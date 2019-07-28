Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel’s 8 Medals Set Single-Meet Record at Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the United States’ second-place finish in the men’s 4×100 medley Sunday night in Gwangju, Caeleb Dressel secured his eighth medal of this 2019 FINA World Championships championships, setting a single-meet record.

He won gold in the 50 and 10o free, 50 and 100 fly, 4×100 mixed and men’s free relays, and silver on both the 4×100 mixed and men’s medley relays. He set an American record in the 100 free and world record in the 100 fly and mixed 4×100 free relays.

Dressel himself was an owner of the previous medals record, having earned seven in 2017, as did Michael Phelps in 2007 and 2011, Australian Michael Klim in 1998, and American Matt Biondi in 1986. Notably, mixed relays were not a part of the Worlds program until 2015, meaning Dressel had two additional medal opportunities on his predecessors.

The 22-year-old now ranks third in Worlds history behind Phelps and Lochte in caliber of medals (13 gold and two silver), but additionally trails Nathan Adrian, Hackett, and Sun Yang in medal quantity.

All-Time Worlds Medalists – Men:

Rank Swimmer Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Michael Phelps United States 26 6 1 33
2 Ryan Lochte United States 18 5 4 27
3 Caeleb Dressel United States 13 2 15
4 Sun Yang China 11 2 3 16
5 Ian Thorpe Australia 11 1 1 13
6 Grant Hackett Australia 10 6 3 19
7 Nathan Adrian United States 10 4 2 16
8 Aaron Peirsol United States 10 2 12
9 Adam Peaty Great Britain 8 1 1 10
10 Michael Klim Australia 7 2 2 11

In This Story

Comments

  1. Texas Tap Water says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:29 am

    All hail the new GOAT!

    Reply
  2. Endimione says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Goin’ best next year in Tokyo 😉

    Reply
  3. Stefan Dahlin says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Phelps is not the last Jedi after all? 🙂

    Reply
  4. Beach Jason 343 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Damn DQ from US relay in 2007. Otherwise the REAL goat ( Texas tap water) would have had 8 medals there and maybe all gold too

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Name will be published. Email address will not. By commenting you agree to our Terms of Use & Privacy Policy.

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!