Simone Manuel Becomes 1st Woman to Win 7 Medals in Single World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
After becoming the first American woman in history to sweep the 50 and 100 free at a World Championships Sunday, and then anchoring world record on the women’s 4×100 medley relay, Simone Manuel completed the most decorated performance by a woman in Worlds history.
Manuel won four golds and three silvers throughout the week. In addition to the free sprint wins and women’s medley relay, she was on the winning mixed 4×100 medley relay, then took silver on the women’s 4×200 free relay and 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay.
Manuel shared the previous record of six medals (she did it in 2017) with seven other women: Shirley Babashoff (1975), Tracy Caulkins (1978), Mary T. Meagher (1986), Kristin Otto (1986), Missy Franklin (2013), Katie Ledecky (2017), and Emma McKeon (2017).
With Sunday’s relay finish, Manuel ties Missy Franklin in medal count (16) and now trails only Katie Ledecky in medal caliber, but American Natalie Coughlin and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom are also ahead of her in overall count with 20 and 17, respectively.
Note that the two mixed relays were not introduced to the Worlds event lineup until 2015, so Manuel had two extra medal opportunities compared to record-holders in the past. American Caeleb Dressel set the overall single-meet medals record at 8 on Sunday, as well.
All-Time Worlds Medalists – Women:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|United States
|15
|3
|–
|18
|2
|Simone Manuel
|United States
|11
|3
|2
|16
|3
|Missy Franklin
|United States
|11
|2
|3
|16
|4
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|9
|1
|5
|15
|5
|Natalie Coughlin
|United States
|8
|7
|5
|20
|6
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|8
|6
|3
|17
|7
|Libby Trickett
|Australia
|8
|3
|4
|15
|8
|Kornelia Ender
|East Germany
|8
|2
|–
|10
|9
|Jenny Thompson
|United States
|7
|5
|2
|14
|10
|Leisel Jones
|Australia
|7
|4
|3
|14
Manuel is not among the top-10 women in history in individual medal count alone. Sjostrom leads the way with 16, Hosszu and Yuliya Efimova each have 15, and Ledecky is third with 13. Manuel has four individual medals in all.
Manuel or Smith should’ve been swimmer of the meet . Three world records from smith, that’s incredible
What’s the count on individual medals?
Manuel is not among the top-10 in individual medals alone. Just updated with some more info on that.
not really fair to compare considering 5 out of 7 of her medals from this meet are from relays
Aussies have the same replay opportunities
correction.. relay opportunities