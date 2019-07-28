United States Adds 3 Gold to Win Overall Medal Table with 27 Total, 14 Gold

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the competition, the United States brings home the most medals overall with 14 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze (27 total).

Day 8 ended with more gold for the United States thanks to Simone Manuel in the 50 free, Lilly King in the 50 breast, and the women’s 4 x 100 medley relay. The women’s relay team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Simone Manuel broke the World Record, setting the mark at 3:50.40. Regan Smith also broke the World Record in the 100 backstroke leading off the relay.

With two more medals, Simone Manuel becomes the first woman to ever win 7 medals at a long course World Championships. Caeleb Dressel also takes home 8 medals: 6 gold, 2 silver.

Hungary only won four medals at this World Championships, but all of them were gold. Katinka Hosszu swept the IMs, while Kristof Milak and Boglarka Kapas claimed the men’s and women’s 200 butterfly golds. Hosszu’s final gold, the 400 IM, came on the final day of competition.

Daiya Seto of Japan swept the men’s IMs, winning his nation it final gold medal of the meet.

Florian Wellbrock won Germany’s first gold of the competition in the men’s 1500.

Zane Waddell got South Africa its first gold with a surprise victory in the men’s 50 backstroke, leaving the silver and bronze medals both to Russia. Russia picked up one more bronze medal in the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay.

Lewis Clareburt got New Zealand on the table with a bronze in the 400 IM, as did Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk with silver in the 1500.

Day 8 Medal Table – Final Standings: