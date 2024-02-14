Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Swimming Championship: Day 3 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2024 World Swimming Championships is over, and we are ready and ready to relive the excitement of the races with photos from Doha, Qatar.

DE-TULLIO-Luca-PALTRINIERI-Gregorio
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ARMSTRONG-Hunter-GONZALEZ-Hugo
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

SHARRY-Mona
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ARMSTRONG-Hunter-GONZALEZ-Hugo
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

TANG-Qianting
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ANDREW-Michael-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

RAZZETTI-Alberto-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

QUADARELLA-Simona-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

QUADARELLA-Simona
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

Maria Costa
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
Credit Fabio Cetti

HWANG-Sunwoo-
credit Fabio Cetti

MARTINENGHI-Nicolo
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

SATES-Matthew
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

JACK-Shayna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

HOROMURA-Nao
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine. In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the  Federico II University of Naples (ITA). She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!