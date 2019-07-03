1,221 Swimmers & Divers Named as CSCAA First Team Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has tabbed 1,221 swimmers and divers as Scholar All-Americans for 2018-19. Another 890 were named as honorable mention selections.

To be eligible for first team honors, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or higher grade point average and have competed at the NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Championships. To be eligible for honorable mention nods, student-athletes must have a 3.50 or better and a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

The first team honorees represent 190 college and universities across Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. A total of 282 schools boasted at least one first team or honorable mention selection.

Thirty-eight student-athletes were honored for boasting a cumulative GPA of 4.0, while 145 own a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The Southeastern Conference piled up 127 honors, while the ACC managed 96 and the University Athletic Association earned 86 nods.

The Stanford women, which won the 2019 NCAA Championship, boasted 20 honoree, including 18 first teamers. North Carolina State led the D1 men with 15 selections, including 10 first teamers.

Among the honorees were:

Harvard’s Dean Farris , who won the 100 free and 100 back at the NCAA Championships and set the NCAA and America record with his opening leg in the 800 free relay.

, who won the 100 free and 100 back at the NCAA Championships and set the NCAA and America record with his opening leg in the 800 free relay. Indiana’s Lilly King , who finished off a four-year sweep of the 100 breast and 200 breast, becoming the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke titles.

, who finished off a four-year sweep of the 100 breast and 200 breast, becoming the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke titles. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, who was named CSCAA Division I Women’s Swimmer of the Year and Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, won the NCAA titles in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM at the NCAA Championships

Division I CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major Air Force Akron Cole Armagost (HM) — Astronautical Engineering Katelyn Applin (HM) — Psychology Peter Lochmaier (HM) — Biology Jessica Bonezzi (HM) — Speech Alabama Andrea Bugariu (HM) — Psychology Christian Arseneau (HM) — Human Performance Exercise Science Karly Crail (HM) — Biology Knox Auerbach — Marketing Ragen Engel — Biology Laurent Bams — Accounting Andrea Fischer (HM) — Exercise Science & Physiology Michael Burris (HM) — Accounting Olivia Gardner (HM) — Business Administration Sam Disette — Marketing Sofia Henell — Biology Robert Howard — Accounting Anna (Ellie) Nebraska — Accounting Hunter Jaynes (HM) — Communicative Disorders Paulina Nogaj — Strategic & Organizational Communications Daniel Kober (HM) — Chemical Engineering Mackenzie Vargas (HM) — Supply Chain & Operations Management Kyle Maas (HM) — Biology Sarah Watson — Biology Richard Miksi (HM) — Management Information Systems Alabama Nicholas Perera — Mechanical Engineering Kalia Antoniou — Pre Major Studies Nico Perner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Halia Bower (HM) — Finance Ryan Ratliff (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Cameron Brown (HM) — Biology Tyler Sesvold (HM) — Business Alina Faunce (HM) — Biology Zane Waddell — Management Information Systems Sarah Helm — Nursing Arizona Leonie Kullmann (HM) — Construction Engineering Jack Anderson (HM) — Sustainable Built Environments Morgan Liberto (HM) — Political Science Chatham Dobbs — Philosophy Justine Macfarlane — Biology Brooks Fail — Literacy, Learning, Leadership Kensey McMahon — Public Relations Etay Gurevich — Communication Emma Murray (HM) — Management & Marketing Christian Imbus (HM) — Physiology Kacey Oberlander (HM) — Marketing Matt Lujan (HM) — Physiology Alexis Preski (HM) — Psychology Matthew Salerno — Veterinary Science Alexandria (Allie) Surrency — Mechanical Engineering Ty Wells (HM) — Physiology Kaila Wong (HM) — Aerospace Engineering Arizona State Ayanna Woods (HM) — Mechanical Engineering William (Liam) Bresette — Business (Sustainability) Arizona Cody Bybee (HM) — Business (Sustainability) Alayna Connor (HM) — Nutritional Science Jack Edgemond (HM) — Business Entrepreneurship Daniela Georges (HM) — Neuroscience & Cognitive Science David Hoffer — Public Policy Katrina Konopka — Chemistry Grant House — Exercise & Wellness Ayumi Macias — Marketing Zachary Poti — Psychology Taylor Nations (HM) — Film & Television Youssef Selim — Business (Communication) Francesca Neubauer (HM) — Journalism Auburn Mackenzie Rumrill — Accounting Thomas Brewer — Exercise Science Delaney Schnell — Pre-Physiological Science David Crossland — Business Analytics Sarah Shimomura (HM) — Retailing & Consumer Sciences Brogan Davis (HM) — Pre-Public Relations Jamie Stone — Accounting Bryan Lee (HM) — Marketing Ashley Sutherland — Marketing Aryan Makhija (HM) — Pre-Business Administration Arizona State Russell Noletto (HM) — Finance Lana Berry (HM) — Biological Sciences Owen Upchurch — Finance Camryn Curry — Biological Sciences Matthew Yish — Interdisciplinary Studies Kendall Dawson — Biological Sciences Boston College Chloe Isleta — Communication Taylor Cortens (HM) — Finance Anna Kaellgren — Industrial Engineering Charlie Kleinsmith (HM) — Finance Silja Kansakoski — Chemistry Brigham Young Ruby Martin (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Morgan Cooper (HM) — Pre-management Emma Nordin — Biological Sciences Kimble Mahler (HM) — Physiology & Developmental Biology Kaya Philapil (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication Javier Nicolas (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Marlies Ross (HM) — Kinesiology Ryan Sorensen (HM) — Biophysics Cierra Runge — Interdisciplinary Studies Connor Stirling (HM) — Pre-management Fanny Teijonsalo — Psychology Brown Arkansas Michael Lincoln (HM) — Computer Science Maha Amer (HM) — Economics & Public Health Alex Park (HM) — Neuroscience Sydney Angell — Childhood & Education Alex Smilenov (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics Anna Hopkin — Kinesiology Exercise Science (MS) Coley Sullivan (HM) — Applied Mathematics & Economics Kobie Melton — Animal Science Joon Sung (HM) — Neuroscience Molly Moore — Human Nutrition & Dietetics Bucknell Marlena Pigliacampi — Kinesiology Adapted Movement Science Chadd Cummings (HM) — Accounting & Financial Management Brooke Schultz — Business Management Cal Baptist Auburn Jerome Heidrich (HM) — Psychology & Sports Performance Erin Falconer — Supply Chain Management Jacob Leahy (HM) — Business & Economics Allison Maillard — Industrial & Systems Engineering Brandon Schuster (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Jessica Merritt — Exercise Science California Julie Meynen — Exercise Science Nate Biondi — Undeclared Sonnele Oeztuerk — Pre-Business Administration Jarod Hatch (HM) — Undeclared Mcauley Parker (HM) — Neuroscience Pawel Sendyk — Computer Science Abi Wilder — Exercise Science Andy Song (HM) — Business Administration Ball State Reece Whitley — Undeclared Rachel Bertram (HM) — Exercise Science Cincinnati Bowling Green Justin Crew (HM) — Accounting Talisa Lemke (HM) — Theatre Blake Hanna (HM) — Information Technology-Cybersecurity Daisy Platts (HM) — Exercise Science Tyler Jones (HM) — Marketing Brigham Young Dom Polling (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Kaela Call (HM) — Economics Din Selmanovic (HM) — Neuroscience Kennedy Cribbs (HM) — Biology Toby Van Dyke (HM) — Marketing Gwen Gustafson (HM) — Genetics, Genomics & Biotechnology Cleveland State Adia London (HM) — Media Arts Matthew Martin (HM) — Finance Morgan Mellow (HM) — Exercise Science Curtis Roden (HM) — Health Science Morgan Paul (HM) — Pre-management Jared Stergar (HM) — Pre-Dentistry & Chemistry Brynn Sproul (HM) — Undecided Columbia Brown Shane Brett (HM) — Economics Taylor Seaman (HM) — Psychology Albert Gwo (HM) — Economics Bucknell Jonas Kistorp (HM) — Economics Julie Byrne (HM) — Education Joseph Licht (HM) — Engineering & Applied Sciences Buffalo Nianguo Liu (HM) — Economics Brittney Beetcher (HM) — Business Administration Jonathan Suckow — Economics Olivia Gosselin (HM) — Biologicial Sciences Alexander Walker (HM) — Economics Nicole Roitenberg (HM) — Early Childhood Education Cornell Olivia Sapio (HM) — Accounting Jack Mahoney (HM) — History California Drexel Elizabeth Bailey (HM) — Undeclared Jason Arthur (HM) — Business Amy Bilquist — Media Studies Paris Raptis (HM) — Business Analytics & Finance Alexa Buckley (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology Duke Jenna Campbell (HM) — Molecular & Cell Biology Harel Anolick (HM) — Undeclared Alicia Harrison — American Studies Sheldon Boboff (HM) — Economics Kathryn McLaughlin — American Studies Nathaniel Hartley (HM) — Computer Science Courtney Mykkanen (HM) — Media Studies Nathaniel Hernandez — Biology Robin Neumann — Undeclared Judd Howard (HM) — Economics Alicia Wilson — Undeclared Yusuke Legard (HM) — Economics Cleveland State Joshua Owsiany (HM) — Electrical & Computer Engineering Molly Mcnamara (HM) — Pre-Med & Health Science Maximilian St. George — Economics Colorado State Sean Tate (HM) — Cultural Anthropology Haley Rowley (HM) — Human Development & Family Studies Miles Williams — Political Science Madison Ward (HM) — Fermentation Science & Technology Adam Zimmer (HM) — Psychology Connecticut Florida Erin Clifford (HM) — Biology Chandler Bray (HM) — Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences Elizabeth Drab (HM) — Healthcare Management Willie Davis — Sport Management Monica Marcello — Nutritional Science Alex Farrow (HM) — Sport Management Cornell Robert Finke — Business Administration Helen Hsu (HM) — Applied Economics & Management Nicholas Lydon (HM) — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology Demetra Williams (HM) — Biology Christoph Margotti (HM) — Finance Denver Kieran Smith — Applied Physiology & Kinesiology Kylie Cronin (HM) — Psychology & Education Stanley Wu — Health Education & Behavior Zora Opalka (HM) — Marketing and Art Florida State Charlotte Simon (HM) — Sports Marketing & International Business Griffin Alaniz — Marketing Josiane Valette — Environmental Science Joshua Davidson — Mechanical Engineering Brandi Vu (HM) — Biology Aidan Faminoff — Sport Management Drexel Kanoa Kaleoaloha — Psychology Alexa Kutch (HM) — Secondary Education Max McCusker (HM) — Management Duke Jackson Seith (HM) — Biomathematics Alexandra (Hunter) Aitchison — Neuroscience Cameron Thatcher (HM) — Real Estate Elizabeth Fitzpatrick — Psychology George Washington Jaina Gaudette — Mechanical Engineering Moritz Fath (HM) — International Business Madeline Hess — Psychology Peter Nachtwey (HM) — Economics & Spanish Easop Lee (HM) — Undeclared Jake Ortiz (HM) — Communications Alyssa Marsh — Political Science Emils Pone (HM) — Finance & Economics Halle Morris — Sociology Georgetown Carly Perri (HM) — International Comparative Studies Drew Carbone (HM) — Finance Madeline Pfaff (HM) — Undeclared Georgia Cabell Whitlow — Undeclared Andrew Abruzzo — Accounting Mackenzie Willborn — Biomedical Engineering Edward-Christopher (Blake) Atmore — Finance & Accounting Erin Winslow (HM) — Public Policy Clayton Forde — Social Studies Education Duquesne James Guest — Finance Emma Brinton (HM) — Physician Assistant Caleb Harrington (HM) — Genetics Abby Stauffer (HM) — Nursing Colin Monaghan (HM) — Biology Eastern Michigan William Rothery — Civil Engineering Bethany Berger (HM) — Exercise Science Keegan Walsh (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Delaney Duncan — Marketing Georgia Tech Casey Gavigan (HM) — Exercise Science Kyle Barone (HM) — Computer Science Gabrielle Mace (HM) — Anthropology Henry Carman (HM) — Business Administration Micaela Schempf (HM) — Chemistry Matthew Casillas — Business Administration Sophia Tsafantakis (HM) — Therapeutic Recreation Joonas Koski (HM) — Biology Claire Young (HM) — Exercise Science Jacob Kreider (HM) — Civil Engineering Florida Nolan Mallet (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Taylor Ault — Biology (Pre-Med) Grand Canyon Victoria Bindi — Biochemistry & Pre-med Daniil Antipov — Business Management Leah Braswell — History Nick Benson (HM) — Biology (Pre-PT) Hannah Burns — Health Education & Behavior Florent Janin — Business Management Georgia Darwent (HM) — Psychology Asahi Nagahata — Business Administration – Business Intelligence Savanna Faulconer — Microbiology & Cell Science Mark Nikolaev — Business Management Kelly Fertel — Telecommunication – News Bogdan Plavin — Psychology Isabella Garofalo — Finance Mazen Shoukry (HM) — Marketing & Advertising Jillian Hatch (HM) — Telecommunication – Production Harvard Gabrielle Hillis (HM) — Natural Resource Conservation Daniel Chang — Engineering Sciences Abigail Howell (HM) — Telecommunication – Media & Society Alec Decaprio (HM) — English Georgia Marris — Horticultural Sciences Dean Farris — History & Science Vanessa Pearl — Environmental Engineering Austin Fields (HM) — Applied Mathematics Sydney Sell (HM) — Advertising Grant Goddard — Economics Lauren Snider (HM) — Finance Jake Johnson (HM) — Undeclared Emma Whitner (HM) — Finance Raphael Marcoux — Economics Mabel Zavaros — Psychology Brennan Novak — Economics Florida Atlantic Corban Rawls — Government Malvina Catalano (HM) — Mathematics Mahlon Reihman — Economics Florida Gulf Coast Zach Snyder (HM) — History & Science Christina Elmgreen (HM) — Finance Daniel Tran (HM) — Economics Cassidy Fry (HM) — Marketing Michael Zarian — Economics Gracie Redding (HM) — Child & Youth Studies Hawaii Florida International Franz Adam — Business Brooke Bouchard (HM) — Psychology Max Burman (HM) — Business Rachel Foord (HM) — Psychology Lucas Cooperman (HM) — Sports Management Kaitlyn Fredericks (HM) — Marketing Olli Kokko — Business Maha Gouda — Public Relations & Applied Communications Talon Lindquist (HM) — Environmental Design Brittany Haskell (HM) — Early Childhood Development Micah Masei (HM) — Business Oceane Peretti (HM) — Computer Science David Springhetti — Business Holly Shepherd (HM) — Criminal Justice Illinois-Chicago Florida State Felix Lafortune (HM) — Marketing Ayla Bonniwell — Finance Indiana Molly Carlson — Psychology Andrew Capobianco — Exercise Science Ida Hulkko — Psychology James Connor — Neuroscience Nina Kucheran — Pre-Biological Science Zach Cook (HM) — Psychology Elise Olsen (HM) — Marketing Andrew Couchon (HM) — Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation Natalie Purnell (HM) — Exercise Physiology Adam Destrampe (HM) — Criminal Justice Paige Schendelaar-Kemp (HM) — Sport Management Gabriel Fantoni — Exercise Science Hannah Womer (HM) — Hospitality & Tourism Management Mory Gould — Biology Fresno State Matthew Jerden (HM) — Human Biology Kimberly Harbert (HM) — Business Administration-Accountancy Gary Kostbade — Biology Manuela Mendolicchio (HM) — Business Ben McDade (HM) — Astronomy & Astrophysics Irina Nikolaeva (HM) — Kinesiology & Physical Education Iowa Georgia Mateusz Arndt (HM) — Health & Human Physiology Katherine Aikins — Psychology Steve Fiolic (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering Olivia Anderson (HM) — Genetics Kenneth Mende (HM) — Finance, & Business Analytics & Information Systems Mckensi Austin — Health Promotion Jonatan Posligua (HM) — Astronomy Donna Blaum (HM) — Management Jack Smith (HM) — Sport & Recreation Management Portia Del Rio Brown (HM) — Cognitive Science IUPUI Veronica Burchill — Human Development & Family Science Krisztian Somhegyi — Mechanical Engineering & Mathematics Olivia Carter — Theatre Kentucky Caitlin Casazza — Exercise & Sport Science Wyatt Amdor — Marketing Callie Dickinson — Exercise & Sport Science Kyle Barker (HM) — Management Gabrielle Fa’amausili — Communication Studies Matthew Beach (HM) — Kinesiology Courtney Harnish — Marketing Connor Blandford (HM) — Computer Science Kelliann Howell (HM) — Family & Consumer Science Education Glen Brown — Accounting Freida Lim — Culinary Science & Nutrition David Dingess — Accounting Sandra Scott (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Austin Haney (HM) — Civil Engineering Jordan Stout — Psychology Jarod Kehl (HM) — Anthropology Georgia Tech Chase Lane (HM) — Kinesiology Caroline Doi (HM) — Computer Science Sebastian Masterton — Kinesiology Paige Gohr (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Peter Wetzlar — Accounting Emily Ilgenfritz (HM) — Business Administration Louisiana State Iris Wang (HM) — Industrial Design Harrison Jones (HM) — Kinesiology Harvard Alarii Levreault-Lopez (HM) — Petroleum Engineering Mei Lynn Colby (HM) — Psychology Thomas Smith (HM) — ISDS Mikaela Dahlke — Applied Mathematics Louisville Esther Lawrence — Undeclared Nicolas Albiero — Health & Human Performance Marcella Ruppert-Gomez (HM) — Undeclared Abel Aulbach (HM) — Marketing Katie Russ (HM) — Government Andrej Barna — Computer Information Systems Mikaela Thompson (HM) — Psychology Graham Barrett (HM) — Finance Brittany Usinger (HM) — Psychology Tanner Cummings — Biology Sonia Wang (HM) — Neurobiology Hayden Curley (HM) — Health & Human Performance Jaycee Yegher (HM) — History & Science Mihalis Deliyiannis — Undeclared Hawaii Michael Hampel (HM) — Health & Human Performance Phoebe Hines — Physical Education Zach Harting — Mechanical Engineering Anna Kotonen (HM) — Engineering Nikolaos SOFIANIDIS — Marketing Lucia Lassman (HM) — Dietetics Daniel Sos — Economics Victoria Moretti (HM) — Psychology Sam Steele (HM) — Finance Kasey Schmidt (HM) — Communications Michigan Houston Mokhtar Al-yamani — International Studies Rebecca Brandt (HM) — Kinesiology & Exercise Science Felix Auboeck — History & Political Science Zarena Brown (HM) — Business Jeremy Babinet — Mechanical Engineering Katie Deininger (HM) — Biology AJ Bornstein (HM) — Business Administration Gaby Jimenez Peon (HM) — Indigenous Studies Thomas Cope — Electrical Engineering Peyton Kondis — Kinesiology & Health Stephen Holmquist (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Eleanna Koutsouveli (HM) — Hotel Restaurant Management Alexander King — Music Performance Laura Laderoute (HM) — Kinesiology Alex Martin (HM) — Business Administration Mykenzie Leehy (HM) — Exploratory Studies Jacob Montague — Sport Management Monique Rae (HM) — Health Bora Unalmis (HM) — Engineering Makayla Wallar (HM) — Psychology Michigan State Howard Jakob Heberling (HM) — Business Christian Nicolas (HM) — Sports Medicine Austin Mills (HM) — Public Policy Idaho Scott Piper (HM) — Bio Systems Engineering Heather Carbon (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition Payton Woods (HM) — Marketing Nikki Imanaka (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Minnesota Janelle Lucas (HM) — Business Bowen Becker — Sociology Illinois Alan LeBlang — Supply Chain Operations Madeline Kuhn — Food Science & Human Nutrition Duncan Lester (HM) — Journalism Taylor Shegos (HM) — Interdisciplinary Health Michael Messner (HM) — Business & Marketing Education Illinois State Jeremy Moser — Supply Chain Operations Caroline Lecoeur (HM) — Psychology Tuomas Pokkinen — Supply Chain Operations Illinois-Chicago Eitan Yudashkin — Management Information Systems Cydney Liebenberg (HM) — Liberal Arts Missouri Indiana Anthony Ashley — Journalism Bailey Andison — International Studies Jack Dahlgren — Engineering Mackenzie Atencio (HM) — Nonprofit Leadership and Management John Dubois — International Studies Taylor Carter (HM) — Exercise Science Kyle Goodwin — Art Laurel Eiber — Exercise Science Carter Grimes (HM) — Biological Science Josephine Grote — Exercise Science Giovanni Gutierrez (HM) — Health Science Maria Paula Heitmann (HM) — Sport Marketing & Management Daniel Hein — Engineering Christine Jensen — Exercise Science Isaac Khamis — Health Science Cassandra Jernberg — Interior Design William (Danny) Kovac — Business Lillia King — Physical Education Griffin Schaetzle (HM) — Journalism Shelby Koontz — Sport Marketing & Management Nick Staver (HM) — Engineering Bailey Kovac — Human Biology Jacob Wielinski — Mathematics Mackenzie Looze — Exploratory Missouri State Laura Morley — Media Pawel Krawczyk (HM) — Buisness Jessica Parratto — Media Sebastian Odent (HM) — Buisness Noelle Peplowski — Exploratory Artur Osvath — Buisness Alyssa Wang (HM) — Economic Consulting Antonio