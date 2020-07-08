York YMCA’s Cameron Speed Changes Commitment from ECU to Florida Atlantic

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cameron Speed of York and York County YMCA and York High School in Pennsylvania has changed his commitment from East Carolina University (a now shut-down program) to Florida Atlantic for this fall.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.66

200 free – 1:40.98

500 free – 4:33.16

1000 free – 9:21.55

1650 free – 15:45.95

200 fly – 1:52.05

Speed is a distance freestyler who can come down to the 100 and has a strong 200 fly.

At the 2019 Pennsylvania 3A HS Champs, Speed placed 7th in the 500 free and was a B-finalist in the 200 free. He’s also made finals in several events at both the short course and long course YMCA Nationals. In 2019, at the YMCA SC Nats, Speed was 12th in the mile, 13th in the 200 fly, 14th in the 500 free and 14th in the 1000 free. At LC Nats, he was tenth in the 800 free, 14th in the 400 free, 17th in the 200 free and 17th in the 1500 free.

Speed would’ve been FAU’s #3 200 butterflier, #4 1650 freestyler and #5 500 freestyler last season.

At the 2020 CCSA Champs, Speed would’ve taken fourth place in the 1650 free. He also would’ve made the 500 free A-final and B-finals in the 200 fly and 200 free.

Speed joins butterflier Lucas Kelly in FAU’s incoming class.

