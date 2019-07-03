Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

1,221 Swimmers & Divers Named as CSCAA First Team Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has tabbed 1,221 swimmers and divers as Scholar All-Americans for 2018-19. Another 890 were named as honorable mention selections.

To be eligible for first team honors, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or higher grade point average and have competed at the NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Championships. To be eligible for honorable mention nods, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or better and a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

The first team honorees represent 190 college and universities across Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. A total of 282 schools boasted at least one first team or honorable mention selection.

Thirty-eight student-athletes were honored for boasting a cumulative GPA of 4.0, while 145 own a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The Southeastern Conference piled up 127 honors, while the ACC managed 96 and the University Athletic Association earned 86 nods.

The Stanford women, which won the 2019 NCAA Championship, boasted 20 honoree, including 18 first teamers. North Carolina State led the D1 men with 15 selections, including 10 first teamers.

Among the honorees were:

  • Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won the 100 free and 100 back at the NCAA Championships and set the NCAA and America record with his opening leg in the 800 free relay.
  • Indiana’s Lilly King, who finished off a four-year sweep of the 100 breast and 200 breast, becoming the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke titles.
  • Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, who was named CSCAA Division I Women’s Swimmer of the Year and Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, won the NCAA titles in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM at the NCAA Championships

Division I CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major
Air Force Akron
Cole Armagost (HM) — Astronautical Engineering Katelyn Applin (HM) — Psychology
Peter Lochmaier (HM) — Biology Jessica Bonezzi (HM) — Speech
Alabama Andrea Bugariu (HM) — Psychology
Christian Arseneau (HM) — Human Performance Exercise Science Karly Crail (HM) — Biology
Knox Auerbach — Marketing Ragen Engel — Biology
Laurent Bams — Accounting Andrea Fischer (HM) — Exercise Science & Physiology
Michael Burris (HM) — Accounting Olivia Gardner (HM) — Business Administration
Sam Disette — Marketing Sofia Henell — Biology
Robert Howard — Accounting Anna (Ellie) Nebraska — Accounting
Hunter Jaynes (HM) — Communicative Disorders Paulina Nogaj — Strategic & Organizational Communications
Daniel Kober (HM) — Chemical Engineering Mackenzie Vargas (HM) — Supply Chain & Operations Management
Kyle Maas (HM) — Biology Sarah Watson — Biology
Richard Miksi (HM) — Management Information Systems Alabama
Nicholas Perera — Mechanical Engineering Kalia Antoniou — Pre Major Studies
Nico Perner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Halia Bower (HM) — Finance
Ryan Ratliff (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Cameron Brown (HM) — Biology
Tyler Sesvold (HM) — Business Alina Faunce (HM) — Biology
Zane Waddell — Management Information Systems Sarah Helm — Nursing
Arizona Leonie Kullmann (HM) — Construction Engineering
Jack Anderson (HM) — Sustainable Built Environments Morgan Liberto (HM) — Political Science
Chatham Dobbs — Philosophy Justine Macfarlane — Biology
Brooks Fail — Literacy, Learning, Leadership Kensey McMahon — Public Relations
Etay Gurevich — Communication Emma Murray (HM) — Management & Marketing
Christian Imbus (HM) — Physiology Kacey Oberlander (HM) — Marketing
Matt Lujan (HM) — Physiology Alexis Preski (HM) — Psychology
Matthew Salerno — Veterinary Science Alexandria (Allie) Surrency — Mechanical Engineering
Ty Wells (HM) — Physiology Kaila Wong (HM) — Aerospace Engineering
Arizona State Ayanna Woods (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
William (Liam) Bresette — Business (Sustainability) Arizona
Cody Bybee (HM) — Business (Sustainability) Alayna Connor (HM) — Nutritional Science
Jack Edgemond (HM) — Business Entrepreneurship Daniela Georges (HM) — Neuroscience & Cognitive Science
David Hoffer — Public Policy Katrina Konopka — Chemistry
Grant House — Exercise & Wellness Ayumi Macias — Marketing
Zachary Poti — Psychology Taylor Nations (HM) — Film & Television
Youssef Selim — Business (Communication) Francesca Neubauer (HM) — Journalism
Auburn Mackenzie Rumrill — Accounting
Thomas Brewer — Exercise Science Delaney Schnell — Pre-Physiological Science
David Crossland — Business Analytics Sarah Shimomura (HM) — Retailing & Consumer Sciences
Brogan Davis (HM) — Pre-Public Relations Jamie Stone — Accounting
Bryan Lee (HM) — Marketing Ashley Sutherland — Marketing
Aryan Makhija (HM) — Pre-Business Administration Arizona State
Russell Noletto (HM) — Finance Lana Berry (HM) — Biological Sciences
Owen Upchurch — Finance Camryn Curry — Biological Sciences
Matthew Yish — Interdisciplinary Studies Kendall Dawson — Biological Sciences
Boston College Chloe Isleta — Communication
Taylor Cortens (HM) — Finance Anna Kaellgren — Industrial Engineering
Charlie Kleinsmith (HM) — Finance Silja Kansakoski — Chemistry
Brigham Young Ruby Martin (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
Morgan Cooper (HM) — Pre-management Emma Nordin — Biological Sciences
Kimble Mahler (HM) — Physiology & Developmental Biology Kaya Philapil (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication
Javier Nicolas (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Marlies Ross (HM) — Kinesiology
Ryan Sorensen (HM) — Biophysics Cierra Runge — Interdisciplinary Studies
Connor Stirling (HM) — Pre-management Fanny Teijonsalo — Psychology
Brown Arkansas
Michael Lincoln (HM) — Computer Science Maha Amer (HM) — Economics & Public Health
Alex Park (HM) — Neuroscience Sydney Angell — Childhood & Education
Alex Smilenov (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics Anna Hopkin — Kinesiology Exercise Science (MS)
Coley Sullivan (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics Kobie Melton — Animal Science
Joon Sung (HM) — Neuroscience Molly Moore — Human Nutrition & Dietetics
Bucknell Marlena Pigliacampi — Kinesiology Adapted Movement Science
Chadd Cummings (HM) — Accounting & Financial Management Brooke Schultz — Business Management
Cal Baptist Auburn
Jerome Heidrich (HM) — Psychology & Sports Performance Erin Falconer — Supply Chain Management
Jacob Leahy (HM) — Business & Economics Allison Maillard — Industrial & Systems Engineering
Brandon Schuster (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Jessica Merritt — Exercise Science
California Julie Meynen — Exercise Science
Nate Biondi — Undeclared Sonnele Oeztuerk — Pre-Business Administration
Jarod Hatch (HM) — Undeclared Mcauley Parker (HM) — Neuroscience
Pawel Sendyk — Computer Science Abi Wilder — Exercise Science
Andy Song (HM) — Business Administration Ball State
Reece Whitley — Undeclared Rachel Bertram (HM) — Exercise Science
Cincinnati Bowling Green
Justin Crew (HM) — Accounting Talisa Lemke (HM) — Theatre
Blake Hanna (HM) — Information Technology-Cybersecurity Daisy Platts (HM) — Exercise Science
Tyler Jones (HM) — Marketing Brigham Young
Dom Polling (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Kaela Call (HM) — Economics
Din Selmanovic (HM) — Neuroscience Kennedy Cribbs (HM) — Biology
Toby Van Dyke (HM) — Marketing Gwen Gustafson (HM) — Genetics, Genomics & Biotechnology
Cleveland State Adia London (HM) — Media Arts
Matthew Martin (HM) — Finance Morgan Mellow (HM) — Exercise Science
Curtis Roden (HM) — Health Science Morgan Paul (HM) — Pre-management
Jared Stergar (HM) — Pre-Dentistry & Chemistry Brynn Sproul (HM) — Undecided
Columbia Brown
Shane Brett (HM) — Economics Taylor Seaman (HM) — Psychology
Albert Gwo (HM) — Economics Bucknell
Jonas Kistorp (HM) — Economics Julie Byrne (HM) — Education
Joseph Licht (HM) — Engineering & Applied Sciences Buffalo
Nianguo Liu (HM) — Economics Brittney Beetcher (HM) — Business Administration
Jonathan Suckow — Economics Olivia Gosselin (HM) — Biologicial Sciences
Alexander Walker (HM) — Economics Nicole Roitenberg (HM) — Early Childhood Education
Cornell Olivia Sapio (HM) — Accounting
Jack Mahoney (HM) — History California
Drexel Elizabeth Bailey (HM) — Undeclared
Jason Arthur (HM) — Business Amy Bilquist — Media Studies
Paris Raptis (HM) — Business Analytics & Finance Alexa Buckley (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology
Duke Jenna Campbell (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology
Harel Anolick (HM) — Undeclared Alicia Harrison — American Studies
Sheldon Boboff (HM) — Economics Kathryn McLaughlin — American Studies
Nathaniel Hartley (HM) — Computer Science Courtney Mykkanen (HM) — Media Studies
Nathaniel Hernandez — Biology Robin Neumann — Undeclared
Judd Howard (HM) — Economics Alicia Wilson — Undeclared
Yusuke Legard (HM) — Economics Cleveland State
Joshua Owsiany (HM) — Electrical & Computer Engineering Molly Mcnamara (HM) — Pre-Med & Health Science
Maximilian St. George — Economics Colorado State
Sean Tate (HM) — Cultural Anthropology Haley Rowley (HM) — Human Development & Family Studies
Miles Williams — Political Science Madison Ward (HM) — Fermentation Science & Technology
Adam Zimmer (HM) — Psychology Connecticut
Florida Erin Clifford (HM) — Biology
Chandler Bray (HM) — Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences Elizabeth Drab (HM) — Healthcare Management
Willie Davis — Sport Management Monica Marcello — Nutritional Science
Alex Farrow (HM) — Sport Management Cornell
Robert Finke — Business Administration Helen Hsu (HM) — Applied Economics & Management
Nicholas Lydon (HM) — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology Demetra Williams (HM) — Biology
Christoph Margotti (HM) — Finance Denver
Kieran Smith — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology Kylie Cronin (HM) — Psychology & Education
Stanley Wu — Health Education & Behavior Zora Opalka (HM) — Marketing and Art
Florida State Charlotte Simon (HM) — Sports Marketing & International Business
Griffin Alaniz — Marketing Josiane Valette — Environmental Science
Joshua Davidson — Mechanical Engineering Brandi Vu (HM) — Biology
Aidan Faminoff — Sport Management Drexel
