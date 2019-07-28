Kenderesi on Arrest: ‘I Completely Reject the Accusation of Sexual Harassment’

Early Sunday morning, Hungarian Olympian Tamas Kenderesi was arrested on allegations of sexual harassment in Gwangju, South Korea. The events in question occurred at a nightclub; a source told SwimSwam Kenderesi was at nightclub Coyote Ugly when it collapsed early Saturday morning.

Kenderesi was released back to the Athletes’ Village after questioning Sunday but reportedly has to remain in South Korea for 10 days while the investigation continues.

The 22-year-old explained his side of the situation in a statement (translated from Hungarian) released by the Hungarian Swimming Federation Sunday evening:

“On a Saturday night, going from the restroom to the dance floor in a nightclub, I touched the buttocks of a Korean dancer working there. I did not stop behind her, making a single, perhaps reckless, gesture that made her seriously angry and make a complaint against me. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, I have shown full cooperation throughout. The police were told they had security camera footage of the case, though they had not been shown to me. Based on these, I sincerely trust that my words will be justified. I do not think I have committed any serious offense, but I must understand that I have violated certain moral standards that underlie the local values. I am sorry for what happened, I would like to apologize to the Korean girl for having truly hurt her, but I completely reject the accusation of sexual harassment. ”

The Federation added that is it doing its best to “undoubtedly clarify” the allegations against Kenderesi.

“During the investigation phase, the Hungarian national team member is entitled to a presumption of innocence, but if officially proven guilty, MÜSZ will ask the alliance’s disciplinary committee to take further action,” the Federation said.

It added: “The Hungarian Swim Federation condemns any act that violates human dignity, and always requires members of the Hungarian Swim Team to behave in a manner that is respectful of national colors and sports traditions. Violators of these principles may face penalties commensurate with the gravity of the offense committed.”

Kenderesi was the bronze medalist in the 200 fly in Rio three years ago. He took eighth in the final of the event last week at Worlds after he, along with Antani Ivanov, were involved in an unsual swim-off to make the race; it was Kenderesi’s only event at these championships.