Thomas (HM) — Film Iowa Navy Kelsey Drake (HM) — Industrial Engineering Luke Johnson (HM) — Chemistry Jacintha Thomas (HM) — Human Physiology NC State Iowa State Parker Campbell (HM) — Business Management Dana Liva (HM) — Psychology & Sociology Daniel Graber — Mechanical Engineering Sydney Ronald (HM) — Marketing John Gray (HM) — Biological Sciences Corrin Van Lanen (HM) — Psychology John Healy (HM) — Statistics James Madison Giovanni Izzo — Sport Management Faith Anderson (HM) — Psychology Gil kiesler — Business Management Emily Gross (HM) — Biology Eric Knowles — Materials Science & Engineering Julianna Jones (HM) — Health Sciences Rafal Kusto — Engineering Sarah Stim (HM) — Biology Mark McGlaughlin — Business Management Bonnie Zhang — Accounting John McIntyre — Business Management Kansas Jacob Molacek — Psychology Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (HM) — Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology Justin Ress — Mathematics Crissie Blomquist (HM) — Health & Physical Education Tyler Rice (HM) — Biological Sciences Peri Charapich (HM) — Exercise Science Patrik Schwarzenbach (HM) — Business Management Haley Downey (HM) — Exercise Science Andreas Vazaios — Psychology Manon Manning (HM) — Accounting Northwestern Jenny Nusbaum (HM) — Exercise Science Yohan Eskrick (HM) — Undeclared Kate Steward (HM) — Elementary Education Will Hofstadter (HM) — Biological Sciences Kentucky Evan Labuda (HM) — Undeclared Bailey Bonnett — Elementary Education Ben Magliato (HM) — Human Communication Science Kayla Churman (HM) — Biology Manuel Martos Bacarizo (HM) — Undeclared Courtney Clark — Marketing Oakland Savannah Dupuis (HM) — Psychology Tony Eriksson (HM) — Health Sciences Kailey Francetic (HM) — Kinesiology Paul Huch (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Geena Freriks — Dietetics Joseph Smith (HM) — Accounting Riley Gaines — Health Sciences Ohio State Alex (Ali) Galyer — Marketing Carson Burt (HM) — Finance Isabella Gati — Kinesiology Joseph Canova — Data Analytics Jaclyn Hill (HM) — Kinesiology Mossimo Chavez — Sport Industry Haley McInerny — Marketing Teo Chavez (HM) — Communication Payton Neff — Psychology Aaron Daniels-Freeman — Studio Art Asia Seidt — Kinesiology Paul DeLakis — Biology Sophia Sorenson — Marketing Alex Dillmann (HM) — Political Science Meredith Whisenhunt (HM) — Psychology Nick Hogsed (HM) — Geography Madison Winstead — Human Health Sciences Connor Isings (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Lehigh Rj Kondalski (HM) — Biology Ann Foley (HM) — Environmental Engineering & Environmental Sciences Noah Lense — Electrical & Computer Engineering Liberty Colin McDermott — Economics Lauren Chennault (HM) — Aviation Evan McFadden (HM) — Aero & Astronautical Engineering Abigail Egolf-Jensen (HM) — Biology Henrique Painhas — Computer & Information Science Alicia Finnigan (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Jacob Siler — Speech & Hearing Science Mikayla Herich (HM) — Criminal Justice Pacific Payton Keiner (HM) — Nursing Mason Miller (HM) — Communication Olivia Robinson (HM) — Pre-Med Yahav Shahaff (HM) — Business Louisiana State Penn Ellie Baldwin (HM) — Sports Admin Mark Andrew — Systems Science & Engineering Helen Grossman (HM) — Chemical engineering Andrew Bologna (HM) — Business Gabrielle Pick (HM) — Marekting Jacob Furlong (HM) — Business Summer Spradley — International Trade & Finance William Kamps (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics Brittany Thompson (HM) — Marketing Sean Lee (HM) — Political Science Kate Zimmer (HM) — Nutrition Food Studies Boris Yang (HM) — Philosophy, Politics & Economics Louisville Penn State Sophie Cattermole — Sport Administration Michael Daly — BioChem Mallory Comerford — Marketing Robbie Dickson (HM) — Journalism Diana Dunn — Civil Engineering Hector Garcia Boissier — Aerospace Engineering Casey Fanz — Sport Administration Hayden Harlow (HM) — Communications Molly Fears — Biology Brad Johnson (HM) — Biology (Pre-Med) Morgan Friesen — Health & Human Performance Pittsburgh Nastja Govejsek (HM) — Finance Wesley Ahart (HM) — Undeclared Lauren James (HM) — Criminal Justice Brian Lovasik (HM) — Rehabilitative Sciences Alina Kendzior — Sport Administration Jason Young (HM) — Computer Engineering Alena Kraus — Liberal Studies Purdue Carley Lowe (HM) — Health & Human Performance Benjamin Bramley — Finance Grace Oglesby — Sport Administration Gregory Duncan — General Management Brianna Price (HM) — Chemical Engineering Gabi Gomez Treig (HM) — Finance Ashlyn Schoof (HM) — Health & Human Performance Erik Juliusson — Industrial Design Katie Schorr (HM) — Health & Human Performance Ryan Lawrence (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Michaela Sliney — Marketing Grant Lewis (HM) — Industrial Engineering Maria Sumida — Undeclared Nick McDowell (HM) — Public Relations, Strategic Communication, & Psychological Sciences Sofie Underdahl (HM) — Health & Human Performance Saint Louis Kaylee Wheeler — Biology Justin Mars (HM) — Finance Marshall South Carolina Catherine Bendziewicz (HM) — Nursing Cody Bekemeyer (HM) — Exercise Science Massachusetts Rafael Davila — Management Maja Boric — Accounting Anton Down Jenkins — Undeclared Miami (OH) Ben Fenwick (HM) — Exercise Science Maddie Folta (HM) — Kinesiology Itay Goldfaden — Computer Sciences Izzy Herb (HM) — Speech Pathology Lionel Khoo — Retailing Camila Lins de Mello (HM) — Biology Kevin Liu (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management Ella Moynihan (HM) — Psychology Justin Rose — Business Economics Michigan Allen Ross — Civil Engineering Chloe Hicks — Psychology Jack Smith (HM) — Public Health Kate Krolikowski (HM) — Business Administration Caleb Tosh — Chemical Engineering Victoria Kwan (HM) — Undeclared South Dakota Jacqui Schafer (HM) — Computer Science Engineering Isaac Morris (HM) — Art Sierra Schmidt — Film, Television & Media Southern California Michigan State Owen Kao (HM) — Undeclared Erin Neely (HM) — Microbiology Mario Koenigsperger — Business Administration Julia Oppedisano (HM) — Advertising Billy Monjay (HM) — Industrial & Systems Engineering Ellie Roche (HM) — Special Education Southern Illinois Erin Szara (HM) — Environmental Biology Kai Hoffmann-Dussome (HM) — Aviation Flight Management Minnesota Fu Kang Wong (HM) — University Studies Zoe Avestruz — Psychology St. Bonaventure Emily Cook — Retail Merchandising Tjaard Krusch (HM) — Sport Studies Abbey Erwin (HM) — Psychology Stanford Kristen Hayden — Communications Matthew Anderson — Human Biology Morgan Justus (HM) — Entrepreneurial Management Conor Casey — Undeclared Mariam Khamis (HM) — Psychology Glen Cowand (HM) — Undeclared Abigail Kilgallon (HM) — Business Mason Gonzalez — Undeclared Lindsey Kozelsky — Elementary Education Matthew Hirschberger — Undeclared Kelli McCarthy (HM) — Business David Madej (HM) — Undeclared Rachel Munson — Psychology Brennan Pastorek — Undeclared Chantal Nack — Civil Engineering Carl (Hank) Poppe — Mechanical Engineering Mackenzie Padington — Elementary Education Grant Shoults (HM) — Human Biology Kate Sullivan — Sociology TRUE Sweetser — History Missouri Jack Walsh (HM) — Management Science & Engineering Tally Brown (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Tennessee Payton Conrad — Health Science Nathaniel Murray — Food & Agricultural Business Kylie Dahlgren — Engineering Joey Reilman — Industrial Engineering Courtney Evensen — Communication Science & Disorders Samuel Rice — Biological Sciences Molly Gowans (HM) — Health Science Matthew Wade — Recreation & Sport Management Audrey Guyett (HM) — Health Science Zhipeng Zeng — Kinesiology Haley Hynes — Art History Texas Iliana Jones (HM) — Business Administration Grayson Campbell — Sport Management Jennifer King — Psychology Arthur Cheng (HM) — Accounting Annie Ochitwa — Journalism Jack Collins (HM) — Physical Culture & Sports Sammie Jo Porter — Nursing Jacob Cornish — Studio Art Sarah Rousseau (HM) — Health Science Ryan Harty — Economics Emily Snyder — Elementary Education Jacob Huerta (HM) — History Devan Sweeney (HM) — Art Austin Katz — Radio-Television-Film Missouri State Drew Kibler — Psychology Ashley Yarbrough (HM) — Accounting Daniel Krueger — Electrical Engineering Navy Charles Scheinfeld — Sustainability Studies Sydney Harrington (HM) — Physics Sam Stewart (HM) — Biology Jamie Miller (HM) — Operations Research Matthew Willenbring — Undeclared NC State Chris Yeager — Accounting Kylee Alons — Industrial Engineering Texas A&M Olivia Calegan — Biologicial Sciences Timothy (Clayton) Bobo — Business Ariel Finke — Sport Management Adam Koster — Supply Chain Management Olivia Fisher — Business Management Connor Long (HM) — Industrial Distribution Mackenzie Glover — Environmental Science Steven Richardson — Entomology Sophie Hansson — Business Management Felipe Rizzo (HM) — Accounting Danika Huizinga (HM) — Criminology Mark Schnippenkoetter (HM) — Business Rozhina McClanahan (HM) — Communications Hudson Smith (HM) — Construction Science Katherine Moore — Industrial Engineering Benjamin Walker — Accounting Lindsay Morrow (HM) — Nutritional Science Max White (HM) — Psychology Emma Muzzy — Mechanical Engineering Texas Christian Julia Poole — Business Management Hugh McPherson (HM) — Business Sirena Rowe — Environmental Science Toledo Makayla Sargent — Psychology Aaron Embree (HM) — Chemistry Nebraska Hunter Jones (HM) — Biology Abigail Knapton — Psychology UMBC Anna McDonald (HM) — Nutrition & Health Sciences Alexander Gliese (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Izzi Murray (HM) — Fisheries & Wildlife & Environmental Studies Ilia Rattsev (HM) — Bioinformatics & Computational Biology Dana Posthuma (HM) — Psychology & English Elijah Wright (HM) — Visual Arts Sara Troyer (HM) — Child Youth & Family Studies UNLV Jessica Warak — Nutrition & Health Sciences Tazman Abramowicz — Psychology Nevada Michal Cukanow (HM) — Business Julia Adamczyk (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Ivan Zukov (HM) — Exploring Donna Depolo (HM) — Physics Utah Rebecca Murray (HM) — Accounting Nicholas Becker (HM) — Civil Engineering Jamie Reynolds (HM) — Accounting Andrew Britton — Pre-Dentistry Wiktoria Samula (HM) — Pre-Business Administration Tony Chen (HM) — Science & Technical Communication Tamara Shmitova (HM) — Dietetics Rahiti De Vos (HM) — Information Systems New Hampshire David Fridlander (HM) — Computer Science Anna Metzler (HM) — Biomedical Sciene:MedLab Science Colten Montgomery (HM) — Graphic Design North Carolina Matteo Sogne (HM) — Mathematics Kate Boyer (HM) — Biostatistics & Mathematics Daniel Theriault (HM) — Political Science Emma Cole — Business administration Ben Waterman (HM) — Business Robyn Dryer (HM) — Biology Villanova Zhada Fields — Psychology Justin Cucchi (HM) — Environmental Science Caroline Hauder — Media & Journalism Michael Perra (HM) — Biology Lilly Higgs (HM) — Exercise & sport science Virginia Heidi Lowe (HM) — Undeclared Alex Albracht — Aerospace Engineering Mary O Soule (HM) — Exercise & sport science Brendan Casey — Commerce Northern Arizona Joseph Clark — Economics Jennifer Cheetham (HM) — Exercise Science Justin Grender — Arts & Sciences Tatiana Kurach (HM) — Criminology & Criminal Justice Bryce Keblish — Economics Elisa Rodriguez (HM) — Psychology Frederick (Ted) Schubert — Cognitive Science Christina Torrente (HM) — Marketing Ian Shelton — Mechanical Engineering Northern Colorado Virginia Tech Petra Kis (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science Michael Craddock (HM) — Professional & Technical Writing Madelyn Moore (HM) — Criminology Ian Ho — Mechanical Engineering Northern Iowa Jacob Lamparella — Psychology Crystal Florman (HM) — Communication Disorders Keith Myburgh (HM) — General Engineering Katie Taylor (HM) — Finance Norbert Szabo — Hospitality & Tourism Management Northwestern West Virginia Sophie Angus (HM) — Neuroscience Jacob Cardinal Tremblay (HM) — Physics Miriam Guevara — Undeclared Paul Lenz (HM) — Finance Malorie Han (HM) — Communication Studies Angelo Russo (HM) — Finance Olivia Rosendahl — French & International Studies Wisconsin Eryn Scannell (HM) — Journalism & Psychology Jian Mao — Education Studies Calypso Sheridan — Computer Science Robert Niemann (HM) — Undeclared Tara Vovk (HM) — Undeclared Brayden Schachle (HM) — Undeclared Notre Dame Wyoming Abigail Dolan — Arts & Letter Liam Holt (HM) — Finance & Economics Cailey Grunhard — Business Ryan Russi (HM) — Nurse Practitioner Lauren Heller — Psychology Yale Erin Isola — Psychology Cristian Bell (HM) — Undeclared Meaghan O’Donnell — Accounting Christian DeVol (HM) — Undeclared Kyra Sarazen — Psychology Patrick Frith (HM) — Undeclared Bayley Stewart — Biology Henry Gaissert (HM) — Economics Lindsay Stone — Business Adrian Lin (HM) — Psychology Kelly Straub — Biology Dorje Wu (HM) — Undeclared Luciana Thomas — Political Science Alice Treuth — Sociology Annie Wiese — Political Science Oakland Susan Lagrand (HM) — Clinical & Diagnostic Sciences Ohio Olivia Dillon (HM) — Nursing Emilia Lahtinen (HM) — Biology Ohio State Genevieve Angerame — Political Science Laura Banks (HM) — Biology Alexis Barker — Zoology Maria Coy — Actuarial Science Kathrin Demler — Psychology Nicole Fye (HM) — Microbiology Hanna Gresser — Biology Grace Kowal (HM) — Accounting Devin Landstra (HM) — Marketing Georgia Mosher (HM) — Psychology Taylor Petrak — Marketing Freya Rayner — World Literatures Kristen Romano — Anthropology Lara Tarvit — Human Resources Katherine Trace — Communication Georgia White — Exploration Omaha Annika Clinton (HM) — Communications Madeline Taylor (HM) — Biology Penn Monika Burzynska (HM) — Business Rachel Maizes (HM) — Health & Societies Andie Myers (HM) — Electrical Engineering Penn State Madison Hart — Education Carly Hart (HM) — Marketing Olivia Jack (HM) — Business Brooke Matthias (HM) — Business Allyson Mchugh — BioBehavioral Health Stephanie Szekely (HM) — Education Pittsburgh Valerie Daigneault (HM) — Communications & Rhetoric Dakota Elliott (HM) — Undeclared Sarah Giamber (HM) — Psychology Maddie Shaffer (HM) — Exercise Science Cortnee Williams (HM) — Psychology Purdue Emily Bretscher — General Management & Marketing Cady Farlow (HM) — Finance Riley Kishman (HM) — Health Science Morgan Meixner — Movement & Sport Sciences Maggie Merriman — Kinesiology Natalie Myers (HM) — Ecology, Evolution, & Environmental Biology Jinq En Phee — Management & Marketing Jackie Smailis (HM) — Selling & Sales Management Rhode Island Nicole Petta (HM) — Pschology Rice Lindsay Mathys (HM) — Biological Sciences Ellery Parish (HM) — Social Policy Analysis, Sociology Marie-claire Schillinger — Kinesiology & Psychology Claire Therien (HM) — Cognitive Sciences Rabea Tzenetos (HM) — Sport Management, Economics Rutgers Lauren Boone (HM) — Journalism & Media Studies Rachel Byrne — Biological Sciences Jenna Douglass (HM) — Chemical Engineering Federica Greco (HM) — Human Resource Management Vera Koprivova — Psychology Francesca Stoppa — Visual Arts in Design San Diego State Sammy Geyer (HM) — Business Administration Management Ximenia Lechuga Gonzalez (HM) — Business Administration Management Lexi Letts (HM) — Kinesiology McKenna Meyer (HM) — Food Science & Human Nutrition Kristina Murphy (HM) — Undeclared Emily Reed (HM) — Graphic Design Courtney Vincent — Kinesiology Marie Yacopino (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies San Jose State Brenna Bushey (HM) — Public Relations South Carolina Emily Barksdale — Public Relations Emily Cornell — Public Health Marissa Delgado (HM) — Sport & Entertainment Management Yu Qian Goh (HM) — Operations & Supply Chain Management Margaret Higgs — Public Health Mari Kraus — Biological Sciences Edith Lingmann — Sport & Entertainment Management Mikaela Lujan — Biological Sciences Marissa Roth — International Business South Dakota Haley Pederson (HM) — Business Southern California Hannah Leach — Communication Isabelle Odgers (HM) — Cinematic Arts, Film & Television Production Catherine Sanchez — Accounting Jemma Schlicht — Human Biology Elizabeth Stinson (HM) — Business Administration Makenna Turner (HM) — Communication Caitlin Tycz — Psychology Madison Wright — Cinema & Media Studies Southern Illinois Jiaxin Ji (HM) — Accounting Jiarong Ji (HM) — Accounting Southern Methodist Kathryn Crown (HM) — Accounting Olivia Grossklaus (HM) — Undeclared Johanna Holloway (HM) — Undeclared Taylor Ohlhauser (HM) — Applied Physiology & Health Mangement Andrea Podmanikova — Undeclared Erin Trahan — Art St. Bonaventure Rachel Kimmel (HM) — Journalism & Mass Communication Stanford Zoe Bartel — Undeclared Megan Byrnes — Management Science & Engineering Katherine Drabot — Human Biology Ella Eastin — Human Biology Amalie Fackenthal — Undeclared Brooke Forde — Undeclared Anya Goeders — Undeclared Daria Lenz — Undeclared Lucie Nordmann — Undeclared Mia Paulsen — Undeclared Allie Raab — Undeclared Taylor Ruck — Undeclared Carolina Sculti — Undeclared Leah Stevens — Human Biology Alexandra Szekely — Management Science & Engineering Morgan Tankersley — Undeclared Ashley Volpenhein (HM) — Management Science & Engineering Erin Voss — Computer Science Kim Williams (HM) — Psychology Grace Zhao — Computer Science Tennessee Bailey Grinter — Biological Sciences Carrie Johnson — Recreation & Sport Management Sinclair Larson — Business Analytics Constanze (Stanzi) Moseley — Psychology Amanda Nunan — Nutrition Tjasa Pintar — Kinesiology Trude Rothrock — Biochemistry Megan Sichterman — Food Science Texas Claire Adams — Youth & Community Studies Grace Ariola — Biology Samantha Bromberg — Kinesiology Quinn Carrozza — Communication & Leadership Lauren Case — Mathematics Julia Cook — Exercise Science Anelise Diener — Psychology Victoria Edwards (HM) — Biology Joanna Evans — Sustainability Studies Alison Gibson — Advertising Brooke Hansen — Advertising Kennedy Lohman — Psychology Morgan Menninger (HM) — Human Dimensions of Organizaations Meghan O’Brien — Youth & Community Studies Paola Pineda Vazquez — Physical Culture & Sports Sofia Rauzi — Geology Remedy Rule — Biology Kendall Shields (HM) — Management Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Sociology Maxine Wolters (HM) — Undeclared Texas A&M Haley Allen (HM) — Economics Kaley Batten (HM) — Finance Mckenna Debever — Biomedical Sciences Raena Eldridge — Genetics & Animal Science Monika GonzÃ¡lez-Hermosillo — Economics Karling Hemstreet (HM) — Animal Science Sara Metzsch (HM) — Allied Health Katie Portz (HM) — Marketing Kylie Powers — Environmental Geosciences Victoria Roubique (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Kornkarnjana Sapianchai — Computer Engineering Sam Siebenaller (HM) — Interdisciplinary Studies Camryn Toney — Kinesiology Haley Yelle — Urban & Regional Planning Texas Christian Connie Deighton (HM) — Psychology Madison Ibrahim (HM) — Business Toledo Joelle Gallais (HM) — Bioengineering Towson Kelsey Jehl (HM) — Exercise Science Amanda Rosa (HM) — Elementary Education Emily Wilson (HM) — Secondary Education Victoria Zozzaro (HM) — Mass Communications Tulane Olivia Johnson (HM) — Communications Kate McDonald (HM) — Neuroscience Jordan Morling (HM) — Neuroscience Michelle Zelnick (HM) — Neuroscience Paris Zhang (HM) — Neuroscience UCLA Maisie Jameson — Economics Kenisha Liu — History Traci Shiver (HM) — Sociology Delaney Smith — Undeclared Sandra Soe — Sociology UNLV Carissa Armijo (HM) — Kinesiology Utah Emma Lawless (HM) — Kinesiology Christina Pick (HM) — Mathematics Genny Robertson (HM) — Communications Emma Ruchala (HM) — Speech & Hearing Science Gillian St. John (HM) — Graphic Design Villanova Bridie Dunn (HM) — Marketing Kelly Montesi (HM) — Nursing Elise Pidutti (HM) — Economics Virginia Erin Earley (HM) — Sociology Eryn Eddy — Economics Caroline Gmelich — Biology Paige Madden — Kinesiology Julia Menkhaus — Arts & Sciences Megan Moroney — Mechanical Engineering Kirsten Parkinson (HM) — Psychology Rachel Politi (HM) — Biology Emma Seiberlich — Religious Studies Vivian Tafuto — Economics & Interstatistics Kylie Towbin — Commerce Kyla Valls — Inter-Media Studies Virginia Tech Abigail Andrusin (HM) — International Public Policy Brooke Leftwich (HM) — Business Teagan Moravek (HM) — Human Development Ashlynn Peters — Finance Kayla Purcell (HM) — Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience Joelle Vereb — Human Nutrition, Foods & Exercise Regan Westwood (HM) — Smart & Sustainable Cities Washington State Lauren Burckel (HM) — Undeclared Elsa Lindberg (HM) — Psychology Taylor McCoy (HM) — Undeclared West Virginia Camille Burt (HM) — Criminology Julia Calcut (HM) — Nursing Callie Smith (HM) — Forensic & Investigative Science Madelyn Woods (HM) — Mathematics Wisconsin Kelsi Artim — Nutritional Science Kathleen Coughlin — Legal Studies & Retailing & Consumer Behavior Megan Doty — Neurobiology & Chemistry Margaret Guanci (HM) — Undeclared Alexandra Hafey (HM) — Animal Sciences Hazel Hertting (HM) — Food Science Lillie Hosack — Retailing & Consumer Behavior Hannah Lindsey (HM) — Communication Arts & Political Science Beata Nelson — Psychology Emmy Sehmann — Physical Education Grace Tierney (HM) — Economics Jessica Unicomb — Management & Human Resources Madison Waechter (HM) — Journalism Wyoming Samantha Burke (HM) — Biology & Physiology Peyton Grandpre (HM) — Elementary Education Mckenna Houlihan (HM) — Psychology Hannah McLean-Leonard (HM) — Kinesiology & Health Promotion Isobel Ryan (HM) — Management Yale Marykate Buckley (HM) — Undeclared Isabelle Henig (HM) — Undeclared Isabella Hindley — Psychology Cha O’Leary (HM) — Psychology

Division II CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major Bentley Alaska-Fairbanks Frank Elenio (HM) — Accounting Kaia Norbye (HM) — Psychology Bridgeport Assumption Wilmar Du Plessis (HM) — Biology Anne Guadalupi (HM) — Biotechnology Erik Hren — Finance Augustana (SD) Klavio Meca (HM) — Business Administration Taylor Beagle — Biology Carson-Newman Kelsey Gilbert (HM) — Nursing Marcelo Fi Gueiredo — Business Emma Miller (HM) — Biology Jonathan Lancaster — Marketing Azusa Pacific Clarion Elodie Poo Cheong — Finance Michael Allison — Sports Management Emily Rigsby (HM) — Psychology Cary Johns — Sports Management Riley Smith (HM) — Finance Colorado Mesa Abby Wiet (HM) — Political Science Lane Austin — Pre-Business Administration Barton Arthur Cury — Pre-Business Administration Kleanza Cathers (HM) — Nursing Mahmoud Elgayar — Pre-Mechanical Engineering Nicola Macdonald (HM) — Art & Design Landon Ellis — Exercise Science Bentley Chandler Livingston — Mechanical Engineering Kate Kaduboski — Accounting Torsten Rau — Business Administration Bridgeport Jake Simmons (HM) — Exercise Science Maria Rezhilo — Health Sciences Concordia-Irvine Nina Stegu (HM) — Health Sciences Taylor Steffen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Cal State East Bay Delta State Serene Augustain (HM) — Kinesiology Giulio Brugnoni — Business Management Vivy Hua (HM) — Kinesiology Danyyil Gayuk — Exercise Science Allie Klinger — Health Science Keith Lloyd — Aviation Management Carson-Newman Michael Maly — Chemistry Nicolas Martin — Sport & Human Performance Gabby Aguiar (HM) — Finance & Accounting Hunter McCarter — Outdoor Recreation Management Ellyse Culp — Interior Design Gabriel Miranda (HM) — Marketing Meredith Ginn — Psychology Matey Rezashki — Business Management Cecilie Jensen — Psychology Nathan Sawicki — Sports Management Mary Northcutt — Exercise Science Mattia Schirru — Business Administration & Information Management Lisa Postma — Exercise Science John Wesley Stewart (HM) — Psychology Laurel Sankowski — Art & Film Kyle Weesner — Biology (PreVet) Clarion Alexander Zolotukhin — Computer Information Systems Christina Sather — Education Drury Colorado Mesa Tame Govaerts-Paul (HM) — Business Kennedy Bright — Elementary Education Aitor Martinez — Psychology Brittany Dixon — Political Science Andrew Rodriguez — Multimedia Production & Journalism Sierra Forbord — Nursing Murat Sagdullaev (HM) — Software Engineering Danielle Jefferies — Fitness & Health Promotion Bryan Sullivan (HM) — Physics Grace Payton — Sport Management Ean Vandergraaf — Computer Science Madison Pressler — Exercise Science Emmanuel Natalie Saul — Mass Communication Igor Dantas — Business Bella Walters (HM) — Biochemistry Rafael Mendes — Business Samantha White — Secondary Education Findlay Concordia-Irvine Paul Pavala (HM) — Computer Science Marleigh Aulis (HM) — Behavorial Sciences Florida Tech Maddie Dodge (HM) — Elementary Education Adi Davidov (HM) — Business Administration Faith Silzel (HM) — Biology Filip Dujmic — Electrical Engineering Katelyn Thomas — Exercise & Sport Science Emanuele Rossi — Business Administration Delta State Harry Sale — Chemical Engineering Celina Batsel — Elementary Education Fresno Pacific Chelsea Borrowdale — Exercise Science Kyle Jones (HM) — Applied Mathematics Madelyn Byrd — Marketing Gannon Caroline Jouisse — Business Management Brent Benedict — Sport Management & Marketing Maddy Lavoie — Exercise Science Bobby Bolmanski (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science Lucia Martelli — Sports Managment Grand Valley Peyton Osborn — Psychology Jonathan Ham — Occupational Safety & Health Management Sierra Rhodes — Exercise Science Jonathan Loshinskie (HM) — Allied Health Sciences Jacqueline (Celeste) Turner — Mathematics Education Harry Shalamon — Clinical Exercise Science Dixie State Benjamin Walling — Supply Chain Management Miriam Gonzalez (HM) — Secondary Education Henderson State Drury Leonardo Chaves — Undeclared Rebecca Cross — Undeclared Caleb Murders — Computer Science Erica Dahlgren — Psychology Indianapolis Mackenzie Harris (HM) — Biology Victor Antonon Rodriguez — Engineering Abigail Lunzmann — Biology Rodrigo Codo Berti — Sport Management Madeline Nelson — Accounting Thomas Leseure — Engineering Laura Pareja — Computer Science Ante Lucev — Engineering Yasmin Preusse — Biology George Oancea (HM) — Criminal Justice Karianne Reinertsen — Psychology Benjamin Rader — Computer Science Ashley Sturman — Elementary Education Adam Rosipal — Psychology Allison Weber — Biology Brady Stabler (HM) — International Relations Mackenzie Wieberg — Biology Payton Staman — Engineering Caytee Wright — Biology Sebastian Wenk (HM) — Engineering Edinboro Anthony Williamson (HM) — Engineering Katelyn Kopacko — Nursing Guilherme Zavaneli — Sports Marketing Emmanuel Jan Zuchowicz — IS & Applied Business Analytics Natalie Hayes (HM) — Biology King (TN) Karolina Ostojska (HM) — Communication Simen Vik (HM) — Undeclared Findlay Lewis Hanna Cederholm — Pre-Vet & Animal Science Rhys Taylor (HM) — Computer Graphic Design Katy Kouvaris — Graphic Design Lindenwood Christina (Chris) McFarland — Strength & Conditioning Darijus Astrauskas (HM) — Biological Sciences Kendra Polewski (HM) — Biology Gerald Brown — Health Promotion & Wellness Management Julia Snell (HM) — Psychology Dylan Callaghan — Criminal Justice Amanda Stiegal — Pre-Vet & Animal Science Haoning Chen — Sport Management Florida Tech Maxime Eekhof — Finance Savannah Brennan — Molecular Biology Jan Hanzal — Business Administration Val Carvajal (HM) — Business Administration Daniel Jacob — Finance Carter Juskevich (HM) — Business Administration Cristian Vasquez — Chemistry Fresno Pacific Justin Winnett — Biological Sciences Arianne Kooijinga (HM) — Pre-Physical Therapy McKendree Olga Tovstogan — Psychology John Bodden (HM) — Psychology Gannon Daniel Buijs — Accounting Silvija Taraska (HM) — Sport & Exercise Science Noah Javens (HM) — Finance Grand Valley Ethan Larson — Economics & Finance Caroline Brereton (HM) — Biomedical Sciences Gregg Lichinsky — Actuarial Science Nicole Carlson (HM) — Biology, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Matthew Meals — Environmental Science Lara Deibel — Business Administration Matija Pucarevic — Computational Science Melina Goebel — Marketing Luca Simonetti — Engineering Celia Hoag — Marketing Alexander Skinner — Physical Education Mikayla Karasek — Psychology Mines Abigail Sauerbrei (HM) — Criminal Justice Jonathan Donehower (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Megan Shaughnessy (HM) — Exercise Science Sam Knott (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Henderson State Peyton Scherschel (HM) — Computer Science Elam Fulton (HM) — Health & Human Performance Missouri S&T Hillsdale Colten Becker — Mechanical Engineering Anika Ellingson — Biology Thomas Huffman — Engineering Katherine Heeres (HM) — Biology Kevin McPherson — Electrical Engineering Indiana (PA) Morgan Meyer — Geological Engineering Regan Chalk — Psychology Tim Samuelsen — Mechanical Engineering Jessica Cochran — Marketing Joshua Umrysh — Mechanical Engineering Rachel Johnson — Health Related Knowledge & Skills Northern Michigan Claire Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills Henry Bauer (HM) — Communications Paige Mikesell — Health Related Knowledge & Skills Lukas Bauer (HM) — Art & Design Indianapolis Lajos Budai — Information Systems Laura Boardman — Environmental Sustainability Renars Bundzis — Marketing Johanna Buys (HM) — Human Biology Joshua Cosgrove (HM) — Actuarial Sciences Stefanie Haholiades — Exercise Science Esteban Gutierrez (HM) — Sports Science Alaina Joyce — Exercise Science David Miranda — Computer Science Cassandra Kury — Exercise Science Jonas Reinhold — Physics Maddisen Lantz — Elementary Education Janne Roovers (HM) — Psychology Darian Murray — Psychology Nova Southeastern Edda Skoric — Business Administration Management Julian Coster — Management Katelynn Thomas (HM) — Social Work Spencer Hohm — Exercise & Sport Science Kirsten Votava — Elementary Education Matteo Masiero — Management & Marketing Danielle Wood — Exercise Science Allesandro Xella — Mathematics Lewis Jonathon Yanello — Biomedical Engineering Stephanie Palczynski — Human Resource Management Oklahoma Christian Lindenwood Bergen Davis (HM) — Marketing & Management Madison Arnold — Psychology Derek Duckworth (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Simone de Rijcke — Business Administration Brandon Heredia (HM) — Nutrition & Exercise Science Morgan Fischer — Chemistry Ouachita Baptist Erika Garcia (HM) — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management Noah Day (HM) — Christian Studies Jana Hellenschmidt — Psychology Queens (NC) Ashley Holloway — Early Childhood Special Education Tyler Bowersox (HM) — Exercise Science Kamila Kunka — Advertising, Public Relations Jan Delkeskamp — Business Mckenzie Murphy (HM) — Business Administration Luke Erwee — Undeclared Shelby Quinn — Biological Sciences Hendrik Faber (HM) — Finance Danielle Rehl — Exercise Science Baptiste Leger — Biology Alexandra Steinhauser — Psychology Ruben Stam — Exercise Science Erin Sutton — Public Health Jackson Tunks (HM) — History Aleksandra Tomala — Advertising, Public Relations Rollins Madeline Webb — Exercise Science Christian Huber — Exploring Lexie Winnett — Biological Sciences Saginaw Valley