Kanoa Kaleoaloha — Psychology Alexa Kutch (HM) — Secondary Education
Max McCusker (HM) — Management Duke
Jackson Seith (HM) — Biomathematics Alexandra (Hunter) Aitchison — Neuroscience
Cameron Thatcher (HM) — Real Estate Elizabeth Fitzpatrick — Psychology
George Washington Jaina Gaudette — Mechanical Engineering
Moritz Fath (HM) — International Business Madeline Hess — Psychology
Peter Nachtwey (HM) — Economics & Spanish Easop Lee (HM) — Undeclared
Jake Ortiz (HM) — Communications Alyssa Marsh — Political Science
Emils Pone (HM) — Finance & Economics Halle Morris — Sociology
Georgetown Carly Perri (HM) — International Comparative Studies
Drew Carbone (HM) — Finance Madeline Pfaff (HM) — Undeclared
Georgia Cabell Whitlow — Undeclared
Andrew Abruzzo — Accounting Mackenzie Willborn — Biomedical Engineering
Edward-Christopher (Blake) Atmore — Finance & Accounting Erin Winslow (HM) — Public Policy
Clayton Forde — Social Studies Education Duquesne
James Guest — Finance Emma Brinton (HM) — Physician Assistant
Caleb Harrington (HM) — Genetics Abby Stauffer (HM) — Nursing
Colin Monaghan (HM) — Biology Eastern Michigan
William Rothery — Civil Engineering Bethany Berger (HM) — Exercise Science
Keegan Walsh (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Delaney Duncan — Marketing
Georgia Tech Casey Gavigan (HM) — Exercise Science
Kyle Barone (HM) — Computer Science Gabrielle Mace (HM) — Anthropology
Henry Carman (HM) — Business Administration Micaela Schempf (HM) — Chemistry
Matthew Casillas — Business Administration Sophia Tsafantakis (HM) — Therapeutic Recreation
Joonas Koski (HM) — Biology Claire Young (HM) — Exercise Science
Jacob Kreider (HM) — Civil Engineering Florida
Nolan Mallet (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Taylor Ault — Biology (Pre-Med)
Grand Canyon Victoria Bindi — Biochemistry & Pre-med
Daniil Antipov — Business Management Leah Braswell — History
Nick Benson (HM) — Biology (Pre-PT) Hannah Burns — Health Education & Behavior
Florent Janin — Business Management Georgia Darwent (HM) — Psychology
Asahi Nagahata — Business Administration – Business Intelligence Savanna Faulconer — Microbiology & Cell Science
Mark Nikolaev — Business Management Kelly Fertel — Telecommunication – News
Bogdan Plavin — Psychology Isabella Garofalo — Finance
Mazen Shoukry (HM) — Marketing & Advertising Jillian Hatch (HM) — Telecommunication – Production
Harvard Gabrielle Hillis (HM) — Natural Resource Conservation
Daniel Chang — Engineering Sciences Abigail Howell (HM) — Telecommunication – Media & Society
Alec Decaprio (HM) — English Georgia Marris — Horticultural Sciences
Dean Farris — History & Science Vanessa Pearl — Environmental Engineering
Austin Fields (HM) — Applied Mathematics Sydney Sell (HM) — Advertising
Grant Goddard — Economics Lauren Snider (HM) — Finance
Jake Johnson (HM) — Undeclared Emma Whitner (HM) — Finance
Raphael Marcoux — Economics Mabel Zavaros — Psychology
Brennan Novak — Economics Florida Atlantic
Corban Rawls — Government Malvina Catalano (HM) — Mathematics
Mahlon Reihman — Economics Florida Gulf Coast
Zach Snyder (HM) — History & Science Christina Elmgreen (HM) — Finance
Daniel Tran (HM) — Economics Cassidy Fry (HM) — Marketing
Michael Zarian — Economics Gracie Redding (HM) — Child & Youth Studies
Hawaii Florida International
Franz Adam — Business Brooke Bouchard (HM) — Psychology
Max Burman (HM) — Business Rachel Foord (HM) — Psychology
Lucas Cooperman (HM) — Sports Management Kaitlyn Fredericks (HM) — Marketing
Olli Kokko — Business Maha Gouda — Public Relations & Applied Communications
Talon Lindquist (HM) — Environmental Design Brittany Haskell (HM) — Early Childhood Development
Micah Masei (HM) — Business Oceane Peretti (HM) — Computer Science
David Springhetti — Business Holly Shepherd (HM) — Criminal Justice
Illinois-Chicago Florida State
Felix Lafortune (HM) — Marketing Ayla Bonniwell — Finance
Indiana Molly Carlson — Psychology
Andrew Capobianco — Exercise Science Ida Hulkko — Psychology
James Connor — Neuroscience Nina Kucheran — Pre-Biological Science
Zach Cook (HM) — Psychology Elise Olsen (HM) — Marketing
Andrew Couchon (HM) — Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation Natalie Purnell (HM) — Exercise Physiology
Adam Destrampe (HM) — Criminal Justice Paige Schendelaar-Kemp (HM) — Sport Management
Gabriel Fantoni — Exercise Science Hannah Womer (HM) — Hospitality & Tourism Management
Mory Gould — Biology Fresno State
Matthew Jerden (HM) — Human Biology Kimberly Harbert (HM) — Business Administration-Accountancy
Gary Kostbade — Biology Manuela Mendolicchio (HM) — Business
Ben McDade (HM) — Astronomy & Astrophysics Irina Nikolaeva (HM) — Kinesiology & Physical Education
Iowa Georgia
Mateusz Arndt (HM) — Health & Human Physiology Katherine Aikins — Psychology
Steve Fiolic (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering Olivia Anderson (HM) — Genetics
Kenneth Mende (HM) — Finance, & Business Analytics & Information Systems Mckensi Austin — Health Promotion
Jonatan Posligua (HM) — Astronomy Donna Blaum (HM) — Management
Jack Smith (HM) — Sport & Recreation Management Portia Del Rio Brown (HM) — Cognitive Science
IUPUI Veronica Burchill — Human Development & Family Science
Krisztian Somhegyi — Mechanical Engineering & Mathematics Olivia Carter — Theatre
Kentucky Caitlin Casazza — Exercise & Sport Science
Wyatt Amdor — Marketing Callie Dickinson — Exercise & Sport Science
Kyle Barker (HM) — Management Gabrielle Fa’amausili — Communication Studies
Matthew Beach (HM) — Kinesiology Courtney Harnish — Marketing
Connor Blandford (HM) — Computer Science Kelliann Howell (HM) — Family & Consumer Science Education
Glen Brown — Accounting Freida Lim — Culinary Science & Nutrition
David Dingess — Accounting Sandra Scott (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
Austin Haney (HM) — Civil Engineering Jordan Stout — Psychology
Jarod Kehl (HM) — Anthropology Georgia Tech
Chase Lane (HM) — Kinesiology Caroline Doi (HM) — Computer Science
Sebastian Masterton — Kinesiology Paige Gohr (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
Peter Wetzlar — Accounting Emily Ilgenfritz (HM) — Business Administration
Louisiana State Iris Wang (HM) — Industrial Design
Harrison Jones (HM) — Kinesiology Harvard
Alarii Levreault-Lopez (HM) — Petroleum Engineering Mei Lynn Colby (HM) — Psychology
Thomas Smith (HM) — ISDS Mikaela Dahlke — Applied Mathematics
Louisville Esther Lawrence — Undeclared
Nicolas Albiero — Health & Human Performance Marcella Ruppert-Gomez (HM) — Undeclared
Abel Aulbach (HM) — Marketing Katie Russ (HM) — Government
Andrej Barna — Computer Information Systems Mikaela Thompson (HM) — Psychology
Graham Barrett (HM) — Finance Brittany Usinger (HM) — Psychology
Tanner Cummings — Biology Sonia Wang (HM) — Neurobiology
Hayden Curley (HM) — Health & Human Performance Jaycee Yegher (HM) — History & Science
Mihalis Deliyiannis — Undeclared Hawaii
Michael Hampel (HM) — Health & Human Performance Phoebe Hines — Physical Education
Zach Harting — Mechanical Engineering Anna Kotonen (HM) — Engineering
Nikolaos SOFIANIDIS — Marketing Lucia Lassman (HM) — Dietetics
Daniel Sos — Economics Victoria Moretti (HM) — Psychology
Sam Steele (HM) — Finance Kasey Schmidt (HM) — Communications
Michigan Houston
Mokhtar Al-yamani — International Studies Rebecca Brandt (HM) — Kinesiology & Exercise Science
Felix Auboeck — History & Political Science Zarena Brown (HM) — Business
Jeremy Babinet — Mechanical Engineering Katie Deininger (HM) — Biology
AJ Bornstein (HM) — Business Administration Gaby Jimenez Peon (HM) — Indigenous Studies
Thomas Cope — Electrical Engineering Peyton Kondis — Kinesiology & Health
Stephen Holmquist (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Eleanna Koutsouveli (HM) — Hotel Restaurant Management
Alexander King — Music Performance Laura Laderoute (HM) — Kinesiology
Alex Martin (HM) — Business Administration Mykenzie Leehy (HM) — Exploratory Studies
Jacob Montague — Sport Management Monique Rae (HM) — Health
Bora Unalmis (HM) — Engineering Makayla Wallar (HM) — Psychology
Michigan State Howard
Jakob Heberling (HM) — Business Christian Nicolas (HM) — Sports Medicine
Austin Mills (HM) — Public Policy Idaho
Scott Piper (HM) — Bio Systems Engineering Heather Carbon (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition
Payton Woods (HM) — Marketing Nikki Imanaka (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
Minnesota Janelle Lucas (HM) — Business
Bowen Becker — Sociology Illinois
Alan LeBlang — Supply Chain Operations Madeline Kuhn — Food Science & Human Nutrition
Duncan Lester (HM) — Journalism Taylor Shegos (HM) — Interdisciplinary Health
Michael Messner (HM) — Business & Marketing Education Illinois State
Jeremy Moser — Supply Chain Operations Caroline Lecoeur (HM) — Psychology
Tuomas Pokkinen — Supply Chain Operations Illinois-Chicago
Eitan Yudashkin — Management Information Systems Cydney Liebenberg (HM) — Liberal Arts
Missouri Indiana
Anthony Ashley — Journalism Bailey Andison — International Studies
Jack Dahlgren — Engineering Mackenzie Atencio (HM) — Nonprofit Leadership and Management
John Dubois — International Studies Taylor Carter (HM) — Exercise Science
Kyle Goodwin — Art Laurel Eiber — Exercise Science
Carter Grimes (HM) — Biological Science Josephine Grote — Exercise Science
Giovanni Gutierrez (HM) — Health Science Maria Paula Heitmann (HM) — Sport Marketing & Management
Daniel Hein — Engineering Christine Jensen — Exercise Science
Isaac Khamis — Health Science Cassandra Jernberg — Interior Design
William (Danny) Kovac — Business Lillia King — Physical Education
Griffin Schaetzle (HM) — Journalism Shelby Koontz — Sport Marketing & Management
Nick Staver (HM) — Engineering Bailey Kovac — Human Biology
Jacob Wielinski — Mathematics Mackenzie Looze — Exploratory
Missouri State Laura Morley — Media
Pawel Krawczyk (HM) — Buisness Jessica Parratto — Media
Sebastian Odent (HM) — Buisness Noelle Peplowski — Exploratory
Artur Osvath — Buisness Alyssa Wang (HM) — Economic Consulting
Antonio Thomas (HM) — Film Iowa
Navy Kelsey Drake (HM) — Industrial Engineering
Luke Johnson (HM) — Chemistry Jacintha Thomas (HM) — Human Physiology
NC State Iowa State
Parker Campbell (HM) — Business Management Dana Liva (HM) — Psychology & Sociology
Daniel Graber — Mechanical Engineering Sydney Ronald (HM) — Marketing
John Gray (HM) — Biological Sciences Corrin Van Lanen (HM) — Psychology
John Healy (HM) — Statistics James Madison
Giovanni Izzo — Sport Management Faith Anderson (HM) — Psychology
Gil kiesler — Business Management Emily Gross (HM) — Biology
