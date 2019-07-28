Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scott’s 46.14 Anchor Leads British Men To Euro Record In Medley Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an absolutely incredible finale to the men’s program here in Gwangju, Duncan Scott threw down the second-fastest freestyle split in history to come from behind and lead the British men to gold and a new European Record in the 400 medley relay.

Sitting third and trailing the Americans by over a second at the final exchange, Scott gained two-tenths on Nathan Adrian with an opening 50 of 21.82, and then came back in a tantalizing 24.32 to claim the win in a time of 3:28.10.

His final split: 46.14.

Only Jason Lezak has been faster when he had the epic comeback over France in the 400 free relay at the 2008 Olympics in 46.06.

It is also the fastest textile split by almost a half a second, moving past Cameron McEvoy‘s 46.60 from 2015. Kyle Chalmers actually tied McEvoy’s split on the anchor of Australia’s relay.

ALL-TIME 100 FREE RELAY SPLITS

  1. Jason Lezak (USA), 46.06 – 2008
  2. Duncan Scott (GBR), 46.14 – 2019
  3. Cesar Cielo (BRA), 46.22 – 2009
  4. Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.26 – 2009
  5. Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.46 – 2009
  6. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) / Kyle Chalmers, 46.60 – 2015/2019
  8. Fred Bousquet (FRA) / Fred Bousquet (FRA), 46.63 – 2008
  10. Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 46.65 – 2008

Scott’s previous fastest split was 47.04 from the 2017 World Championships. He notably scratched out of the 100 freestyle here in favor of the 200 IM.

Joining him on the relay was Luke GreenbankAdam Peaty and James Guy. Peaty’s breast split of 57.20 was the fastest in the field by almost a second and is the fourth-fastest in history. He now owns the 10 fastest ever.

Their final time breaks the 10-year-old super-suited European Record of 3:28.58 set by the Germans back at the 2009 Championships in Rome. That team was comprised of Helge MeeuwHendrik FeldwehrBenjamin Starke and Paul Biedermann.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Compared to Germany’s swim, they were 1.68 off the pace on backstroke but Peaty’s leg brought it down to just under four-tenths. Guy out split Starke by a tenth, and then Scott was a full three-quarters of a second quicker than Biedermann.

Germany, 2009 Worlds Great Britain, 2019 Worlds
Meeuw – 52.27 Greenbank – 53.95
Feldwehr – 58.51 Peaty – 57.20
Starke – 50.91 Guy – 50.81
Biedermann – 46.89 Scott – 46.14
3:28.58 3:28.10

It also lowers their previous British Record of 3:28.95 from the 2017 Worlds in Budapest. Compared to that, the biggest difference came from Scott, out splitting himself by nine-tenths of a second.

Great Britain, 2017 Worlds Great Britain, 2019 Worlds
Walker-Hebborn – 54.20 Greenbank – 53.95
Peaty – 56.91 Peaty – 57.20
Guy – 50.80 Guy – 50.81
Scott – 47.04 Scott – 46.14
3:28.95 3:28.10

For the Americans, Adrian ended up splitting 47.60 as they won silver in 3:28.45. Diving in with a deficit of 1.11 seconds, Scott was almost twice as far back as Lezak was when he chased down Alain Bernard in Beijing (0.59 seconds). He also ended up winning by a much larger margin (0.35 to 0.08).

This is the second time the U.S. men have lost this relay without a disqualification. They took silver to Australia in Perth back in 1998, and then were DQed in 2001, 2007 and 2013. Great Britain’s previous best finish was silver from 2017.

Comments

  1. Ledeck Change says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:30 am

    wasn’t PVDH 46.6 in the 4×100 at 2004 olympics?

    Reply
  2. N P says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:31 am

    @Ledeck Change, PVDH was 46.79 in Athens anchoring his 4×100 free relay to silver.

    Reply
    • Peter says:
      July 28, 2019 at 8:38 am

      and 46.70 in Barcelona 2003

      Reply
      • IM FAN says:
        July 28, 2019 at 9:01 am

        So Scott had a reaction time of 0.07, went out out in 21.82, and then came back in 24.32!

        For refrence Lezaks legendary split has a reaction time of 0 04, went out in 21.50, and came back in 24.56.

        So basically Scott was going berserk on that second leg after going what was the fastest first 50 of his life.

        As was the case with Lezaks anchor, while this is extremely impressive, I think the feat was accomplished with the benefit of drafting, though I think Scott had less benefit since lezak basically got to ride Bernard’s hip and slingshot off of him while he was dying because he went out to fast.

        This meet really needed to go out like this. Just so crazy

        Reply
  3. Confused says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Chalmers was 46.60 here so adds himself onto the list

    Reply
  4. Tim says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Epic split from Duncan Scott. Feel a little bit for Adrian but no shame in losing to that kind of swim.

    Reply
  5. Swimmerguy says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:33 am

    This makes zero sense to me lmfao. How in the world did he pull off that split?

    Reply
  6. Tim says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Also got to ask why Scott scratched the 100 free based on this?

    Reply
  7. GoGophers says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:34 am

    I don’t think Adrian should have got that finals spot, I think Blake deserved it

    Reply
  8. Old Man Chalmers says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Australia would have won the 2001 men’s medley even if there was no DQ. Ervin false started but Thorpe still ran him down

    Reply
  9. Jeff says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Can’t wait for Scott next year. Now I wish he had swam that 100 free instead of the 200 IM. He probably could have had bronze.

    Reply
  10. Peter says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Better update this 😉
    https://www.yourswimlog.com/jason-lezak-and-the-greatest-relay-leg-of-all-time/
    Eventhough Lezak was fractionally faster, Scott’s textile 46.14 should now be considered the greatest ever relay split

    Reply
  11. American Swim says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Why did the US anchor with Adrian?! Zach Apple split a 46.8 on the 4 x 100 FR!!! If Apple swims the anchor here the US wins…who made that decision?

    Reply
  12. TXSWIMDAD says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Incredible. A relay swim like that is one of the truly great moments in sports.

    Reply
  13. Brian Miles says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:40 am

    You have a link to women’s 400 IM?
    I missed it…

    Reply
  14. SlickNick says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Why wasn’t Apple on the relay? I love Nathan but he shouldn’t have been the anchor just because of history.

    Reply
  15. MichaelTran says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:43 am

    CAL mens did it poorly !!!!
    Disappointing by Adrian. Losing 1.46s to Scott was a legendary embarrassment
    Murphy sucked too!!

    Reply
  16. MichaelTran says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Next year, Greenbank is improving
    Also Guy
    And of course Peaty is the king
    The Americans will have a major trouble if we don’t find a fast breaststroker or a 46-anchor

    Reply
  17. MichaelTran says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Next year
    Greenbank: 53.1
    Peaty: 56.3
    Guy: 50.3
    Scott: 46.3
    Total: 3:26
    RIP, The Americans!!!

    Reply
  18. Verram says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I’m glad Great Britain finished the meet on a high note .. exciting come from behind win

    Reply
  19. Troy says:
    July 28, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Chalmers 46.60 should be in the all time split list.

    Reply
  20. Texas Tap Water says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Hey @James Sutherland

    Kyle Chalmers also split 46.60 in today’s relay

    Reply
  21. Duncan4gold says:
    July 28, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Nathan Adrian had a 46.6x split in Rio too

    Reply

