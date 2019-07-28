Move Over Lezak: Duncan’s Was Bigger (RACE VIDEO)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Jason Lezak‘s was faster, but Duncan Scott‘s was bigger. You already know that Duncan Scott‘s 46.14 anchor leg to lead Great Britain’s men’s 400 medley relay to gold on Sunday is the 2nd-fastest 100 freestyle split in any history, behind only the famous Jason Lezak 46.06 from Lezak. That Lezak split is, and will continue to be, iconic, given that he did it against the French, with whom the US had spun up a big rivalry heading into that meet, and because it preserved Michael Phelps’ quest for a record 8 gold medals in one Olympic Games. On a literal level, Lezak’s swim was immensely more valuable that was Scott’s: Michael Phelps went from “a very wealthy man” to a “generationally wealthy man” after that 8 gold medal performance.
As great and as spine-tingling as that swim was, however, on Sunday, Scott actually made up a bigger deficit, and this time the Americans were on the receiving end. Nathan Adrian, who was a prelims swimmer on that American 400 free relay in Beijing, left the blocks 1.11 seconds ahead of Scott on Sunday, and ultimately finished .55 seconds behind him
Lezak, meanwhile, was a mere .59 seconds behind France’s Alain Bernard when he left the blocks. The scale of Lezak’s comeback looked bigger than it really was because of the way Bernard pulled away from him going into the turn before Lezak clawed back. At the turn, Lezak was .82 seconds behind, which was still smaller than the 1.11 second gap that Scott had to make up.
When asked after the race if the fact that Scott’s split being the 2nd-fastest ever made him feel better about losing the lead, Adrian, in his uniquely Adrian way, smiled and said “no.”
So now maybe we need to consider adding a new verb to our swimming vocabularies. Instead of getting Lezak’ed now swimmers will get Dunc’d on. The two are not quite synonyms – Lezak’ed has a connotation of being insanely exciting, huge in the hugest moment, while Dunc’d is a more utilitarian comeback term – based on ‘scale of the distance’ more than ‘scale of the moment’ (though a World Championship final is certainly still a moment of scale).
Below, watch video of Lezak’s comeback, for the memories. Then, below that, watch video of Scott’s comeback, for the clapback.
Duncan Scott:
There will always be a USA bias that it can’t be better than Lezak when USA is on the winning end. Especially from NBC commentators! Congrats Duncan and Great Britain!
Why is the video the women’s relay?
It’s the 2nd-best split of all time. There was so much more riding on Lezak. 1.) It was an Olympic final 2.) Lezak was going against greater odds with Bernard (who was the WR holder before Sullivan who just broke the WR 3.) It kept Phelp’s 8/8 gold medal hopes alive.
While I agree that Lezak’s split overall is more historically important, I still feel like Duncan’s race should be memorialized as one of the greatest anchors in swimming history. His split was nearly two seconds quicker than his individual PB, he split it perfectly and he came back from over a second deficit to easily (in terms of margin) defeat the greatest American relay anchor of the last ten years, not to mention how rarely the Americans lose this race in general. Credit where credit is due, and Scott just swam a legendary race.
Duncan’s is more impressive given the textile/supersuit difference.
But Lezak’s was at the Olympics and saved Phelps’ 8 golds. So way more important to swimming history in that respect. Also Lezak was this old nearly retired dude when he busted that out.