Eric Knowles — Materials Science & Engineering Julianna Jones (HM) — Health Sciences
Rafal Kusto — Engineering Sarah Stim (HM) — Biology
Mark McGlaughlin — Business Management Bonnie Zhang — Accounting
John McIntyre — Business Management Kansas
Jacob Molacek — Psychology Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (HM) — Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Justin Ress — Mathematics Crissie Blomquist (HM) — Health & Physical Education
Tyler Rice (HM) — Biological Sciences Peri Charapich (HM) — Exercise Science
Patrik Schwarzenbach (HM) — Business Management Haley Downey (HM) — Exercise Science
Andreas Vazaios — Psychology Manon Manning (HM) — Accounting
Northwestern Jenny Nusbaum (HM) — Exercise Science
Yohan Eskrick (HM) — Undeclared Kate Steward (HM) — Elementary Education
Will Hofstadter (HM) — Biological Sciences Kentucky
Evan Labuda (HM) — Undeclared Bailey Bonnett — Elementary Education
Ben Magliato (HM) — Human Communication Science Kayla Churman (HM) — Biology
Manuel Martos Bacarizo (HM) — Undeclared Courtney Clark — Marketing
Oakland Savannah Dupuis (HM) — Psychology
Tony Eriksson (HM) — Health Sciences Kailey Francetic (HM) — Kinesiology
Paul Huch (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Geena Freriks — Dietetics
Joseph Smith (HM) — Accounting Riley Gaines — Health Sciences
Ohio State Alex (Ali) Galyer — Marketing
Carson Burt (HM) — Finance Isabella Gati — Kinesiology
Joseph Canova — Data Analytics Jaclyn Hill (HM) — Kinesiology
Mossimo Chavez — Sport Industry Haley McInerny — Marketing
Teo Chavez (HM) — Communication Payton Neff — Psychology
Aaron Daniels-Freeman — Studio Art Asia Seidt — Kinesiology
Paul DeLakis — Biology Sophia Sorenson — Marketing
Alex Dillmann (HM) — Political Science Meredith Whisenhunt (HM) — Psychology
Nick Hogsed (HM) — Geography Madison Winstead — Human Health Sciences
Connor Isings (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Lehigh
Rj Kondalski (HM) — Biology Ann Foley (HM) — Environmental Engineering & Environmental Sciences
Noah Lense — Electrical & Computer Engineering Liberty
Colin McDermott — Economics Lauren Chennault (HM) — Aviation
Evan McFadden (HM) — Aero & Astronautical Engineering Abigail Egolf-Jensen (HM) — Biology
Henrique Painhas — Computer & Information Science Alicia Finnigan (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
Jacob Siler — Speech & Hearing Science Mikayla Herich (HM) — Criminal Justice
Pacific Payton Keiner (HM) — Nursing
Mason Miller (HM) — Communication Olivia Robinson (HM) — Pre-Med
Yahav Shahaff (HM) — Business Louisiana State
Penn Ellie Baldwin (HM) — Sports Admin
Mark Andrew — Systems Science & Engineering Helen Grossman (HM) — Chemical engineering
Andrew Bologna (HM) — Business Gabrielle Pick (HM) — Marekting
Jacob Furlong (HM) — Business Summer Spradley — International Trade & Finance
William Kamps (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics Brittany Thompson (HM) — Marketing
Sean Lee (HM) — Political Science Kate Zimmer (HM) — Nutrition Food Studies
Boris Yang (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics Louisville
Penn State Sophie Cattermole — Sport Administration
Michael Daly — BioChem Mallory Comerford — Marketing
Robbie Dickson (HM) — Journalism Diana Dunn — Civil Engineering
Hector Garcia Boissier — Aerospace Engineering Casey Fanz — Sport Administration
Hayden Harlow (HM) — Communications Molly Fears — Biology
Brad Johnson (HM) — Biology (Pre-Med) Morgan Friesen — Health & Human Performance
Pittsburgh Nastja Govejsek (HM) — Finance
Wesley Ahart (HM) — Undeclared Lauren James (HM) — Criminal Justice
Brian Lovasik (HM) — Rehabilitative Sciences Alina Kendzior — Sport Administration
Jason Young (HM) — Computer Engineering Alena Kraus — Liberal Studies
Purdue Carley Lowe (HM) — Health & Human Performance
Benjamin Bramley — Finance Grace Oglesby — Sport Administration
Gregory Duncan — General Management Brianna Price (HM) — Chemical Engineering
Gabi Gomez Treig (HM) — Finance Ashlyn Schoof (HM) — Health & Human Performance
Erik Juliusson — Industrial Design Katie Schorr (HM) — Health & Human Performance
Ryan Lawrence (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Michaela Sliney — Marketing
Grant Lewis (HM) — Industrial Engineering Maria Sumida — Undeclared
Nick McDowell (HM) — Public Relations, Strategic Communication, & Psychological Sciences Sofie Underdahl (HM) — Health & Human Performance
Saint Louis Kaylee Wheeler — Biology
Justin Mars (HM) — Finance Marshall
South Carolina Catherine Bendziewicz (HM) — Nursing
Cody Bekemeyer (HM) — Exercise Science Massachusetts
Rafael Davila — Management Maja Boric — Accounting
Anton Down Jenkins — Undeclared Miami (OH)
Ben Fenwick (HM) — Exercise Science Maddie Folta (HM) — Kinesiology
Itay Goldfaden — Computer Sciences Izzy Herb (HM) — Speech Pathology
Lionel Khoo — Retailing Camila Lins de Mello (HM) — Biology
Kevin Liu (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management Ella Moynihan (HM) — Psychology
Justin Rose — Business Economics Michigan
Allen Ross — Civil Engineering Chloe Hicks — Psychology
Jack Smith (HM) — Public Health Kate Krolikowski (HM) — Business Administration
Caleb Tosh — Chemical Engineering Victoria Kwan (HM) — Undeclared
South Dakota Jacqui Schafer (HM) — Computer Science Engineering
Isaac Morris (HM) — Art Sierra Schmidt — Film, Television & Media
Southern California Michigan State
Owen Kao (HM) — Undeclared Erin Neely (HM) — Microbiology
Mario Koenigsperger — Business Administration Julia Oppedisano (HM) — Advertising
Billy Monjay (HM) — Industrial & Systems Engineering Ellie Roche (HM) — Special Education
Southern Illinois Erin Szara (HM) — Environmental Biology
Kai Hoffmann-Dussome (HM) — Aviation Flight Management Minnesota
Fu Kang Wong (HM) — University Studies Zoe Avestruz — Psychology
St. Bonaventure Emily Cook — Retail Merchandising
Tjaard Krusch (HM) — Sport Studies Abbey Erwin (HM) — Psychology
Stanford Kristen Hayden — Communications
Matthew Anderson — Human Biology Morgan Justus (HM) — Entrepreneurial Management
Conor Casey — Undeclared Mariam Khamis (HM) — Psychology
Glen Cowand (HM) — Undeclared Abigail Kilgallon (HM) — Business
Mason Gonzalez — Undeclared Lindsey Kozelsky — Elementary Education
Matthew Hirschberger — Undeclared Kelli McCarthy (HM) — Business
David Madej (HM) — Undeclared Rachel Munson — Psychology
Brennan Pastorek — Undeclared Chantal Nack — Civil Engineering
Carl (Hank) Poppe — Mechanical Engineering Mackenzie Padington — Elementary Education
Grant Shoults (HM) — Human Biology Kate Sullivan — Sociology
TRUE Sweetser — History Missouri
Jack Walsh (HM) — Management Science & Engineering Tally Brown (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Physiology
Tennessee Payton Conrad — Health Science
Nathaniel Murray — Food & Agricultural Business Kylie Dahlgren — Engineering
Joey Reilman — Industrial Engineering Courtney Evensen — Communication Science & Disorders
Samuel Rice — Biological Sciences Molly Gowans (HM) — Health Science
Matthew Wade — Recreation & Sport Management Audrey Guyett (HM) — Health Science
Zhipeng Zeng — Kinesiology Haley Hynes — Art History
Texas Iliana Jones (HM) — Business Administration
Grayson Campbell — Sport Management Jennifer King — Psychology
Arthur Cheng (HM) — Accounting Annie Ochitwa — Journalism
Jack Collins (HM) — Physical Culture & Sports Sammie Jo Porter — Nursing
Jacob Cornish — Studio Art Sarah Rousseau (HM) — Health Science
Ryan Harty — Economics Emily Snyder — Elementary Education
Jacob Huerta (HM) — History Devan Sweeney (HM) — Art
Austin Katz — Radio-Television-Film Missouri State
Drew Kibler — Psychology Ashley Yarbrough (HM) — Accounting
Daniel Krueger — Electrical Engineering Navy
Charles Scheinfeld — Sustainability Studies Sydney Harrington (HM) — Physics
Sam Stewart (HM) — Biology Jamie Miller (HM) — Operations Research
Matthew Willenbring — Undeclared NC State
Chris Yeager — Accounting Kylee Alons — Industrial Engineering
Texas A&M Olivia Calegan — Biologicial Sciences
Timothy (Clayton) Bobo — Business Ariel Finke — Sport Management
Adam Koster — Supply Chain Management Olivia Fisher — Business Management
Connor Long (HM) — Industrial Distribution Mackenzie Glover — Environmental Science
Steven Richardson — Entomology Sophie Hansson — Business Management
Felipe Rizzo (HM) — Accounting Danika Huizinga (HM) — Criminology
Mark Schnippenkoetter (HM) — Business Rozhina McClanahan (HM) — Communications
Hudson Smith (HM) — Construction Science Katherine Moore — Industrial Engineering
Benjamin Walker — Accounting Lindsay Morrow (HM) — Nutritional Science
Max White (HM) — Psychology Emma Muzzy — Mechanical Engineering
Texas Christian Julia Poole — Business Management
Hugh McPherson (HM) — Business Sirena Rowe — Environmental Science
Toledo Makayla Sargent — Psychology
Aaron Embree (HM) — Chemistry Nebraska
Hunter Jones (HM) — Biology Abigail Knapton — Psychology
UMBC Anna McDonald (HM) — Nutrition & Health Sciences
Alexander Gliese (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Izzi Murray (HM) — Fisheries & Wildlife & Environmental Studies
Ilia Rattsev (HM) — Bioinformatics & Computational Biology Dana Posthuma (HM) — Psychology & English
Elijah Wright (HM) — Visual Arts Sara Troyer (HM) — Child Youth & Family Studies
UNLV Jessica Warak — Nutrition & Health Sciences
Tazman Abramowicz — Psychology Nevada
Michal Cukanow (HM) — Business Julia Adamczyk (HM) — Mechanical Engineering
Ivan Zukov (HM) — Exploring Donna Depolo (HM) — Physics
Utah Rebecca Murray (HM) — Accounting
Nicholas Becker (HM) — Civil Engineering Jamie Reynolds (HM) — Accounting
Andrew Britton — Pre-Dentistry Wiktoria Samula (HM) — Pre-Business Administration
Tony Chen (HM) — Science & Technical Communication Tamara Shmitova (HM) — Dietetics
Rahiti De Vos (HM) — Information Systems New Hampshire
David Fridlander (HM) — Computer Science Anna Metzler (HM) — Biomedical Sciene:MedLab Science
Colten Montgomery (HM) — Graphic Design North Carolina
Matteo Sogne (HM) — Mathematics Kate Boyer (HM) — Biostatistics & Mathematics
Daniel Theriault (HM) — Political Science Emma Cole — Business administration
Ben Waterman (HM) — Business Robyn Dryer (HM) — Biology
Villanova Zhada Fields — Psychology
Justin Cucchi (HM) — Environmental Science Caroline Hauder — Media & Journalism
Michael Perra (HM) — Biology Lilly Higgs (HM) — Exercise & sport science
Virginia Heidi Lowe (HM) — Undeclared
Alex Albracht — Aerospace Engineering Mary O Soule (HM) — Exercise & sport science
Brendan Casey — Commerce Northern Arizona
Joseph Clark — Economics Jennifer Cheetham (HM) — Exercise Science
Justin Grender — Arts & Sciences Tatiana Kurach (HM) — Criminology & Criminal Justice
Bryce Keblish — Economics Elisa Rodriguez (HM) — Psychology
Frederick (Ted) Schubert — Cognitive Science Christina Torrente (HM) — Marketing
Ian Shelton — Mechanical Engineering Northern Colorado
Virginia Tech Petra Kis (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science
Michael Craddock (HM) — Professional & Technical Writing Madelyn Moore (HM) — Criminology
Ian Ho — Mechanical Engineering Northern Iowa
Jacob Lamparella — Psychology Crystal Florman (HM) — Communication Disorders
Keith Myburgh (HM) — General Engineering Katie Taylor (HM) — Finance
Norbert Szabo — Hospitality & Tourism Management Northwestern
West Virginia Sophie Angus (HM) — Neuroscience
Jacob Cardinal Tremblay (HM) — Physics Miriam Guevara — Undeclared
Paul Lenz (HM) — Finance Malorie Han (HM) — Communication Studies
Angelo Russo (HM) — Finance Olivia Rosendahl — French & International Studies
Wisconsin Eryn Scannell (HM) — Journalism & Psychology
Jian Mao — Education Studies Calypso Sheridan — Computer Science
Robert Niemann (HM) — Undeclared Tara Vovk (HM) — Undeclared
Brayden Schachle (HM) — Undeclared Notre Dame
Wyoming Abigail Dolan — Arts & Letter
Liam Holt (HM) — Finance & Economics Cailey Grunhard — Business
Ryan Russi (HM) — Nurse Practitioner Lauren Heller — Psychology
Yale Erin Isola — Psychology
Cristian Bell (HM) — Undeclared Meaghan O’Donnell — Accounting
Christian DeVol (HM) — Undeclared Kyra Sarazen — Psychology
Patrick Frith (HM) — Undeclared Bayley Stewart — Biology
Henry Gaissert (HM) — Economics Lindsay Stone — Business
Adrian Lin (HM) — Psychology Kelly Straub — Biology
Dorje Wu (HM) — Undeclared Luciana Thomas — Political Science
Alice Treuth — Sociology
Annie Wiese — Political Science
Oakland
Susan Lagrand (HM) — Clinical & Diagnostic Sciences
Ohio
Olivia Dillon (HM) — Nursing
Emilia Lahtinen (HM) — Biology
Ohio State
Genevieve Angerame — Political Science
Laura Banks (HM) — Biology
Alexis Barker — Zoology
Maria Coy — Actuarial Science
Kathrin Demler — Psychology
Nicole Fye (HM) — Microbiology
Hanna Gresser — Biology
Grace Kowal (HM) — Accounting
Devin Landstra (HM) — Marketing
Georgia Mosher (HM) — Psychology
Taylor Petrak — Marketing
Freya Rayner — World Literatures
Kristen Romano — Anthropology
Lara Tarvit — Human Resources
Katherine Trace — Communication
Georgia White — Exploration
Omaha
Annika Clinton (HM) — Communications
Madeline Taylor (HM) — Biology
Penn
Monika Burzynska (HM) — Business
Rachel Maizes (HM) — Health & Societies
Andie Myers (HM) — Electrical Engineering
Penn State
Madison Hart — Education
Carly Hart (HM) — Marketing
Olivia Jack (HM) — Business
Brooke Matthias (HM) — Business
Allyson Mchugh — BioBehavioral Health
Stephanie Szekely (HM) — Education
Pittsburgh
Valerie Daigneault (HM) — Communications & Rhetoric
Dakota Elliott (HM) — Undeclared
Sarah Giamber (HM) — Psychology
Maddie Shaffer (HM) — Exercise Science
Cortnee Williams (HM) — Psychology
Purdue
Emily Bretscher — General Management & Marketing
Cady Farlow (HM) — Finance
Riley Kishman (HM) — Health Science
Morgan Meixner — Movement & Sport Sciences
Maggie Merriman — Kinesiology
Natalie Myers (HM) — Ecology, Evolution, & Environmental Biology
Jinq En Phee — Management & Marketing
Jackie Smailis (HM) — Selling & Sales Management
Rhode Island
Nicole Petta (HM) — Pschology
Rice
Lindsay Mathys (HM) — Biological Sciences
Ellery Parish (HM) — Social Policy Analysis, Sociology
Marie-claire Schillinger — Kinesiology & Psychology
Claire Therien (HM) — Cognitive Sciences
Rabea Tzenetos (HM) — Sport Management, Economics
Rutgers
Lauren Boone (HM) — Journalism & Media Studies
Rachel Byrne — Biological Sciences
Jenna Douglass (HM) — Chemical Engineering
Federica Greco (HM) — Human Resource Management
Vera Koprivova — Psychology
Francesca Stoppa — Visual Arts in Design
San Diego State
Sammy Geyer (HM) — Business Administration Management
Ximenia Lechuga Gonzalez (HM) — Business Administration Management
Lexi Letts (HM) — Kinesiology
McKenna Meyer (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition
Kristina Murphy (HM) — Undeclared
Emily Reed (HM) — Graphic Design
Courtney Vincent — Kinesiology
Marie Yacopino (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
San Jose State
Brenna Bushey (HM) — Public Relations
South Carolina
Emily Barksdale — Public Relations
Emily Cornell — Public Health
Marissa Delgado (HM) — Sport & Entertainment Management
Yu Qian Goh (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management
Margaret Higgs — Public Health
Mari Kraus — Biological Sciences
Edith Lingmann — Sport & Entertainment Management
Mikaela Lujan — Biological Sciences
Marissa Roth — International Business
South Dakota
Haley Pederson (HM) — Business
Southern California
Hannah Leach — Communication
Isabelle Odgers (HM) — Cinematic Arts, Film & Television Production
Catherine Sanchez — Accounting
Jemma Schlicht — Human Biology
Elizabeth Stinson (HM) — Business Administration
Makenna Turner (HM) — Communication
Caitlin Tycz — Psychology
Madison Wright — Cinema & Media Studies
Southern Illinois
Jiaxin Ji (HM) — Accounting
Jiarong Ji (HM) — Accounting
Southern Methodist
Kathryn Crown (HM) — Accounting
Olivia Grossklaus (HM) — Undeclared
Johanna Holloway (HM) — Undeclared
Taylor Ohlhauser (HM) — Applied Physiology & Health Mangement
Andrea Podmanikova — Undeclared
Erin Trahan — Art
St. Bonaventure
Rachel Kimmel (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication
Stanford
Zoe Bartel — Undeclared
Megan Byrnes — Management Science & Engineering
Katherine Drabot — Human Biology
Ella Eastin — Human Biology
Amalie Fackenthal — Undeclared
Brooke Forde — Undeclared
Anya Goeders — Undeclared
Daria Lenz — Undeclared
Lucie Nordmann — Undeclared
Mia Paulsen — Undeclared
Allie Raab — Undeclared
Taylor Ruck — Undeclared
Carolina Sculti — Undeclared
Leah Stevens — Human Biology
Alexandra Szekely — Management Science & Engineering
Morgan Tankersley — Undeclared
Ashley Volpenhein (HM) — Management Science & Engineering
Erin Voss — Computer Science
Kim Williams (HM) — Psychology
Grace Zhao — Computer Science
Tennessee
Bailey Grinter — Biological Sciences
Carrie Johnson — Recreation & Sport Management
Sinclair Larson — Business Analytics
Constanze (Stanzi) Moseley — Psychology
Amanda Nunan — Nutrition
Tjasa Pintar — Kinesiology
Trude Rothrock — Biochemistry
Megan Sichterman — Food Science
Texas
Claire Adams — Youth & Community Studies
Grace Ariola — Biology
Samantha Bromberg — Kinesiology
Quinn Carrozza — Communication & Leadership
Lauren Case — Mathematics
Julia Cook — Exercise Science
Anelise Diener — Psychology
Victoria Edwards (HM) — Biology
Joanna Evans — Sustainability Studies
Alison Gibson — Advertising
Brooke Hansen — Advertising
Kennedy Lohman — Psychology
Morgan Menninger (HM) — Human Dimensions of Organizaations
Meghan O’Brien — Youth & Community Studies
Paola Pineda Vazquez — Physical Culture & Sports
Sofia Rauzi — Geology
Remedy Rule — Biology
Kendall Shields (HM) — Management
Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Sociology
Maxine Wolters (HM) — Undeclared
Texas A&M
Haley Allen (HM) — Economics
Kaley Batten (HM) — Finance
Mckenna Debever — Biomedical Sciences
Raena Eldridge — Genetics & Animal Science
Monika GonzÃ¡lez-Hermosillo — Economics
Karling Hemstreet (HM) — Animal Science
Sara Metzsch (HM) — Allied Health
Katie Portz (HM) — Marketing
Kylie Powers — Environmental Geosciences
Victoria Roubique (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
Kornkarnjana Sapianchai — Computer Engineering
Sam Siebenaller (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies
Camryn Toney — Kinesiology
Haley Yelle — Urban & Regional Planning
Texas Christian
Connie Deighton (HM) — Psychology
Madison Ibrahim (HM) — Business
Toledo
Joelle Gallais (HM) — Bioengineering
Towson
Kelsey Jehl (HM) — Exercise Science
Amanda Rosa (HM) — Elementary Education
Emily Wilson (HM) — Secondary Education
Victoria Zozzaro (HM) — Mass Communications
Tulane
Olivia Johnson (HM) — Communications
Kate McDonald (HM) — Neuroscience
Jordan Morling (HM) — Neuroscience
Michelle Zelnick (HM) — Neuroscience
Paris Zhang (HM) — Neuroscience
UCLA
Maisie Jameson — Economics
Kenisha Liu — History
Traci Shiver (HM) — Sociology
Delaney Smith — Undeclared
Sandra Soe — Sociology
UNLV
Carissa Armijo (HM) — Kinesiology
Utah
Emma Lawless (HM) — Kinesiology
Christina Pick (HM) — Mathematics
Genny Robertson (HM) — Communications
Emma Ruchala (HM) — Speech & Hearing Science
Gillian St. John (HM) — Graphic Design
Villanova
Bridie Dunn (HM) — Marketing
Kelly Montesi (HM) — Nursing
Elise Pidutti (HM) — Economics
Virginia
Erin Earley (HM) — Sociology
Eryn Eddy — Economics
Caroline Gmelich — Biology
Paige Madden — Kinesiology
Julia Menkhaus — Arts & Sciences
Megan Moroney — Mechanical Engineering
Kirsten Parkinson (HM) — Psychology
Rachel Politi (HM) — Biology
Emma Seiberlich — Religious Studies
Vivian Tafuto — Economics & Interstatistics
Kylie Towbin — Commerce
Kyla Valls — Inter-Media Studies
Virginia Tech
Abigail Andrusin (HM) — International Public Policy
Brooke Leftwich (HM) — Business
Teagan Moravek (HM) — Human Development
Ashlynn Peters — Finance
Kayla Purcell (HM) — Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience
Joelle Vereb — Human Nutrition, Foods & Exercise
Regan Westwood (HM) — Smart & Sustainable Cities
Washington State
Lauren Burckel (HM) — Undeclared
Elsa Lindberg (HM) — Psychology
Taylor McCoy (HM) — Undeclared
West Virginia
Camille Burt (HM) — Criminology
Julia Calcut (HM) — Nursing
Callie Smith (HM) — Forensic & Investigative Science
Madelyn Woods (HM) — Mathematics
Wisconsin
Kelsi Artim — Nutritional Science
Kathleen Coughlin — Legal Studies & Retailing & Consumer Behavior
Megan Doty — Neurobiology & Chemistry
Margaret Guanci (HM) — Undeclared
Alexandra Hafey (HM) — Animal Sciences
Hazel Hertting (HM) — Food Science
Lillie Hosack — Retailing & Consumer Behavior
Hannah Lindsey (HM) — Communication Arts & Political Science
Beata Nelson — Psychology
Emmy Sehmann — Physical Education
Grace Tierney (HM) — Economics
Jessica Unicomb — Management & Human Resources
Madison Waechter (HM) — Journalism
Wyoming
Samantha Burke (HM) — Biology & Physiology
Peyton Grandpre (HM) — Elementary Education
Mckenna Houlihan (HM) — Psychology
Hannah McLean-Leonard (HM) — Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Isobel Ryan (HM) — Management
Yale
Marykate Buckley (HM) — Undeclared
Isabelle Henig (HM) — Undeclared
Isabella Hindley — Psychology
Cha O’Leary (HM) — Psychology

Division II CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major
