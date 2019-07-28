Scott’s 46.14 Anchor Leads British Men To Euro Record In Medley Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
In an absolutely incredible finale to the men’s program here in Gwangju, Duncan Scott threw down the second-fastest freestyle split in history to come from behind and lead the British men to gold and a new European Record in the 400 medley relay.
Sitting third and trailing the Americans by over a second at the final exchange, Scott gained two-tenths on Nathan Adrian with an opening 50 of 21.82, and then came back in a tantalizing 24.32 to claim the win in a time of 3:28.10.
His final split: 46.14.
Only Jason Lezak has been faster when he had the epic comeback over France in the 400 free relay at the 2008 Olympics in 46.06.
It is also the fastest textile split by almost a half a second, moving past Cameron McEvoy‘s 46.60 from 2015. Kyle Chalmers actually tied McEvoy’s split on the anchor of Australia’s relay.
ALL-TIME 100 FREE RELAY SPLITS
- Jason Lezak (USA), 46.06 – 2008
- Duncan Scott (GBR), 46.14 – 2019
- Cesar Cielo (BRA), 46.22 – 2009
- Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.26 – 2009
- Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.46 – 2009
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) / Kyle Chalmers, 46.60 – 2015/2019
- –
- Fred Bousquet (FRA) / Fred Bousquet (FRA), 46.63 – 2008
- –
- Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 46.65 – 2008
Scott’s previous fastest split was 47.04 from the 2017 World Championships. He notably scratched out of the 100 freestyle here in favor of the 200 IM.
Joining him on the relay was Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty and James Guy. Peaty’s breast split of 57.20 was the fastest in the field by almost a second and is the fourth-fastest in history. He now owns the 10 fastest ever.
Their final time breaks the 10-year-old super-suited European Record of 3:28.58 set by the Germans back at the 2009 Championships in Rome. That team was comprised of Helge Meeuw, Hendrik Feldwehr, Benjamin Starke and Paul Biedermann.
SPLIT COMPARISON
Compared to Germany’s swim, they were 1.68 off the pace on backstroke but Peaty’s leg brought it down to just under four-tenths. Guy out split Starke by a tenth, and then Scott was a full three-quarters of a second quicker than Biedermann.
|Germany, 2009 Worlds
|Great Britain, 2019 Worlds
|Meeuw – 52.27
|Greenbank – 53.95
|Feldwehr – 58.51
|Peaty – 57.20
|Starke – 50.91
|Guy – 50.81
|Biedermann – 46.89
|Scott – 46.14
|3:28.58
|3:28.10
It also lowers their previous British Record of 3:28.95 from the 2017 Worlds in Budapest. Compared to that, the biggest difference came from Scott, out splitting himself by nine-tenths of a second.
|Great Britain, 2017 Worlds
|Great Britain, 2019 Worlds
|Walker-Hebborn – 54.20
|Greenbank – 53.95
|Peaty – 56.91
|Peaty – 57.20
|Guy – 50.80
|Guy – 50.81
|Scott – 47.04
|Scott – 46.14
|3:28.95
|3:28.10
For the Americans, Adrian ended up splitting 47.60 as they won silver in 3:28.45. Diving in with a deficit of 1.11 seconds, Scott was almost twice as far back as Lezak was when he chased down Alain Bernard in Beijing (0.59 seconds). He also ended up winning by a much larger margin (0.35 to 0.08).
This is the second time the U.S. men have lost this relay without a disqualification. They took silver to Australia in Perth back in 1998, and then were DQed in 2001, 2007 and 2013. Great Britain’s previous best finish was silver from 2017.
wasn’t PVDH 46.6 in the 4×100 at 2004 olympics?
@Ledeck Change, PVDH was 46.79 in Athens anchoring his 4×100 free relay to silver.
and 46.70 in Barcelona 2003
So Scott had a reaction time of 0.07, went out out in 21.82, and then came back in 24.32!
For refrence Lezaks legendary split has a reaction time of 0 04, went out in 21.50, and came back in 24.56.
So basically Scott was going berserk on that second leg after going what was the fastest first 50 of his life.
As was the case with Lezaks anchor, while this is extremely impressive, I think the feat was accomplished with the benefit of drafting, though I think Scott had less benefit since lezak basically got to ride Bernard’s hip and slingshot off of him while he was dying because he went out to fast.
This meet really needed to go out like this. Just so crazy
Chalmers was 46.60 here so adds himself onto the list
Epic split from Duncan Scott. Feel a little bit for Adrian but no shame in losing to that kind of swim.
This makes zero sense to me lmfao. How in the world did he pull off that split?
Also got to ask why Scott scratched the 100 free based on this?
I don’t think Adrian should have got that finals spot, I think Blake deserved it
Australia would have won the 2001 men’s medley even if there was no DQ. Ervin false started but Thorpe still ran him down
Can’t wait for Scott next year. Now I wish he had swam that 100 free instead of the 200 IM. He probably could have had bronze.
Better update this 😉
https://www.yourswimlog.com/jason-lezak-and-the-greatest-relay-leg-of-all-time/
Eventhough Lezak was fractionally faster, Scott’s textile 46.14 should now be considered the greatest ever relay split
Why did the US anchor with Adrian?! Zach Apple split a 46.8 on the 4 x 100 FR!!! If Apple swims the anchor here the US wins…who made that decision?
Incredible. A relay swim like that is one of the truly great moments in sports.
You have a link to women’s 400 IM?
I missed it…
Why wasn’t Apple on the relay? I love Nathan but he shouldn’t have been the anchor just because of history.
CAL mens did it poorly !!!!
Disappointing by Adrian. Losing 1.46s to Scott was a legendary embarrassment
Murphy sucked too!!
I think they’re missing Coach Yuri.
Next year, Greenbank is improving
Also Guy
And of course Peaty is the king
The Americans will have a major trouble if we don’t find a fast breaststroker or a 46-anchor
Next year
Greenbank: 53.1
Peaty: 56.3
Guy: 50.3
Scott: 46.3
Total: 3:26
RIP, The Americans!!!
I’m glad Great Britain finished the meet on a high note .. exciting come from behind win
Chalmers 46.60 should be in the all time split list.
Hey @James Sutherland
Kyle Chalmers also split 46.60 in today’s relay
Updated!
Nathan Adrian had a 46.6x split in Rio too