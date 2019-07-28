Scott’s 46.14 Anchor Leads British Men To Euro Record In Medley Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an absolutely incredible finale to the men’s program here in Gwangju, Duncan Scott threw down the second-fastest freestyle split in history to come from behind and lead the British men to gold and a new European Record in the 400 medley relay.

Sitting third and trailing the Americans by over a second at the final exchange, Scott gained two-tenths on Nathan Adrian with an opening 50 of 21.82, and then came back in a tantalizing 24.32 to claim the win in a time of 3:28.10.

His final split: 46.14.

Only Jason Lezak has been faster when he had the epic comeback over France in the 400 free relay at the 2008 Olympics in 46.06.

It is also the fastest textile split by almost a half a second, moving past Cameron McEvoy‘s 46.60 from 2015. Kyle Chalmers actually tied McEvoy’s split on the anchor of Australia’s relay.

ALL-TIME 100 FREE RELAY SPLITS

Scott’s previous fastest split was 47.04 from the 2017 World Championships. He notably scratched out of the 100 freestyle here in favor of the 200 IM.

Joining him on the relay was Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty and James Guy. Peaty’s breast split of 57.20 was the fastest in the field by almost a second and is the fourth-fastest in history. He now owns the 10 fastest ever.

Their final time breaks the 10-year-old super-suited European Record of 3:28.58 set by the Germans back at the 2009 Championships in Rome. That team was comprised of Helge Meeuw, Hendrik Feldwehr, Benjamin Starke and Paul Biedermann.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Compared to Germany’s swim, they were 1.68 off the pace on backstroke but Peaty’s leg brought it down to just under four-tenths. Guy out split Starke by a tenth, and then Scott was a full three-quarters of a second quicker than Biedermann.

Germany, 2009 Worlds Great Britain, 2019 Worlds Meeuw – 52.27 Greenbank – 53.95 Feldwehr – 58.51 Peaty – 57.20 Starke – 50.91 Guy – 50.81 Biedermann – 46.89 Scott – 46.14 3:28.58 3:28.10

It also lowers their previous British Record of 3:28.95 from the 2017 Worlds in Budapest. Compared to that, the biggest difference came from Scott, out splitting himself by nine-tenths of a second.

Great Britain, 2017 Worlds Great Britain, 2019 Worlds Walker-Hebborn – 54.20 Greenbank – 53.95 Peaty – 56.91 Peaty – 57.20 Guy – 50.80 Guy – 50.81 Scott – 47.04 Scott – 46.14 3:28.95 3:28.10

For the Americans, Adrian ended up splitting 47.60 as they won silver in 3:28.45. Diving in with a deficit of 1.11 seconds, Scott was almost twice as far back as Lezak was when he chased down Alain Bernard in Beijing (0.59 seconds). He also ended up winning by a much larger margin (0.35 to 0.08).

This is the second time the U.S. men have lost this relay without a disqualification. They took silver to Australia in Perth back in 1998, and then were DQed in 2001, 2007 and 2013. Great Britain’s previous best finish was silver from 2017.