Bentley Alaska-Fairbanks
Frank Elenio (HM) — Accounting Kaia Norbye (HM) — Psychology
Bridgeport Assumption
Wilmar Du Plessis (HM) — Biology Anne Guadalupi (HM) — Biotechnology
Erik Hren — Finance Augustana (SD)
Klavio Meca (HM) — Business Administration Taylor Beagle — Biology
Carson-Newman Kelsey Gilbert (HM) — Nursing
Marcelo Fi Gueiredo — Business Emma Miller (HM) — Biology
Jonathan Lancaster — Marketing Azusa Pacific
Clarion Elodie Poo Cheong — Finance
Michael Allison — Sports Management Emily Rigsby (HM) — Psychology
Cary Johns — Sports Management Riley Smith (HM) — Finance
Colorado Mesa Abby Wiet (HM) — Political Science
Lane Austin — Pre-Business Administration Barton
Arthur Cury — Pre-Business Administration Kleanza Cathers (HM) — Nursing
Mahmoud Elgayar — Pre-Mechanical Engineering Nicola Macdonald (HM) — Art & Design
Landon Ellis — Exercise Science Bentley
Chandler Livingston — Mechanical Engineering Kate Kaduboski — Accounting
Torsten Rau — Business Administration Bridgeport
Jake Simmons (HM) — Exercise Science Maria Rezhilo — Health Sciences
Concordia-Irvine Nina Stegu (HM) — Health Sciences
Taylor Steffen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Cal State East Bay
Delta State Serene Augustain (HM) — Kinesiology
Giulio Brugnoni — Business Management Vivy Hua (HM) — Kinesiology
Danyyil Gayuk — Exercise Science Allie Klinger — Health Science
Keith Lloyd — Aviation Management Carson-Newman
Michael Maly — Chemistry
Nicolas Martin — Sport & Human Performance Gabby Aguiar (HM) — Finance & Accounting
Hunter McCarter — Outdoor Recreation Management Ellyse Culp — Interior Design
Gabriel Miranda (HM) — Marketing Meredith Ginn — Psychology
Matey Rezashki — Business Management Cecilie Jensen — Psychology
Nathan Sawicki — Sports Management Mary Northcutt — Exercise Science
Mattia Schirru — Business Administration & Information Management Lisa Postma — Exercise Science
John Wesley Stewart (HM) — Psychology Laurel Sankowski — Art & Film
Kyle Weesner — Biology (PreVet) Clarion
Alexander Zolotukhin — Computer Information Systems Christina Sather — Education
Drury Colorado Mesa
Tame Govaerts-Paul (HM) — Business Kennedy Bright — Elementary Education
Aitor Martinez — Psychology Brittany Dixon — Political Science
Andrew Rodriguez — Multimedia Production & Journalism Sierra Forbord — Nursing
Murat Sagdullaev (HM) — Software Engineering Danielle Jefferies — Fitness & Health Promotion
Bryan Sullivan (HM) — Physics Grace Payton — Sport Management
Ean Vandergraaf — Computer Science Madison Pressler — Exercise Science
Emmanuel Natalie Saul — Mass Communication
Igor Dantas — Business Bella Walters (HM) — Biochemistry
Rafael Mendes — Business Samantha White — Secondary Education
Findlay Concordia-Irvine
Paul Pavala (HM) — Computer Science Marleigh Aulis (HM) — Behavorial Sciences
Florida Tech Maddie Dodge (HM) — Elementary Education
Adi Davidov (HM) — Business Administration Faith Silzel (HM) — Biology
Filip Dujmic — Electrical Engineering Katelyn Thomas — Exercise & Sport Science
Emanuele Rossi — Business Administration Delta State
Harry Sale — Chemical Engineering Celina Batsel — Elementary Education
Fresno Pacific Chelsea Borrowdale — Exercise Science
Kyle Jones (HM) — Applied Mathematics Madelyn Byrd — Marketing
Gannon Caroline Jouisse — Business Management
Brent Benedict — Sport Management & Marketing Maddy Lavoie — Exercise Science
Bobby Bolmanski (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science Lucia Martelli — Sports Managment
Grand Valley Peyton Osborn — Psychology
Jonathan Ham — Occupational Safety & Health Management Sierra Rhodes — Exercise Science
Jonathan Loshinskie (HM) — Allied Health Sciences Jacqueline (Celeste) Turner — Mathematics Education
Harry Shalamon — Clinical Exercise Science Dixie State
Benjamin Walling — Supply Chain Management Miriam Gonzalez (HM) — Secondary Education
Henderson State Drury
Leonardo Chaves — Undeclared Rebecca Cross — Undeclared
Caleb Murders — Computer Science Erica Dahlgren — Psychology
Indianapolis Mackenzie Harris (HM) — Biology
Victor Antonon Rodriguez — Engineering Abigail Lunzmann — Biology
Rodrigo Codo Berti — Sport Management Madeline Nelson — Accounting
Thomas Leseure — Engineering Laura Pareja — Computer Science
Ante Lucev — Engineering Yasmin Preusse — Biology
George Oancea (HM) — Criminal Justice Karianne Reinertsen — Psychology
Benjamin Rader — Computer Science Ashley Sturman — Elementary Education
Adam Rosipal — Psychology Allison Weber — Biology
Brady Stabler (HM) — International Relations Mackenzie Wieberg — Biology
Payton Staman — Engineering Caytee Wright — Biology
Sebastian Wenk (HM) — Engineering Edinboro
Anthony Williamson (HM) — Engineering Katelyn Kopacko — Nursing
Guilherme Zavaneli — Sports Marketing Emmanuel
Jan Zuchowicz — IS & Applied Business Analytics Natalie Hayes (HM) — Biology
King (TN) Karolina Ostojska (HM) — Communication
Simen Vik (HM) — Undeclared Findlay
Lewis Hanna Cederholm — Pre-Vet & Animal Science
Rhys Taylor (HM) — Computer Graphic Design Katy Kouvaris — Graphic Design
Lindenwood Christina (Chris) McFarland — Strength & Conditioning
Darijus Astrauskas (HM) — Biological Sciences Kendra Polewski (HM) — Biology
Gerald Brown — Health Promotion & Wellness Management Julia Snell (HM) — Psychology
Dylan Callaghan — Criminal Justice Amanda Stiegal — Pre-Vet & Animal Science
Haoning Chen — Sport Management Florida Tech
Maxime Eekhof — Finance Savannah Brennan — Molecular Biology
Jan Hanzal — Business Administration Val Carvajal (HM) — Business Administration
Daniel Jacob — Finance Carter Juskevich (HM) — Business Administration
Cristian Vasquez — Chemistry Fresno Pacific
Justin Winnett — Biological Sciences Arianne Kooijinga (HM) — Pre-Physical Therapy
McKendree Olga Tovstogan — Psychology
John Bodden (HM) — Psychology Gannon
Daniel Buijs — Accounting Silvija Taraska (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science
Noah Javens (HM) — Finance Grand Valley
Ethan Larson — Economics & Finance Caroline Brereton (HM) — Biomedical Sciences
Gregg Lichinsky — Actuarial Science Nicole Carlson (HM) — Biology, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Matthew Meals — Environmental Science Lara Deibel — Business Administration
Matija Pucarevic — Computational Science Melina Goebel — Marketing
Luca Simonetti — Engineering Celia Hoag — Marketing
Alexander Skinner — Physical Education Mikayla Karasek — Psychology
Mines Abigail Sauerbrei (HM) — Criminal Justice
Jonathan Donehower (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Megan Shaughnessy (HM) — Exercise Science
Sam Knott (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Henderson State
Peyton Scherschel (HM) — Computer Science Elam Fulton (HM) — Health & Human Performance
Missouri S&T Hillsdale
Colten Becker — Mechanical Engineering Anika Ellingson — Biology
Thomas Huffman — Engineering Katherine Heeres (HM) — Biology
Kevin McPherson — Electrical Engineering Indiana (PA)
Morgan Meyer — Geological Engineering Regan Chalk — Psychology
Tim Samuelsen — Mechanical Engineering Jessica Cochran — Marketing
Joshua Umrysh — Mechanical Engineering Rachel Johnson — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
Northern Michigan Claire Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
Henry Bauer (HM) — Communications Paige Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills
Lukas Bauer (HM) — Art & Design Indianapolis
Lajos Budai — Information Systems Laura Boardman — Environmental Sustainability
Renars Bundzis — Marketing Johanna Buys (HM) — Human Biology
Joshua Cosgrove (HM) — Actuarial Sciences Stefanie Haholiades — Exercise Science
Esteban Gutierrez (HM) — Sports Science Alaina Joyce — Exercise Science
David Miranda — Computer Science Cassandra Kury — Exercise Science
Jonas Reinhold — Physics Maddisen Lantz — Elementary Education
Janne Roovers (HM) — Psychology Darian Murray — Psychology
Nova Southeastern Edda Skoric — Business Administration Management
Julian Coster — Management Katelynn Thomas (HM) — Social Work
Spencer Hohm — Exercise & Sport Science Kirsten Votava — Elementary Education
Matteo Masiero — Management & Marketing Danielle Wood — Exercise Science
Allesandro Xella — Mathematics Lewis
Jonathon Yanello — Biomedical Engineering Stephanie Palczynski — Human Resource Management
Oklahoma Christian Lindenwood
Bergen Davis (HM) — Marketing & Management Madison Arnold — Psychology
Derek Duckworth (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Simone de Rijcke — Business Administration
Brandon Heredia (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Science Morgan Fischer — Chemistry
Ouachita Baptist Erika Garcia (HM) — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management
Noah Day (HM) — Christian Studies Jana Hellenschmidt — Psychology
Queens (NC) Ashley Holloway — Early Childhood Special Education
Tyler Bowersox (HM) — Exercise Science Kamila Kunka — Advertising, Public Relations
Jan Delkeskamp — Business Mckenzie Murphy (HM) — Business Administration
Luke Erwee — Undeclared Shelby Quinn — Biological Sciences
Hendrik Faber (HM) — Finance Danielle Rehl — Exercise Science
Baptiste Leger — Biology Alexandra Steinhauser — Psychology
Ruben Stam — Exercise Science Erin Sutton — Public Health
Jackson Tunks (HM) — History Aleksandra Tomala — Advertising, Public Relations
Rollins Madeline Webb — Exercise Science
Christian Huber — Exploring Lexie Winnett — Biological Sciences
Saginaw Valley State LIU Post
Pedro Martins Rezende (HM) — Business Karis Fuller — Sociology & Journalism
Saint Cloud Lynn
Hanos Mahari — Recreation & Sport Management Laia Coma — Sports Management
Scott Stellick — Manufacturing Engineering Catalina Galea Berraud — Sports Management
Saint Leo Sarah Hughes — Environmental Studies
Filip Bjorkholm (HM) — Business Samar Khacha — Sports Management
Yann Corbel (HM) — Business Administration Clara Monges — Business
Henrik Dahrendorff — Business Karolina Smylek — Psychology
Matthew Daniel (HM) — Business Mary
Hampus Lovinge (HM) — Business Victoria Murillo — Biology
Michael Southward (HM) — Business Kate Murphy (HM) — Respiratory Therapy
Luka Vulic (HM) — Business McKendree
Simon Fraser Hallie Dixon (HM) — Mathematics
Jayden Cole — Engineering Meredith Geyer — Business
Tampa Haley Rey — Professional Writing & Rhetoric
Felix Bartels (HM) — Business Administration Sydney Rey — Exercise Science & Sports Performance
Cole Forbes (HM) — Biology Victoria Sananikone — Professional Writing & Rhetoric
Christy Moon (HM) — Chemistry Milica Sostarec (HM) — Pre-Med
Zane Richardson (HM) — Marine Science and Biology Mines
Brett Saunders — Finance Daphne Williams — Metalurgical & Materials Engineering
Yannick Smith — Biology Mia Wood — Engineering Physics
Tiffin Minnesota State
Miguel Angel Garcia Arroyo (HM) — International Business Breah Anderson — Elementary Inclusive Education
Truman State Taylor Beynon (HM) — Mathematics Education
Lliot Gieseke (HM) — Exercise Science Katelin Winter (HM) — Undeclared
Connor Neils (HM) — Biochemistry MSU Mankato
UC San Diego Lily Borgenheimer — Art
Sawyer Farmer — Biochemistry & Cell Biology Margaret Knier — Graphic Design
Graham Hauss — Psychology Northern Michigan
Tyler James — International Business Emily Bell (HM) — Psychology
Ivan Kurakin — Structural Engineering Mary Grossman — Biochemistry
Garrett Tse — Environmental Engineering Jamie Kimble — Mathematics
Aidan Yong (HM) — Human Biology Angela Probstfeld — Nursing
UMSL Gabriella Spajic (HM) — Finance & Risk Management
Radoslaw Chupka (HM) — Business Katharina Springhetti (HM) — Sports Science
Aiden Clark (HM) — Computer Science Dana Stroven (HM) — Business
Esteban Pombo (HM) — Business Margaret Vaitkus — Fisheries & Wildlife Management
UT-Permian Basin Northern State
Nikita Naumov (HM) — Engineering Hannah Kastigar — Sport Performance
Wayne State Nova Southeastern
Ahmed Ahmed — Mechanical Engineering Madison Allen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
Ryan Katulski — Accounting Ty Fell (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science
Kyle Lovas (HM) — Political Science Laurel Finke — Biology
Franz Mueller — Mechanical Engineering Caily Friel — Recreational Therapy
Stewart Nowinski — Mechanical Engineering Molly Griswold (HM) — Marketing
Joao Ribeiro — Mechanical Engineering Jenna Johns — Exercise & Sport Science
West Chester Aleksandra Maslova — Marketing
Logan Brockway (HM) — Business & Economic & Finance Amilia Nusbaum — Behavioral Neuroscience
Pijus Mackevicius — Computer Science Caroline Oster — Exercise & Sport Science
Wingate Hannah Trieschmann (HM) — Political Science
Daniel Brisuda (HM) — Biology Elizabeth Zubero — Recreational Therapy
Julius Ekstrand (HM) — Finance Ouachita Baptist
Markus Furst — Exercise Science Lilia Clark (HM) — Business Administration
Felix Grieb (HM) — Mathematics & Business Pace
Nazarii Kosylo — Sport Management Jana Ciric (HM) — Computer Science
Niklas Martin — Marketing Queens (NC)
Lennart Queiss — Business Administration Sarah Atkinson — New Media Design
Jonas Soerensen (HM) — Finance Frouke Beeksma — Biology
Giacomo Viazzo — Chemistry & Mathematics Hannah Craig (HM) — Biology
Georgia DaCruz — Environmental Chemistry
Anna De Boers — Business
Kyrie Dobson — Exercise Science
Josephina Lorda Taylor — Biochemistry
Rachel Massaro — Business
Michelle Prayson — Biology
Courtney Stewart — Exercise Science
Kayla Tennant — Biology
Natalie Van Noy (HM) — Psychology
Ella Van Troba (HM) — History
Rollins
Makenzie Grider (HM) — Marine Biology
Beatriz Olivieri — International Relations
Sydney Willis — Exploring
Saginaw Valley State
Elizabeth Caird — Occupational Therapy
Alexandra Davis (HM) — Occupational Therapy
Lydia Mattar (HM) — Mathematics
Amanda Thielen — Chemistry
Saint Cloud
Annaliesa Anderson — Electrical Engineering
Mady Brinkman — Radiologic Technology
Chelsea Gehrke — Mathematics
Annie Hart — Biomedical Engineering
Marena Kouba — Communication Studies
Jessica Kramer (HM) — Communication Science & Disorders
Jennifer Thompson — Social Work
Britin Thomsen — Psychology
Christina Ware — Statistics
Saint Leo
Vittoria Bonsanti (HM) — Business
Karina Kolb (HM) — Business
Annie Lindstrom (HM) — Business
Carolina Walch (HM) — Business
Saint Rose
Colleen Quaglia — Accounting
Simon Fraser
Marina Cummiskey (HM) — Communications
Kristen Olvet — Communications
Sioux Falls
Nina Groene (HM) — Mathematics
Chantal Kasch — Psychology & Criminal Justice
Giulia Marcon — Psychology & Art
Elizabeth Spaans — Psychology & Social Work
Cassandra Wright — Business Administration
Southern Connecticut
Avery Fornaciari (HM) — Nursing
Tampa
Emily Pfeifer (HM) — Marketing
Courtney Sherwood — Psychology
Cat Sterlacci (HM) — Chemistry
Jesse Tobin — Undecided
Hana van Loock — International Business
Megan Waddell — Government Studies/Psychology
Truman State
Emma Barnett (HM) — Health Science
Shannon Dague (HM) — Health Science
Margaret Hickey — Communication
Mikayla Kempf (HM) — Communication Disorders
Lauren Massot — Exercise Science
Megan Mensinger (HM) — Biology
Ginny Schranck (HM) — Health Science
Kaylee Sisson — Communication Disorders
UC San Diego
Brooke Abrantes — Human Biology
Ciara Franke — Human Developmental Sciences
Alexis (Cody) Hargadon — Marine Biology
Emily Lambert — Human Biology
Lindsey Miller (HM) — Psychology
Grace Murphy — Speculative Design
Jordan Phillips — Political Science (International Relations)
Tina Reuter — Chemical Engineering
UMSL
Agnieszka Blocka (HM) — Psychology
Amber Visser (HM) — Criminal Justice
Wayne State
Julia Brunner — Marketing
Lezlie Bueno Estrada — Industrial Engineering
Ellie Dean — Economics
Haley Groteler — Nursing
Amanda Hurchalla — Management
Jia Yi Koh — Nutrition & Food Science
Ashlen Michalski — Public Health
Katherine Svisco — Communications Studies
West Chester
Grace Carey (HM) — Early Grades Prep
Ann Carozza — Literature
Jenna Fox (HM) — Marketing
Madison Grenoble — Undeclared
Grace Harvey (HM) — Communications/Gender & Women’s Studies
Taylor Hoover (HM) — Accounting
Emelie Johansson (HM) — Marketing
Mikaela Lantz — Nutrition
Shannon McCabe (HM) — Exploratory Studies
Elizabeth Miller — Economic-Finance
Nadia Mulder — Pre-Occupational Therapy
West Florida
Morgan Ayers (HM) — Art
Brooke Ferrara — Elementary Education
Olivia Hadaway (HM) — Exercise Science
Pia Hulley — Exercise Science
Manon Milczynski — Exercise Science
Hannah O’Toole — Psychology
Tabitha Read-Cayton (HM) — Psychology
Ester Rizzetto — Political Science
Caitlin Tierney — ISS-Informal Education & Learning
Wingate
Sara Aringsmann — Mathematics
Lauren Arrington — Biology
Maike Hoener — Mathematics
Kelley Jones (HM) — Exercise Science
Charlotte Knippenberg — Psychology
Abby Kosic — Psychology
Maria Madsen — Marketing
Anna Miram — Mathematics
Anne-Sofie (Anso) Nissen — Exercise Science
Hanna Van Horen — Biology

Division III CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major
Amherst Alfred
Bennett Fagan — Political Science Victoria Cramp (HM) — Accounting
Ang Li — Chemistry Amherst
Sean Mebust — Computer Science & Music Nina Fitzgerald — Russian
Scott Romeyn — Undeclared Bridgitte Kwong — Film & Media & Political Science
Craig Smith — Classics & English Jacqueline Palermo — English & Psychchology
Babson Zoe Pappas — Mathematics
Alex Damiecki (HM) — Business Lindsey Ruderman — Mathematics
Bowdoin Julia Ruggiero (HM) — Psychology
Julian Abaldo — History Natalie Rumpelt — Psychology
Marshall Lowery — Biology Ingrid Shu — Computer Science
Stephen Pastoriza (HM) — Russian Babson
Mitchell Ryan — Physics Tessa Amoroso (HM) — Business
Daniel Williams (HM) — Biochemistry Bates
Brandies Caroline Apathy — Rhetoric
Tamir Zitelny (HM) — Biology & Anthropology Helen Daigle — Mathematics
Carleton Lucy Faust — Economics
Jack Heinzel (HM) — Physics Janika Ho — Psychology
Carnegie Mellon Caroline Sweeney — Undeclared
Gabe Bamforth — Civil & Environmental Engineering Birmingham Southern
Justin Britton — Information Systems Rebecca Erwin — health Science
Winston Chu (HM) — Information Systems Mary Ronne — Pre-Health
Colin Daniel — Business Administration Bowdoin
Richard Dauksher — Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering Sterling Dixon — Psychology
Maxwell Gonzalez — Mechanical Engineering Mary Laurita — Educational-Neuroscience
Samuel Hawke — Mathematical Sciences Cal Tech
Andrew Joyner (HM) — Business Administration Danica Adams (HM) — Planetary Sciences
James Kyle (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Krystin Brown (HM) — Bioengineering
Judson Kyle — Mechanical Engineering Brittany Percin — Biology
Jack Lance (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Carleton
Daniel Ng — Information Systems Kapani Kirkland (HM) — Undeclared
Carthage Caroline Mather — Physics
Sam Gabriel — Education Ada Meyer (HM) — Biology
Cooper Hawkins (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Carnegie Mellon
Mitchell Mages — Communication & Digital Media Taylor Brown (HM) — Civil Engineering, Engineering & Public Policy
Adam Moskus — Business Management Emma Nicklas-morris — Psychology
Nick Seroni (HM) — Computer Science Carroll
Case Western Brightyn Zuelke (HM) — Exercise Science
Keith Erichsen (HM) — Accounting Carthage
Chicago DeAnn Jones — Nursing
Lance Culjat — Neuroscience Gianna Mcguire — Psychology
Alexander Farrell — Molecular Engineering Case Western
Albert Litschgi — Economics Renee Decker — Chemical Engineering
Jonathan Mendley — Biological Sciences Suhan Mestha — Biology
Sam Nickson (HM) — Undeclared Daniella Rupert — Biomedical Engineering
Keenan Novis — Economics Catilyn (Caitlyn) VonFeldt — Mechanical Engineering
Jp Phillips (HM) — Undeclared Chapman
Keda Song — Undeclared Kellyn Toole — Strategic & Corporate Communications
Miles Spencer — Undeclared Chicago
Michael Todd — Economics Hadley Ackerman — Undeclared
Georgios Tzortzis (HM) — Undeclared Hannah Eastman — Environmental Science
Winston Wang — Psychology Chloe Fong — Undeclared
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Gillian Gagnard — Undeclared
Marco Conati — Engineering Nicole Garcia — Biological Sciences
Ben Culberson (HM) — Legal Studies Anna Girlich — Molecular Engineering
Sean Hoerger (HM) — Computer Science Taylor Hammill — Undeclared
Kendall Hollimon — Government Nicole Lin — Undeclared
Aaron Lutzker (HM) — Engineering Agnes Lo — Environmental Science & Urban Studies
Abel Sapirstein (HM) — Engineering Tyler Mandrell — Undeclared
Colby Audrey Mason — Psychology
Xander Geiersbach (HM) — Mathematics & Physics Nadia Redza — Undeclared
Conn College Alice Saparov — Undeclared
Jared Nussbaum (HM) — Philosophy Simone Stover — English Language & Literature
Denison Daria Wick — Environmental Science & Urban Studies & Political Science
James Baker — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Margaret Wolfson — Undeclared
Francis Biagioli (HM) — Biology Sandra Wong (HM) — Undeclared
Carson Clear — Biology Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
P.J. Desmet (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Claire Bacon-Brenes (HM) — Neuroscience
Jacob Edwards (HM) — Biology Jacquelyn Desmond (HM) — Media Studies
Tiernan Foster-Smith — History & Economics Bryn Edwards — Government & Philosophy
Matthew Hedman — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Riley Hoffman — Biology
Drake Horton — Data Analytics Augusta Lewis — Undeclared
Piotr Kurleto (HM) — Global Commerce Natalia Orbach-Mandel — Mathematics & Computer Science
Matthew McHugh — Communications & History Emma Stacy — Biochemistry
Sam O’Malley (HM) — Cinema Janet Tran — Biochemistry
Liam Picozzi — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Allie UMEMOTO — Politics & Sociology
Chas Sigloh (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Colorado College
Jake Von Der Lippe (HM) — Computer Science & Mathematics Riley Wadehra (HM) — Environmental Science
Robert Wang — Physics Conn College
Brett Weicht — Computer Science & Economics Vaughn Ammon — Undeclared
Emory Madison Ford — Computer Science
Sean Byman (HM) — Business Olivia Haskell — Economics
Zachary Chen — Chemistry Mackenzie Healy — Pre-Med
Calvin Furbee (HM) — Undeclared Maeve Wilber — Behavioral Neuroscience
Thomas Gordon — Business Denison
Jason Hamilton — Biology Annalise Cheshire (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
Alexander Kohlman — Business & Media Studies Mia Chiappe — Educational Studies & Psychology
Mathias (Trey) Kolleck — Business Caroline Colville — Communications
Zachary Lorson — Undeclared Madison Hopkins — Global Commerce & History
William O’Daffer — Undeclared Erica Hsu — Biochemistry
Sage Ono — Mathematics & Computer Science & Philosophy Grace Kacmarek (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
Matthew Rogers — Business Casey Kirby — Global Commerce
William (Tyler) Russell — Undeclared Katherine (KT) Kustritz — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
Gettysburg Angela Le — Biology
Duncan Proxmire (HM) — English Kate Mesaros — Biology
Hope Gabriella Nutter — Psychology
Brian Simonich — Engineering Hannah Rusinko — Biology
John Carroll Zoe Whelan — Studio Art
Mason Beck (HM) — Finance Natalie Zaravella — Global Commerce & Economics
Forrest Campbell — Education Dickinson
Johns Hopkins Katie Schmidt (HM) — Psychology & Spanish
Erik Bostrom (HM) — International Studies Emory
Collin Hughes — Biophysics Hannah Baratz — biology
Emile Kuyl — Neuroscience & French Eden Bates — Biology
Peter Lazorchak — Computer Science & Chemical & Biological Engineering Lucena (Lucy) Daro — Business & QTM
Matthew McGough — Public Health Alexandra Dixon — Biology
Riley Mears (HM) — Applied Math & Chemical & Biological Engineering Julia Durmer — Human Health
Jasper Van Cauwelaert (HM) — Chemical & Biological Engineering Gaige Elms — Neuroscience
Jeffrey Vitek — Chemical & Biological Engineering Lara Gemar — QTM & Political Science
Dylan Wachenfeld — Undeclared Clio Hancock — Chemistry
Michael Wohl (HM) — Molecular & Cellular Biology Anya Kone’ (HM) — Neuroscience & Theator
Kenyon Maria Kyle — Business & Classics
Kieran Allsop (HM) — Economics Hannah Lally — Biology & Global Health
Benjamin Baturka — Classics Caroline Olson — Anthropology & Enviromental Science
Carter Brzezinski (HM) — Biological Chemistry Bethany Seagraves — Nursing
Weston Carpenter (HM) — Mathematics & Music Meg Taylor — Biology
Fielding Fischer (HM) — Undeclared Maria Magdalena Turcanu — Anthropology & Human Biology
Marcus Hong — Biological Chemistry Josephine Uerling — Undeclared
Mark Lang — Undeclared Zoe Walker — Undeclared
Brooks McCoy (HM) — Economics Franklin
Charles (Humphrey) Pruett — Physics Hailey Auran (HM) — Education
Alexander (AJ) Reid — Film Jacqueline Richard — Business
Ryder Sammons (HM) — Biology Brynna Sentel — Journalism
Nicholas Tong — Undeclared Ashley Snoke — Political Science
Thomas Weiss — Economics Grinnell
Robert Williams — Economics Celeste Kaspar (HM) — Sociology
Jonathon Zimdars — Psychology Sophia Wojdylo — Undeclared
King’s (PA) Grove City
Christopher Soutter (HM) — Computer Information Systems Anne Dassow — Biology & Spanish
La Verne Reilly Diggins (HM) — Social Work & Spanish
Brandon Pon (HM) — Criminology Hope
Lake Forest Alli Eppinga (HM) — Business
Heath Ogawa — Finance Sara Plohetski (HM) — Education
Manchester Illinois Wesleyan
Anjel Clemente (HM) — Digital Media Lisa Cheng — Psychology & Sociology
Mary Washington Ellen Gilbert — Undeclared
Noah Carpenter (HM) — Education & Mathematics Megan Wong — Nursing
Jeffrey Leckrone — Business Administration Ithaca
Merchant Marine Anna Belson — Physical Therapy
Thomas Curry (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems John Carroll
Chris Kahl (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems Gwyneth Ledrick — Integrated Marketing & Communications
MIT Johns Hopkins
Nicholas Baginski — Finance & Computer Science, Economics & Data Science Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen — Undeclared
Kyri Chen — Finance Mikayla Bisignaini — Molecular & Cellular Biology & Psychology
Bouke Edskes — Mechanical Engineering Sophia Girgenti — Cognitive Science & Neuroscience
Kevin Fang — Computer Science Carmela Irato — International Studies & Economics
Joshua Graves — Mechanical Engineering & Product Design Sonia Lin — Neuroscience
Maxwell Halkenhauser (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Emma Mcelrath — Chemistry
David He (HM) — Computer Science & Business Analytics Sydney Okubo — Biology
Henry Hu (HM) — Computer Science Kalamazoo
Jaya Kambhampaty (HM) — Aerospace Engineering Nicole Bailey — Biology
Tim Kralj — Computer Science Madeline Jump (HM) — Political Science & French
Justin Liu — Biological Engineering Kenyon
Brandon McKenzie — Mechanical Engineering Delaney Ambrosen — Economics
Jeremy Sands (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Gail Anderson — English & Environmental Studies
Emilio Sison — Mechanical & Ocean Engineering Caitlin Foley — Psychology
Samuel Solomon — Physics & Chemistry-Biology Celina German — History
Connor Sweeney (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering Caylee Hamilton — Environmental Studies
Sam Ubellacker — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Crile Hart — Undeclared
Mount Union Emmerson Mirus — Sociology, Spanish
Brett Scheib (HM) — Biochemistry Hannah Orbach-Mandel — Economics
New York University Andrea Perttula — Undeclared
Max Falb (HM) — Individualized Study Kendall Vanderhoof — Physics
Jake Haines (HM) — Business Abigail Wilson — Molecular Biology
Dominic Lemieux (HM) — Communications Loras
Peyton Lucas (HM) — Economics Mikaela Lengwin — kinesiology
Elan Oumarov — Finance MIT
Josh Rine (HM) — Engineering Kailey Allen — Mechanical Engineering
Cole Vertin (HM) — Nursing Lindsey Bjornstad — Undeclared
Penn State – Behrend Morgan Matranga — Chemical & Biological Engineering
Mark Patterson (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Olivia McGrath — Mechanical Engineering
Pomona Pitzer Sara Nicholas — Computer Science & Physics
George (Will) Abele — Economics & Mathematics Madelyn (Dolly) Payne — Materials Science & Engineering
Bilguun Altantulkhuur (HM) — Economics Laura Rosado — Undeclared
Nicholas Borowsky — Biology Lilia Staszel — Computer Science & Economics
Ryan Drover — Chemistry Deborah Wen — Physics
Jason Lu — Undeclared Vivian (Blake) Zhou — Brain & Cognitive Science
Liam O’Shea (HM) — Economics Mount Holyoke
Archie Spindler — Undeclared Katherine Kolozsvari (HM) — Chemistry
Jem Stern (HM) — Undeclared Samantha Nemivant (HM) — Chemistry
Jack Swanson — Biology Nazareth
Benjamin Willett (HM) — Undeclared Taylor Robey — Music Education
Rochester Taylor Woltz (HM) — Nursing
Stephen Savchik (HM) — Data Science New York University
Eric Weidman (HM) — Chemical Engineering Imaal Ahmed (HM) — Neuroscience
Rowan University Ashley Brodnick — Environmental Studies
Chad Shire (HM) — Psychological Science, Psychology Honore Collins — Business
Kevin Yanagisawa (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Allison Kapostasy — Biology
RPI May Li — Biology
Trevor Maxfield (HM) — Mathematics & Computer Science Jaime Robinson — Nursing
Saint Vincent Kelly Ryser (HM) — Urban Design & Architecture Studies
Jacob Davis — Liberal Arts Sarah Stone — Finance
St. Olaf Grace Wakabayashi — Gender & Sexuality Studies
Leif Jorgensen Duus (HM) — Economics Haley Wen — Individualized Study
John Loepfe (HM) — Exercise Science Ashlyn Winship (HM) — Physics
St. Thomas Occidental
Adam Boerner (HM) — Psychology Cindy Dong — MAC
Noah Faldet (HM) — Entrepreneurship Ohio Wesleyan
Stevens Tyler Mansfield (HM) — Health & Human Kinetics
Colin Fenster (HM) — Electrical Engineering & Operations Research Pomona Pitzer
Eric Fuhs — Operations Research Mackenzie Cummings — Psychology
Devin McClure (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Kate Denend — Biology & Media Studies
John Pompay — Government Sarah Jin — Computer Science
Joseph Rodriguez — Electrical Engineering Madison Kauahi — Psychology
Tyler Zanki — Chemical Engineering Angela Ling — Molecular Biology
SUNY Geneseo Allison Liu — Neuroscience
Matthew Mattera (HM) — Biochemistry Alexandra Werner — Undeclared
Swarthmore Redlands
Michael Lutzker (HM) — Economics & Mathematics Wendy McAleer — Psychology
Alec Menzer (HM) — Pre-Major RIT
Jeremy Rockaway — Pre-Major Amy Adams — 3-D Animation
Christopher Smith — Economics & Mathematics Olivia Phillips — 3-D Digital Design
Jeffrey Tse — Economics & Mathematics Sedera Zbranak — Media Arts & Technology & New Media Marketing
TCNJ Rochester
Griffin Morgan (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Monica Jackson (HM) — Psychology
Alex Skoog (HM) — Health & Exercise Science Rowan University
Trinity (TX) Abigail Brous — English
Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman (HM) — business Miranda Coughlan — Elementary Education
Daniel Valmassei — Physics Daria Mnich — Biological Science
Tufts RPI
Julian (JJ) Batt — Biomedical Engineering Amanda Wang — Chemical Engineering
Costantino (Costa) Camerano — Psychology Scranton
Tommy Gillespie (HM) — English Lauren Byrne (HM) — Exercise Science
Roger Gu — Biomedical Engineering & Pre Med Southwestern
Thana Jarusinchai — Undeclared Ashley Harmon (HM) — Kinesiology
Joseph Kim (HM) — Undeclared Rehgan Hartsell (HM) — Education
John Koster — Chemical Engineering Jesse Stovall (HM) — Mathematics
John Lalime (HM) — History & Political Science Springfield
Nathan Mitchell — Biology Bailee Carey (HM) — Health Science
Tyler Tatro — Environmental Engineering Sierra Skaza — Psychology
Joseph Tingen — Cognitive & Brain Sciences St. Kate’s
Ursinus Sydney Grohman — Exercise Science
Jake Menzer (HM) — Biology & Neuroscience Macy Klein — Exercise Science
Washington & Lee Margaret Menso — Undeclared
Patrick Sullivan — Economics & Politics Gabby Page (HM) — Exercise Science
WashU Hannah Svendsen — Nursing
Max Cardwell (HM) — Economics & Biology Jordyn Wentzel — Undeclared
Chih-Chia (Jerry) Chen — Finance St. Olaf
Barclay Dale (HM) — Mechanical engineering Caitlin Croasdell (HM) — Psychology
Simon Deshusses — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Sophia Nevin — Psychology
Kevin Hao (HM) — Computer Science Kelly Punyko (HM) — Exercise Science
Vincent Huang (HM) — Political Science Marissa (Mo) Wolff — Political Science
Nathan Katz — Undeclared St. Thomas
Brandon Lum — Biomedical engineering Anna Astrup — Actuarial Science
Sam Mahoney (HM) — Mechanical engineering Gretchen Behrens (HM) — Political Science
Rick Reinhard — Finance Ashley Christensen — Psychology
Johnathan Smithson — Sociology Kirsten Nelson — Actuarial Science & Economics
Kevin Van Cleave — Electrical engineering Emily Weldon (HM) — Actuarial Science
Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Computer Science Stevens
Peyton Wilson — Administration Emily Benson — Naval Architecture
Matthew Yang (HM) — Computer Science & Business Kristen Durham-Young — Naval Architecture
Westminster SUNY Geneseo
David Peffer (HM) — History & Secondary Education Madeline Knight — Education
Wheaton (IL) Nancy Nasky — Accounting
William Rinne — Economics Sydney Ng (HM) — Applied Mathematics
Christopher Szymczak — Economics Lauren Siegel — Education
Whitworth Noelle Staso — Biology
Ryan Grady — Undeclared Susquehanna
Williams Katie Willis (HM) — Creative Writing
Lucca Delcompare — Economics & Music Swarthmore
Paul Leclerc (HM) — Chemistry Kerry Kelly — Economics
Jamie Lovette — Mathematics & Computer Science Emilee Nason (HM) — Economics
Curtis Maher — Political Economy Trinity (CT)
Henry Marquardt — Psychology & Economics Lia Urban Spillane (HM) — Psychology
Jack Melnick (HM) — Philosophy & Economics Tufts
Clayton Morikawa (HM) — Economics Amber Chong (HM) — Educational Psychology
Shahzad Mumtaz (HM) — Biology & Public Health Emma Donchi — International Relations
David Pearcy — English & Political Science Colleen Doolan — Biology & Community Health
Nick Whitcomb (HM) — Chemistry & Biology Grace Goetcheus — Biology & Anthropology
Wooster Mary Hufziger — Biology
Cameron Gelwicks — Economics Jeanette Khowong — Undeclared
Trey Schopen (HM) — Philosophy Lily Kurtz — Cognitive Brain Science
WPI Amy Socha — Archaeology & Applied Physics
Craig Barrett — Civil Engineering Hannah Spencer — Undeclared
John Bauer — Chemical Engineering Ursinus
Jean – Philippe Miralda — Mechanical Engineering Clara Baker — Health & Exercise Physiology
Jackson Perry — Mathematics Sophie Lear — Biology
Matthew Shriner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Sophie May — Psychology & French
Katie Schultz — Music & French
Haley Sturla — Media & Communications
Washington & Lee
Claudia Barnett — Undeclared
Isabelle Chancey — Business Administration
Emily Hageboeck — Accounting & Computer Science
Alison MacQueen — Art History & Business Administration
WashU
Francesca Bonetta-Misteli — Biomedical engineering
Stephanie Li — Biology
Ella Needler — Economics & Strategy
Eleanor Pollitt — Biomedical Engineering
Mollie Seidner — Biomedical engineering
Wesleyan
Sophia Antonio — Psychology & Sociology
Mengmeng (Willa) Gibbs — Undeclared
Grace Middleton — Undeclared
Hannah O’Halloran — Undeclared
Maela Whitcomb — Biology
Westminster
Kaitlyn Fast — Business Administration
Wheaton (IL)
Brooke Barnes — Business
Whittier
Megan Thai — CHDV
Whitworth
Hannah Galbraith (HM) — Undeclared
Jamie Siegler — Undeclared
Williams
Kristina Barry (HM) — Political Science & History
Molly Craig — Undeclared
Casey Delano — Undeclared
Maia Hare — Biology
Gwyneth Maloy — Undeclared
Abigail Matheny — Undeclared
Gabriella Mercier (HM) — Undeclared
Katie Orringer (HM) — Undeclared
Georgia Panitz — Undeclared
Anna Peterson — Undeclared
Kerryann Reynolds (HM) — Undeclared
Ellie Sherman — Undeclared
Laura Westphal — Undeclared
Veronica Wolff — Mathematics
Wittenberg
Savannah Tice — Elementary Education
York (PA)
Justine Wantz — Criminal Justice

NAIA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major
Asbury Asbury
Jason (Clay) Bisher — Education Kristen Bewley — Education
Ronan Passman — Exercise Science Hope Clark — Social Work
Campbellsville Rosie Gary — Communications
Gary (Tucker) Hardin — Special Education Claire Goodrum — Psychology
Justin Spalding — Business Administration Kristin Sauer — Art
Cumberlands Brenau
Gustavs Baumanis — Business Administration Nikoletta Alvanou — Biology
Edmond Ceausu — Biology Haley Bartoletta — Mass Communication
Nicolas Cecioni — Biology Meghan Mistric — Biology
Hunter Eaton — Information Technology Science Yanne Toussaint — Business
Nicolas Huggard — Information Technology Science Campbellsville
Bryce Pierce — Fitness & Sport Management Katelyn Bouldin — Psychology, Criminal Justice
Carl Rogne — Business Administration Mikayla Runner — Social Work
Alan Senn — Fitness & Sport Management Olivia Schneider — Business Administration
Jacob Smith — Mathematics Alexandra Upton — Criminal Justice
Blaise (Blaise ) Snowberg — Exercise & Sport Science Cumberlands
Keiser Houston Burgoon — Exercise & Sport Science
Joel Hansson — Integrated Marketing Communications Nicole Ceausu — Biology
Joshua Harriott — Business Administration Management Mendy De Rooi — Exercise & Sport Science
Lasse JÃ¸rgensen — Business Administration – International Business Yuliia Hnidenko — Criminal Justice
Matias Lazzerini — Finance Cameron Klimczak — Public Health
Lukas Macek — Interdisciplinary Studies Christina Klouda — Biology
Marcel Nagy — Business Administration Management Kathryn Smeltzer — Biology
Pol Roch — Exercise Science Indiana Wesleyan
Jan Suchan — Information Technology Management Sydney Darnell — Psychology
Alex Torrents — Integrated Marketing Communications Whitley Eicher — Education
Lindsey Wilson Emma Travis — Community Development
Aleksander Olejnik — Business Administration Natalie Vasilakos — Psychology
Clemens Paetzold — Business Administration Keiser
Bryce Rice — Criminal Justice Emma Augustsson — Finance
Ron Wolfart — Psychology Ori Freibach — Exercise Science
Saint Ambrose Anna Herbst — Integrated Marking Communication
Justin Fales — Industrial Engineering Lydia Kontinopoulou — Integrated Marketing Communications
Kevin Krupitzer — Management Gaja Kristan — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
Reece Powell — Forensic Psychology Anna Lofton — Exercise Science
Saint Mary (KS) Stefania Sofouli — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
Brooks Dvorsky — Nursing Amanda Stromberg — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology
Brendan Jamerson — Psychology Annamaria Zombai — Psychology
SCAD Savannah Lindsey Wilson
William (Spene) Clark — Interior Design Sarah Hahn — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management
Gergely (George) Harsanyi — Film & Television Jessica Macdonald — Biology
Nicholas (Miles) Kredich — Sound Design Emma Phillips — Criminal Justice
Zoltan Monori — Sound Design Carlene Taylor — Biology
David (DJ) Nowacki — Interior Design Emily Wood — Theater Arts
Tim Olbrich — Graphic Design Masters
Josh Smilie — Writing Caroline Barnett — Business Administration
Ryan Trout — Interior Design Heidi Larsen — Kinesiology
Gergo ZachÃ¡r — Advertising & Branding Journey Werner — Marketing Media
Tabor Saint Ambrose
Evan Bell — English Education Andrea Adam — Exercise Science
Nicholas Bradley — Human Performance & Psychology Bethany Anderson — Marketing
Danny Smith — Physical Education Kelly Baughman — Exercise Science
Union (KY) Catie Schimmelpfenning — Exercise Science
Oeyvind Junge — Business Management Saint Mary (KS)
Lucas Mourao — Business Management Megan Cutting — Nursing
Wiktor Perkowski — Marketing Saint Mary (NE)
Henrique Saraceni — Business Management Emily Jacobson — Nursing
Andrew Smith — Exercise Science Morgan Niewohner — Occupational Therapy
Kailee Sunada — Nursing
SCAD Savannah
Sarah Dostie — Illustration
Julie Henninger — Visual Effects
Kaylen Hou — Fashion Design
Chloe Hui — Graphic Design
Anna Kate McGinty — Advertising & Branding
Maria Luisa Nolla — Interior Design
April O’Gorman — Film & Television
Allie Rassenfoss — Graphic Design
Lydia Reinhardt — Furniture Design
Grayson Reynolds — Interior Design
Emily Rozar — Fibers
Shayna Salzman — Fashion Marketing & Management
Sarah Scargill — Interior Design
Abigail Tankersley — Fibers
Anne Weber-Callahan — Furniture Design
Soka
Clarissa Cheam — Environmental Science
Lily Feast — International Studies
Zoe Frye — Environmental Science
Sachiko Hagiya — Environmental Science
Sydney Sansbury — Social & Behavior Studies
St. Andrews
Chiara Knebelkamp — Communication
Tabor
Mariana Nassuno Alves — Business
Michal Parris — Biology & Psychology
Union (KY)
Victoria Carta — Exercise Science
Elisabeth Kotmark — Athletic Training

NJCAA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major
Erie CC Erie CC
Jonathan Pilat — Agriculture Alex Clifford — General
Indian River Abbie Ettinger — Buisness
Kevin Bargate — Psychology Stephanie Zmuda — Buisness
Jared Ingram — Accounting Indian River
Logan Malecki — Pre-Med Savanna Best — Psychology
Joshua Stegen — Business Administration Emma Colvin — Biology
Ryen Van Wyk — Accounting Jillian Contich — Art
Eric Veit — Engineering Kenzy Green — Health Science
Iowa Central Molly Layde — Biology
Marcelo Busch — Pre-Engineering Charlise Oberholzer — Business Administration
Mitchell Emery — Visual Art Gabriella Tolento — Health Science
Alfonso Flores Romero — Pre-Engineering Sule Van Der Merwe — Organizational Management
Caleb Gaylor — Pre-Physical Therapy Camryn Wheals — Psychology
Emile LÃ¼tzeler — Engineering & Design Technology Iowa Central
Vinicius Molz — Pre-Engineering Eve Berg — Pre-Med
Mariano Sosa — Business Mary Marshall — Mathematics
Eric Wieser — Electrical Technologies Iowa Lakes
Iowa Lakes Lizandri Crewe-brown — Business
Jacob Bohnert — Electrical Technology Gabriela Reis — Associate of Arts
Southwestern Oregon Juliana Villa Rodriguez — Associate of Arts
Noah Ferber — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer Southwestern Oregon
Grayson Goodale — Fire Science Lauren Adamson — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
Arath Hernandez — Emergency Medicine Piper Engler — Business, Associate of General Studies
Collin McGuire — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer Addison Graves — Business Management/Entrepreneurship
Rylan Rogers — Paramedicine Agnese Ozola — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
Hunter Sherwood — Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer

