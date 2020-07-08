UNCW Adds UIndy Transfer I’likai Crompton-English for 2020-21

Hemet, California native I’likai Crompton-English is transferring to University of North Carolina Wilmington after swimming his freshman year at the University of Indianapolis. He will join the Seahawks in the fall of 2020.

Crompton-English focused mainly on sprint free and fly while swimming for the Greyhounds last season. He swam the 50 free (10th), 100 free, 100 back (18th), and 100 fly (23rd) at the 2020 Great Lakes Valley Conference Meet, and he contributed a leg to the runner-up 200 free relay. UIndy men won the conference title for the third consecutive year. Crompton-English walked away with a quartet of PBs: 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Before arriving in Indianapolis, Crompton-English swam at West Valley High School in Southern California. He won both the 50 free (20.64) and the 100 free (46.20) at the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division IV Championships before going on to the California State Meet and finishing 10th in the 50 (20.74).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.29

50 free relay split – 19.81

100 free – 45.21

100 fly – 49.25

100 back – 51.04

Crompton-English’s best times would have scored at the 2020 CAA Championships in the A finals of the 50 free and 100 free and the B finals of the 100 fly and 100 back.