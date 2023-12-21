UNCW Adds U.S. Open Qualifier Christian Losh (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Christian Losh has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Losh’s decision keeps him in-state, as he is a recent graduate of Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte and trains year-round with SwimMAC.

Losh told SwimSwam his reasons for choosing UNCW, saying “I felt very welcomed by the staff and the atmosphere was awesome”.

Losh specializes in breaststroke events, and is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100m breast. He recently competed at Winter Juniors – East, where he advanced to the C-final in the 200 breaststroke. He dropped nearly six seconds on the day to record a 1:59.57 and take 21st overall. He also hit a personal best in the 100 breast, going a 56.00 to finish 45th.

Prior to Winter Juniors, Losh also raced at the 2023 U.S. Open. He competed in the 100m breast, where he finished 82nd in a season best time of 1:07.18. Losh’s best time in the event stands at 1:03.84, which he established at a Sectionals meet in Greensboro this summer.

Another highlight from Sectionals in July was his performance in the 200m breast. He stopped the clock at 2:22.85 in finals, which is about a second under what he swam at the same meet in 2022. He lowered his 200m breast time again in August, as he clocked a 2:22.59 at Junior Nationals en route to a 79th place finish.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 26.16

100 breast – 56.00

200 breast – 1:59.57

The Seahawks swept the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championships this past spring, with the men putting up a total of 890 points. Losh should make an immediate for UNCW, as his best time in the 200 breast would have earned a spot in the A-final, while his 100 would have landed him just inside the B-final at this year’s meet.

Aidan Duffy, a current junior, was the team’s top finisher in the 200 breast at conference with a time of 1:59.51 for 4th. This year the event is led by freshman William Carrico, who put up a 2:00.82 last month at the Gamecock invitational. Losh will get the opportunity to train with both for at least a year.

Joining Losh on campus next fall is Ian Frazer and Chris Aristondo. As with Losh, both Frazer and Aristondo are North Carolina natives.

