biochemistry
|Sage Ono — Mathematics & Computer Science & Philosophy
|Grace Kacmarek (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Matthew Rogers — Business
|Casey Kirby — Global Commerce
|William (Tyler) Russell — Undeclared
|Katherine (KT) Kustritz — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Gettysburg
|Angela Le — Biology
|Duncan Proxmire (HM) — English
|Kate Mesaros — Biology
|Hope
|Gabriella Nutter — Psychology
|Brian Simonich — Engineering
|Hannah Rusinko — Biology
|John Carroll
|Zoe Whelan — Studio Art
|Mason Beck (HM) — Finance
|Natalie Zaravella — Global Commerce & Economics
|Forrest Campbell — Education
|Dickinson
|Johns Hopkins
|Katie Schmidt (HM) — Psychology & Spanish
|Erik Bostrom (HM) — International Studies
|Emory
|Collin Hughes — Biophysics
|Hannah Baratz — biology
|Emile Kuyl — Neuroscience & French
|Eden Bates — Biology
|Peter Lazorchak — Computer Science & Chemical & Biological Engineering
|Lucena (Lucy) Daro — Business & QTM
|Matthew McGough — Public Health
|Alexandra Dixon — Biology
|Riley Mears (HM) — Applied Math & Chemical & Biological Engineering
|Julia Durmer — Human Health
|Jasper Van Cauwelaert (HM) — Chemical & Biological Engineering
|Gaige Elms — Neuroscience
|Jeffrey Vitek — Chemical & Biological Engineering
|Lara Gemar — QTM & Political Science
|Dylan Wachenfeld — Undeclared
|Clio Hancock — Chemistry
|Michael Wohl (HM) — Molecular & Cellular Biology
|Anya Kone’ (HM) — Neuroscience & Theator
|Kenyon
|Maria Kyle — Business & Classics
|Kieran Allsop (HM) — Economics
|Hannah Lally — Biology & Global Health
|Benjamin Baturka — Classics
|Caroline Olson — Anthropology & Enviromental Science
|Carter Brzezinski (HM) — Biological Chemistry
|Bethany Seagraves — Nursing
|Weston Carpenter (HM) — Mathematics & Music
|Meg Taylor — Biology
|Fielding Fischer (HM) — Undeclared
|Maria Magdalena Turcanu — Anthropology & Human Biology
|Marcus Hong — Biological Chemistry
|Josephine Uerling — Undeclared
|Mark Lang — Undeclared
|Zoe Walker — Undeclared
|Brooks McCoy (HM) — Economics
|Franklin
|Charles (Humphrey) Pruett — Physics
|Hailey Auran (HM) — Education
|Alexander (AJ) Reid — Film
|Jacqueline Richard — Business
|Ryder Sammons (HM) — Biology
|Brynna Sentel — Journalism
|Nicholas Tong — Undeclared
|Ashley Snoke — Political Science
|Thomas Weiss — Economics
|Grinnell
|Robert Williams — Economics
|Celeste Kaspar (HM) — Sociology
|Jonathon Zimdars — Psychology
|Sophia Wojdylo — Undeclared
|King’s (PA)
|Grove City
|Christopher Soutter (HM) — Computer Information Systems
|Anne Dassow — Biology & Spanish
|La Verne
|Reilly Diggins (HM) — Social Work & Spanish
|Brandon Pon (HM) — Criminology
|Hope
|Lake Forest
|Alli Eppinga (HM) — Business
|Heath Ogawa — Finance
|Sara Plohetski (HM) — Education
|Manchester
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Anjel Clemente (HM) — Digital Media
|Lisa Cheng — Psychology & Sociology
|Mary Washington
|Ellen Gilbert — Undeclared
|Noah Carpenter (HM) — Education & Mathematics
|Megan Wong — Nursing
|Jeffrey Leckrone — Business Administration
|Ithaca
|Merchant Marine
|Anna Belson — Physical Therapy
|Thomas Curry (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems
|John Carroll
|Chris Kahl (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems
|Gwyneth Ledrick — Integrated Marketing & Communications
|MIT
|Johns Hopkins
|Nicholas Baginski — Finance & Computer Science, Economics & Data Science
|Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen — Undeclared
|Kyri Chen — Finance
|Mikayla Bisignaini — Molecular & Cellular Biology & Psychology
|Bouke Edskes — Mechanical Engineering
|Sophia Girgenti — Cognitive Science & Neuroscience
|Kevin Fang — Computer Science
|Carmela Irato — International Studies & Economics
|Joshua Graves — Mechanical Engineering & Product Design
|Sonia Lin — Neuroscience
|Maxwell Halkenhauser (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Emma Mcelrath — Chemistry
|David He (HM) — Computer Science & Business Analytics
|Sydney Okubo — Biology
|Henry Hu (HM) — Computer Science
|Kalamazoo
|Jaya Kambhampaty (HM) — Aerospace Engineering
|Nicole Bailey — Biology
|Tim Kralj — Computer Science
|Madeline Jump (HM) — Political Science & French
|Justin Liu — Biological Engineering
|Kenyon
|Brandon McKenzie — Mechanical Engineering
|Delaney Ambrosen — Economics
|Jeremy Sands (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Gail Anderson — English & Environmental Studies
|Emilio Sison — Mechanical & Ocean Engineering
|Caitlin Foley — Psychology
|Samuel Solomon — Physics & Chemistry-Biology
|Celina German — History
|Connor Sweeney (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering
|Caylee Hamilton — Environmental Studies
|Sam Ubellacker — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science
|Crile Hart — Undeclared
|Mount Union
|Emmerson Mirus — Sociology, Spanish
|Brett Scheib (HM) — Biochemistry
|Hannah Orbach-Mandel — Economics
|New York University
|Andrea Perttula — Undeclared
|Max Falb (HM) — Individualized Study
|Kendall Vanderhoof — Physics
|Jake Haines (HM) — Business
|Abigail Wilson — Molecular Biology
|Dominic Lemieux (HM) — Communications
|Loras
|Peyton Lucas (HM) — Economics
|Mikaela Lengwin — kinesiology
|Elan Oumarov — Finance
|MIT
|Josh Rine (HM) — Engineering
|Kailey Allen — Mechanical Engineering
|Cole Vertin (HM) — Nursing
|Lindsey Bjornstad — Undeclared
|Penn State – Behrend
|Morgan Matranga — Chemical & Biological Engineering
|Mark Patterson (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Olivia McGrath — Mechanical Engineering
|Pomona Pitzer
|Sara Nicholas — Computer Science & Physics
|George (Will) Abele — Economics & Mathematics
|Madelyn (Dolly) Payne — Materials Science & Engineering
|Bilguun Altantulkhuur (HM) — Economics
|Laura Rosado — Undeclared
|Nicholas Borowsky — Biology
|Lilia Staszel — Computer Science & Economics
|Ryan Drover — Chemistry
|Deborah Wen — Physics
|Jason Lu — Undeclared
|Vivian (Blake) Zhou — Brain & Cognitive Science
|Liam O’Shea (HM) — Economics
|Mount Holyoke
|Archie Spindler — Undeclared
|Katherine Kolozsvari (HM) — Chemistry
|Jem Stern (HM) — Undeclared
|Samantha Nemivant (HM) — Chemistry
|Jack Swanson — Biology
|Nazareth
|Benjamin Willett (HM) — Undeclared
|Taylor Robey — Music Education
|Rochester
|Taylor Woltz (HM) — Nursing
|Stephen Savchik (HM) — Data Science
|New York University
|Eric Weidman (HM) — Chemical Engineering
|Imaal Ahmed (HM) — Neuroscience
|Rowan University
|Ashley Brodnick — Environmental Studies
|Chad Shire (HM) — Psychological Science, Psychology
|Honore Collins — Business
|Kevin Yanagisawa (HM) — Biomedical Engineering
|Allison Kapostasy — Biology
|RPI
|May Li — Biology
|Trevor Maxfield (HM) — Mathematics & Computer Science
|Jaime Robinson — Nursing
|Saint Vincent
|Kelly Ryser (HM) — Urban Design & Architecture Studies
|Jacob Davis — Liberal Arts
|Sarah Stone — Finance
|St. Olaf
|Grace Wakabayashi — Gender & Sexuality Studies
|Leif Jorgensen Duus (HM) — Economics
|Haley Wen — Individualized Study
|John Loepfe (HM) — Exercise Science
|Ashlyn Winship (HM) — Physics
|St. Thomas
|Occidental
|Adam Boerner (HM) — Psychology
|Cindy Dong — MAC
|Noah Faldet (HM) — Entrepreneurship
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Stevens
|Tyler Mansfield (HM) — Health & Human Kinetics
|Colin Fenster (HM) — Electrical Engineering & Operations Research
|Pomona Pitzer
|Eric Fuhs — Operations Research
|Mackenzie Cummings — Psychology
|Devin McClure (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Kate Denend — Biology & Media Studies
|John Pompay — Government
|Sarah Jin — Computer Science
|Joseph Rodriguez — Electrical Engineering
|Madison Kauahi — Psychology
|Tyler Zanki — Chemical Engineering
|Angela Ling — Molecular Biology
|SUNY Geneseo
|Allison Liu — Neuroscience
|Matthew Mattera (HM) — Biochemistry
|Alexandra Werner — Undeclared
|Swarthmore
|Redlands
|Michael Lutzker (HM) — Economics & Mathematics
|Wendy McAleer — Psychology
|Alec Menzer (HM) — Pre-Major
|RIT
|Jeremy Rockaway — Pre-Major
|Amy Adams — 3-D Animation
|Christopher Smith — Economics & Mathematics
|Olivia Phillips — 3-D Digital Design
|Jeffrey Tse — Economics & Mathematics
|Sedera Zbranak — Media Arts & Technology & New Media Marketing
|TCNJ
|Rochester
|Griffin Morgan (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Monica Jackson (HM) — Psychology
|Alex Skoog (HM) — Health & Exercise Science
|Rowan University
|Trinity (TX)
|Abigail Brous — English
|Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman (HM) — business
|Miranda Coughlan — Elementary Education
|Daniel Valmassei — Physics
|Daria Mnich — Biological Science
|Tufts
|RPI
|Julian (JJ) Batt — Biomedical Engineering
|Amanda Wang — Chemical Engineering
|Costantino (Costa) Camerano — Psychology
|Scranton
|Tommy Gillespie (HM) — English
|Lauren Byrne (HM) — Exercise Science
|Roger Gu — Biomedical Engineering & Pre Med
|Southwestern
|Thana Jarusinchai — Undeclared
|Ashley Harmon (HM) — Kinesiology
|Joseph Kim (HM) — Undeclared
|Rehgan Hartsell (HM) — Education
|John Koster — Chemical Engineering
|Jesse Stovall (HM) — Mathematics
|John Lalime (HM) — History & Political Science
|Springfield
|Nathan Mitchell — Biology
|Bailee Carey (HM) — Health Science
|Tyler Tatro — Environmental Engineering
|Sierra Skaza — Psychology
|Joseph Tingen — Cognitive & Brain Sciences
|St. Kate’s
|Ursinus
|Sydney Grohman — Exercise Science
|Jake Menzer (HM) — Biology & Neuroscience
|Macy Klein — Exercise Science
|Washington & Lee
|Margaret Menso — Undeclared
|Patrick Sullivan — Economics & Politics
|Gabby Page (HM) — Exercise Science
|WashU
|Hannah Svendsen — Nursing
|Max Cardwell (HM) — Economics & Biology
|Jordyn Wentzel — Undeclared
|Chih-Chia (Jerry) Chen — Finance
|St. Olaf
|Barclay Dale (HM) — Mechanical engineering
|Caitlin Croasdell (HM) — Psychology
|Simon Deshusses — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science
|Sophia Nevin — Psychology
|Kevin Hao (HM) — Computer Science
|Kelly Punyko (HM) — Exercise Science
|Vincent Huang (HM) — Political Science
|Marissa (Mo) Wolff — Political Science
|Nathan Katz — Undeclared
|St. Thomas
|Brandon Lum — Biomedical engineering
|Anna Astrup — Actuarial Science
|Sam Mahoney (HM) — Mechanical engineering
|Gretchen Behrens (HM) — Political Science
|Rick Reinhard — Finance
|Ashley Christensen — Psychology
