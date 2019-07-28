Tamas Kenderesi Arrested, Held in S. Korea Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi is being held in South Korea following a probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, Reuters reported Sunday.

The 22-year-old was reportedly arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gwangju, South Korea, and questioned over an incident that occurred at a nightclub, an official at the Gwangju Seobu Police Station said. A source told SwimSwam that Kenderesi was at Coyote Ugly nightclub when it collapsed Saturday morning, killing two and injuring more than 10.

A Hungarian team official told Reuters that Kenderesi returned to the Athletes’ Village after being questioned. Police said that he will not be allowed to leave the country for 10 days, however.

Kenderesi was the bronze medalist in the 200 fly in Rio three years ago. He took eighth in the final of the event last week at Worlds after he, along with Antani Ivanov, were involved in an unsual swim-off to make the race; it was Kenderesi’s only race at these championships.

SwimSwam has reached out to Hungary for a statement on the situation.