State LIU Post Pedro Martins Rezende (HM) — Business Karis Fuller — Sociology & Journalism Saint Cloud Lynn Hanos Mahari — Recreation & Sport Management Laia Coma — Sports Management Scott Stellick — Manufacturing Engineering Catalina Galea Berraud — Sports Management Saint Leo Sarah Hughes — Environmental Studies Filip Bjorkholm (HM) — Business Samar Khacha — Sports Management Yann Corbel (HM) — Business Administration Clara Monges — Business Henrik Dahrendorff — Business Karolina Smylek — Psychology Matthew Daniel (HM) — Business Mary Hampus Lovinge (HM) — Business Victoria Murillo — Biology Michael Southward (HM) — Business Kate Murphy (HM) — Respiratory Therapy Luka Vulic (HM) — Business McKendree Simon Fraser Hallie Dixon (HM) — Mathematics Jayden Cole — Engineering Meredith Geyer — Business Tampa Haley Rey — Professional Writing & Rhetoric Felix Bartels (HM) — Business Administration Sydney Rey — Exercise Science & Sports Performance Cole Forbes (HM) — Biology Victoria Sananikone — Professional Writing & Rhetoric Christy Moon (HM) — Chemistry Milica Sostarec (HM) — Pre-Med Zane Richardson (HM) — Marine Science and Biology Mines Brett Saunders — Finance Daphne Williams — Metalurgical & Materials Engineering Yannick Smith — Biology Mia Wood — Engineering Physics Tiffin Minnesota State Miguel Angel Garcia Arroyo (HM) — International Business Breah Anderson — Elementary Inclusive Education Truman State Taylor Beynon (HM) — Mathematics Education Lliot Gieseke (HM) — Exercise Science Katelin Winter (HM) — Undeclared Connor Neils (HM) — Biochemistry MSU Mankato UC San Diego Lily Borgenheimer — Art Sawyer Farmer — Biochemistry & Cell Biology Margaret Knier — Graphic Design Graham Hauss — Psychology Northern Michigan Tyler James — International Business Emily Bell (HM) — Psychology Ivan Kurakin — Structural Engineering Mary Grossman — Biochemistry Garrett Tse — Environmental Engineering Jamie Kimble — Mathematics Aidan Yong (HM) — Human Biology Angela Probstfeld — Nursing UMSL Gabriella Spajic (HM) — Finance & Risk Management Radoslaw Chupka (HM) — Business Katharina Springhetti (HM) — Sports Science Aiden Clark (HM) — Computer Science Dana Stroven (HM) — Business Esteban Pombo (HM) — Business Margaret Vaitkus — Fisheries & Wildlife Management UT-Permian Basin Northern State Nikita Naumov (HM) — Engineering Hannah Kastigar — Sport Performance Wayne State Nova Southeastern Ahmed Ahmed — Mechanical Engineering Madison Allen (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Ryan Katulski — Accounting Ty Fell (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Kyle Lovas (HM) — Political Science Laurel Finke — Biology Franz Mueller — Mechanical Engineering Caily Friel — Recreational Therapy Stewart Nowinski — Mechanical Engineering Molly Griswold (HM) — Marketing Joao Ribeiro — Mechanical Engineering Jenna Johns — Exercise & Sport Science West Chester Aleksandra Maslova — Marketing Logan Brockway (HM) — Business & Economic & Finance Amilia Nusbaum — Behavioral Neuroscience Pijus Mackevicius — Computer Science Caroline Oster — Exercise & Sport Science Wingate Hannah Trieschmann (HM) — Political Science Daniel Brisuda (HM) — Biology Elizabeth Zubero — Recreational Therapy Julius Ekstrand (HM) — Finance Ouachita Baptist Markus Furst — Exercise Science Lilia Clark (HM) — Business Administration Felix Grieb (HM) — Mathematics & Business Pace Nazarii Kosylo — Sport Management Jana Ciric (HM) — Computer Science Niklas Martin — Marketing Queens (NC) Lennart Queiss — Business Administration Sarah Atkinson — New Media Design Jonas Soerensen (HM) — Finance Frouke Beeksma — Biology Giacomo Viazzo — Chemistry & Mathematics Hannah Craig (HM) — Biology Georgia DaCruz — Environmental Chemistry Anna De Boers — Business Kyrie Dobson — Exercise Science Josephina Lorda Taylor — Biochemistry Rachel Massaro — Business Michelle Prayson — Biology Courtney Stewart — Exercise Science Kayla Tennant — Biology Natalie Van Noy (HM) — Psychology Ella Van Troba (HM) — History Rollins Makenzie Grider (HM) — Marine Biology Beatriz Olivieri — International Relations Sydney Willis — Exploring Saginaw Valley State Elizabeth Caird — Occupational Therapy Alexandra Davis (HM) — Occupational Therapy Lydia Mattar (HM) — Mathematics Amanda Thielen — Chemistry Saint Cloud Annaliesa Anderson — Electrical Engineering Mady Brinkman — Radiologic Technology Chelsea Gehrke — Mathematics Annie Hart — Biomedical Engineering Marena Kouba — Communication Studies Jessica Kramer (HM) — Communication Science & Disorders Jennifer Thompson — Social Work Britin Thomsen — Psychology Christina Ware — Statistics Saint Leo Vittoria Bonsanti (HM) — Business Karina Kolb (HM) — Business Annie Lindstrom (HM) — Business Carolina Walch (HM) — Business Saint Rose Colleen Quaglia — Accounting Simon Fraser Marina Cummiskey (HM) — Communications Kristen Olvet — Communications Sioux Falls Nina Groene (HM) — Mathematics Chantal Kasch — Psychology & Criminal Justice Giulia Marcon — Psychology & Art Elizabeth Spaans — Psychology & Social Work Cassandra Wright — Business Administration Southern Connecticut Avery Fornaciari (HM) — Nursing Tampa Emily Pfeifer (HM) — Marketing Courtney Sherwood — Psychology Cat Sterlacci (HM) — Chemistry Jesse Tobin — Undecided Hana van Loock — International Business Megan Waddell — Government Studies/Psychology Truman State Emma Barnett (HM) — Health Science Shannon Dague (HM) — Health Science Margaret Hickey — Communication Mikayla Kempf (HM) — Communication Disorders Lauren Massot — Exercise Science Megan Mensinger (HM) — Biology Ginny Schranck (HM) — Health Science Kaylee Sisson — Communication Disorders UC San Diego Brooke Abrantes — Human Biology Ciara Franke — Human Developmental Sciences Alexis (Cody) Hargadon — Marine Biology Emily Lambert — Human Biology Lindsey Miller (HM) — Psychology Grace Murphy — Speculative Design Jordan Phillips — Political Science (International Relations) Tina Reuter — Chemical Engineering UMSL Agnieszka Blocka (HM) — Psychology Amber Visser (HM) — Criminal Justice Wayne State Julia Brunner — Marketing Lezlie Bueno Estrada — Industrial Engineering Ellie Dean — Economics Haley Groteler — Nursing Amanda Hurchalla — Management Jia Yi Koh — Nutrition & Food Science Ashlen Michalski — Public Health Katherine Svisco — Communications Studies West Chester Grace Carey (HM) — Early Grades Prep Ann Carozza — Literature Jenna Fox (HM) — Marketing Madison Grenoble — Undeclared Grace Harvey (HM) — Communications/Gender & Women’s Studies Taylor Hoover (HM) — Accounting Emelie Johansson (HM) — Marketing Mikaela Lantz — Nutrition Shannon McCabe (HM) — Exploratory Studies Elizabeth Miller — Economic-Finance Nadia Mulder — Pre-Occupational Therapy West Florida Morgan Ayers (HM) — Art Brooke Ferrara — Elementary Education Olivia Hadaway (HM) — Exercise Science Pia Hulley — Exercise Science Manon Milczynski — Exercise Science Hannah O’Toole — Psychology Tabitha Read-Cayton (HM) — Psychology Ester Rizzetto — Political Science Caitlin Tierney — ISS-Informal Education & Learning Wingate Sara Aringsmann — Mathematics Lauren Arrington — Biology Maike Hoener — Mathematics Kelley Jones (HM) — Exercise Science Charlotte Knippenberg — Psychology Abby Kosic — Psychology Maria Madsen — Marketing Anna Miram — Mathematics Anne-Sofie (Anso) Nissen — Exercise Science Hanna Van Horen — Biology

Division III CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major Amherst Alfred Bennett Fagan — Political Science Victoria Cramp (HM) — Accounting Ang Li — Chemistry Amherst Sean Mebust — Computer Science & Music Nina Fitzgerald — Russian Scott Romeyn — Undeclared Bridgitte Kwong — Film & Media & Political Science Craig Smith — Classics & English Jacqueline Palermo — English & Psychchology Babson Zoe Pappas — Mathematics Alex Damiecki (HM) — Business Lindsey Ruderman — Mathematics Bowdoin Julia Ruggiero (HM) — Psychology Julian Abaldo — History Natalie Rumpelt — Psychology Marshall Lowery — Biology Ingrid Shu — Computer Science Stephen Pastoriza (HM) — Russian Babson Mitchell Ryan — Physics Tessa Amoroso (HM) — Business Daniel Williams (HM) — Biochemistry Bates Brandies Caroline Apathy — Rhetoric Tamir Zitelny (HM) — Biology & Anthropology Helen Daigle — Mathematics Carleton Lucy Faust — Economics Jack Heinzel (HM) — Physics Janika Ho — Psychology Carnegie Mellon Caroline Sweeney — Undeclared Gabe Bamforth — Civil & Environmental Engineering Birmingham Southern Justin Britton — Information Systems Rebecca Erwin — health Science Winston Chu (HM) — Information Systems Mary Ronne — Pre-Health Colin Daniel — Business Administration Bowdoin Richard Dauksher — Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering Sterling Dixon — Psychology Maxwell Gonzalez — Mechanical Engineering Mary Laurita — Educational-Neuroscience Samuel Hawke — Mathematical Sciences Cal Tech Andrew Joyner (HM) — Business Administration Danica Adams (HM) — Planetary Sciences James Kyle (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Krystin Brown (HM) — Bioengineering Judson Kyle — Mechanical Engineering Brittany Percin — Biology Jack Lance (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Carleton Daniel Ng — Information Systems Kapani Kirkland (HM) — Undeclared Carthage Caroline Mather — Physics Sam Gabriel — Education Ada Meyer (HM) — Biology Cooper Hawkins (HM) — Exercise & Sport Science Carnegie Mellon Mitchell Mages — Communication & Digital Media Taylor Brown (HM) — Civil Engineering, Engineering & Public Policy Adam Moskus — Business Management Emma Nicklas-morris — Psychology Nick Seroni (HM) — Computer Science Carroll Case Western Brightyn Zuelke (HM) — Exercise Science Keith Erichsen (HM) — Accounting Carthage Chicago DeAnn Jones — Nursing Lance Culjat — Neuroscience Gianna Mcguire — Psychology Alexander Farrell — Molecular Engineering Case Western Albert Litschgi — Economics Renee Decker — Chemical Engineering Jonathan Mendley — Biological Sciences Suhan Mestha — Biology Sam Nickson (HM) — Undeclared Daniella Rupert — Biomedical Engineering Keenan Novis — Economics Catilyn (Caitlyn) VonFeldt — Mechanical Engineering Jp Phillips (HM) — Undeclared Chapman Keda Song — Undeclared Kellyn Toole — Strategic & Corporate Communications Miles Spencer — Undeclared Chicago Michael Todd — Economics Hadley Ackerman — Undeclared Georgios Tzortzis (HM) — Undeclared Hannah Eastman — Environmental Science Winston Wang — Psychology Chloe Fong — Undeclared Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Gillian Gagnard — Undeclared Marco Conati — Engineering Nicole Garcia — Biological Sciences Ben Culberson (HM) — Legal Studies Anna Girlich — Molecular Engineering Sean Hoerger (HM) — Computer Science Taylor Hammill — Undeclared Kendall Hollimon — Government Nicole Lin — Undeclared Aaron Lutzker (HM) — Engineering Agnes Lo — Environmental Science & Urban Studies Abel Sapirstein (HM) — Engineering Tyler Mandrell — Undeclared Colby Audrey Mason — Psychology Xander Geiersbach (HM) — Mathematics & Physics Nadia Redza — Undeclared Conn College Alice Saparov — Undeclared Jared Nussbaum (HM) — Philosophy Simone Stover — English Language & Literature Denison Daria Wick — Environmental Science & Urban Studies & Political Science James Baker — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Margaret Wolfson — Undeclared Francis Biagioli (HM) — Biology Sandra Wong (HM) — Undeclared Carson Clear — Biology Claremont-Mudd-Scripps P.J. Desmet (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Claire Bacon-Brenes (HM) — Neuroscience Jacob Edwards (HM) — Biology Jacquelyn Desmond (HM) — Media Studies Tiernan Foster-Smith — History & Economics Bryn Edwards — Government & Philosophy Matthew Hedman — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Riley Hoffman — Biology Drake Horton — Data Analytics Augusta Lewis — Undeclared Piotr Kurleto (HM) — Global Commerce Natalia Orbach-Mandel — Mathematics & Computer Science Matthew McHugh — Communications & History Emma Stacy — Biochemistry Sam O’Malley (HM) — Cinema Janet Tran — Biochemistry Liam Picozzi — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Allie UMEMOTO — Politics & Sociology Chas Sigloh (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Colorado College Jake Von Der Lippe (HM) — Computer Science & Mathematics Riley Wadehra (HM) — Environmental Science Robert Wang — Physics Conn College Brett Weicht — Computer Science & Economics Vaughn Ammon — Undeclared Emory Madison Ford — Computer Science Sean Byman (HM) — Business Olivia Haskell — Economics Zachary Chen — Chemistry Mackenzie Healy — Pre-Med Calvin Furbee (HM) — Undeclared Maeve Wilber — Behavioral Neuroscience Thomas Gordon — Business Denison Jason Hamilton — Biology Annalise Cheshire (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Alexander Kohlman — Business & Media Studies Mia Chiappe — Educational Studies & Psychology Mathias (Trey) Kolleck — Business Caroline Colville — Communications Zachary Lorson — Undeclared Madison Hopkins — Global Commerce & History William O’Daffer — Undeclared Erica Hsu — Biochemistry Sage Ono — Mathematics & Computer Science & Philosophy Grace Kacmarek (HM) — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Matthew Rogers — Business Casey Kirby — Global Commerce William (Tyler) Russell — Undeclared Katherine (KT) Kustritz — Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Gettysburg Angela Le — Biology Duncan Proxmire (HM) — English Kate Mesaros — Biology Hope Gabriella Nutter — Psychology Brian Simonich — Engineering Hannah Rusinko — Biology John Carroll Zoe Whelan — Studio Art Mason Beck (HM) — Finance Natalie Zaravella — Global Commerce & Economics Forrest Campbell — Education Dickinson Johns Hopkins Katie Schmidt (HM) — Psychology & Spanish Erik Bostrom (HM) — International Studies Emory Collin Hughes — Biophysics Hannah Baratz — biology Emile Kuyl — Neuroscience & French Eden Bates — Biology Peter Lazorchak — Computer Science & Chemical & Biological Engineering Lucena (Lucy) Daro — Business & QTM Matthew McGough — Public Health Alexandra Dixon — Biology Riley Mears (HM) — Applied Math & Chemical & Biological Engineering Julia Durmer — Human Health Jasper Van Cauwelaert (HM) — Chemical & Biological Engineering Gaige Elms — Neuroscience Jeffrey Vitek — Chemical & Biological Engineering Lara Gemar — QTM & Political Science Dylan Wachenfeld — Undeclared Clio Hancock — Chemistry Michael Wohl (HM) — Molecular & Cellular Biology Anya Kone’ (HM) — Neuroscience & Theator Kenyon Maria Kyle — Business & Classics Kieran Allsop (HM) — Economics Hannah Lally — Biology & Global Health Benjamin Baturka — Classics Caroline Olson — Anthropology & Enviromental Science Carter Brzezinski (HM) — Biological Chemistry Bethany Seagraves — Nursing Weston Carpenter (HM) — Mathematics & Music Meg Taylor — Biology Fielding Fischer (HM) — Undeclared Maria Magdalena Turcanu — Anthropology & Human Biology Marcus Hong — Biological Chemistry Josephine Uerling — Undeclared Mark Lang — Undeclared Zoe Walker — Undeclared Brooks McCoy (HM) — Economics Franklin Charles (Humphrey) Pruett — Physics Hailey Auran (HM) — Education Alexander (AJ) Reid — Film Jacqueline Richard — Business Ryder Sammons (HM) — Biology Brynna Sentel — Journalism Nicholas Tong — Undeclared Ashley Snoke — Political Science Thomas Weiss — Economics Grinnell Robert Williams — Economics Celeste Kaspar (HM) — Sociology Jonathon Zimdars — Psychology Sophia Wojdylo — Undeclared King’s (PA) Grove City Christopher Soutter (HM) — Computer Information Systems Anne Dassow — Biology & Spanish La Verne Reilly Diggins (HM) — Social Work & Spanish Brandon Pon (HM) — Criminology Hope Lake Forest Alli Eppinga (HM) — Business Heath Ogawa — Finance Sara Plohetski (HM) — Education Manchester Illinois Wesleyan Anjel Clemente (HM) — Digital Media Lisa Cheng — Psychology & Sociology Mary Washington Ellen Gilbert — Undeclared Noah Carpenter (HM) — Education & Mathematics Megan Wong — Nursing Jeffrey Leckrone — Business Administration Ithaca Merchant Marine Anna Belson — Physical Therapy Thomas Curry (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems John Carroll Chris Kahl (HM) — Marine Engineering Systems Gwyneth Ledrick — Integrated Marketing & Communications MIT Johns Hopkins Nicholas Baginski — Finance & Computer Science, Economics & Data Science Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen — Undeclared Kyri Chen — Finance Mikayla Bisignaini — Molecular & Cellular Biology & Psychology Bouke Edskes — Mechanical Engineering Sophia Girgenti — Cognitive Science & Neuroscience Kevin Fang — Computer Science Carmela Irato — International Studies & Economics Joshua Graves — Mechanical Engineering & Product Design Sonia Lin — Neuroscience Maxwell Halkenhauser (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Emma Mcelrath — Chemistry David He (HM) — Computer Science & Business Analytics Sydney Okubo — Biology Henry Hu (HM) — Computer Science Kalamazoo Jaya Kambhampaty (HM) — Aerospace Engineering Nicole Bailey — Biology Tim Kralj — Computer Science Madeline Jump (HM) — Political Science & French Justin Liu — Biological Engineering Kenyon Brandon McKenzie — Mechanical Engineering Delaney Ambrosen — Economics Jeremy Sands (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Gail Anderson — English & Environmental Studies Emilio Sison — Mechanical & Ocean Engineering Caitlin Foley — Psychology Samuel Solomon — Physics & Chemistry-Biology Celina German — History Connor Sweeney (HM) — Computer Science & Engineering Caylee Hamilton — Environmental Studies Sam Ubellacker — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Crile Hart — Undeclared Mount Union Emmerson Mirus — Sociology, Spanish Brett Scheib (HM) — Biochemistry Hannah Orbach-Mandel — Economics New York University Andrea Perttula — Undeclared Max Falb (HM) — Individualized Study Kendall Vanderhoof — Physics Jake Haines (HM) — Business Abigail Wilson — Molecular Biology Dominic Lemieux (HM) — Communications Loras Peyton Lucas (HM) — Economics Mikaela Lengwin — kinesiology Elan Oumarov — Finance MIT Josh Rine (HM) — Engineering Kailey Allen — Mechanical Engineering Cole Vertin (HM) — Nursing Lindsey Bjornstad — Undeclared Penn State – Behrend Morgan Matranga — Chemical & Biological Engineering Mark Patterson (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Olivia McGrath — Mechanical Engineering Pomona Pitzer Sara Nicholas — Computer Science & Physics George (Will) Abele — Economics & Mathematics Madelyn (Dolly) Payne — Materials Science & Engineering Bilguun Altantulkhuur (HM) — Economics Laura Rosado — Undeclared Nicholas Borowsky — Biology Lilia Staszel — Computer Science & Economics Ryan Drover — Chemistry Deborah Wen — Physics Jason Lu — Undeclared Vivian (Blake) Zhou — Brain & Cognitive Science Liam O’Shea (HM) — Economics Mount Holyoke Archie Spindler — Undeclared Katherine Kolozsvari (HM) — Chemistry Jem Stern (HM) — Undeclared Samantha Nemivant (HM) — Chemistry Jack Swanson — Biology Nazareth Benjamin Willett (HM) — Undeclared Taylor Robey — Music Education Rochester Taylor Woltz (HM) — Nursing Stephen Savchik (HM) — Data Science New York University Eric Weidman (HM) — Chemical Engineering Imaal Ahmed (HM) — Neuroscience Rowan University Ashley Brodnick — Environmental Studies Chad Shire (HM) — Psychological Science, Psychology Honore Collins — Business Kevin Yanagisawa (HM) — Biomedical Engineering Allison Kapostasy — Biology RPI May Li — Biology Trevor Maxfield (HM) — Mathematics & Computer Science Jaime Robinson — Nursing Saint Vincent Kelly Ryser (HM) — Urban Design & Architecture Studies Jacob Davis — Liberal Arts Sarah Stone — Finance St. Olaf Grace Wakabayashi — Gender & Sexuality Studies Leif Jorgensen Duus (HM) — Economics Haley Wen — Individualized Study John Loepfe (HM) — Exercise Science Ashlyn Winship (HM) — Physics St. Thomas Occidental Adam Boerner (HM) — Psychology Cindy Dong — MAC Noah Faldet (HM) — Entrepreneurship Ohio Wesleyan Stevens Tyler Mansfield (HM) — Health & Human Kinetics Colin Fenster (HM) — Electrical Engineering & Operations Research Pomona Pitzer Eric Fuhs — Operations Research Mackenzie Cummings — Psychology Devin McClure (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Kate Denend — Biology & Media Studies John Pompay — Government Sarah Jin — Computer Science Joseph Rodriguez — Electrical Engineering Madison Kauahi — Psychology Tyler Zanki — Chemical Engineering Angela Ling — Molecular Biology SUNY Geneseo Allison Liu — Neuroscience Matthew Mattera (HM) — Biochemistry Alexandra Werner — Undeclared Swarthmore Redlands Michael Lutzker (HM) — Economics & Mathematics Wendy McAleer — Psychology Alec Menzer (HM) — Pre-Major RIT Jeremy Rockaway — Pre-Major Amy Adams — 3-D Animation Christopher Smith — Economics & Mathematics Olivia Phillips — 3-D Digital Design Jeffrey Tse — Economics & Mathematics Sedera Zbranak — Media Arts & Technology & New Media Marketing TCNJ Rochester Griffin Morgan (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Monica Jackson (HM) — Psychology Alex Skoog (HM) — Health & Exercise Science Rowan University Trinity (TX) Abigail Brous — English Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman (HM) — business Miranda Coughlan — Elementary Education Daniel Valmassei — Physics Daria Mnich — Biological Science Tufts RPI Julian (JJ) Batt — Biomedical Engineering Amanda Wang — Chemical Engineering Costantino (Costa) Camerano — Psychology Scranton Tommy Gillespie (HM) — English Lauren Byrne (HM) — Exercise Science Roger Gu — Biomedical Engineering & Pre Med Southwestern Thana Jarusinchai — Undeclared Ashley Harmon (HM) — Kinesiology Joseph Kim (HM) — Undeclared Rehgan Hartsell (HM) — Education John Koster — Chemical Engineering Jesse Stovall (HM) — Mathematics John Lalime (HM) — History & Political Science Springfield Nathan Mitchell — Biology Bailee Carey (HM) — Health Science Tyler Tatro — Environmental Engineering Sierra Skaza — Psychology Joseph Tingen — Cognitive & Brain Sciences St. Kate’s Ursinus Sydney Grohman — Exercise Science Jake Menzer (HM) — Biology & Neuroscience Macy Klein — Exercise Science Washington & Lee Margaret Menso — Undeclared Patrick Sullivan — Economics & Politics Gabby Page (HM) — Exercise Science WashU Hannah Svendsen — Nursing Max Cardwell (HM) — Economics & Biology Jordyn Wentzel — Undeclared Chih-Chia (Jerry) Chen — Finance St. Olaf Barclay Dale (HM) — Mechanical engineering Caitlin Croasdell (HM) — Psychology Simon Deshusses — Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Sophia Nevin — Psychology Kevin Hao (HM) — Computer Science Kelly Punyko (HM) — Exercise Science Vincent Huang (HM) — Political Science Marissa (Mo) Wolff — Political Science Nathan Katz — Undeclared St. Thomas Brandon Lum — Biomedical engineering Anna Astrup — Actuarial Science Sam Mahoney (HM) — Mechanical engineering Gretchen Behrens (HM) — Political Science Rick Reinhard — Finance Ashley Christensen — Psychology Johnathan Smithson — Sociology Kirsten Nelson — Actuarial Science & Economics Kevin Van Cleave — Electrical engineering Emily Weldon (HM) — Actuarial Science Jordan Wheeler (HM) — Computer Science Stevens Peyton Wilson — Administration Emily Benson — Naval Architecture Matthew Yang (HM) — Computer Science & Business Kristen Durham-Young — Naval Architecture Westminster SUNY Geneseo David Peffer (HM) — History & Secondary Education Madeline Knight — Education Wheaton (IL) Nancy Nasky — Accounting William Rinne — Economics Sydney Ng (HM) — Applied Mathematics Christopher Szymczak — Economics Lauren Siegel — Education Whitworth Noelle Staso — Biology Ryan Grady — Undeclared Susquehanna Williams Katie Willis (HM) — Creative Writing Lucca Delcompare — Economics & Music Swarthmore Paul Leclerc (HM) — Chemistry Kerry Kelly — Economics Jamie Lovette — Mathematics & Computer Science Emilee Nason (HM) — Economics Curtis Maher — Political Economy Trinity (CT) Henry Marquardt — Psychology & Economics Lia Urban Spillane (HM) — Psychology Jack Melnick (HM) — Philosophy & Economics Tufts Clayton Morikawa (HM) — Economics Amber Chong (HM) — Educational Psychology Shahzad Mumtaz (HM) — Biology & Public Health Emma Donchi — International Relations David Pearcy — English & Political Science Colleen Doolan — Biology & Community Health Nick Whitcomb (HM) — Chemistry & Biology Grace Goetcheus — Biology & Anthropology Wooster Mary Hufziger — Biology Cameron Gelwicks — Economics Jeanette Khowong — Undeclared Trey Schopen (HM) — Philosophy Lily Kurtz — Cognitive Brain Science WPI Amy Socha — Archaeology & Applied Physics Craig Barrett — Civil Engineering Hannah Spencer — Undeclared John Bauer — Chemical Engineering Ursinus Jean – Philippe Miralda — Mechanical Engineering Clara Baker — Health & Exercise Physiology Jackson Perry — Mathematics Sophie Lear — Biology Matthew Shriner (HM) — Mechanical Engineering Sophie May — Psychology & French Katie Schultz — Music & French Haley Sturla — Media & Communications Washington & Lee Claudia Barnett — Undeclared Isabelle Chancey — Business Administration Emily Hageboeck — Accounting & Computer Science Alison MacQueen — Art History & Business Administration WashU Francesca Bonetta-Misteli — Biomedical engineering Stephanie Li — Biology Ella Needler — Economics & Strategy Eleanor Pollitt — Biomedical Engineering Mollie Seidner — Biomedical engineering Wesleyan Sophia Antonio — Psychology & Sociology Mengmeng (Willa) Gibbs — Undeclared Grace Middleton — Undeclared Hannah O’Halloran — Undeclared Maela Whitcomb — Biology Westminster Kaitlyn Fast — Business Administration Wheaton (IL) Brooke Barnes — Business Whittier Megan Thai — CHDV Whitworth Hannah Galbraith (HM) — Undeclared Jamie Siegler — Undeclared Williams Kristina Barry (HM) — Political Science & History Molly Craig — Undeclared Casey Delano — Undeclared Maia Hare — Biology Gwyneth Maloy — Undeclared Abigail Matheny — Undeclared Gabriella Mercier (HM) — Undeclared Katie Orringer (HM) — Undeclared Georgia Panitz — Undeclared Anna Peterson — Undeclared Kerryann Reynolds (HM) — Undeclared Ellie Sherman — Undeclared Laura Westphal — Undeclared Veronica Wolff — Mathematics Wittenberg Savannah Tice — Elementary Education York (PA) Justine Wantz — Criminal Justice

NAIA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Men’s Team/Player – Major Women’s Team/Player – Major Asbury Asbury Jason (Clay) Bisher — Education Kristen Bewley — Education Ronan Passman — Exercise Science Hope Clark — Social Work Campbellsville Rosie Gary — Communications Gary (Tucker) Hardin — Special Education Claire Goodrum — Psychology Justin Spalding — Business Administration Kristin Sauer — Art Cumberlands Brenau Gustavs Baumanis — Business Administration Nikoletta Alvanou — Biology Edmond Ceausu — Biology Haley Bartoletta — Mass Communication Nicolas Cecioni — Biology Meghan Mistric — Biology Hunter Eaton — Information Technology Science Yanne Toussaint — Business Nicolas Huggard — Information Technology Science Campbellsville Bryce Pierce — Fitness & Sport Management Katelyn Bouldin — Psychology, Criminal Justice Carl Rogne — Business Administration Mikayla Runner — Social Work Alan Senn — Fitness & Sport Management Olivia Schneider — Business Administration Jacob Smith — Mathematics Alexandra Upton — Criminal Justice Blaise (Blaise ) Snowberg — Exercise & Sport Science Cumberlands Keiser Houston Burgoon — Exercise & Sport Science Joel Hansson — Integrated Marketing Communications Nicole Ceausu — Biology Joshua Harriott — Business Administration Management Mendy De Rooi — Exercise & Sport Science Lasse JÃ¸rgensen — Business Administration – International Business Yuliia Hnidenko — Criminal Justice Matias Lazzerini — Finance Cameron Klimczak — Public Health Lukas Macek — Interdisciplinary Studies Christina Klouda — Biology Marcel Nagy — Business Administration Management Kathryn Smeltzer — Biology Pol Roch — Exercise Science Indiana Wesleyan Jan Suchan — Information Technology Management Sydney Darnell — Psychology Alex Torrents — Integrated Marketing Communications Whitley Eicher — Education Lindsey Wilson Emma Travis — Community Development Aleksander Olejnik — Business Administration Natalie Vasilakos — Psychology Clemens Paetzold — Business Administration Keiser Bryce Rice — Criminal Justice Emma Augustsson — Finance Ron Wolfart — Psychology Ori Freibach — Exercise Science Saint Ambrose Anna Herbst — Integrated Marking Communication Justin Fales — Industrial Engineering Lydia Kontinopoulou — Integrated Marketing Communications Kevin Krupitzer — Management Gaja Kristan — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology Reece Powell — Forensic Psychology Anna Lofton — Exercise Science Saint Mary (KS) Stefania Sofouli — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology Brooks Dvorsky — Nursing Amanda Stromberg — Sports Medicine & Fitness Technology Brendan Jamerson — Psychology Annamaria Zombai — Psychology SCAD Savannah Lindsey Wilson William (Spene) Clark — Interior Design Sarah Hahn — Recreation, Tourism & Sport Management Gergely (George) Harsanyi — Film & Television Jessica Macdonald — Biology Nicholas (Miles) Kredich — Sound Design Emma Phillips — Criminal Justice Zoltan Monori — Sound Design Carlene Taylor — Biology David (DJ) Nowacki — Interior Design Emily Wood — Theater Arts Tim Olbrich — Graphic Design Masters Josh Smilie — Writing Caroline Barnett — Business Administration Ryan Trout — Interior Design Heidi Larsen — Kinesiology Gergo ZachÃ¡r — Advertising & Branding Journey Werner — Marketing Media Tabor Saint Ambrose Evan Bell — English Education Andrea Adam — Exercise Science Nicholas Bradley — Human Performance & Psychology Bethany Anderson — Marketing Danny Smith — Physical Education Kelly Baughman — Exercise Science Union (KY) Catie Schimmelpfenning — Exercise Science Oeyvind Junge — Business Management Saint Mary (KS) Lucas Mourao — Business Management Megan Cutting — Nursing Wiktor Perkowski — Marketing Saint Mary (NE) Henrique Saraceni — Business Management Emily Jacobson — Nursing Andrew Smith — Exercise Science Morgan Niewohner — Occupational Therapy Kailee Sunada — Nursing SCAD Savannah Sarah Dostie — Illustration Julie Henninger — Visual Effects Kaylen Hou — Fashion Design Chloe Hui — Graphic Design Anna Kate McGinty — Advertising & Branding Maria Luisa Nolla — Interior Design April O’Gorman — Film & Television Allie Rassenfoss — Graphic Design Lydia Reinhardt — Furniture Design Grayson Reynolds — Interior Design Emily Rozar — Fibers Shayna Salzman — Fashion Marketing & Management Sarah Scargill — Interior Design Abigail Tankersley — Fibers Anne Weber-Callahan — Furniture Design Soka Clarissa Cheam — Environmental Science Lily Feast — International Studies Zoe Frye — Environmental Science Sachiko Hagiya — Environmental Science Sydney Sansbury — Social & Behavior Studies St. Andrews Chiara Knebelkamp — Communication Tabor Mariana Nassuno Alves — Business Michal Parris — Biology & Psychology Union (KY) Victoria Carta — Exercise Science Elisabeth Kotmark — Athletic Training

NJCAA CSCAA Scholar All-Americans