United States Continues To Lead Medal Table Ahead Of China Through Day 3 Of Worlds

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States led the medal table yesterday through day 2 and continues to lead through day three. A pair of gold medals tonight helped them stay in the lead as they swept the men’s and women’s 100 backstrokes. Hunter Armstrong won the men’s race while Claire Curzan won gold in the women’s 100 back.

China sits behind the US with five medals, including two gold, as they added gold in the women’s 100 breast and silver in the women’s 1500 free on night 3.

After leading the medal table for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Australia still has yet to claim a gold medal. Today, Iona Anderson finished behind Curzan in the women’s 100 back. They will look for their first gold tomorrow night as Sam Williamson is the top seed in the men’s 50 breaststroke final.

Lithuania, Spain, Greece, and Hong Kong all earned their first medals on night 4. After winning bronze in the women’s 100 breast, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey will look to win gold in the women’s 200 free as she enters the final as the second seed.