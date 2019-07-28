Caeleb Dressel’s 8 Medals Set Single-Meet Record at Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the United States’ second-place finish in the men’s 4×100 medley Sunday night in Gwangju, Caeleb Dressel secured his eighth medal of this 2019 FINA World Championships championships, setting a single-meet record.

He won gold in the 50 and 10o free, 50 and 100 fly, 4×100 mixed and men’s free relays, and silver on both the 4×100 mixed and men’s medley relays. He set an American record in the 100 free and world record in the 100 fly and mixed 4×100 free relays.

Dressel himself was an owner of the previous medals record, having earned seven in 2017, as did Michael Phelps in 2007 and 2011, Australian Michael Klim in 1998, and American Matt Biondi in 1986. Notably, mixed relays were not a part of the Worlds program until 2015, meaning Dressel had two additional medal opportunities on his predecessors.

The 22-year-old now ranks third in Worlds history behind Phelps and Lochte in caliber of medals (13 gold and two silver), but additionally trails Nathan Adrian, Hackett, and Sun Yang in medal quantity.

All-Time Worlds Medalists – Men: