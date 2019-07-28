Simone Manuel Becomes 1st Woman to Win 7 Medals in Single World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After becoming the first American woman in history to sweep the 50 and 100 free at a World Championships Sunday, and then anchoring world record on the women’s 4×100 medley relay, Simone Manuel completed the most decorated performance by a woman in Worlds history.

Manuel won four golds and three silvers throughout the week. In addition to the free sprint wins and women’s medley relay, she was on the winning mixed 4×100 medley relay, then took silver on the women’s 4×200 free relay and 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

Manuel shared the previous record of six medals (she did it in 2017) with seven other women: Shirley Babashoff (1975), Tracy Caulkins (1978), Mary T. Meagher (1986), Kristin Otto (1986), Missy Franklin (2013), Katie Ledecky (2017), and Emma McKeon (2017).

With Sunday’s relay finish, Manuel ties Missy Franklin in medal count (16) and now trails only Katie Ledecky in medal caliber, but American Natalie Coughlin and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom are also ahead of her in overall count with 20 and 17, respectively.

Note that the two mixed relays were not introduced to the Worlds event lineup until 2015, so Manuel had two extra medal opportunities compared to record-holders in the past. American Caeleb Dressel set the overall single-meet medals record at 8 on Sunday, as well.

All-Time Worlds Medalists – Women:

Rank Swimmer Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Katie Ledecky United States 15 3 – 18 2 Simone Manuel United States 11 3 2 16 3 Missy Franklin United States 11 2 3 16 4 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 9 1 5 15 5 Natalie Coughlin United States 8 7 5 20 6 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 8 6 3 17 7 Libby Trickett Australia 8 3 4 15 8 Kornelia Ender East Germany 8 2 – 10 9 Jenny Thompson United States 7 5 2 14 10 Leisel Jones Australia 7 4 3 14

Manuel is not among the top-10 women in history in individual medal count alone. Sjostrom leads the way with 16, Hosszu and Yuliya Efimova each have 15, and Ledecky is third with 13. Manuel has four individual medals in all.