|Johnathan Smithson — Sociology
|Kirsten Nelson — Actuarial Science & Economics
|Kevin Van Cleave — Electrical engineering
|Emily Weldon (HM) — Actuarial Science
|Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Computer Science
|Stevens
|Peyton Wilson — Administration
|Emily Benson — Naval Architecture
|Matthew Yang (HM) — Computer Science & Business
|Kristen Durham-Young — Naval Architecture
|Westminster
|SUNY Geneseo
|David Peffer (HM) — History & Secondary Education
|Madeline Knight — Education
|Wheaton (IL)
|Nancy Nasky — Accounting
|William Rinne — Economics
|Sydney Ng (HM) — Applied Mathematics
|Christopher Szymczak — Economics
|Lauren Siegel — Education
|Whitworth
|Noelle Staso — Biology
|Ryan Grady — Undeclared
|Susquehanna
|Williams
|Katie Willis (HM) — Creative Writing
|Lucca Delcompare — Economics & Music
|Swarthmore
|Paul Leclerc (HM) — Chemistry
|Kerry Kelly — Economics
|Jamie Lovette — Mathematics & Computer Science
|Emilee Nason (HM) — Economics
|Curtis Maher — Political Economy
|Trinity (CT)
|Henry Marquardt — Psychology & Economics
|Lia Urban Spillane (HM) — Psychology
|Jack Melnick (HM) — Philosophy & Economics
|Tufts
|Clayton Morikawa (HM) — Economics
|Amber Chong (HM) — Educational Psychology
|Shahzad Mumtaz (HM) — Biology & Public Health
|Emma Donchi — International Relations
|David Pearcy — English & Political Science
|Colleen Doolan — Biology & Community Health
|Nick Whitcomb (HM) — Chemistry & Biology
|Grace Goetcheus — Biology & Anthropology
|Wooster
|Mary Hufziger — Biology
|Cameron Gelwicks — Economics
|Jeanette Khowong — Undeclared
|Trey Schopen (HM) — Philosophy
|Lily Kurtz — Cognitive Brain Science
|WPI
|Amy Socha — Archaeology & Applied Physics
|Craig Barrett — Civil Engineering
|Hannah Spencer — Undeclared
|John Bauer — Chemical Engineering
|Ursinus
|Jean – Philippe Miralda — Mechanical Engineering
|Clara Baker — Health & Exercise Physiology
|Jackson Perry — Mathematics
|Sophie Lear — Biology
|Matthew Shriner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
|Sophie May — Psychology & French
|Katie Schultz — Music & French
|Haley Sturla — Media & Communications
|Washington & Lee
|Claudia Barnett — Undeclared
|Isabelle Chancey — Business Administration
|Emily Hageboeck — Accounting & Computer Science
|Alison MacQueen — Art History & Business Administration
|WashU
|Francesca Bonetta-Misteli — Biomedical engineering
|Stephanie Li — Biology
|Ella Needler — Economics & Strategy
|Eleanor Pollitt — Biomedical Engineering
|Mollie Seidner — Biomedical engineering
|Wesleyan
|Sophia Antonio — Psychology & Sociology
|Mengmeng (Willa) Gibbs — Undeclared
|Grace Middleton — Undeclared
|Hannah O’Halloran — Undeclared
|Maela Whitcomb — Biology
|Westminster
|Kaitlyn Fast — Business Administration
|Wheaton (IL)
|Brooke Barnes — Business
|Whittier
|Megan Thai — CHDV
|Whitworth
|Hannah Galbraith (HM) — Undeclared
|Jamie Siegler — Undeclared
|Williams
|Kristina Barry (HM) — Political Science & History
|Molly Craig — Undeclared
|Casey Delano — Undeclared
|Maia Hare — Biology
|Gwyneth Maloy — Undeclared
|Abigail Matheny — Undeclared
|Gabriella Mercier (HM) — Undeclared
|Katie Orringer (HM) — Undeclared
|Georgia Panitz — Undeclared
|Anna Peterson — Undeclared
|Kerryann Reynolds (HM) — Undeclared
|Ellie Sherman — Undeclared
|Laura Westphal — Undeclared
|Veronica Wolff — Mathematics
|Wittenberg
|Savannah Tice — Elementary Education
|York (PA)
|Justine Wantz — Criminal Justice
NAIA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
|Men’s Team/Player – Major
|Women’s Team/Player – Major
|Asbury
|Asbury
|Jason (Clay) Bisher — Education
|Kristen Bewley — Education
|Ronan Passman — Exercise Science
|Hope Clark — Social Work
|Campbellsville
|Rosie Gary — Communications
|Gary (Tucker) Hardin — Special Education
|Claire Goodrum — Psychology
|Justin Spalding — Business Administration
|Kristin Sauer — Art
|Cumberlands
|Brenau
|Gustavs Baumanis — Business Administration
|Nikoletta Alvanou — Biology
|Edmond Ceausu — Biology
|Haley Bartoletta — Mass Communication
|Nicolas Cecioni — Biology
|Meghan Mistric — Biology
|Hunter Eaton — Information Technology Science
|Yanne Toussaint — Business
|Nicolas Huggard — Information Technology Science
|Campbellsville
|Bryce Pierce — Fitness & Sport Management
|Katelyn Bouldin — Psychology, Criminal Justice
|Carl Rogne — Business Administration
|Mikayla Runner — Social Work
|Alan Senn — Fitness & Sport Management
|Olivia Schneider — Business Administration
|Jacob Smith — Mathematics
|Alexandra Upton — Criminal Justice
|Blaise (Blaise ) Snowberg — Exercise & Sport Science
|Cumberlands
|Keiser
|Houston Burgoon — Exercise & Sport Science
|Joel Hansson — Integrated Marketing Communications
|Nicole Ceausu — Biology
|Joshua Harriott — Business Administration Management
|Mendy De Rooi — Exercise & Sport Science
|Lasse JÃ¸rgensen — Business Administration – International Business
|Yuliia Hnidenko — Criminal Justice
|Matias Lazzerini — Finance
|Cameron Klimczak — Public Health
|Lukas Macek — Interdisciplinary Studies
|Christina Klouda — Biology
|Marcel Nagy — Business Administration Management
|Kathryn Smeltzer — Biology
|Pol Roch — Exercise Science
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Jan Suchan — Information Technology Management
|Sydney Darnell — Psychology
|Alex Torrents — Integrated Marketing Communications
|Whitley Eicher — Education
|Lindsey Wilson
|Emma Travis — Community Development
|Aleksander Olejnik — Business Administration
|Natalie Vasilakos — Psychology
|Clemens Paetzold — Business Administration
|Keiser
|Bryce Rice — Criminal Justice
|Emma Augustsson — Finance
|Ron Wolfart — Psychology
|Ori Freibach — Exercise Science
|Saint Ambrose
|Anna Herbst — Integrated Marking Communication
|Justin Fales — Industrial Engineering
|Lydia Kontinopoulou — Integrated Marketing Communications
|Kevin Krupitzer — Management
|Gaja Kristan — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
|Reece Powell — Forensic Psychology
|Anna Lofton — Exercise Science
|Saint Mary (KS)
|Stefania Sofouli — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
|Brooks Dvorsky — Nursing
|Amanda Stromberg — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
|Brendan Jamerson — Psychology
|Annamaria Zombai — Psychology
|SCAD Savannah
|Lindsey Wilson
|William (Spene) Clark — Interior Design
|Sarah Hahn — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management
|Gergely (George) Harsanyi — Film & Television
|Jessica Macdonald — Biology
|Nicholas (Miles) Kredich — Sound Design
|Emma Phillips — Criminal Justice
|Zoltan Monori — Sound Design
|Carlene Taylor — Biology
|David (DJ) Nowacki — Interior Design
|Emily Wood — Theater Arts
|Tim Olbrich — Graphic Design
|Masters
|Josh Smilie — Writing
|Caroline Barnett — Business Administration
|Ryan Trout — Interior Design
|Heidi Larsen — Kinesiology
|Gergo ZachÃ¡r — Advertising & Branding
|Journey Werner — Marketing Media
|Tabor
|Saint Ambrose
|Evan Bell — English Education
|Andrea Adam — Exercise Science
|Nicholas Bradley — Human Performance & Psychology
|Bethany Anderson — Marketing
|Danny Smith — Physical Education
|Kelly Baughman — Exercise Science
|Union (KY)
|Catie Schimmelpfenning — Exercise Science
|Oeyvind Junge — Business Management
|Saint Mary (KS)
|Lucas Mourao — Business Management
|Megan Cutting — Nursing
|Wiktor Perkowski — Marketing
|Saint Mary (NE)
|Henrique Saraceni — Business Management
|Emily Jacobson — Nursing
|Andrew Smith — Exercise Science
|Morgan Niewohner — Occupational Therapy
|Kailee Sunada — Nursing
|SCAD Savannah
|Sarah Dostie — Illustration
|Julie Henninger — Visual Effects
|Kaylen Hou — Fashion Design
|Chloe Hui — Graphic Design
|Anna Kate McGinty — Advertising & Branding
|Maria Luisa Nolla — Interior Design
|April O’Gorman — Film & Television
|Allie Rassenfoss — Graphic Design
|Lydia Reinhardt — Furniture Design
|Grayson Reynolds — Interior Design
|Emily Rozar — Fibers
|Shayna Salzman — Fashion Marketing & Management
|Sarah Scargill — Interior Design
|Abigail Tankersley — Fibers
|Anne Weber-Callahan — Furniture Design
|Soka
|Clarissa Cheam — Environmental Science
|Lily Feast — International Studies
|Zoe Frye — Environmental Science
|Sachiko Hagiya — Environmental Science
|Sydney Sansbury — Social & Behavior Studies
|St. Andrews
|Chiara Knebelkamp — Communication
|Tabor
|Mariana Nassuno Alves — Business
|Michal Parris — Biology & Psychology
|Union (KY)
|Victoria Carta — Exercise Science
|Elisabeth Kotmark — Athletic Training
NJCAA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
|Men’s Team/Player – Major
|Women’s Team/Player – Major
|Erie CC
|Erie CC
|Jonathan Pilat — Agriculture
|Alex Clifford — General
|Indian River
|Abbie Ettinger — Buisness
|Kevin Bargate — Psychology
|Stephanie Zmuda — Buisness
|Jared Ingram — Accounting
|Indian River
|Logan Malecki — Pre-Med
|Savanna Best — Psychology
|Joshua Stegen — Business Administration
|Emma Colvin — Biology
|Ryen Van Wyk — Accounting
|Jillian Contich — Art
|Eric Veit — Engineering
|Kenzy Green — Health Science
|Iowa Central
|Molly Layde — Biology
|Marcelo Busch — Pre-Engineering
|Charlise Oberholzer — Business Administration
|Mitchell Emery — Visual Art
|Gabriella Tolento — Health Science
|Alfonso Flores Romero — Pre-Engineering
|Sule Van Der Merwe — Organizational Management
|Caleb Gaylor — Pre-Physical Therapy
|Camryn Wheals — Psychology
|Emile LÃ¼tzeler — Engineering & Design Technology
|Iowa Central
|Vinicius Molz — Pre-Engineering
|Eve Berg — Pre-Med
|Mariano Sosa — Business
|Mary Marshall — Mathematics
|Eric Wieser — Electrical Technologies
|Iowa Lakes
|Iowa Lakes
|Lizandri Crewe-brown — Business
|Jacob Bohnert — Electrical Technology
|Gabriela Reis — Associate of Arts
|Southwestern Oregon
|Juliana Villa Rodriguez — Associate of Arts
|Noah Ferber — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
|Southwestern Oregon
|Grayson Goodale — Fire Science
|Lauren Adamson — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
|Arath Hernandez — Emergency Medicine
|Piper Engler — Business, Associate of General Studies
|Collin McGuire — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
|Addison Graves — Business Management/Entrepreneurship
|Rylan Rogers — Paramedicine
|Agnese Ozola — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
|Hunter Sherwood — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
Leave a Reply